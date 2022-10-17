Missing man found dead inside a car parked in the Bellavista area of Maspalomas

Posted by | Mon, October 17, 2022 | | 0 |

Missing man found dead inside a car parked in the Bellavista area of Maspalomas

Agents of the Policia Nacional have found the body of a man inside a vehicle parked in residential area of Bellavista, near Maspalomas, 0n the south of Gran Canaria. It is thought the deceased may have been there for about 15 days.

 

 

 

 


 

 

 

 

According to reports from sources within the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Council, and subsequently from Spanish language news portals, late on Sunday, everything appears to indicate that it was a man named Joaquín Ismael García Díaz who had reported missing since Septmeber 30.

Municipal fire crews collaborated with the Police to open the vehicle, discovered on Saturday afternoon, when witnesses alerted police after having found the source of an unpleasant smell.

Scientific Police are investigating the events, confirmed the same sources.

Rate:

About The Author

Timon .:.

Related Posts

The two seaplanes required for the Tasarte fire, on Gran Canaria, will arrive this afternoon

The two seaplanes required for the Tasarte fire, on Gran Canaria, will arrive this afternoon

24th February 2020

Gran Canaria Me Gusta – Las Palmas Food Fair at INFECAR 9-11 March

Gran Canaria Me Gusta – Las Palmas Food Fair at INFECAR 9-11 March

7th March 2018

The tail of the fire is controlled, but the head is travelling towards La Aldea to the west

The tail of the fire is controlled, but the head is travelling towards La Aldea to the west

12th August 2019

Total COVID-19 cases increasing fastest on Gran Canaria as new restrictions attempt to curb contagion

Total COVID-19 cases increasing fastest on Gran Canaria as new restrictions attempt to curb contagion

14th August 2020

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

Our Sponsors

The Canary Guide

Curated news stories for English speakers who #LoveGranCanaria

The Canary News, Views & Sunshine - Est. 2009

Please do not steal our content,
we are volunteers working for our community,
if you want to use what we produce, ask us how you can contribute