It’s going to be a jam packed last weekend of July on Gran Canaria. John Malkovich is in Las Palmas for one night only! A few of the biggest and most popular summer events and fiestas are happening, or just starting up, across the island. The weather forecast looks great and there are so many events and festivities to see and explore. Here are just our top picks!
The last of the main events for the Virgen del Carmen festivities will take place this weekend. The island’s biggest celebrations are just getting started in Agaete with Fiestas de Las Nieves as well as the fiery Fiestas de San Lorenzo in the capital. There are patron saints’ festivities, a street food fair and a latin music and dance festival among many other great opportunities for authentic and unique experiences. Gran Canaria is truly making a big exit from July and welcoming August with a bang. Get yourself out there and enjoy to the fullest.
Upcoming events:
11-28 August • Patronal festivities San Bartolomé in Tunte
11-20 August • Artisan Craft Fair Faro de Maspalomas
12-20 August • OVO – Cirque du Soleil (Gran Canaria Arena) **Ticketed event**
19-20 August • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Fontanales, Moya
25 August-17 September • Fiesta del Pino in Teror, the Patron Saint of Gran Canaria
7-11 September • Patron festivities in La Aldea – San Nicolás de Tolentino aka Fiestas del Charco
22–24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival
30 September-1 October Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria in Ingenio
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 4 August – local bank holiday in Agaete
Tuesday 15 August – a public holiday in Spain – The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin
Wednesday 16 August – local bank holiday in Firgas, Santa María de Guía, Valsequillo
Thursday 24 August – local bank holiday San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
Friday 1 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Friday 8 September – bank holiday on Gran Canaria, Our Lady of the Pine
Monday 11 September – local bank holiday in La Aldea de San Nicolás
Thursday 14 September – local bank holiday in Artenara
Thursday 21 September – local bank holiday in Vega de San Mateo
Friday 29 September – local bank holiday in Valsequillo
A perfect end to the month with very summery weather. Highs of 33º C, in the shade, across the south of the island. Forecasts for capital are predicting 26º C. The summits will also see temperatures above 30º in the shade so excellent weekend for any kind of adventure, high or low.
Friday: To the north, cloudy skies predominate with a probability of some very light and occasional rains, mainly inland. Elsewhere, a touch of cloud or bright blue skies in general. Temperatures will see few changes. Moderate northeast winds, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes, as well as on the west. At the summits, a moderate northly component to the wind with some light intervals in the afternoon. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Saturday: Clear weather. Maximum daytime temperatures slightly rising and nighttime minimums with few changes. Moderate northeast winds, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, as well as on the western tip. On the summits, light to moderate winds from the east, decreasing. Breezes on the southwest coast.
Sunday: Moderately rising temperatures, which could be locally more pronounced inland. It could reach or exceed 34 ºC, in the shade, in the southern midlands of Gran Canaria. Moderate northeasterly wind, with strong intervals on the southeast and northwest slopes. On the summits, loose winds from the east in general, turning northly by the end of the day.
#WeekendTips 28-30 July 2023
FIESTAS VIRGEN DEL CARMEN PUERTO DE MOGÁN | UNTIL 30 JULY
Festivities in honour of Virgen del Carmen, the Patron Saint of sailors, mariners and fisherfolk in Puerto de Mogán are coming to an end this weekend
On Friday:
at 22:30 A night of music at Plaza de las Gañanias. A tribute concert to Celia and Oscar de León. DJ Aitor Cruz and a street party with Grupo Arena.
On Saturday:
10:00-14:00 “Family Jumping Mogñan” on the football field. (This is a fun and active family event with pre-description only)
at 18:30 ‘Bajada de la Rama procession, starting from Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancur aka Plaza del Sol
at 22:00 Verbena, a street party at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancur with ‘Luz de Luna’
at 23:00 Verbena, a street party at Plaza de las Gañanias with ‘Paco Guedes’ DJ Promaster and Armonía Show
at 00:00 Fireworks -> beach boulevard
at 10:00 Solemn Eucharist at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor from where the statue is taken to the pier, followed by a maritime procession to Arguineguín and back to meet her counterpart statue of Virgen del Carmen.
at 21:30 End of festivities party at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancur.
LA ISLETA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | LAST WEEKEND OF FESTIVITIES
The old port quarter for the mariners of La Isleta, situated on the little peninsula in the capital, has been celebrating Fiestas del Carmen festivities since 6 July, with an extensive program that has included more than thirty acts and events for all audiences. The celebration will come to an end this weekend.
“Virgen del Carmen festivities will also mean traffic restrictions and road closures in the area”
On Friday:
at 21:00 The Grand Drag Queen Gala at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra, followed by a concert by the ‘KARMA’ music group.
