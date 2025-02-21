#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️

🌤️ #WeekendTips February 21–23, and the week ahead

(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)

The last weekend of February is shaping up to be ideal for outdoor plans, especially in the southern and western parts of Gran Canaria, where warm, dry, and sunny conditions will dominate. The north and northeast may see some cloud cover, particularly in the mornings and evenings, with a small chance of light rain on Saturday and early Sunday.

Heading into next week, temperatures will gradually rise, keeping conditions spring-like, with trade winds strengthening slightly in exposed areas.

🌞 #WeekendOutlook (Feb 21–23, 2025)

☀️ Friday, February 21 – A Classic Sunny Day

☀ Sky: Mostly clear across the island, except for some early cloud in the northeast .

across the island, except for . 🌡 Air Temperature: Max 24°C in the south, 22°C in Las Palmas .

in the south, . 🌊 Water Temperature: 20°C – good for swimming .

– . 💨 Wind: Light to moderate northeast winds , with calmer conditions inland .

, with . 🌊 Sea Conditions: Moderate swell – mostly calm but occasional waves on east and west coasts .

– . 🏖 UV Index: 6 – sunscreen highly recommended !

– ! ✅ Best time for events: All day – a fantastic start to the weekend!

💡 Did You Know?

The Canary Islands have some of the most consistent temperatures on Earth, with daytime highs rarely dropping below 20°C, even in winter.

🌤 Saturday, February 22 – Slightly Cloudier, but Still Warm

☀ Sky: Mostly sunny , but with more cloud in the northeast . A 10-15% chance of light evening rain in some areas.

, but with . A in some areas. 🌡 Air Temperature: Max 24°C (south), 22°C in Las Palmas .

. 🌊 Water Temperature: 21°C – warmest of the weekend .

– . 💨 Wind: Moderate northeast winds, stronger in the west and southeast (up to 15 km/h).

(up to 15 km/h). 🌊 Sea Conditions: Calm waters in the south , but slightly rougher seas along the north and west coasts .

, but . 🏖 UV Index: 6 – stay protected if you’re at the beach!

– ✅ Best time for events: Morning and early afternoon – warmest and sunniest period of the day.

💡 Climate Fact:

Gran Canaria’s microclimates mean that while it might be cloudy in Las Palmas, just 30 minutes south, places like Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria or Maspalomas can be completely sunny.

☀️ Sunday, February 23 – Some Clouds in the North, But Sunny Elsewhere

☁ Sky: Cloudy in the north early morning , sunny in the south and west all day .

, . 🌡 Air Temperature: Max 23°C, min 18°C .

. 🌊 Water Temperature: 21°C .

. 💨 Wind: Moderate trade winds (northeast) with stronger gusts on northwest and southeast slopes .

. 🌊 Sea Conditions: Calm in the south, slight swell in the north .

. 🏖 UV Index: 6 – perfect beach weather!

– ✅ Best time for events: Mid-morning onward – by then, any morning cloud should clear.

💡 Beach Fact:

The south of Gran Canaria sees less than 150mm of rainfall per year, making it one of the driest coastal areas in Europe.

🌊 Beach & Sea Conditions – Taurito, Maspalomas & Southern Coast

✔ Best swimming conditions: Friday and Sunday mornings – lowest winds & calmest waters.

✔ Best snorkeling conditions: Saturday morning – warmest water and good visibility.

✔ High tide: Fri 19:43 | Sat 21:24 | Sun 22:34 – more space for sunbathing before midday.

✔ Best beach weather: Sunday – full sunshine and warm temperatures.

📅 Week Ahead: February 24–26, 2025

Day Weather Summary Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Rain Chance (%) Wind Speed Monday 24 ☀ Mostly sunny, some clouds in the north 23°C 18°C 0% Moderate Tuesday 25 ☀🌡️ Hottest day of the week! Clear, high of 26°C 26°C 14°C 0% Moderate Wednesday 26 ☀🌤 A little cooler but still sunny 23°C 14°C 10% Light

📝 Summary: Key Takeaways for Visitors

✔ Best beach days: Friday & Sunday – perfectly sunny and warm.

✔ Saturday has some clouds in the north, but south stays mostly clear.

✔ Tuesday will be the hottest day of the week, reaching 26°C in the south.

✔ Little to no rain expected – the south will stay dry as usual.

✔ UV levels remain high (6-7), so sun protection is essential.

🌴 For those staying in Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, or Puerto Rico, expect some of the best weather on the island, with sunshine, light breezes, and warm temperatures all weekend long. A perfect time to enjoy Gran Canaria’s stunning beaches! 🌞

🔔 Final Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?

Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.

🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!

Would you like a mid-week update on Tuesday? Let us know! ☀️🌴