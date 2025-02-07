Gran Canaria Carnival season 2025 is here! The festivities start in the capital this Friday.
Here are our Top #WeekendTips for the weekend ahead…
#Maspalomas brings back ‘Flavours of the World’ for a great night of tapas and music in Playa del Inglés with 22 gastronomic companies from around the municipality. This Friday a festive, culinary, and musical event on the esplanade of the parking area of the Anexo II Shopping Centre, down by the main Playa del Inglés beach.
Moya are celebrating the last days of the Fiestas Candelaria. There is street theatre to wow you in the beautiful old mountain town of Teror and the “Arguinpark” funfair continues for another week in Arguineguín, Mogán.
In case you are planning a road trip, be aware that there are cyclists on the roads (Ayagaures and Fataga road) on Saturday and Sunday as the Epic Gran Canaria take place this weekend.
A touch of rain is in the forecast for Saturday but otherwise, a nice “winterly” weekend is ahead.
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
7 February • Sabores del mundo:de Tapas de Maspalomas 🌍🍴
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🦹♀️
14 February • Wine & Tapas Valentine’s night in Puerto de Mogán 🍷🥰
21 February – 8 March • Gáldar Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
22 February – 1 March • Carnival Sardina del Sur 🎭🦹♀️
27 February – 2 March • Mogán Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🦹♀️
8-9 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Maspalomas
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🦹♀️
22-23 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
4-6 April • ENORTE 2025 Arucas
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Monday 3 February – Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Festividad de San Blas
Tuesday 4 March – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo, Santa Brígida:
Martes de Carnaval/Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
Thursday 6 March – Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Ingenio: Jueves de Carnaval/Carnival Thursday
Wednesday 19 March – Local bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Festividad de San José
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️
(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️ | Weekend Weather Roundup for February 7-9, 2025
As we head into the weekend, here’s what you can expect across Gran Canaria. Whether you’re planning to hit the beaches, visit local markets, or enjoy one of the island’s vibrant fiestas, here’s the weather forecast from AEMET to help you plan ahead.
Friday, February 7, 2025
☀️ Morning: Expect mostly clear skies with some patches of cloud in the north and east of the island. Areas like Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Telde may see some early low cloud cover, but this should clear as the day progresses.
🌤️ Afternoon: The interior of the west, around regions like La Aldea de San Nicolás, might see some cloud build-up with a slight chance of light rain, though the odds remain very low. A light haze may linger in the morning but is expected to clear by afternoon.
🌡️ Temperatures: Daytime highs around 23°C and lows of 14°C. Pleasant conditions for outdoor events.
💨 Winds: Light to moderate northeasterly winds, easing to light easterlies by late morning. A typical breeze regime will dominate the afternoon, especially along the coasts.
🌞 UV Index: Moderate at 5 – sunscreen is still recommended if you’re out for long periods.
Saturday, February 8, 2025
🌤️ Morning: Another mostly sunny day with some cloud cover in the north and east during the morning hours. Areas like Agaete and Arucas may experience a bit of morning cloudiness.
🌦️ Afternoon: Cloud development inland could bring occasional light rain, especially in higher elevations like Tejeda. There’s a 75% chance of rain in the afternoon, so if you’re planning to hike or attend an outdoor event, keep an umbrella handy.
🌫️ Haze: A light haze might linger but should not significantly affect visibility.
🌡️ Temperatures: Slight dip with highs of 22°C and lows around 14°C.
💨 Winds: Light to moderate from the northeast, shifting to lighter easterly winds by mid-morning, with afternoon breezes making it comfortable on the coast.
🌞 UV Index: Moderate at 5.
Sunday, February 9, 2025
🌞 Morning: Clear skies across most of the island, though the eastern coast (think Playa del Inglés or San Agustín) may wake up to some low clouds.
🌤️ Afternoon: Expect high clouds throughout the day with some cloud development in the mountainous interior. There’s a low probability of rain in the afternoon, but it’s unlikely to disrupt plans.
🌫️ Haze: Light haze over higher terrain, dissipating by evening.
🌡️ Temperatures: Stable with highs of 22°C and lows dipping slightly to 13°C in some parts.
💨 Winds: Predominantly light breezes, perfect for beachgoers or strolling through local markets.
🌞 UV Index: Moderate at 5.
Outlook for the Week Ahead (February 10-13, 2025)
The new week starts off mostly sunny and dry on Monday, with clear skies continuing into Tuesday morning. However, by Tuesday afternoon, expect a 60% chance of rain which will taper off through the rest of the week. Wednesday and Thursday bring some cloud cover with chances of rain at 45% and 35% respectively.
Temperatures will stay consistent with highs around 22°C and lows between 12-14°C. Winds remain light to moderate, with a slight uptick midweek, particularly on Wednesday when gusts could reach 15 km/h.
Quick Tips for the Weekend:
- Saturday Afternoon Showers: If you’re attending any outdoor markets or fiestas, especially inland, plan for possible rain.
- Ideal Beach Weather on Sunday: With clear skies and light breezes, Sunday is shaping up to be the perfect day for the beach.
- Keep an Eye on Tuesday: Midweek events could be affected by incoming rain, especially on Tuesday afternoon.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL 2025
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria starts the Carnival season 2025 on Gran Canaria this Saturday. The festivities will continue until 16 March and the allegory this year is ‘Las Olimpiadas’, The Olympics.
