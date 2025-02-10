It’s a lovely Springesque weekend on Gran Canaria, and love is in the air. The capital continues with their carnival celebrations and the rest of the municipalities are soon to follow. The Almond Blossoms are blooming in a beautiful display across the mountains and it’s still a perfect time to see them, coupled with lush greenery and the first yellow wildflowers of the on-rushing Spring. How very romantic, but then every day is when you #LoveGranCanaria!
Playa de Mogán celebrate friendship and love on Friday with ‘Night of Wine and Tapas and not forgetting the neighbourhood carnival activities taking place this weekend.
Telde joins in with the Valentine’s Day celebrations with Plaza de San Gregorio hosting a second edition of Telde Enamora fair with activities for the whole family on Friday and Saturday, while the Municipal Market joins in with a day designed to attract visitors.
A touch of rain is in the forecast for Saturday but otherwise, a nice “winterly” weekend ahead.
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
21 February – 8 March • Gáldar Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
22 February – 1 March • Carnival Sardina del Sur 🎭🦹♀️
22 February – 9 March Agüimes Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
27 February – 2 March • Mogán Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
27 February – 9 March • Ingenio Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
3 March – 6 April • Arucas Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 🎭🦹♀️
8-9 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Maspalomas
14-26 March • Telde Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
14-30 March • La Aldea Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
21-22 March • Firgas Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
22-23 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
4-6 April • ENORTE 2025 Arucas
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Monday 3 February – Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Festividad de San Blas
Tuesday 4 March – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo, Santa Brígida:Martes de Carnaval/Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
Thursday 6 March – Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Ingenio: Jueves de Carnaval/Carnival Thursday
Wednesday 19 March – Local bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Festividad de San José
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️
(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spanish State Meteorological Agency: Spain’s official weather forecaster)
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️ | Weekend Weather Roundup February 14–16, 2025
With Valentine’s weekend bringing many visitors and events to Gran Canaria, those in southern areas can expect mostly sunny and warm conditions, while northern regions may see some cloud cover and occasional drizzle. The week ahead will start dry but turn more unsettled from Tuesday onward, with an increased chance of rain and windier conditions.
It is worth remembering too that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
Friday, February 14 🌞
- ☀ Sky: Clear and sunny all day, no rain expected.
- 🌡 Air Temperature: Day Time Max 21-23°C (warmer in direct sunlight, warmest in the south). Night time lows of 14°C
- 🌊 Water Temperature: 20°C – comfortable for swimming.
- 💨 Wind: Moderate in the morning, easing to light breezes in the afternoon. Light to moderate northeasterly winds, weakening by evening.
- 🌊 Sea Conditions: Slight swell – ideal for relaxed swimming.
- 🏖 UV Index: 6 (moderate) – sunscreen is recommended!
- ✅ Best time to visit: All day, with warm temperatures and calm conditions, perfect for outdoor plans.
Climate Fact:
Gran Canaria’s southwestern towns like Mogán and Puerto Rico are among the sunniest places in Europe, receiving over 2,700 hours of sunshine per year. This makes them ideal locations for open-air events.
Saturday, February 15 🌤
- ☀ Sky: Another sunny day, mostly in the morning, with some clouds in the afternoon. A slight chance (10-25%) of brief showers in the late evening, most likely to the north.
- 🌡 Air Temperature: Daytime Max (in the shade) 24°C – the warmest day of the weekend. Night time lows of 15°C
- 🌊 Water Temperature: 20°C.
- 💨 Wind: Light breezes throughout the day. Northwesterly winds increasing (up to 20 km/h), stronger at higher altitudes.
- 🌊 Sea Conditions: Calm with a slight swell.
- 🏖 UV Index: 5 – still high enough to need sun protection.
- ✅ Best time to visit: Morning and afternoon, before any light evening cloud cover.
Climate Fact:
The Canary Islands experience a phenomenon called “Panza de Burro” (“Donkey’s Belly”), a low cloud cover that forms due to the trade winds. While this mainly affects northern areas, it occasionally reaches the south in late afternoons.
Sunday, February 16 ☀
- ☀ Sky: A sunny and dry day. Completely clear and sunny all day.
- 🌡 Air Temperature: Daytime Max 21°C – slightly cooler than Saturday but still warm. Night time lows of around 12°C
- 🌊 Water Temperature: 20°C.
- 💨 Wind: Moderate breezes throughout the day. Moderate northern winds, with stronger gusts (15 km/h) in the southeast and northwest in the morning, calming later.
- 🌊 Sea Conditions: Slight swell – perfect for water activities.
