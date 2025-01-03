The Canary Guide Reyes Magos #WeekendTips 3-5 January 2025

A festive weekend ahead as the holiday season draws to a close here on Gran Canaria. Monday is officially a national bank holiday.
Twelfth night is almost upon us, the Epiphany, preceded by the Noche del Reyes Magos, or night of the kings, the spectacular finale to the holiday season, when 3 wise men are expected to visit every home in the kingdom, in celebration of a newly born child. In some houses, Santa has already been too.
REYES MAGOS
– THE THREE WISE MEN / THE THREE KINGS
This is the most magical time of the year for kids throughout all Spain.
The long observed traditions here supersede those of more northern European, christianised, pagan Yuletime legends, many of which tell of a benevolent, sometimes mischievous and goaty, old man secretly delivering gifts and toys to good little children on Christmas eve, or indeed the roman catholic stories of the originally Turkish-born Saint Nicholas, who nowadays morphs into a red robed and chuckling Santa Claus character flying from Lapland on his reindeer-drawn sleigh.
By far the more prominently celebrated story here is of Los Reyes Magos, known in English as the Three Wise Men or Three Kings; telling of strangers arriving from the east, following a star, bringing gifts for a newborn, and as luck would have it magically supplying gifts to all good christians, and children too, on the Day of the Epiphany, which is of course the 12th night, or the eve of the 6th day of January.
This is when Melchor, Gaspar and Baltazar bring their gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh. They arrive to Street Parades in every major town, as they are celebrated across Gran Canaria on the 5th, the Noche de Los Reyes Magos.
Most towns and cities throughout Spain, and across the island, will be hosting extravagant events and parades on Sunday, aimed mainly at the littlest in the family, to welcome these strangers from far-off lands, who will arrive from the east via every imaginable mode of transport, whether on a boat, car, parachute or helicopter, they will be presented with a magical key by the local mayor so that they can let themselves into each of the townspeople’s homes to leave them something special.
Two of the biggest and most magical parades on Gran Canaria occur in the capital and up in the beautiful eastern town of Agüimes. The parades in Gáldar, Telde, and Maspalomas are also very popular and loved by many. Traditional seasonal and artisanal markets can be found in many major towns across the island in the run-up to the main seasonal gift-giving day, between 2-5 January 2025.
As in previous years, there are also “silent” sections during the parade in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Carrizal Ingenio, Telde
Remember that Reyes Magos parades around Gran Canaria will also mean road closures, parking restrictions, and even public transport changes!
Upcoming Events:
1-2 February • Almond Blossom Festival Tejeda
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭
15-16 February • km.0 Fair Gran Canaria
21 February – 8 March Gáldar Carnival 🎭
27 February – 2 March Mogán Carnival 🎭
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭
8-9 March Km.0 • Fair Gran Canaria
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
5-27 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming Bank Holidays 2025:
Monday, 6 January – Public Holiday in Spain: The Epiphany of the Lord/Epifanía del Señor/Reyes Magos
Monday, 20 January – Local Holiday in Agüimes: festividad de San Sebastián
Monday 3 February – Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Festividad de San Blas
Tuesday 4 March – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror,
Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo, Santa Brígida:
Martes de Carnaval/ Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
Thursday 6 March – Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Ingenio: Jueves de Carnaval/Carnival Thursday
Wednesday 19 March – Local bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Festividad de San José
Friday 28 March – Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
A promising weather forecast for the first weekend of 2025. No significant adverse conditions are predicted or anything else too bad. Daytime temperatures stay at 20-22°C in the shade in many places on Gran Canaria. A lovely weekend to enjoy the rest of the season festivities, especially on Sunday and the Three Kings’ parade. Monday, a bank holiday some light rain is in the forecast.
Friday: Cloudy intervals in the early morning, becoming partly cloudy with intervals of high clouds. Haze is not ruled out in the second half of the day. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures slightly rising. Moderate wind from the southeast, with intervals of strong winds on the southwest and northeast slopes in the central hours. Breezes on the northwest coasts.
Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with intervals of high cloudiness during the first half of the day. Haze. Temperatures with few changes. Light wind from the southeast, moderate in the west and northeast. Breezes on the northwest coasts. In peaks, moderate from the southeast that tends to light variable in the morning.
Sunday: Partly cloudy or clear with intervals of high clouds. Presence of haze. Temperatures with few changes, with a predominance of slight decreases in minimum temperatures and slight increases in maximum temperatures. Light wind from the south, with intervals of moderate southeasterly wind in the easternmost islands in the early hours, which will turn to a northerly component in the midlands and peaks throughout the second half of the day.
Monday: Cloudy intervals tending to cloudy during the day, and light and occasional rain is likely, mainly in inland areas. Minimum temperatures slightly rising. Maximum temperatures with little change. Light variable wind tending to easterly in the afternoon.
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CHRISTMAS PROGRAM TOWN HALL
More than 50 public activities, light shows, music, markets, and, even, a skating rink bring Christmas to Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. One of the main novelties will be the light shows in emblematic places such as Santa Ana, Mesa y Lopez, Triana, and Las Canteras, in addition to the New Year’s celebration in the Plaza de la Música. This Christmas includes other premieres, such as the Christmas market, the funfair, and the ice skating rink in the Santa Catalina area. This designated spot will also host countless children’s workshops, theatrical performances, and musical events.
Highlights for the upcoming days:
Friday 3 January: LA ISLETA
at 19:00 Lovely Little street parade of the Royal pages of their majesties from Real Club Victoria on Calle Ferreras (Puntilla end of Las Canteras) to Plaza Manuel Becerra
20:30 Concert by Rainbow Gospel Choir
🎄 Fun Fair, Christmas Market, and Ice Skating Ring in Parque Santa Catalina and Plaza de Canarias Until 5 January: 🎡🎠
Opening hours:
Monday to Friday: 16:30-23:00
Saturdays, Sundays: 12:00-23:00
The Christmas market, the gastronomic area, the skating rink, and the Fun Fair are waiting for you, as long as the weather permits.
🎄 Activities and concerts at the stage back of Santa Catalina:
Friday: 18:00 Christmas tree decoration workshops | 21:00 Los 600 concert
Saturday: 12:00 doll workshops | 21:00 Los Lolas concert
Sunday: after the Reyes Magos Parade
18:00-19:00 DJ | 19:00-20:15 Muelle Viejo | DJ | 20:30-22:00 Última Parade | DJ
🎄 Until 5 January Christmas Market El Corte Inglés on La Rambla de Mesa y López
Opening hours: 12:00-21:30 (restauration until 23:00)
🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
SUNDAY 5 JANUARY – REYES MAGOS/THE THREE KINGS ARRIVAL & PARADE
👑 11:00 Family show spectacle. Cantajuego presents: my friend Buby in the Naval Base
👑 12:00 Arrival of the Majesties to the Naval Base to receive the key to the city from the mayor, Carolina Darias.
👑 16:30 The Reyes Magos Parade from Mercado del Puerto to Parque San Telmo with 14 themed floats accompanied by 400 dancers, figurines and acrobats.
The procession will leave from the Castillo de la Luz to travel through the streets of Juan Rejón, Albareda, Santa Catalina Park, Presidente Alvear, León y Castillo and Muelle Las Palmas Street until reaching San Telmo Park.
With an inclusive approach, the City Council has created noise-free zones along the route. In the section between the Julio Luengo tunnels and the Santa Catalina Hospital, as well as in the vicinity of the Perpetuo Socorro Hospital, the sound of the floats will be reduced to ensure that children sensitive to noise can enjoy the parade.
👑 19:30-00:00 The traditional Three Kings’ Night will be celebrated with musical entertainment in San Telmo, San Bernardo and the Alameda de Colón and the market in the Plaza de Stagno.
