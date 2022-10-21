An absolutely gorgeous October weekend ahead on Gran Canaria. The weather looks great and the splendid variety of different events and festivities happening is too.
On the south of the island, there is a major free concert and a drone show to enjoy among many other music offerings. Arucas is finally celebrating its “World Beers Festival” and in Gáldar the bodyboard competition Frontón King continues on the north coast. In Vecindario the patronal festivities in honour of Archangel Rafael continue. The capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, is also rich with events this weekend so a gorgeous weekend ahead whatever plans you might have in mind.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 24 October – Local holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Patron Saint festivities of San Rafael in Vecindario
Tuesday 1 November – Public holiday in Spain, Todos Los Santos, All Saints’ Day, Halloween, All Hallows’ Day
Tuesday 6 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Día de la Constitución Española, Spanish Constitution Day
Upcoming events:
Monday 31 October – Noche de Finaos vs Halloween, Canarian traditions vs imported festive celebrations.
4-6 November – Feria de Sureste 2022, The Southeast Fair in Vecindario
7-13 November – Winter Pride Maspalomas 2022
11-13 November – WOMAD 2022
Saturday 22 October, Maspalomas
Maspalomas Costa Canaria – 60 years of Tourism Activity in the south
The tourism brand ‘Maspalomas Costa Canaria’ is celebrating the 60th anniversary of tourist activity and there are free celebrations to see and enjoy.
This Saturday, there is a drone show at 20:00 on the esplanade of Maspalomas Lighthouse and the surrounding area.
Friday 21 October, Maspalomas
Maspalomas Urban 2022
Enjoy a fun day for the little ones and the youngest of the house where they can see the different activities and participate in them at Maspalomas skatepark
From 17:00 to 21:00: skating, calisthenics, parkour, BMX, urban dances and batalla de gallos, Spanish-language freestyle rap battle
21-22 OCTOBER, ARUCAS
FESTIVAL CERVEZAS DEL MUNDO 2022
The second edition of The World beer festival “Festival cervezas del Mundo 2022” in the historic centre of Arucas this Friday and Saturday. The festival was originally planned to be held between 23-24 September but the weather didn’t agree… More than 20 varieties of beer, gastronomy, leisure areas, dj music and concerts.
On Friday: From 18:00 to 23:00
The restaurants in the area will offer a special dish that can be tasted at the tables that will be distributed in the historic center of Arucas, as well as a special offer of different beers and typologies. Some establishments will have live acoustic performances during the afternoon, both in the Plaza de San Juan and in Calle León y Castillo.
On Saturday: Gastronomic offer in the establishments of the historic center, with the offer of special dishes and the most varieties of beers that can be tasted in the different restaurants and leisure shops.
21-24 OCTOBER, VECINDARIO
FIESTAS SAN RAFAEL 2022
Patron saint’s festivities for San Rafael continue in Vecindario, in the municipality of Santa Lucia de Tirajana until 30 October 2022.
This year the festivities include various parties, Canarian wrestling, traditional games, a craft show, the Pilgrimage on Saturday 29 and performances from Bejeque, Los Faycanes, Pepe Benavente, Omayra Cazorla and Kike Pérez, among others. There is also a fun FUNFAIR open from Monday to Thursday from 18:00-00:00 and Friday to Sunday from 18:00 until the end of events.
On Friday a night of music starts at 22:00 with Los Lolas, Aseres and Los 600 on the fairground.
On Saturday morning at 10:00, there will be the Gran Canaria Family Jumping, a sports activity created for the little ones in the house to participate with their family. In the afternoon there will be an obstacle course race in the pedestrian area at 17:30 (participation for these with pre-subcription). In the evening, at 20:00 on the Fairground, the San Rafael Urban Festival with performances by Ptazeta, Juacko and Daniel Garsal. The night ends with a verbena with Armonía Show and Tamarindos.
On Sunday morning in the pedestrian area there will be a bike ride tour (bring your bicycle and join the tour that starts from Plaza de San Rafael at 10:00), a foam party with water inflatables at 103:0 on Plaza de Los Algodoneros. There is also a Zanga tournament at 11:00 on Avenida de Canarias.