All events are held in Parque Santa Catalina unless otherwise stated
Saturday 8 February:
20:30 Announcing parade from Juan Rejón to Parque Santa Catalina
21:00 Pregón, Proclamation in Parque Santa Catalina
Sunday 9 February: at 20:30 Adult costume contest
FLAVOURS OF THE WORLD - TAPAS IN MASPALOMAS | FRIDAY 7TH
🌍🍴 Sabores del Mundo:de Tapas en Maspalomas | Flavours of the World: Tapas in Maspalomas 🍴🌍
This Friday, get ready for a unique gastronomic journey! Enjoy a tapas route in Anexo II (parking) in Playa del Inglés enlivened by live music.
Friday 7 February 2025
Tapas & drinks prices start from ¢2
Starting from 19:00 ->
🎤 Live performances:
21:00 – 𝗠𝗮𝗹𝗱𝗶𝘁𝗲 𝗘𝗚𝗕
23:00 – 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗦𝗮𝗹𝘃𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗮𝘀
TEROR | 'LA CELESTINA' TRAVELLING STREET THEATRE | SATURDAY 8TH
This Saturday, a travelling performance of Fernando Rojas’ famous tragicomedy ‘La Celestina’ in the streets of Teror, adapted by the company D’Hoy Teatro. The event will begin in Plaza del Pino at 20:00, open to all audiences, especially young people (over 14 years old).
The activity, included in the program of the Municipal Library of Teror and the Department of Culture, and subsidised by the First Vice-Presidency of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, will take place over 70 minutes in different settings in the centre of Teror, culminating in the Library and the Plaza Teresa de Bolívar.
The classic production is based on the most comical sense of the work, brought to the stage based on a textual adaptation and direction by Iván Álamo, who will also play the role of Sempronio, alongside the cast formed by Fernando Navas (Celestina), Ragüel Santa Ana (Calisto), Laura Perdomo (Melibea) and Carol Cabrera (Areúsa).
The adaptation perfectly describes the plot, reproducing the main themes of the work and discarding the subplots embedded in De Rojas’ text.
The story unfolds in three acts. The first is the introduction of the characters and the main conflict; the second is the development of the conflict and the third is the closure of the plot.
‘La Celestina’, also known as ‘The Tragicomedy of Calisto and Melibea’, tells the story of an unrequited love in their twenties that ends up merging the two protagonists in a unique and superhuman feeling incited by Celestina, a cunning, and sorceress old woman, who will also witness the parallelism of these with the more than friendly relationship maintained by their servants, who enjoy a sexual affair not very different from the internal desire that their masters have for each other.
VILLA DE MOYA | FIESTAS CANDELARIA | UNTIL 9 FEBRUARY
Villa de Moya is celebrating Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Candelaria between 23 January – 9 February 2025. A celebration that combines religious events with recreational-cultural events designed by and for the whole family.
Highlights:
Friday 7 February:
21:30 Pedro Afonso music performance at Árbol Redondo
Saturday 8 February:
from 11:00 bouncycastles and workshops for kids on calle Miguel Hernández
23:30 Verbena, a lively street party with Línea DJs and Grupo Arena in Anfitheatro municipal del Pico Lomito.
On Sunday, February 9
12:00 The solemn function in the church, followed by the procession in honour of the patron saint
From 15:00 traditional horse race on calle Alcalde Pedro Moreno and Practicante Antonio Henríquez
Days to enjoy the Villa de Moya in all its splendors, laughing in homage to the patron saint and sharing time with family and friends, filling the streets of the town with life.
ARGUINEGUÍN, MOGÁN | "ARGUÍNPARK" - FUNFAIR | UNTIL SUNDAY
Enjoy a funfair in Arguineguín, in the municipality of Mogán between 24 January – 9 February 2025.
‘ArguinPark’, is held in the Plaza Negra (market) and there will be lots of fun for the whole family, which will have a 50-meter Ferris wheel, a roller coaster, games of skill, a food area, and much more.
Opening hours:
Friday 17:00-00:30
Saturday 16:00-00:30
Sunday from 16:00 to 23:00
The funfair will have attractions “for all ages”
This also means that the weekly Tuesday municipal market is held in another place.
(blue line on the map below)
EPIC GRAN CANARIA | CYCLING COMPETITION * ROAD CLOSURES | 8-9 FEB
The national and international cyclists will meet on Gran Canaria during the weekend between 7-9 February 2025 to compete in the eighth edition of the EPIC Gran Canaria. The natural environment and the spectacular landscapes of our “miniature continent” will be part of this competition, included in the UCI calendar, and which shows the strengths of the Island as a destination for cycle tourism.
“When there is a sporting event taking place, it also means temporary road closures.” ***
Saturday 8 February:
08:45 Crono 1 – Ayagaures 12,3Km
Cruce Aqualand – Cima Pedro Gónzalez
10:00 Crono 2 – Ayacata 45,1Km
Pasito Blanco – Ayacata
Sunday 9 February:
08:30 The official start from Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas
08:45 Crono 1 – Tunte 24,3Km
*** There will be temporary road closures at different points along the route to ensure the safety of all participants and spectators.
🛑 SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
🕗 08:30 – 10:45 | Aqualand- Mirador de Ayagaures
🕗 09:45 – 10:30| Pasito Blanco – El Pajar
🕗 09:45 – 11:30 | El Pajar – Soria
🕗 10:30 – 13:00 | Soria – Ayacata
🛑 SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
🕗 08:00 – 10:30 | Maspalomas – Tunte (
As soon as all the cyclists and entourage have passed, normal traffic is back.