The well-to-do, old colonial town of Santa Brígida are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 29 July – 6 August 2023. The main and oldest fiesta in the municipality is the Fiesta in honour of Santa Brígida, the Patron Saint of the Municipality. There is a Romería pilgrimage-offering organised for the first Saturday of August, and that tradition goes back to at least 1957. All the towns in the municipality take part with floats decorated with typical motifs and pilgrims, people in traditional country dress and plenty of street parties.

On Saturday:

at 20:00 The Municipal Park will host the Pregón, the opening proclamation.

at 20:30 the gala of the Election of the Romera Mayor or Romero Mayor (best pilgrims), dressed in the correct use of traditional clothing on the stage of the Municipal Park. While deliberating who will be the pilgrims honoured with a show, ‘Festivas‘, festive sounds and songs of the Canary Islands, where you can enjoy José Manuel Pérez ‘El Patillas’ and the traditional dance groups of the folkloric groups Satautey, Iballa, Escuela Municipal de Folclore and Las Goteras Idubaren.

at 21:00 A Night of Tradition on Calle Real. Locals will be dressed in traditional Canarian clothing. The tables will be on the street. Parrandas, folkloric groups and papahuevos will live up a night that will last until well into the morning.

On Sunday:

at 20:00 Children ESCALA HIFI (a well-rehearsed karaoke with playback) at Plaza León y Castillo, under the title ‘Stylo Urband La Villa’



“Main Day of festivities will be on 6 August with mass at 11:00, followed by a religious procession with the statue image of Virgen de Santa Brigída.”