On Saturday:
End of festivities party
at 21:00 Street party parade with Banda de Agaete.
Route: Bernartemi, Palmar, Majadilla, Bandama, Arauz, Faycanes, Menceys, Malfü, Fontanales, Benecharo, La Naval, Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra.
at 22:00 Concert by Orquestra Leyenda Jovem La Mekánica by Tamarindos and DJ Nichel B at the same plaza.
On Sunday: Homage to the neigbourhood and the Virgen del Carmen
at 17:00 eucharist, enlivened by the group ‘Los Sancochos’, followed by a religious land procession.
Route: Benartemi, Palmar, Artemi Semidán, Fontanales, Benecharo. Anzofé, Tabaibal, Tecén, Andamana, Palmar, Tirma, Plaza Ferret, Majadilla, Palar and back to Bernartemi.
POZO IZQUIERDO | FIESTAS VIRGEN DEL CARMEN | 28-30 JULY
The coastal neighbourhood of Pozo Izquierdo in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana celebrates the Fiestas del Carmen festivities this weekend. The program of events begins on Friday with the Senior Day and will end on Sunday, with the traditional departure and blessing of boats, windsurfing boards, and other vessels on the coast to pay homage to the patron saint of sailors.
On Friday at 19:30, Seniors’ Day, a dance is scheduled with the group ‘Rayo Musical’, and there will also be a snack.
On Saturday: Day for the kids and youth, at 12:00 the ‘Bike March’ through the streets of Pozo Izquierdo, and at 13:00 there is a Foam Festival.
at 22:00 a concert by the cover band ‘El último que Cierre’.
On Sunday:
at 12:30-13:0 Mass in honor of Virgen del Carmen, animated by the parranda Achimencey. Then there will be the procession to Barranquillo, accompanied by the Guiniguada Band, which will end with the traditional meeting and blessing of boats, boards and other vessels to pay homage to the patron saint of sailors. The festivities will end with a Popular Paella.
LAS PALMAS DE GC | FIESTAS SAN CRISTOBÁL | 28-30 JULY
The little coastal neighbourhood of San Cristóbal (just at the entry to the capital on GC-1) Las Palmas de Gran Canaria are celebrating their patron saint festivities this weekend. The epicenter of the festivities is Plaza Paseo Antonio Luis Sánchez Fleitas
On Friday:
at 20:00 Pregón, opening proclamation
at 20:30 artistic Gala ‘Juan Carlos Sieera y Amigos’
On Saturday:
at 11:00 Canarian wrestling exhibition on the beach of La Puntilla in San Cristóbal
at 11:00 Activities for children (bouncy castles and workshops)
at 12:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering
at 13:00 Fiestas Canaria
at 21:00 Drag Queen Gala
On Sunday:
10:30-17:00 celebratory event of the 119º anniversary of the first regatta Vela Latina Canaria.
at 19:00 Solemn eucharist
at 19:45 religious procession
at 22:00 fireworks
SAN LORENZO, LAS PALMAS DE GC | FIESTAS SAN LORENZO | 29 July - 15 AUGUST
A wonderful time to visit this unique little population centre of San Lorenzo, in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 29 July – 15 August 2023.
San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the capital, is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays with their local farmers market just next to the church. Fiestas de San Lorenzo is most famous for its fireworks show and the ‘Fuegos de San Lorenzo‘ which was declared a Festival of Tourism Interest of the Canary Islands by the Canarian government in June 2022, a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.
On Saturday:
at 05:00 Diana Floreada with the Banda Guiniguada announcing the start of the festivities.
at 21:30 Pregón, opening proclamation speech, followed by a show “México en el corazón by Los Govriones”.
On Sunday:
08:00-13:30 Farmers’ and Artisan craft market, enlivened by traditional Canarian music at 11:30
at 12:00 bouncy castles and children’s workshops at the plaza.
at 17:30 Children’s musical gala “Chiquifiesta”
at 21:30 A night of Humour with Daniel Calero and Kike Pérez (in Spanish)
Highlights of the upcoming events:
4 August: Drag Queen Gala
5 August: Romería
9-10 August, main days of the festivities
9 August: at 21:30 concerts by Karma and Los 600
10 August: at 01:00 Fireworks, at 09:00 Livestock fair, Magna procession, Gran Cala San Lorenzo
VILLA DE AGAETE | FIESTAS LAS NIEVES | 24 JULY - 26 AUGUST
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria are celebrating Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 24 July-26 August.
One of the major symbols of identity on the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, la Fiesta de La Rama (4 August) in Agaete, on the north of the island. This is the main fiesta for the town, in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972.
