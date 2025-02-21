Here we go! Carnival celebrations are now spreading all across Gran Canaria as Gáldar, Agüimes, Artenara, as well as Sardina del Sur in Santa Lucia, all start their springtime festivities this weekend.
Here are our top #WeekendTips …
✝️ Artenara, the island’s highest altitude village, is celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities in honour of San Matias alongside their local carnival.
🎭 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria continues with their Carnival festivities. Gáldar and Agüimes begin their celebrations this weekend, as well as the municipality of Santa Lucía’s second biggest carnival festivities in Sardina del Sur.
🏃 One of the big sporting events the TransGranCanaria mountain trail running competition is taking place at the moment. There is a nice parallel event “GranCanariaMeGusta”- fair held in the Maspalomas Parque Sur this Friday and Saturday. It is also good to remember that any major sporting event will also mean road closures and cuts etc. during the event.
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
27 February – 2 March • Mogán Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
27 February – 9 March • Ingenio Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
3 March – 6 April • Arucas Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 🎭🦹♀️
7-16 March • Southern Springtime Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair @ Faro de Maspalomas
8-9 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Maspalomas
14-26 March • Telde Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
14-30 March • La Aldea Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
21-22 March • Firgas Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
22-23 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
4-6 April • ENORTE 2025 Arucas
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Tuesday 4 March – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo, Santa Brígida:Martes de Carnaval/Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
Thursday 6 March – Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Ingenio: Jueves de Carnaval/Carnival Thursday
Wednesday 19 March – Local bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Festividad de San José
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️
🌤️ #WeekendTips February 21–23, and the week ahead
(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
The last weekend of February is shaping up to be ideal for outdoor plans, especially in the southern and western parts of Gran Canaria, where warm, dry, and sunny conditions will dominate. The north and northeast may see some cloud cover, particularly in the mornings and evenings, with a small chance of light rain on Saturday and early Sunday.
Heading into next week, temperatures will gradually rise, keeping conditions spring-like, with trade winds strengthening slightly in exposed areas.
🌞 #WeekendOutlook (Feb 21–23, 2025)
☀️ Friday, February 21 – A Classic Sunny Day
- ☀ Sky: Mostly clear across the island, except for some early cloud in the northeast.
- 🌡 Air Temperature: Max 24°C in the south, 22°C in Las Palmas.
- 🌊 Water Temperature: 20°C – good for swimming.
- 💨 Wind: Light to moderate northeast winds, with calmer conditions inland.
- 🌊 Sea Conditions: Moderate swell – mostly calm but occasional waves on east and west coasts.
- 🏖 UV Index: 6 – sunscreen highly recommended!
- ✅ Best time for events: All day – a fantastic start to the weekend!
💡 Did You Know?
The Canary Islands have some of the most consistent temperatures on Earth, with daytime highs rarely dropping below 20°C, even in winter.
🌤 Saturday, February 22 – Slightly Cloudier, but Still Warm
- ☀ Sky: Mostly sunny, but with more cloud in the northeast. A 10-15% chance of light evening rain in some areas.
- 🌡 Air Temperature: Max 24°C (south), 22°C in Las Palmas.
- 🌊 Water Temperature: 21°C – warmest of the weekend.
- 💨 Wind: Moderate northeast winds, stronger in the west and southeast (up to 15 km/h).
- 🌊 Sea Conditions: Calm waters in the south, but slightly rougher seas along the north and west coasts.
- 🏖 UV Index: 6 – stay protected if you’re at the beach!
- ✅ Best time for events: Morning and early afternoon – warmest and sunniest period of the day.
💡 Climate Fact:
Gran Canaria’s microclimates mean that while it might be cloudy in Las Palmas, just 30 minutes south, places like Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria or Maspalomas can be completely sunny.
☀️ Sunday, February 23 – Some Clouds in the North, But Sunny Elsewhere
- ☁ Sky: Cloudy in the north early morning, sunny in the south and west all day.
- 🌡 Air Temperature: Max 23°C, min 18°C.
- 🌊 Water Temperature: 21°C.
- 💨 Wind: Moderate trade winds (northeast) with stronger gusts on northwest and southeast slopes.
- 🌊 Sea Conditions: Calm in the south, slight swell in the north.
- 🏖 UV Index: 6 – perfect beach weather!
- ✅ Best time for events: Mid-morning onward – by then, any morning cloud should clear.
💡 Beach Fact:
The south of Gran Canaria sees less than 150mm of rainfall per year, making it one of the driest coastal areas in Europe.
🌊 Beach & Sea Conditions – Taurito, Maspalomas & Southern Coast
✔ Best swimming conditions: Friday and Sunday mornings – lowest winds & calmest waters.
✔ Best snorkeling conditions: Saturday morning – warmest water and good visibility.