On Plaza de San Rafael from 12:00 to 16:00, the 1st edition of a new Tapas Fair ‘Made in Santa Lucía’, with gastronomy with kilometre zero products, beer made in the municipality and wines from Gran Canaria, with the music of Son del Caney. Music performance by ‘Son del Caney’ at 13:00.
At 20:00 Folkloric Night with the music group Los Raycanes at the fairground.
At 21:00 Audiovisual spectacle at the fairground, followed by some Spanish humour at 21:30 and later at 23:00 DJ Abian Reyes.
Monday 24 October: The Day of Archangel Rafael. Religious service at 12:00, followed by the procession with the statue of San Rafael through the adjacent streets of the plaza.
SUNDAY 23 OCTOBER, TEROR
ROMERÍA DEL ROCÍO
In October, the traditional Romería del Rocío pilgrimage and floral offering to the Virgen del Pino will take place in Teror, accompanied by the music and dance of the rocieras. Around noon the meeting will take place at the Puente del Pino and the Rociera Mass sung by the Royal Brotherhood Choir and the Floral Offering to the Virgen del Pino will be officiated at the Basilica of Teror.
For more than 40 years, the Royal Brotherhood of Ntra. Sra. del Rocío in Las Palmas will once again make a pilgrimage to make its annual offering to the Virgen del Pino with a program of events that begins in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and which will close in Teror.
On Sunday, the pilgrimage will depart from the Dominican convent with the ‘Sin Pecado’ at 11:00 to the Basilica del Pino. Around 12:00 noon the meeting will take place at the Puente del Pino and at 13:00 the Rociera Mass will be held in the Basilica of Teror, presided over by the Bishop of the Diocese of the Canary Islands, Monsignor José Mazuelos, and sung by the Royal Brotherhood Choir. The Floral Offering to the Virgen del Pino will also take place.
21-22 OCTOBER, VILLA DE MOYA
XIV RUTA DE TAPAS
The 14th Tapas route of Villa de Moya, from the coast to the summit in the municipality between 13:00-22:00. This is the perfect opportunity to get to know the northern municipality of Moya and some of its magical wonders.
On Friday and Saturday, 21-22 October 2022 you can enjoy the exquisite gastronomy of Villa de Moya from La Marisma and La Costa to El Sibora, in Fontanales, passing through La Norteñita, La Relojería Quesos y Vinos, Treinta y Una Delicias, Casa Juana, La Huerta de May, La Trastienda Wines and Cheeses and Los Tilos. For €3.50 enjoy your tapa and your favorite drink.
Having trouble getting around? There is a free bus service from 13:00 to 22:30 from El Pagador to Fontanales.
SATURDAY 22 OCTOBER, LAS PALMAS G.C.
LPA LEGADO CANARIO
‘LPA Legado Canario ‘ event in Zona Mesa y López this Saturday, featuring workshops and traditional games. You can also enjoy the ‘ETNO’ concert on Plaza de España by Miguel Afonso and guest artists.
The City Council of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, through the Department of the Central District, organizes this event, where there will be no shortage of different traditional native activities in the Plaza de España in the capital, coinciding with the popular celebration of the Canarian Flag Day. The event is to promote the culture of the city within the Canarian identity, highlighting the values, activities, and native characteristics promoting these traditions to the youth”.
From 17:00 to 19:00 various workshops and typical games of the archipelago:
-‘Traditional Canarian Dance ‘ teaches the main dance movements of our islands.
-In addition, there will be a demonstrative and participatory workshop on the ‘Esquiva de la piedra‘, one of the oldest sports disciplines in the Canary Islands, in which skills such as reflexes, ability and intelligence to attack and defense are put to the test.
-Lastly, ‘Tángana‘ will be played, a Canarian game which will demonstrate the two main styles that exist: the so-called ‘drag’, in which the yew slips on the ground at the end until it reaches the tángana, and the ‘a dar’, in which the yew tree hits the tangana without previously touching the ground. It will also be taught how it was played in the past, placing coins of ‘small dogs ‘ on the tangana, causing the opponents who knocked it down to take the coins that had fallen outside the circle.
Later, from 19:00 to 20:00, the ‘ETNO’ concert will be held, an approach to the diversity of rhythms, melodies, couplets and ballads existing in the Canary Islands, betting on making this legacy known beyond the borders of the archipelago and revaluing popular wisdom among youth. ‘ETNO’ navigates from the time of the first settlers of the islands, delving into that interesting and enriching cultural confluence that has marked the island’s identity over the centuries. The concert will be performed by Miguel Afonso, one of the most consolidated and most promising popular musicians in the archipelago, who will also feature various guest artists.
