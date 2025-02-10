(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spanish State Meteorological Agency: Spain’s official weather forecaster)

#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️ | Weekend Weather Roundup February 14–16, 2025

With Valentine’s weekend bringing many visitors and events to Gran Canaria, those in southern areas can expect mostly sunny and warm conditions, while northern regions may see some cloud cover and occasional drizzle. The week ahead will start dry but turn more unsettled from Tuesday onward, with an increased chance of rain and windier conditions.

It is worth remembering too that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.

Friday, February 14 🌞

☀ Sky : Clear and sunny all day, no rain expected .

: . 🌡 Air Temperature : Day Time Max 21-23°C (warmer in direct sunlight, warmest in the south). Night time lows of 14°C

: (warmer in direct sunlight, warmest in the south). Night time lows of 🌊 Water Temperature : 20°C – comfortable for swimming.

: – comfortable for swimming. 💨 Wind : Moderate in the morning , easing to light breezes in the afternoon . Light to moderate northeasterly winds , weakening by evening.

: , easing to . , weakening by evening. 🌊 Sea Conditions : Slight swell – ideal for relaxed swimming.

: – ideal for relaxed swimming. 🏖 UV Index : 6 (moderate) – sunscreen is recommended!

: (moderate) – ✅ Best time to visit: All day, with warm temperatures and calm conditions, perfect for outdoor plans.

Climate Fact: Gran Canaria’s southwestern towns like Mogán and Puerto Rico are among the sunniest places in Europe, receiving over 2,700 hours of sunshine per year. This makes them ideal locations for open-air events.

Saturday, February 15 🌤

☀ Sky : Another sunny day , m ostly in the morning, with some clouds in the afternoon . A slight chance (10-25%) of brief showers in the late evening, most likely to the north.

: , m in the morning, with . in the late evening, most likely to the north. 🌡 Air Temperature : Daytime Max (in the shade) 24°C – the warmest day of the weekend. Night time lows of 15°C

: Daytime – the warmest day of the weekend. Night time lows of 🌊 Water Temperature : 20°C .

: . 💨 Wind : Light breezes throughout the day . Northwesterly winds increasing (up to 20 km/h), stronger at higher altitudes.

: . (up to 20 km/h), stronger at higher altitudes. 🌊 Sea Conditions : Calm with a slight swell .

: . 🏖 UV Index : 5 – still high enough to need sun protection .

: – . ✅ Best time to visit: Morning and afternoon, before any light evening cloud cover.

Climate Fact: The Canary Islands experience a phenomenon called “Panza de Burro” (“Donkey’s Belly”), a low cloud cover that forms due to the trade winds. While this mainly affects northern areas, it occasionally reaches the south in late afternoons.

Sunday, February 16 ☀

☀ Sky : A sunny and dry day. Completely clear and sunny all day .

: . 🌡 Air Temperature : Daytime Max 21°C – slightly cooler than Saturday but still warm. Night time lows of around 12°C

: Daytime – slightly cooler than Saturday but still warm. Night time lows of around 🌊 Water Temperature : 20°C .

: . 💨 Wind : Moderate breezes throughout the day . Moderate northern winds , with stronger gusts (15 km/h) in the southeast and northwest in the morning , calming later.

: . , with , calming later. 🌊 Sea Conditions : Slight swell – perfect for water activities .

: – . 🏖 UV Index : 6 – sunscreen highly recommended .

: – . ✅ Best time to visit: All day – best beach weather of the weekend!

Looking Ahead to Next Week

Monday (Feb 17) : Mostly sunny , with some clouds in the north by evening. Temperatures stable (12°C – 21°C).

: , with some clouds in the by evening. Tuesday (Feb 18) : A significant change in weather — rain is likely (75% chance) , with overcast skies and cooler temperatures .

: — , with and . Wednesday (Feb 19) : Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers , particularly in the north. Windier conditions expected in exposed areas.

: , particularly in the north. expected in exposed areas. Thursday (Feb 20): Back to sunnier weather, with mild temperatures (12°C – 21°C) and calmer winds.

Summary: ✔ Friday and Sunday offer the best weather—both are sunny and dry.

✔ Saturday afternoon may see some clouds, and a small chance of showers in the evening.

✔ Tuesday will likely bring the wettest conditions of the week, with stronger winds from Wednesday.

✔ UV levels are moderate (5-6), so sunscreen is recommended for extended outdoor exposure. Though the entire island will see warm daytime temperatures and blue skies, Southern Gran Canaria remains, as ever, the best location for plenty of sunshine with only a small chance of rain late Saturday. Next week starts warm and dry but turns potentially wetter and windier from Tuesday onward… well it is still winter, after all. But you can be sure we will be seeing some of the very best the weather has to offer for this time of year.

Beach Fact: Maspalomas’ famous sand dunes are a protected nature reserve, shaped by Saharan sand blown across the Atlantic. They create a microclimate that can feel several degrees warmer than the official temperature.

Beachgoers:

✔ Perfect beach weather Friday to Sunday, with Saturday being the warmest day.

✔ Calm seas and warm water make conditions great for swimming.

✔ UV levels remain high, so bring sunscreen and sunglasses.

✔ Tuesday looks like the wettest day next week, so make the most of the weekend sun!

For those staying in Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, or Puerto Rico, expect some of the best weather on the island, with sunshine, light breezes, and warm temperatures all weekend long. A perfect time to enjoy Gran Canaria’s stunning southern beaches!