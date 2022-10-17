According to reports from sources within the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Council, and subsequently from Spanish language news portals, late on Sunday, everything appears to indicate that it was a man named Joaquín Ismael García Díaz who had reported missing since Septmeber 30.

Municipal fire crews collaborated with the Police to open the vehicle, discovered on Saturday afternoon, when witnesses alerted police after having found the source of an unpleasant smell.

Scientific Police are investigating the events, confirmed the same sources.