Parque San Telmo
20:00 Non Trubada
San Bernando
19:00 Que Chimba → DJ
20:45 The Papas and The Mojo → DJ
22:30 Tribute to Queen
Alameda de Colón
19:00 Son del Caney → DJ
20:45 Son de La Isla → DJ
22:30 Los 600
GRAN CANARIA CRAFT FAIR SAN TELMO
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BELEN DE ARENA - SAND NATIVITY LAS CANTERAS BEACH | UNTIL 7 JANUARY
The 19th Edition of the traditional and ephemeral BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity scene runs until 7 January 2025 on Las Canteras Beach (La Puntilla end).
Visiting hours are between 10:00 to 22:00, except on December 24th and 31st and January 5th, from 10:00 to 20:00.
This year the beloved Sand Nativity pays tribute to the city’s neighbourhoods and promises, as always, to be an international benchmark. With renowned sculptors from around the world.
In addition, a special focus is on charitable work. All donations collected will go to Las Palmas’ soup kitchens, which do a commendable job. Last year €16,000 was raised and with your help this year it will be even more!
“This is Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital,
and for the island and a must-visit every year.”
INFECAR | PLANETA GRAN CANARIA | UNTIL 4 JAN
The Children’s Festival, promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR. An outstanding daytime event with a multitude of different activities for children of all ages, focused towards the ages 0 – 12 years. Planeta Gran Canaria is a festival to enjoy with the family. This year marks its 24th edition, maintaining a great recreational-educational offer in which all activities are designed for family enjoyment and entertainment. Fantasy, fun, and learning characterise a leisure proposal where inclusion also has a place, with options adapted for children and young people with ASD or other special needs
Different pavilions offering more than 10,000 m2 dedicated to children and more than 40 different activities in what is undoubtedly the most important space on the island to enjoy family plans during the Christmas holiday period, especially for the little ones.
Open: 26 December 2024 – 4 January 2025
Opening hours: 10:00-20:30
Tickets, which range from 3.50 to 5 euros, allow you to enjoy the whole day and can be purchased at the box office or on the website planetagrancanaria.es, where you can also consult the full program in detail. Children under three years of age, unemployed people, pensioners, and people with disabilities can attend for free.
Activities for all ages
Planeta Desafío, one of the six major themed areas of the festival, offers outdoor activities with options for children aged 3 and up: trampolines, bumper cars and adrenaline-boosting rides; as well as more dynamic options such as the American track, paintball and traffic circuit, which combine adventure and learning.
In Pavilion 5, the Planeta Diversión activities combine enjoyment and creativity for boys and girls aged 3 to 12. The inflatables, such as La Barredora, El Castillo, Personajes Divertidos, Ludoteca Gigante and Rocadrome, offer jumps and excitement for different ages. The workshops include the creation of slime, decorative pompoms, paper crafts and Christmas desserts, ideal for developing artistic, manual and culinary skills.
And since a festival like this cannot be without adventures, Pavilion 6 – Planeta Aventura – is reserved for activities that are perfect for enjoying with the family: the Giant Games Playroom offers intergenerational fun in a space free of obstacles, while the interactive show ‘The Adventures of Acce and Sible’ encourages singing, jumping and laughing together. In addition, the scientific escape room organised by the DISA Foundation combines challenges and learning about renewable energies, and Isola presents the fun ‘Extraordinary Nuts Factory’. Finally, the ‘I Believe in Me with You’ experience encourages connection and shared enjoyment in an unforgettable activity.
Planeta Recreo, located on the top floor of Pavilion 7, is reserved for activities that combine creativity, fun and sport for different ages, as well as face painting, lettering, character and hama beads workshops, which allow children to develop their imagination and creative skills, while the puppet theatre offers a unique show along with the possibility of creating their own characters. The bike circuits teach traffic rules in a fun way, and in total football, children and adults can enjoy exciting matches and virtual experiences.
And at the top of that same pavilion, the stairs lead to Planeta Digital to offer a play area for boys and girls from 7 to 12 years old, who want to explore video games and develop digital skills. And there is also a Planeta Recreo for the little ones; Pequelandia and the ball pool are ideal spaces to play and stimulate motor skills, and Cancionero Isleño combines shows and workshops, bringing them closer to the songs and legends of the Canary Islands.