The program of the Fiestas de Las Nieves 2023 will feature more than a dozen religious events, up to 52 recreational events, four festivals, seven concerts, and various sporting and physical activity events. Agaete thus enters more than a month of festivities, which will extend and fill the municipality with joy until August 26.
On Friday:
at 10:00 Papagüevos workshop at Parque Municipal
11:00-13:00 Radio program “En Directo” from Plaza de La Constitución.
at 21:00 Noche de Parranda, a night of traditional Canarian music at Plaza Tomás Morales
On Saturday:
at 20:30 Pregón, the opening proclamation of the festivities with the Sosa Álmao family.
followed by the inauguration of the exhibition “El sentido de La Rama” at Centro Cultural de La Villa
at 23:00 Verbena, a lively street party at Plaza de La Constitución with Bombazo Latino and Oquestra Panamaribe.
On Sunday:
at 10:00 Open door day “The Great Necropolis of Maipés de Arriba” at Parque Argueológico Maipés de Agaete, on the occasion of the 50th Anniversary of the declaration of National Historic-Artistic Monument
at 12:30 Spectacle “La Isla Viajera” for the whole family, presented by Bolina Titeres
at 20:30 Spectacle “Salitre”, presented be TEA
“The big day of the festivities, on August 4 every year, will open with the ‘voladores’ from the front of the Agaete Town Hall at 05:00 in the morning to receive the Diana floreada, and will continue at 10:00 from the side of the Nuestra Señora de las Concepción parish for the ‘Bajada de la Rama’. It will be a day of joy and dancing, which will continue at 22:00 with the Retreat, to close with fireworks by Francisco Jiménez Dávila pyrotechnics. “
SANTA BRIGÍDA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF SANTA BRÍGIDA | 29 JULY - 6 AUGUST
The well-to-do, old colonial town of Santa Brígida are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 29 July – 6 August 2023. The main and oldest fiesta in the municipality is the Fiesta in honour of Santa Brígida, the Patron Saint of the Municipality. There is a Romería pilgrimage-offering organised for the first Saturday of August, and that tradition goes back to at least 1957. All the towns in the municipality take part with floats decorated with typical motifs and pilgrims, people in traditional country dress and plenty of street parties.
It is the oldest festival in the municipality. In the second third of the 16th century, the founder of the town, Isabel Guerra, left written in her will the celebration of a festival in honor of the Saint, after building the first hermitage. The current pilgrimage dates from 1957. It is celebrated on the first Saturday of August, with a pilgrimage offering, in which all the neighborhoods participate with floats decorated with typical motifs and with pilgrims, magicians and partying (first Sunday of August).
On Saturday:
at 20:00 The Municipal Park will host the Pregón, the opening proclamation.
at 20:30 the gala of the Election of the Romera Mayor or Romero Mayor (best pilgrims), dressed in the correct use of traditional clothing on the stage of the Municipal Park. While deliberating who will be the pilgrims honoured with a show, ‘Festivas‘, festive sounds and songs of the Canary Islands, where you can enjoy José Manuel Pérez ‘El Patillas’ and the traditional dance groups of the folkloric groups Satautey, Iballa, Escuela Municipal de Folclore and Las Goteras Idubaren.
at 21:00 A Night of Tradition on Calle Real. Locals will be dressed in traditional Canarian clothing. The tables will be on the street. Parrandas, folkloric groups and papahuevos will live up a night that will last until well into the morning.
On Sunday:
at 20:00 Children ESCALA HIFI (a well-rehearsed karaoke with playback) at Plaza León y Castillo, under the title ‘Stylo Urband La Villa’
“Main Day of festivities will be on 6 August with mass at 11:00, followed by a religious procession with the statue image of Virgen de Santa Brigída.”
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES - 10TH ACTÚA GÁLDAR | 29 JULY
As part of the 541st festivities of Fiestas Mayores, the 10th edition of Actúa Gáldar is taking place this Saturday from 10:00-00:00.
This is a full-day festival of culture, music and leisure with the collaboration of Cadena Ser. Activities, concerts, and workshops for all ages at Plaza de Santiago (music), Plaza Faycanes (music) and Calle Fernando Guanarteme (children zone).
TEROR | FESTIVAL LATINO | SATURDAY 29 JULY
The 27th Latin Music and Dance Festival Villa de Teror main day will take place this Saturday with a full day of music and salsa activities.
From Friday to Sunday:
Plaza de Sintes will have a gastronomic area with 3 Food Trucks and a wide variety of national and international beers.
The opening hours will be on Friday from 12:00 to 02:00; on Saturday from 11:00 to 02:30 and on Sunday from 09:00 to 15:00.
