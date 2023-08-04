A wonderful time to visit this unique little population centre of San Lorenzo, in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 29 July – 15 August 2023.

San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the capital, is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays with their local farmers market just next to the church. Fiestas de San Lorenzo is most famous for its fireworks show and the ‘Fuegos de San Lorenzo‘ which was declared a Festival of Tourism Interest of the Canary Islands by the Canarian government in June 2022, a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.

On Friday:

at 22:00 Drag Queen Gala. Presented by comedian Omayra Cazorla and with performances by Comparsa Kisamba and singers Rubén Dizá and José Ortiz.

On Saturday:

at 18:30 XXXI Romería, pilgrimage offering (from Camino Viejo de San Lorenzo, ‘Casa Pico’). One of the most traditional and supportive acts, the Pilgrimage to the Patron Saint, which will have six carts and folkloric groups in its 31st edition, and whose offering will be presented by Patricia Muñoz. All the locals will attend in typical Canarian clothing.

at 22:00 ‘Noche Canaria’, Canarian night with performances by Parranda El Pajullo, Parranda El Mejunje and the music group Acuarela.

On Sunday:

from 08:00 to 13:30 the Farmers’ market. Canarian folk music performance at 11:30

at 12:30 Meeting of papagüevos accompanied by the Island Band with guest papagüevos from San Isidro de Gáldar, Guanarteme, Schamann and Las Mesas, among others. (papagüevos are giant papier-mâché dolls)

at 21:30 the XIII Antonio Martel and Lorenzo Suárez Memorial, presented by David Naranjo and with performances by the Flor Canaria del Atlántico Folkloric Group, Alba Pérez and Pedro Manuel Afonso (Gran Canaria) and Ciro Corujo (Lanzarote). During the act, the Best Romero and Romera (pilgrims) of the Fiestas will be chosen, among the young people presented by the different towns and neighbourhoods of the district.

Upcoming events:

9-10 August: “Los Fuegos de San Lorenzo” is the most important and famous pyrotechnic spectacle on Gran Canaria and takes place on the night of 9th to 10th of August, bringing together around 60,000 people. Hundreds of kilos of gunpowder light up the sky in San Lorenzo for around 30 minutes ending with a large volcano made by the residents. Before the fireworks at 21:30 concerts by ‘Karma’ and ‘Los 600’. 10 August: at 09:00 Livestock Exhibition Fair in the vicinity of the Health Center. at 12:00 Solemn Religious Function in honour of San Lorenzo. at 13:00 Magna Procession of the Patron Saint and co-patrons accompanied by the Teror Music Band. During the same, prize-giving ceremony for the best specimens of the Livestock Fair presented by Ibán Padrón. The event will end with a toast of honor to the authorities and guests at CEIP San Lorenzo.

21:30 Grand Gala of San Lorenzo