Finally, the Gran Canaria Congress Palace will host cultural activities ideal for the whole family, the Planet of Light and Color. The musical theatre ‘El Secreto de Polichinela’ offers a fun Italian comedy with masks and tricks; the parade ‘El Circo de las Ilusiones’ fills the streets with the joy of a classic circus show; and the family theatre ‘El Príncipe Hamlet’ invites you to take part in a story full of dance and music while a lost kingdom is recovered.
A unique visit, inclusive measures, and a restaurant area
In addition, Planeta Gran Canaria will receive a very special visit this year, that of the popular YouTuber Timba Vk from the group Los Compas who, accompanied by his friend Mondongo, will hold an entertaining meeting with his fans on January 3 and 4, at 12 noon.
The festival, which incorporates measures to adapt its offer to the needs of children and young people with General Development Disorder (ASD) or other special care, will be open until January 4, from 10:00 to 20:30, except on January 1, when it will only be open in the afternoon, and on December 31, when it will be closed. It also has a varied gastronomic offer, made up of cafes and food trucks.
SHOPPING CENTRE LAS ARENAS | CHRISTMAS ACTIVITIES & EVENTS
Highlights for the seasonal activities in one of the popular shopping centre in the capital, CC Las Arenas
LAS ARENAS MARKET: CHRISTMAS EDITION 🎁🍬 🛍️
🎄 until 5 January: The Christmas market that will make you experience the magic of Christmas like never before.
Handcrafted sweets, Local products from Canarian entrepreneurs, Exclusive gifts and a festive atmosphere full of surprises to enjoy in good company.
Opening hours: from 11:00 to 21:00 (except December 31st, when it will be until 18:00)
Location: Plaza de la Fuente, next to the Las Arenas Christmas tree.
The market will be closed on 01/01!
You can also enjoy the incredible Christmas ride on the Christmas Train with your family and the little ones, in Plaza de la Fuente. Price: €2 per person.
Opening hours:
From 23 December, every day from 10:00-22:00
*6 January: from 16:00-22:00
*5 & 7 January: 10:00-22:00
ICE SKATING RINK ❄️⛸
Spend a special day with family and friends.Until January 12th you can come and skate on the rink you will find in the 📍 Carpa de Planta Terraza.
The entrance fee is €6 + €1 for gloves. Gloves are mandatory, but you can bring them from home. It will only be available until January 12th, don’t forget to check the schedules so you don’t miss anything!
*Access to the rink depends on the capacity limit and box office hours may vary depending on attendance.
Opening hours: 10:00-22:00
MORE EVENTS IN THE COMMERCIAL AREAS IN THE CAPITAL
TRIANA
Saturday 4 January:
17:30-20:00 Workshops (calle Mayor Triana number 33 & 91)
17:00-20:00 take a photo together with Princess of Arabia
18:00-19:00 Acrobatic Show at the hight of Espiral del Viento, statue
18:00-20:00 Visit of the Royal Page to collect the letters for the Three Kings on calle Mayor Triana number 60
ALISIOS SHOPPING CENTRE | TAMARACEITE
Lovely Little artisan Christmas market by the information point until 5 January. Open in the mornings and evenings during the weekends
🎁 Alisios Christmas Train: until 5 January
- Monday to Friday from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
- Saturdays and Sundays from 11:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 21:00
🎁 Christmas workshops: until 5 January
- Friday from 17:00 to 20:00
- Saturdays from 12:00 to 14:00 and from 17:00 to 20:00.
- Sundays from 12:00 to 14:00
EL MUELLE COMMERCIAL CENTRE
Pop, pop me, pop, pop, pop the treasure balloon!
🎄 Dive into the most fun Christmas.
👉 Next January 3rd and 4th we hope to see you for a wonderful weekend:
Every Friday and Saturday Christmas craft workshops, where we will create our own crowns and letters from the Kings ⭐
The Christmas show “Elmo’s letter to the Kings” and the storytelling “Margaraluna Reparacuentos” as well as bouncy castles 🎭
All this and much more from 17:30 to 20:30.