✔ High tide: Fri 19:43 | Sat 21:24 | Sun 22:34 – more space for sunbathing before midday.
✔ Best beach weather: Sunday – full sunshine and warm temperatures.
📅 Week Ahead: February 24–26, 2025
|Day
|Weather Summary
|Max Temp (°C)
|Min Temp (°C)
|Rain Chance (%)
|Wind Speed
|Monday 24
|☀ Mostly sunny, some clouds in the north
|23°C
|18°C
|0%
|Moderate
|Tuesday 25
|☀🌡️ Hottest day of the week! Clear, high of 26°C
|26°C
|14°C
|0%
|Moderate
|Wednesday 26
|☀🌤 A little cooler but still sunny
|23°C
|14°C
|10%
|Light
📝 Summary: Key Takeaways for Visitors
✔ Best beach days: Friday & Sunday – perfectly sunny and warm.
✔ Saturday has some clouds in the north, but south stays mostly clear.
✔ Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, reaching 26°C in the south.
✔ Little to no rain expected – the south will stay dry as usual.
✔ UV levels remain high (6-7), so sun protection is essential.
🌴 For those staying in Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, or Puerto Rico, expect some of the best weather on the island, with sunshine, light breezes, and warm temperatures all weekend long. A perfect time to enjoy Gran Canaria’s stunning beaches! 🌞
🔔 Final Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL 2025
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria continue the main carnival celebrations until 16 March 2025. The theme for this year is ‘Las Olimpiadas’, The Olympics.
All events are held in Parque Santa Catalina unless otherwise stated
FRIDAY 21 FEBRUARY:
21:00 Adult Comparsas contest and children’s Comparsas exhibition
The comparsa is an icon of Carnival. With colourful costumes, to the rhythm of batucada and Latin music, the members of the comparsas liven up both the streets and the stage of the festivities. The adult troupe competition is one of the classic events of the Carnival, the first edition of which was held in 1978. The competition is attended by groups from different neighbourhoods of the city who compete for three prizes for performance, three prizes for costumes and one prize for rhythm, orchestration and harmony. The winners receive a ticket to perform at the main galas of the festival.
SATURDAY 22 FEBRUARY:
20:45 Murgas Final
The carnival murga competition in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is one of the festival’s historic events, the first edition of which dates back to 1977. The murgas, groups that in their songs criticize the different social and political events that occur throughout the year, bring an ironic and satirical note to the festival. In addition, they participate very actively and are present at its most important events. They experience the contest as the event for which they prepare in their rehearsals throughout the year.
SUNDAY 23 FEBRUARY:
12:00 Carnival Canine contest
One of the most popular events in recent years is the ‘Canine Carnival’, a parade of dogs dressed in harmony with their owners. Imagination, combined with respect for animals and their well-being, is the only limit to a contest that has been held for more than a dozen years. The ‘Canine Carnival’ is held every year during the day, and the Santa Catalina park is filled with people who often come with their pets dressed up, even if they do not participate in the contest. They all go up on stage at the end of the event.
21:00 Grand Dama contest
The ‘Gala de la Gran Dama‘ brings together the oldest candidates on the Santa Catalina stage. Presenters and artists in keeping with the tastes and preferences of this sector make this competition one of the most endearing in the programme. Its convocation is a further reflection of the transversal aspiration of the diversity of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival, which brings together in this contest several of the best designers of the festivities and candidates who demonstrate that the spirit of the Carnival never fades away.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA NEIGHBOURHOOD CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival 2025 invades every corner of the city! 🎉From February 8 to March 16, each district will be the scene of activities, parades, and performances that you can’t miss. 🎭
The party is going to be all over the municipality! From children’s workshops to great performances by comparsas, and murgas to the most colorful parades. There are activities for all ages and tastes! 🥳
Get ready, because the #LPACarnaval is about to unleash all its magic! 🎶
TAMARACEITE
Saturday 22nd:
17:00-20:00 Different activities and performances in Riscos Negros – Plaza de la Calle Lazaro de Ortega
Monday 24th:
19:00 Carnival Street parade from Parque de la Calle Isabel Macario Brito to Carretera General de Tamaraceite.
Performances by Murgas and comparsas
ARTENARA | PATRON FESTIVITIES OF SAN MATÍAS & CARNIVAL
San Matías Festival 2025 – Artenara’s Timeless Celebration
The highest-altitude village on Gran Canaria, Artenara, welcomes visitors to celebrate its Patronal Festivities in honor of San Matías from February 20 to March 1, 2025.
Artenara, known for its stunning mountain landscapes and deep-rooted traditions, honors San Matías the Apostle, its patron saint since the 17th century. In 1996, he was also declared the Patron of the Pinares de Gran Canaria, recognizing his significance to the island’s forests and natural heritage.