FRONTÓN KING IN GÁLDAR
The Gran Canaria Frontón King 2022, the most anticipated bodyboarding event of the year on the IBC World Tour is celebrating its tenth anniversary. The test, scheduled between October 15 and 30, will once again turn the Frontón wave, in Gáldar, into the media epicenter of world bodyboarding with the presence of some of the best riders of the moment, the brave ones capable of facing the ‘The Beast’, one of the most radical waves on the planet.
With a full entry list and the participation of 138 riders of 17 different nationalities, the Gran Canaria Frontón King 2022 will crown the world champion in the Men’s category, a title being contested between the South African Tristan Roberts, and current world champion, the Chilean Alan Muñoz and Hawaiian Tanner McDaniels. Some of the best female riders on the planet will also compete in the Frontón wave to compete in the Women Pro AM championship, not scoring for the world circuit, showing that they too dare to ride ‘The Beast’. The event also awards the title of Junior World Champion. Two Canarians are in the fight for this award, Jorge Hernández, winner of the Sintra test, in Portugal, and Gabriel Molina, winner of the Maldives Pro, in the Maldives.
As a novelty, this year the three finalists of The Grom King Tour initiative, an inter-island circuit promoted by the Frontón King for the promotion and strengthening of the youth academy in the Canary Islands, join the junior category.
And to celebrate the tenth anniversary of the Gran Canaria Frontón King as it deserves, the organisation has prepared a whole program of activities that includes a dozen concerts with DJs every weekend from October 15 to 30 in the event facilities, with the presence of Aseres, Rock Too Much, Dj Ru&man or Nay Jiménez, among others.
BINTER NIGHTRUN Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on Saturday 22 October
The 9th edition of the Binter NightRun in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria this Saturday. At sunset, the mostly green coloured shirts will illuminate the streets guiding this exciting night race with over 4800 participants. It is not just a race but also where there is entertainment and music, including a performance by Los Salvapantallas at 20:00.
4 routes from in the city with start and the finish line on Plaza de Canarias; the green mile, 5K, 10K and 21K.
270 participants will participate in the first run, the Green Mile, for the benefit of the Hospitaller Order of San Juan de Dios in Las Palmas, which will open the program at 18:30. Then it will be the turn of the 1,910 runners who will join over the 5-kilometer circuit, while at 20:00, the joint start of the Half Marathon and the 10K will take place. 570 athletes will face the middle distance that will distribute cash prizes, Binter tickets and other gifts courtesy of the collaborators. 2,050 will be delivered to the maximum in the 10,000-meter route that includes emblematic corners of the capital such as the Las Palmas Naval Base and Arsenal, Paseo de Las Canteras, Plaza de España or the Insular Stadium Park, among others.
“A sporting event this big will also mean road closures in the capital.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-build. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando
This Sunday, The little farmers’ and Artisan market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The biweekly “Mercado Agrícola y Artesanal” is held in the urban park between 08:30 – 14:30.
MUSIC THIS WEEKEND TO ENJOY
SUNSET FESTIVAL IN PLAYA DE MOGÁN
Sunset Festival is all about good music, good atmosphere, the most beautiful sunsets and the best weather in the world, according to the organisers. The Festival takes place in different locations: Mogán (Gran Canaria), Jandía (Fuerteventura), Puerto del Carmen or Arrecife (Lanzarote) and there are different artists performing in different places.
Friday, 21 October – Concert by Any & Lucas at 21:00 on Plaza Gañanias
Saturday, 22 October – Tribute to ‘Coldplay’ at 21:00 on Plaza Gañanias
Sunday 23 October – Concert by Cantadores at 21:00 on Plaza Gañanias
21-23 OCTOBER, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
TROPICAL FEST 2022
MULLIGAN’S IN PLAYA DEL INGLÉS
Mulligan’s, the lively Gastro Bar in Playa del Inglés. Live music every night, great food and a wide selection of beers.
Open every day from 09:00 to 01:30
On Friday: The Misfits
On Saturday: The Champions
On Sunday: Hits 4 Life
BARBACOA SHOW BAR IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Live music this weekend