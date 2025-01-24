Valsequillo de Gran Canaria are celebrating the 52nd “Ruta del Almendrero en Flor“, Almond Blossom Route Festival between 24-26 January 2025.

One of the most traditional celebrations in the Canary Islands takes place throughout the rural municipality located in the north-eastern mountains of Gran Canaria, about 20 minutes drive up from Telde or a half-hour bus ride. Just a short hour from the southern beaches, by car.

“The beginning of the almond trees blossoming completely changes the landscape of Valsequillo creating a wonderful natural spectacle. To celebrate the beautiful picture of pink and white flowers in the municipality, since 1971, the “Almond Tree Blossom Route” is held every year at the end of January.”

In Valsequillo, the almond trees are beginning to bloom, albeit timidly. The first flowers of this season are beginning to appear in the town after taking their time to appear, as the weather is changing and with it, the landscape of islands such as Gran Canaria.

Despite this, Valsequillo celebrates this flowering, one more year, with the Ruta del Almendrero en Flor festival, the first pagan festival on the island which, for a weekend, becomes a deeply rooted popular event that is born from the citizens and has to do with that feeling of pride and belonging to this land.

BY BUS: If you are coming from the south there is a special Global bus service, 190 which will take you there in the morning and bring you back in the afternoon. From the capital, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, from San Telmo and Santa Catalina, bus number 14 Global has a lovely info page on Valsequillo too.



From January 24 to 26, the town is in bloom with tradition with events where there is no shortage of folklore, gastronomy, sports, and traditional games, crafts, zero kilometre products, etc., which will once again fill the streets of the town with Canarian flavour over the weekend.



The main weekend will begin with the opening speech of these festivities that will be held on Friday (24th) at 20:30 in the theatre. Before Pregón, there will be traditional gastronomy from 6pm at Plaza Tifariti. On Saturday, in Tenteniguada, the “Tourist Day” will take place, where there will be gastronomic activities, music, dancing and a craft show aimed at all visitors, with an emphasis on tourists. On Sunday, the main day of the festival, Valsequillo will show the best of Canarian culture with a craft show and a livestock exhibition. In addition, one more year, the Las Vegas neighbourhood will host the Trilla exhibition, while in the La Barrera neighbourhood visitors can visit the antiques museum and the farmers’ market, all accompanied by Canarian folklore and gastronomy.

A route that year after year exceeds the expected number of participants, in which visitors will have the opportunity to discover an authentic Canarian festival that is financed by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria.

Saturday: The Almond Blossom Festival in Tenteniguada, “Día de Turista”

This well-attended event in the tiny traditional mountain village above Valsequillo offers plenty to do and see including a traditional street market and traditional artisans, folkloric performances and Canarian music, tastings of various typical Canarian dishes, and a range of indigenous games.

In Tenteniguada:

at 10:30 the stalls will open

from 11:00 traditional Canarian music groups will enliven the main streets

from 13:00 tastings of typical local dishes

at 15:00 milking the cow exhibition and tasting

in La Barrera:

from 10:00 Traditional Canarian games, homage to elders, popular barbeque and canarian music

Sunday: The Main day of festivities in Valsequillo Casco, Las Vegas, La Barrera and in Tenteniguada

VALSEQUILLO

10:00 Artisan Fair opens in the pedestrian area -avda. Juan Carlos I – cale Isla de Tenerife | 10:00 Live Canarian music at Plaza Tifaritti | 11:30 Folkloric meeting at Plaza de San Miguel | at 12:00 Canarian games and sports and exhibitions at Plaza de San Miguel

The day will also enlivened by music

LA BARRERA

08:00-16:00 Farmers’ Market in Parque Miguelito Calderín | also in the morning live music, visits to the antique museum as well as tastings of typical products |at 16:00 Exihibition of Milking the cow and tasting

LAS VEGAS (main street)

from 09:00 stalls opens | 12:00 tastings of typical products | 14:00 Treshing exhibition | 14:30 music | 16:00 Canarian Pig tasting | 16:30 Exihibition of Milking the cow and tasting

TENTENIGUADA

10:30 stalls opens | 11:00 live Canarian music in the community square next to the main street | 12:00 tastings of typical food | 13:00 live music on the main streets | 15:30 Milking the cow exhibition and tasting