This is a magical time to visit Artenara, where history, culture, and faith come together in a breathtaking setting. The town, perched at 1,270 meters above sea level, offers spectacular viewpoints, such as Mirador de La Atalaya and Unamuno’s Viewpoint, along with fascinating sites like the Cave House Museum and the San Matías Church. Artenara is the smallest municipality by population on the island, yet it boasts the most caves in its territory, adding to its unique charm.
How to Get There
Artenara is an hour’s scenic drive from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, with winding mountain roads that lead you to the heart of the island. If you’re up for an adventure, you can hike up through the UNESCO-listed Sacred Mountains for an unforgettable experience.
Event Highlights
Artenara’s Unique Carnival Twist
Saturday, February 22 – Carnival 2025
Artenara’s Carnival traditions are unlike any other, with one of the most curious customs being the Burial of the Lizard (Entierro del Lagarto).
- 1:00 PM – The Traída del Lagarto (Arrival of the Lizard) kicks off at Plaza de San Matías.
- 2:30 PM – Live concert by the band Tío Matt.
- 4:00 PM – Family fun with inflatable attractions at Alameda Alcalde Severiano Luján Cabrera.
- 7:30 PM – Entierro del Lagarto (Burial of the Lizard), a festive parade led by batucada drummers from Plaza de San Matías to La Atalaya viewpoint.
- 9:00 PM – Carnival Party! With music from D’Music and prizes for the best costumes.
Sunday, February 23 – The Main Festive Day
• 12:00 PM – Solemn Eucharist at the Church of San Matías, featuring the voices of Voces de Tejeda.
• 1:00 PM – Religious Procession through the village, accompanied by the Banda Juvenil de Música de Firgas. At La Atalaya, the saint blesses the fields in a poetic ceremony.
• 1:30 PM – Reading of the Proclamation of the Pine Forests by Carlos J. Velázquez Padrón, followed by an homage ceremony recognizing environmental contributions.
• 2:00 PM – Puntos Cubanos (a traditional musical storytelling performance) with Emilio Sardiñas (Cuba) and Yeray Rodríguez.
• 2:30 PM – Brindis (Toast) & Folk Dance with live music by Buena Onda in Alameda Alcalde Severiano Luján Cabrera.
A Journey Through Time & Nature
Beyond the festivities, Artenara holds profound historical and natural significance. The village sits within the UNESCO-listed Risco Caído and Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria, an area that preserves the legacy of the Amazigh people (Berbers) from North Africa, who thrived here in isolation for over 1,500 years.
The dramatic Caldera de Tejeda, visible from many viewpoints, reminds visitors of the island’s volcanic origins, while the cave homes and ancient sanctuaries speak to centuries-old traditions that still shape life in Artenara today.
Whether you come for the religious devotion, the lively music and dance, or the surreal beauty of the mountain landscapes, the Fiestas de San Matías offers a glimpse into the soul of Gran Canaria.
The British Club Tour | The British Cemetery of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
Saturday 22nd February, 12 noon,
Tour of The “British Cemetery”, Calle Marconi, 13, 35015 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Las Palmas,
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
GÁLDAR CARNIVAL 2025
Gáldar are celebrating Carnival 2025 festivities from 21 February to 8 March. The allegory for this year festivities is ‘El Antiguo Egipto’, The Ancient Egypt.
Friday 21 February:
20:00 Announcing parade
21:00 Pregón, proclamation at Recinto Ferial La Quinta
22:30 Concert of the Mondragón orchestra with their spectacle “Rock & Roll Circus”
Saturday 22 February:
21:00 Drag Queen gala at the Recinto Cultural La Quinta
23;30 Concert of Edwin Rivera and the orchestra Star Music
Sunday 23 February:
The Children’s Carnival at Plaza de Santiago
11:00-19:00 Bouncy castles and workshops
12:00 Totó, the clown
13:00 DJ Aythami
15:00 La Trova
17:00 D’Music group
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL 2025
In 2025, the Agüimes Carnival will once again have a three-week program. The Inaugural Parade will be held this Saturday, while the final of the long-awaited and traditional Murga Competition will take place on Friday 28. On March 4, the Ancient Carnival Tuesday will be celebrated and on the 5th Don Carnal will be bid farewell with the mourning he deserves at the Burial of the Sardine. Thursday 6 March will be a holiday in the municipality, prior to the big weekend in which the streets of the historic centre will host the multitudinous Day Carnival.
The allegory for the festivities is ‘videojuegos’, videogames
This weekend:
SATURDAY 22 FEB:
12:00 Announcing carnival parade from plaza del Rosario
13:00 Burning of la Esquila (fish) in front of the church of San Sebastiàn
20:30 Inaugural carnival procession from the municipal swimming pool parking lot to Plaza del Rosario.