- 🏖 UV Index: 6 – sunscreen highly recommended.
- ✅ Best time to visit: All day – best beach weather of the weekend!
Looking Ahead to Next Week
- Monday (Feb 17): Mostly sunny, with some clouds in the north by evening. Temperatures stable (12°C – 21°C).
- Tuesday (Feb 18): A significant change in weather—rain is likely (75% chance), with overcast skies and cooler temperatures.
- Wednesday (Feb 19): Cloudy with a 30% chance of showers, particularly in the north. Windier conditions expected in exposed areas.
- Thursday (Feb 20): Back to sunnier weather, with mild temperatures (12°C – 21°C) and calmer winds.
Summary:
✔ Friday and Sunday offer the best weather—both are sunny and dry.
✔ Saturday afternoon may see some clouds, and a small chance of showers in the evening.
✔ Tuesday will likely bring the wettest conditions of the week, with stronger winds from Wednesday.
✔ UV levels are moderate (5-6), so sunscreen is recommended for extended outdoor exposure.
Though the entire island will see warm daytime temperatures and blue skies, Southern Gran Canaria remains, as ever, the best location for plenty of sunshine with only a small chance of rain late Saturday. Next week starts warm and dry but turns potentially wetter and windier from Tuesday onward… well it is still winter, after all. But you can be sure we will be seeing some of the very best the weather has to offer for this time of year.
Beach Fact:
Maspalomas’ famous sand dunes are a protected nature reserve, shaped by Saharan sand blown across the Atlantic. They create a microclimate that can feel several degrees warmer than the official temperature.
Beachgoers:
✔ Perfect beach weather Friday to Sunday, with Saturday being the warmest day.
✔ Calm seas and warm water make conditions great for swimming.
✔ UV levels remain high, so bring sunscreen and sunglasses.
✔ Tuesday looks like the wettest day next week, so make the most of the weekend sun!
For those staying in Maspalomas, Playa del Inglés, or Puerto Rico, expect some of the best weather on the island, with sunshine, light breezes, and warm temperatures all weekend long. A perfect time to enjoy Gran Canaria’s stunning southern beaches!
WINE & TAPAS NIGHT VALENTINE'S PUERTO DE MOGÁN | FRIDAY 14TH 💞
Wine and Tapas Night’ to enjoy this Friday, Valentine’s Day in Puerto de Mogán. The event will take place in the outdoor car park of the harbour and will feature performances by Thania Gil and Alberto Déniz.
Celebrate love and friendship in the privileged setting, from which it is possible to observe the entire Mogán beach and its surroundings at sunset, given that the evening will begin at 19:00.
Visitors will enjoy the stands of restaurateurs who will offer a varied gastronomic offer and national wines. The romantic atmosphere will be completed by the voices of the popular artist Thania Gil and the singer Alberto Déniz.
MOGÁN NEIGHBOUGHOOD CARNIVAL | 14-16 FEB
The municipality of Mogán is warming up its engines to welcome the carnival. Music, colour, glitter and masks will be present in the streets of the different neighbourhoods and the historic centre from 31 January to 23 February, celebrations prior to the Costa Mogán Carnival, which will take place in Arguineguín from 27 February to 2 March.
This weekend there are festivities in Playa de Mogán
Highlights:
Saturday 15 February:
20:00 lively little street parade from Avda. Los Marrero, at the hight of the municipal gymnasium.
22:00 Baile de mascaritas, masquerade dance with Las Ladys del Swing and DJ Cholo at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León.
Sunday 16 February:
17:00 Fancy dress runway, entertainment for kids and carnival workshops as well as carnival tortillas and chocolate at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León,
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL 2025
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria starts the Carnival season 2025 on Gran Canaria this Saturday. The festivities will continue until 16 March and the allegory this year is ‘Las Olimpiadas’, The Olympics.
