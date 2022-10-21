21-24 OCTOBER, VECINDARIO

FIESTAS SAN RAFAEL 2022

Patron saint’s festivities for San Rafael continue in Vecindario, in the municipality of Santa Lucia de Tirajana until 30 October 2022.

This year the festivities include various parties, Canarian wrestling, traditional games, a craft show, the Pilgrimage on Saturday 29 and performances from Bejeque, Los Faycanes, Pepe Benavente, Omayra Cazorla and Kike Pérez, among others. There is also a fun FUNFAIR open from Monday to Thursday from 18:00-00:00 and Friday to Sunday from 18:00 until the end of events.

On Friday a night of music starts at 22:00 with Los Lolas, Aseres and Los 600 on the fairground.

On Saturday morning at 10:00, there will be the Gran Canaria Family Jumping, a sports activity created for the little ones in the house to participate with their family. In the afternoon there will be an obstacle course race in the pedestrian area at 17:30 (participation for these with pre-subcription). In the evening, at 20:00 on the Fairground, the San Rafael Urban Festival with performances by Ptazeta, Juacko and Daniel Garsal. The night ends with a verbena with Armonía Show and Tamarindos.

On Sunday morning in the pedestrian area there will be a bike ride tour (bring your bicycle and join the tour that starts from Plaza de San Rafael at 10:00), a foam party with water inflatables at 103:0 on Plaza de Los Algodoneros. There is also a Zanga tournament at 11:00 on Avenida de Canarias.

On Plaza de San Rafael from 12:00 to 16:00, the 1st edition of a new Tapas Fair ‘Made in Santa Lucía’, with gastronomy with kilometre zero products, beer made in the municipality and wines from Gran Canaria, with the music of Son del Caney. Music performance by ‘Son del Caney’ at 13:00.

At 20:00 Folkloric Night with the music group Los Raycanes at the fairground.

At 21:00 Audiovisual spectacle at the fairground, followed by some Spanish humour at 21:30 and later at 23:00 DJ Abian Reyes.



Monday 24 October: The Day of Archangel Rafael. Religious service at 12:00, followed by the procession with the statue of San Rafael through the adjacent streets of the plaza.