21:00 Pregón, the proclamation and the burning of the Spirit of the Lizard23:00 Verbena, a lively street party with orchestra Furia Joven and Grupo Arena
03:30 Distribution of hot bread with oil and garlic at Plaza del Rosario.
“This delicacy (the bread of Agüimes), was traditionally distributed hot, spread with oil and garlic, to the carnival-goers who were still standing when the “dawn dance” came to an end, that is, the dance that ended at daybreak. This custom was so relaxed that, despite being offered free of charge in the societies, the bakeries of the town opened their doors in the early morning after a great dance to offer the carnival-goers such traditional food”
‘The Carnival of Agüimes: Notes for the history of the outstanding carnivals of Gran Canaria’, volume 1, by Ramón Guimerá Peña
SUNDAY 23 FEB:
11:00 Child Queen street parade with her court from Sociedad del Centro, Local de Los Lagartos.
12:00 Performances from children’s murgas in Sociedad del Centro, Local de Los Lagartos
12:00 Children’s play area and dancing at Plaza del Rosario.
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA | SARDINA DEL SUR CARNIVAL 2025
The tiny local neighbourhood of Sardina del Sur in the municipality of Santa Lucía celebrates their unique Carnival between 22 February – 1 March 2025. The allegory this year is “El Lejano Oeste“, “The Wild West”
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 22 February:
11:00-13:00 Announcing carnival procession through the streets
20:30-23:00 Trans-Sardina, starting from Plaza de San Nicolás. from bouncy castles and obstacles
Sunday 23 February:
17:00-20:00 Canine Carnival
CASTILLO DEL ROMERAL | BEACH CLEAN BY OCEANS4LIFE GRAN CANARIA | 22 FEB
Beach Clean by Oceans4Life Gran Canaria on Saturday 22nd February, from 15:00 until 16:30
It is important to Sign Up and you can do it HERE – RSVP!
TRANSGRANCANARIA - TRAIL RUNNING RACE | 19-23 FEB + "GRAN CANARIA ME GUSTA" - FAIR
The 26th North Face Transgrancanaria, a trail running race is happening between 19-23 February 2025.
The world’s elite in “Trail Running” will gather on #GranCanaria to take on a new edition of #TheNorthFaceTransgrancanaria, one of the most demanding in Europe and included in the “Gran Canaria World Trail Majors” circuit, demonstrating the role of Gran Canaria as a reference destination in international sporting events.
The North Face Transgrancanaria will once again have its epicentre at the ExpoMeloneras Convention Centre. The main brands in the mountain running sector will be able to exhibit their latest products in the Trail Zone of the event.
“When there is a big sporting event taking place, it also means road closures, cuts, and parking restrictions in different locations on the island during the races.”
Previously this week …..
Wednesday 19 February: The kick-off of the entire The North Face Transgrancanaria 2025 show will be on Wednesday in the Agaete Valley with the KV El Gigante. It will be the first of the eight modalities of an edition that promises to be legendary.
15:30 KV THE GIANT Agaete Valley – Tamadaba
Thursday 20 February: 11:00 TRANSGRANCANARIA PROMO, a 12-kilometre race from Artenara to Tejeda
10:30 HALF 21 KM, Tunte – Tejeda
THIS WEEKEND:
Friday 21 February
09:30 MARATHON, 47 km Tejeda – Maspalomas
23:59 CLASSIC 126km Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ( Las Canteras beach, La Puntilla end) – Maspalomas (Parque Sur)
Saturday 22 February:
at 09:00 ADVANCED, (Teror – Maspalomas) 82 km race will start in the beautiful town of Teror. A race that will go through the emblematic municipalities of Teror, Moya, Artenara, and Tejeda and then enter the southern side of the island to the finish line located in Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
at 10:00 YOUTH in Teror.
This year, the Transgrancanaria Youth will be held in Teror. The races will be divided into two distances (5 and 10 km) and will be open to all ages, but will include training categories (children, cadets and youth) to reward the youngest participants in the race.
The start and finish will be located in front of the emblematic basilica of Villa Mariana, which will become a unique place to experience the Transgrancanaria.
at 10:00 Family Trail in Teror
The Family Trail is the opportunity for the little ones in the house to have fun in the mountains with their parents. For the first time, this event will be held entirely in Teror, a municipality ideal for adults and children to share a unique experience.
at 19:00 Musical closing of the race with the concert of the group ‘Fijo Discontinuo’ at the finish line of Parque Sur, Maspalomas.
Sunday 23 February:
12:00 The trophy ceremony in ExpoMeloneras, Maspalomas
In parallel, once again, the #GranCanariaMeGusta space in Parque Sur de Maspalomas on Friday and Saturday! Come and enjoy the fair with the best Food Trucks, local products and food! 🥑🥕🌮🍴
Opening hours on Friday 12:00-21:00 and on Saturday 12:00-23:00