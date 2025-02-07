#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️

(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)

#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️ | Weekend Weather Roundup for February 7-9, 2025

As we head into the weekend, here’s what you can expect across Gran Canaria. Whether you’re planning to hit the beaches, visit local markets, or enjoy one of the island’s vibrant fiestas, here’s the weather forecast from AEMET to help you plan ahead.

Friday, February 7, 2025

☀️ Morning: Expect mostly clear skies with some patches of cloud in the north and east of the island. Areas like Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Telde may see some early low cloud cover, but this should clear as the day progresses.

🌤️ Afternoon: The interior of the west, around regions like La Aldea de San Nicolás, might see some cloud build-up with a slight chance of light rain, though the odds remain very low. A light haze may linger in the morning but is expected to clear by afternoon.

🌡️ Temperatures: Daytime highs around 23°C and lows of 14°C. Pleasant conditions for outdoor events.

💨 Winds: Light to moderate northeasterly winds, easing to light easterlies by late morning. A typical breeze regime will dominate the afternoon, especially along the coasts.

🌞 UV Index: Moderate at 5 – sunscreen is still recommended if you’re out for long periods.

Saturday, February 8, 2025

🌤️ Morning: Another mostly sunny day with some cloud cover in the north and east during the morning hours. Areas like Agaete and Arucas may experience a bit of morning cloudiness.

🌦️ Afternoon: Cloud development inland could bring occasional light rain, especially in higher elevations like Tejeda. There’s a 75% chance of rain in the afternoon, so if you’re planning to hike or attend an outdoor event, keep an umbrella handy.

🌫️ Haze: A light haze might linger but should not significantly affect visibility.

🌡️ Temperatures: Slight dip with highs of 22°C and lows around 14°C.

💨 Winds: Light to moderate from the northeast, shifting to lighter easterly winds by mid-morning, with afternoon breezes making it comfortable on the coast.

🌞 UV Index: Moderate at 5.

Sunday, February 9, 2025

🌞 Morning: Clear skies across most of the island, though the eastern coast (think Playa del Inglés or San Agustín) may wake up to some low clouds.

🌤️ Afternoon: Expect high clouds throughout the day with some cloud development in the mountainous interior. There’s a low probability of rain in the afternoon, but it’s unlikely to disrupt plans.

🌫️ Haze: Light haze over higher terrain, dissipating by evening.

🌡️ Temperatures: Stable with highs of 22°C and lows dipping slightly to 13°C in some parts.

💨 Winds: Predominantly light breezes, perfect for beachgoers or strolling through local markets.

🌞 UV Index: Moderate at 5.

Outlook for the Week Ahead (February 10-13, 2025)

The new week starts off mostly sunny and dry on Monday, with clear skies continuing into Tuesday morning. However, by Tuesday afternoon, expect a 60% chance of rain which will taper off through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday bring some cloud cover with chances of rain at 45% and 35% respectively.

Temperatures will stay consistent with highs around 22°C and lows between 12-14°C. Winds remain light to moderate, with a slight uptick midweek, particularly on Wednesday when gusts could reach 15 km/h.

Quick Tips for the Weekend:

Saturday Afternoon Showers: If you’re attending any outdoor markets or fiestas , especially inland, plan for possible rain.

If you’re attending any outdoor or , especially inland, plan for possible rain. Ideal Beach Weather on Sunday: With clear skies and light breezes, Sunday is shaping up to be the perfect day for the beach.

With clear skies and light breezes, is shaping up to be the perfect day for the beach. Keep an Eye on Tuesday: Midweek events could be affected by incoming rain, especially on Tuesday afternoon.

Stay tuned to The Canary Guide #WeekendTips for more updates on local events

Here’s the latest AEMET Beach forecast too…