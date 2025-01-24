It’s the last weekend of January 2025 and start of a new year of events, happenings, shows, fairs, spectacles and shindigs with some magnificent festivals and celebrations to enjoy when ever you have free time on Gran Canaria.
Our sunny Januaries are always peaceful, as the first of the years fiestas get going and the almond blossom fills the air calling Spring to infuse the island with life.
Here are our Top Five #WeekendTips for the weekend ahead…
Traditional festivities to celebrate almond blossom start, this weekend, in Valsequillo and then the following weekend in Tejeda. Festivities in honour of San Sebastián have been celebrated in places around the island, like Agaete, Gáldar, and Agüimes. There are funfairs to enjoy in Gáldar and in Arguineguín, Mogán.
Gran Canaria 2025 Carnival season starts in the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria on 8 February.
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calender
Upcoming events:
1 February • Santa Brígida – St Brigid’s Day
1-2 February • Tejeda Almond Blossom Festival 🌸
7 February • Sabores del mundo:de Tapas de Maspalomas 🌍🍴
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🦹♀️
15-16 February • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
21 February – 8 March • Gáldar Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
27 February – 2 March • Mogán Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🦹♀️
8-9 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Maspalomas
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🦹♀️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Monday 3 February – Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Festividad de San Blas
Tuesday 4 March – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo, Santa Brígida:
Martes de Carnaval/Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
Thursday 6 March – Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Ingenio: Jueves de Carnaval/Carnival Thursday
Wednesday 19 March – Local bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Festividad de San José
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
The Canary Guide Weather for Gran Canaria: January 24-26, 2025
If you’re planning to attend one of Gran Canaria’s outdoor events this weekend, you can expect pleasant conditions overall, with some variations depending on the area. Here’s what to anticipate:
Friday, January 24
A bright and breezy day with mostly sunny skies across the island. The northern regions may experience some clouds, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will range from 14°C in the cooler areas to 22°C in the warmest parts. Winds from the south will stay light to moderate, at around 10 km/h.
Saturday, January 25
A similar day to Friday, with partly cloudy skies in the north and northeast. Light, occasional showers may appear in these areas, mainly during the early morning, but they will be very scattered. Elsewhere on the island, conditions will remain clear and dry, ideal for outdoor activities. Temperatures will remain stable, with highs of 22°C and lows of 14°C. Northeasterly winds could pick up slightly in southeastern and northwestern parts of the island, reaching up to 15 km/h in the afternoon.
Sunday, January 26
Sunday brings the clearest weather of the weekend, with sunny skies dominating across Gran Canaria. Temperatures may rise slightly, with highs reaching 22°C and lows at 13°C. Winds will remain light, coming from the north, but might feel stronger along southeast and northwest slopes.
Looking Ahead to Next Week
The start of the week will continue to offer plenty of sunshine, with temperatures climbing slightly to 24°C by Monday and Tuesday. However, by midweek, cloud cover will increase, and the chance of rain rises significantly by Thursday, particularly in the northern regions.
Key Notes for Outdoor Events
- UV levels remain moderate, with a UV index of 4 each day, so sunscreen is recommended for prolonged exposure.
- Wind speeds may increase in certain areas but should not disrupt outdoor plans.
- Be prepared for cooler evening temperatures if your event continues after dark.
Enjoy the weekend!
VALSEQUILLO | ALMOND BLOSSOM ROUTE FESTIVAL | 24-26 JANUARY
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria are celebrating the 52nd “Ruta del Almendrero en Flor“, Almond Blossom Route Festival between 24-26 January 2025.
One of the most traditional celebrations in the Canary Islands takes place throughout the rural municipality located in the north-eastern mountains of Gran Canaria, about 20 minutes drive up from Telde or a half-hour bus ride. Just a short hour from the southern beaches, by car.
“The beginning of the almond trees blossoming completely changes the landscape of Valsequillo creating a wonderful natural spectacle. To celebrate the beautiful picture of pink and white flowers in the municipality, since 1971, the “Almond Tree Blossom Route” is held every year at the end of January.”
In Valsequillo, the almond trees are beginning to bloom, albeit timidly. The first flowers of this season are beginning to appear in the town after taking their time to appear, as the weather is changing and with it, the landscape of islands such as Gran Canaria.
Despite this, Valsequillo celebrates this flowering, one more year, with the Ruta del Almendrero en Flor festival, the first pagan festival on the island which, for a weekend, becomes a deeply rooted popular event that is born from the citizens and has to do with that feeling of pride and belonging to this land.
BY BUS:
If you are coming from the south there is a special Global bus service, 190 which will take you there in the morning and bring you back in the afternoon. From the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, from San Telmo and Santa Catalina, bus number 14Global has a lovely info page on Valsequillo too.
From January 24 to 26, the town is in bloom with tradition with events where there is no shortage of folklore, gastronomy, sports, and traditional games, crafts, zero kilometre products, etc., which will once again fill the streets of the town with Canarian flavour over the weekend.
The main weekend will begin with the opening speech of these festivities that will be held on Friday (24th) at 20:30 in the theatre. Before Pregón, there will be traditional gastronomy from 6pm at Plaza Tifariti. On Saturday, in Tenteniguada, the “Tourist Day” will take place, where there will be gastronomic activities, music, dancing and a craft show aimed at all visitors, with an emphasis on tourists. On Sunday, the main day of the festival, Valsequillo will show the best of Canarian culture with a craft show and a livestock exhibition. In addition, one more year, the Las Vegas neighbourhood will host the Trilla exhibition, while in the La Barrera neighbourhood visitors can visit the antiques museum and the farmers’ market, all accompanied by Canarian folklore and gastronomy.