In addition, every day the little ones will be able to get on the Christmas train that will operate from 17:00 to 20:00 🚂
And most importantly, you will be able to “pop, explode” the balloons in the Balloon Room to find the hidden treasure, on Saturday 4th from 17:30 to 20:30. Will you be able to do it? 🎈
Find the activities on the ground floor of the CC.
SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA | TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
This year one of the main Christmas program features takes place in Parque del Sur but there are plenty of other events taking place in the municipality over the holidays
ENJOY ‘CHRISTMAS OF THE WORLD BETWEEN 21 DECEMBER – 4 JANUARY IN PARQUE DEL SUR!
Featuring a 200 m² skating rink and a themed route to explore the Christmas traditions of Germany, England, Italy, Spain, the United States, France, and Finland. Visitors will be able to enjoy a mini train that will travel through the park and the strategically placed Christmas decorations, as well as daily parades with Christmas characters represented by dancers, circus artists, and giant dolls. For the little ones, there will be a photo wall with children’s characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Sonic, Mario Bros and Disney princesses.
More information in the next post.
🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
SUNDAY 5 JANUARY – THREE KINGS’ EVE
The Magic of the East will parade from Playa del Inglés to Parque de San Fernando de Maspalomas with a new route that unites tourists and residents. The Three Wise Men Parade will have themed floats, music, and shows that will dazzle thousands of people during its new route. After the Reception Gala for Their Majesties, the concerts by Sr. Natilla and Los Lola will put the finishing touch to the most magical night of the year.
The procession will start at 17:30 from the Yumbo Shopping Centre roundabout, on Avenida de Tirajana and Avenida de Estados Unidos, and will be accompanied by a temporary closure of the crossroads to allow the procession to pass through.
The procession will feature a varied procession that includes four themed floats: the Disney Float, surrounded by Fairy Godmothers; the Nemo Float, decorated with marine elements such as giant jellyfish and seahorses; the Toy Story Float, accompanied by characters such as the Martians and colourful kites; and the Circus Float, with mini acrobats and music by television clowns. Also parading will be Superheroes escorted by a batucada and giant planets, the Character Train, Majorettes, Tamers, and Acrobats, as well as a Music Band and the Christmas Elves, who will hand out luminous gifts. The procession will end with the arrival of the Three Wise Men, each in their float, accompanied by their Royal Flag, Pages and Letter Collectors.
The parade will be enriched by the participation of municipal groups and schools such as Levi & Estrella, Emily Domínguez, Urban Dance, Dunia Morales, and Las Patinadoras de Maspalomas, ensuring unforgettable moments for the little ones.
The procession will end its journey in Plaza de San Fernando, where the Three Wise Men will be welcomed in a very special gala, enlivened by a performance by the clown Totó. At the event, the Councillor for Celebrations and Events, Yilenia Vega, together with the Mayor of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Marco Aurelio Pérez, will hand over the magic key that will open the doors of all homes.
To close the night, there will be two concerts with the artists Sr. Natilla and Los Lola, starting at 22:00.
.
MASPALOMAS | 'CHRISTMAS OF THE WORLD | PARQUE DEL SUR
Featuring a 200 m² skating rink and a themed route to explore the Christmas traditions of Germany, England, Italy, Spain, the United States, France, and Finland. Visitors will be able to enjoy a mini train that will travel through the park and the strategically placed Christmas decorations, as well as daily parades with Christmas characters represented by dancers, circus artists, and giant dolls. For the little ones, there will be a photo wall with children’s characters such as Mickey, Minnie, Sonic, Mario Bros and Disney princesses.