All events are held in Parque Santa Catalina unless otherwise stated
Friday 14 February: at 20:30 Drag Pre-selection Gala *** Ticket event***sold out
Saturday 15 February: at 19:00 Child Queen Gala
Sunday 16 February: at 18:00 Children’s Murgas Gala and Contest
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA NEIGHBOURHOOD CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES | SUNDAY 16TH
The Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Carnival 2025 is going to invade every corner of the city! 🎉From February 8 to March 16, each district will be the scene of activities, parades, and performances that you can’t miss. 🎭
The party is going to be all over the municipality! From children’s workshops to great performances by comparsas, and murgas to the most colorful parades. There are activities for all ages and tastes! 🥳
Get ready, because the #LPACarnaval is about to unleash all its magic! 🎶
ISLETA, PUERTO, GUANARTEME
Sunday 16th:
12:00-15:00 Fiesta de la Peluca y el complemento, Wig and accessory party at Plaza del Diputado Eduardo Suárez Morales (next to the Plaza de La Puntilla)
workshops and bouncy castles , and music by Que Chimba and DJ
CIUDAD ALTA
Sunday 16th:
10:30 -13:30 Cámbate la Peluca, Change your wig at Plaza Don Benito
Children’s workshops and a performance by the band ASERES.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SECOND-HAND MARKET ANATURA, LA CASA DE LAS SEMILLAS | SUNDAY 16TH
Discover unique treasures at incredible prices at the second-hand market of Anatura, La casa de las Semillas on León y Castillo 274 (at the back of the British Club) in the capital.
Mercadillo de segunda mano on Sunday 16 February 2025 from 10:00-18:00
Clothes of all styles, decorative objects, books, comics, and magazines, collectible items and much more. Help to take care of the environment and bring your bag!
PEQUENOS VALIENTES | INTERNATIONAL CHILDHOOD CANCER DAY | 15TH FEB
February 15 is the day chosen worldwide to commemorate childhood cancer; raising awareness about the disease, recognizing the protagonists of this day, and raising awareness about the importance of diagnosis and its treatments.
Pequeño Valiente, like other organisations for children and adolescents with cancer, carries out a series of activities, actions, and events aimed at disseminating and raising awareness about the disease.
Join the International Childhood Cancer Day at Plaza Santa Ana from 10:00-14:00. a day full of surprises and excitement!
🎨 10:00 – 12:00 Face painting, giant bubbles and workshops
🤹♂️ 10:15 – 10:45 Stilt walkers
✨ 10:45 – 11:30 Magic show
🌟 11:30 – 12:00 Visit from Star Wars characters
📜 12:00 Reading of the manifesto
🎶 12:30 – 14:00 Musical performance by TATABAND
🍽️ 12:30 Cochinillo from the El Centro Guayadeque Restaurant
🎁 14:00 Raffle for a basket and UDLP T-shirt
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | 'MUSICANDO' CONCERT SERIES | SAT 15TH
“Musicando” is a cycle of concerts in the capital with scheduled concerts. Admission to these musical events is free until capacity is reached. Concerts start at 21:00 (be early) at Jose Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Parque Doramas.
This Saturday, the 15th, the versatile Canarian soprano joins talented musicians Yuniel Rascón, Fofi Lusson and Totó Noriega to present “Agüita fresca”, a show full of emotions and musical diversity.
In this work, Magdalena shows her most contemporary side with a careful selection of versions that pay tribute to great artists such as Antonio Machín, Rubén Fuentes, Kany García, Conchita, Pau Donés, Gloria Estefan or Rozalén, among others. Agüita fresca is a unique experience that fuses the warmth of the classics with the freshness of modern sounds, in a musical journey that promises to conquer hearts and surprise with each performance.
'TELDE ENAMORA' FAIR | 14-15 FEB 💞
Telde celebrates love in style with activities for the whole family on Valentine’s Day.
♥Telde is joining in on the Valentine’s Day celebrations. To this end, Plaza de San Gregorio will host a second edition of Telde Enamora fair with activities for the whole family, while the Municipal Market joins in with a day designed to attract visitors.
💞📍Telde Enamora, Telde Fall in Love – Plaza de San Gregorio
On Friday:
Commercial fair from 10:00-14:00 and then again from 16:30-20:00
From 16:30-18:30 Workshops, face painting, playroom, and balloon delivery.
at 18:30 Aníbal, The Magician
On Saturday:
Commercial fair from 10:00-14:00 and then again from 16:30-20:00
From 11:00 to 13:30 and from 16:30-18:30 Workshops, face painting, playroom, and balloon delivery.
at 12:00 Rafaelillo, the Clown.
at 18:30 Kikirií, the Clown.
In the meanwhile in the Municipal Market
On Friday:
08:00 ‘Baking with love’, by Hecansa. The group will prepare different desserts live made with a variety of kilometre zero products from Telde, which visitors can later taste in the space.
at 10:00 Knitters’ meeting.
at 12:40 raffle among customers who have made their purchases throughout the day in the Narea Multipurpose Area. After making the purchase, they will receive a form that they must fill out and place in a box that will be opened at the estimated time to randomly select the names of the ten winners who will receive a batch of products from the Market with which they can create a dinner full of love.