A route that year after year exceeds the expected number of participants, in which visitors will have the opportunity to discover an authentic Canarian festival that is financed by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria.
Saturday: The Almond Blossom Festival in Tenteniguada, “Día de Turista”
This well-attended event in the tiny traditional mountain village above Valsequillo offers plenty to do and see including a traditional street market and traditional artisans, folkloric performances and Canarian music, tastings of various typical Canarian dishes, and a range of indigenous games.
In Tenteniguada:
at 10:30 the stalls will open
from 11:00 traditional Canarian music groups will enliven the main streets
from 13:00 tastings of typical local dishes
at 15:00 milking the cow exhibition and tasting
in La Barrera:
from 10:00 Traditional Canarian games, homage to elders, popular barbeque and canarian music
Sunday: The Main day of festivities in Valsequillo Casco, Las Vegas, La Barrera and in Tenteniguada
VALSEQUILLO
10:00 Artisan Fair opens in the pedestrian area -avda. Juan Carlos I – cale Isla de Tenerife | 10:00 Live Canarian music at Plaza Tifaritti | 11:30 Folkloric meeting at Plaza de San Miguel | at 12:00 Canarian games and sports and exhibitions at Plaza de San Miguel
The day will also enlivened by music
LA BARRERA
08:00-16:00 Farmers’ Market in Parque Miguelito Calderín | also in the morning live music, visits to the antique museum as well as tastings of typical products |at 16:00 Exihibition of Milking the cow and tasting
LAS VEGAS (main street)
from 09:00 stalls opens | 12:00 tastings of typical products | 14:00 Treshing exhibition | 14:30 music | 16:00 Canarian Pig tasting | 16:30 Exihibition of Milking the cow and tasting
TENTENIGUADA
10:30 stalls opens | 11:00 live Canarian music in the community square next to the main street | 12:00 tastings of typical food | 13:00 live music on the main streets | 15:30 Milking the cow exhibition and tasting
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS SAN SEBASTIÁN & FUNFAIR
Gáldar celebrates the traditional festivities in honour of San Sebastián, like every year in January, “with days full of faith, tradition, and folklore” .
Celebrated for more than five centuries in the municipality, the festivities take place this year until 31 January.
This Sunday 26 January:
19:00 Eucharist in the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago Apóstol, followed by the main festival of San Sebastian with the return procession of San Sebastian, San Amaro and San Buenaventura. Upon arrival at the Plaza de Los Heredamientos the ‘Plegaria del Agua’ (water prayer) will take place. Then, the great fireworks display and ‘Vivas al Santo’ in the Plaza de San Sebastian.
LA QUINTA FUNFAIR
The La Quinta Cultural Centre in Gáldar is hosting the Funfair, Feria de Atracciones until Sunday, February 2. This leisure offer for all ages and is ideal for enjoying with the family will be open every day from 17:30 and will include, among other things, a Ferris wheel, a haunted house, a hotel, and numerous children’s shows.
The Attractions Fair, which has the collaboration of the Gáldar City Council, was inaugurated on Friday, January 17
Opening Hours: 17 January – 2 February
The funfair opens at 17:30
Closing time: Monday to Thursday at 22:30 and from Friday to Sunday at 00:00.
The event will also have special activities.
on Friday, 24 January The Fair without Music will be held from 18:00-19:00, an inclusive hour for children and adults sensitive to noise.
In addition, on Thursday, January 30, visitors are invited to bring a kilo of non-perishable food and enjoy reduced prices at all attractions.
still to come…
Friday 31 January:
20:30 Eucharist and the procession of the venerated image of the Holy Martyr through the streets of Capitan Carrascosa Franciscanos, San Amaro, real de San Sebastian, and Plaza de San Sebastian.
The festivities will end with the performance by the folkloric group Harimaguadas at the Hermitage of San Sebastián
INGENIO | FIESTAS CANDELARIA Y SAN BLAS | UNTIL 3 FEBRUARY
Ingenio is celebrating the patron saint festivities of Candelaria and San Blas 2025 between 17 January – 3 February.
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 25 January: Romería
Pilgrimage offering at 18:00
Route: C/ Sebastiana Espino Sánchez, C/ Doctor David Ramírez, C/ Juan XXIII, ending at C/ Plaza de la Candelaria.
XXIX Baile de Taifa (traditional music and dancing) at Plaza de la Candelaria after romería and music by Estrella Latina and Paco Guedes to follow.
still to come…
Friday 1 February:
21:30 Night of concerts at Plaza de Candelaria
00:00 Fireworks at midnight
Sunday 2 February: DÍA DE N. S. DE CANDELARIA
09:00-14:00 Artisan / Farmers’ Market on C/ Ramón y Cajal
10:00-13:00 Livestock Exhibition in the Fairgrounds of la Cantonera : 10:00 -13:00
11:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
Monday 3 February: DÍA DE SAN BLAS
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
ARGUINEGUÍN, MOGÁN | "ARGUÍNPARK" - FUNFAIR | UNTIL 9 FEBRUARY
Enjoy a funfair in Arguineguín, in the municipality of Mogán between 24 January – 9 February 2025.
‘ArguinPark’, is held in the Plaza Negra (market) and there will be lots of fun for the whole family, which will have a 50-meter Ferris wheel, a roller coaster, games of skill, a food area, and much more.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday from 17:00 to 23:00
Friday to Sunday from 16:00 to 23:00
The funfair will have attractions “for all ages”
This also means that the weekly Tuesday municipal market is held in another place.
(blue line on the map below)
AGRICULTURAL MARKET OF VECINDARIO
The biweekly Saturday ‘Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario’ takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”