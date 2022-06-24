Agents of the Mogán Local Police seized a 30-kilo bundle of hashish last week, on the night of June 19, that appeared floating near the Costa Alegre beach, in Arguineguín, Mogán.
After being alerted by residents in the area, after 21:15, two agents from the Mogán Local Police dragged the bundle to shore, helped by two young men.
Once transferred to the local police station, they proceeded to verify the contents, in this case 30 packages of hashish each weighing one kilo apiece. After preparing the corresponding police report, the intercepted drugs were handed over to the Guardia Civil for further investigation.