On Friday:
at 20:00 Bachata classes in the Plaza de Sintes tent with Ancor and Ayoze Domínguez
at 21:00 Salsa workshop by Fabián and Fanía (Andalusia)
22:30-01:30 performance by Social SBK by Dj Jony and Dj Afrokan (Canary Islands).
ON SATURDAY: The great day of the Festival in Teror and at Plaza de Sintes, with a day full of music and salsa activity
at 13:00 Concert by ‘Son Caché’ with “The best of salsa from the 70’s and 80’s” (Canary Islands).
16:00-17:00 Bachata workshop
17:00-18:00 Salsa Workshop, both run by ‘Fabián y Fanía’ (Andalusia). ‘
at 18:00 Concert by Son del Caney’ (Canary Islands)
at 19:30 the main stage of Plaza de Sintes will be animated with dancing by Paso a Paso Las Palmas
at 20:00 Concert of ‘La Golosina’ (Canary Islands) and exhibition of the Dance Academies of Gran Canaria
at 21:30 Session with Dj Afrokan (Canary Islands)
at 22:00 Concert by ‘Compota de Manana’ (Cuba)
at 23:30 a session with DJ Jonay (Canary Islands) and to finish the festival,
at 00:00 concert by ‘Alain Pérez y La Orquesta’ (Cuba).
MOYA | SABORES DEL MUNDO | SATURDAY 29 JULY
The second edition of ‘Sabores del Mundo” Flavours of the World, a street Food Gastronomic event in Moya this Saturday, 29 July.
From 13:00-21:00 enjoy a unique culinary experience, where you can delight yourself with delicious dishes representative of various countries. A true feast for your palate!
Villa de Moya will host a gastronomic journey that will transport you to different cultures and culinary traditions. Immerse yourself in a fusion of aromas, flavours and colours that will awaken your senses.
Street Food Festival where culture and culinary traditions, local shops, music, and activities for children are combined.
“Take a stroll to the back of the church and check the gorgeous scenery from the viewpoint”
LAS PALMAS DE GC | "THE INFERNAL COMEDY" feat JOHN MALKOVICH |SUNDAY 30 JULY *** TICKET EVENT***
The Alfredo Kraus Auditorium welcomes John Malkovich with the first performance in the Canary Islands of “The Infernal Comedy” this Sunday at 20:30 at Alfredo Kraus in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. TICKETS, FROM €55 to €90 + fee
John Malkovich stars in this lyrical musical for two sopranos and baroque orchestra in which he gets into the skin of a murderer to give life to Jack Unterweger, a serial killer who became a writer in prison. Show in English with Spanish subtitles.
The American actor, producer and film director John Malkovich, recognized as one of the most solid, charismatic and versatile interpreters of his generation, tells us in the first person the life of serial killer Jack Unterweger.
Unterweger strangled an 18-year-old girl in Salzburg in 1974 for which he was sentenced to life imprisonment. In jail, he began to write, according to his own words, so as not to go crazy, and his texts, especially his autobiography and his poems, had a surprising reception among German-speaking intellectuals. Committees were soon created to request that his sentence be commuted and the best of the Austrian intelligentsia signed petitions for his release, including the 2004 Nobel Prize winner for Literature, Elfriede Jelinek. Released in 1990 thanks to that international campaign that defended his supposed rehabilitation, Unterweger continued writing and murdering prostitutes in the following years. In 1994, the FBI captured him in Miami and he was deported to Austria, Finally.
Unterweger (Malkovich) narrates in this work his life from hell in what seems like a reinterpretation of Don Juan seasoned with touches of humour but moving towards the darkest drama as it progresses. Music by Vivaldi, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Boccherini, Weber and Glück, performed by the Wiener Akademie orchestra and sopranos Susanne Langbein and Chen Riess, illustrate this surprising descent into hell conducted by Ilia Korol.
ARTIST:
Based on the idea of Birgit Hutter and Martin Haselböck
Music by Vivaldi, Gluck, Haydn, Mozart, Beethoven, Boccherini and Weber
Michael Sturminger, author and director
Marie Sturminger, assistant director
Wiener Academy, orchestra
Ilia Korol, music director
John Malkovich , actor
Susanne Langbein , soprano I
Chen Reiss , soprano II
VECINDARIO FARMERS' MARKET | 29 JULY
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
Markets in the south of Gran Canaria
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
SUMMER 2023 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has two public outdoor swimming pools up in the mountains. Two of the highest-altitude villages, Artenara and Tejeda both open their pools for the summer season. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season last Friday 7 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views to Roque Nublo.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Come to Tejeda to take a dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and parasol rental €1.80 each
ARTENARA
The public pool of Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria just opened this Monday to the public.
Entry €3 and looks like its currently open from Monday to Saturday from 12:00-19:00