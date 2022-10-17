Agents of the Policia Nacional have found the body of a man inside a vehicle parked in residential area of Bellavista, near Maspalomas, 0n the south of Gran Canaria. It is thought the deceased may have been there for about 15 days.
According to reports from sources within the San Bartolomé de Tirajana Town Council, and subsequently from Spanish language news portals, late on Sunday, everything appears to indicate that it was a man named Joaquín Ismael García Díaz who had reported missing since Septmeber 30.
Scientific Police are investigating the events, confirmed the same sources.