Face-painting: Every Day 17:00 – 21:00
Christmas Market: 17:00-22:00*Saturday 4 JAN 11:00-14:00 and then again from 17:00-22:00
Food Trucks: Friday and Saturday 17:00-01:00 and Sundays 17:00-00:00
*********************************
Friday 3 January:
18:00-20:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters
18:00 Christmas theatre ” Magic Show Magnific
21:30 Music: Cuenta Atrás
Saturday 4 January:
12:00-14:00 a chance to take photos with favourite children’s characters
17:30 Lively little street parades “En busca de la estrella de Oriente”, In search of the star of the East
18:00-20:00 a chance to take photos with the Royal Page
20:00 Christmas theatre “Mr Gass en Navidad”
21:30 Music: DJ Estro Pedro Afonso
MOGÁN | TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
More than 50 free events make up the Christmas program that will reach the neighbourhoods of Mogán from 30 November to the eve of Three Kings’ Day.
Highlights:
Friday 3 January:
17:00 Christmas parade in Playa de Mogán. Route: from the gymnasium to Avenida de los Marreros and to the beach.
at 18:30 Show by Manu, the Magician at lLaza Dr. Pedro Betancor, followed by children being able to deliver their letters to their majesties.
18:00 Cars are parading their Majesties, leaving from Veneguera with stops at Mogán Pueblo ( town hall) and then at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León in Playa de Mogán.
Saturday 4 January:
17:00 Christmas parade in Pueblo de Mogán, leaving from the school
17:00 The majesties are travelling again in the cars and this time from Soria to Motor Grande and then to Pueblo ede Mogán
🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
Sunday 5 January:
18:00 Reyes Magos Parade in Arguineguín from the pier to the Plaza Pérez Galdós, where they will be given the master key of the municipality.
20:30 Auto de Reyes Magos in the church of San Antonio de Padua in Pueblo de Mogán
MOGAN MALL
Mogan Mall, in the tourist resort of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, started their calendar of events with switching-on the Christmas lights and this weekend, the last of the activities with the visit of Their Majesties the Three Kings at 17:30 on Saturday, 4th of January 2025.
AGÜIMES | TOWN HALL CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
5 January – Reyes Magos / Three Kings’ Parade
The Christmas program will have its spectacular grand finale this Sunday
10:30 Lively little street parade from El Canal to the Pier
11:00 Animation on the main street
12:00 Their majesties the Three Wise Men from the East will be welcomed with all honours upon their arrival in the municipality of Agüimes by sea, through the Muelle de Arinaga.
12:15 The royal walk along the Avenida de Los Pescadores and then they majesties will travel in a motorcade through the different neighbourhoods of the municipality from Arinaga to Temisas
13:00 Family show at Plaza de Arinaga
🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
At 19:30, after a well-deserved rest, the Three Wise Men will be the stars of the 70th edition of the Magna Cabalgata y Auto de los Reyes Magos de Agüimes. They will be accompanied by hundreds of volunteers from the town, who will participate in the royal procession interpreting the different scenes included in the original libretto by the Agüimes writer Orlando Hernández Martín. Organised by the La Salle Association, with the collaboration of the Agüimes Town Hall, the Cavalcade will once again be the most eagerly awaited event of all the festivities for the children of the municipality. Not to be missed!
At 19:30 the Royal Entourage and the parade depart from the gardens of the Colegio Nuestra Señora del Rosario, beginning a traditional tour of five stages passing through the Los Moros park, until it reaches the Plaza del Centro de Mayores to continue along Avenida Joaquín Artiles, until they reach the Plaza Nuestra Señora del Rosario by the main church in the old quarter.
The first scene is a meeting with the shepherds on Calle Juan Alvarado y Saz. The second scene, the annunciation is performed at the Parque los Moros. This is followed by the third scene, a visit to Herod’s Palace at Centro de Mayores The fourth scene depicts the appearance of the Angel at the parish complex And the fifth and final scene is the nativity scene at the Plaza Nuestra Señora del Rosario
GÁLDAR
The Magic of Christmas can be found in Gáldar. The beautiful lights and decorations with the popular Flower Week, this old Royal City is worth the visit.
Until 5 January: Christmas market
The small market is held again on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, next to the Temple Sanctuary of Santiago. Seven wooden cabins as well as two food trucks will beautify the space and increase the wide commercial offer of the municipality on these dates.
Opening hours: 12:00 to 22:00
**Friday and Saturday 4-5 January 12:00-00:00
The food court will be open from 17:00 to 00:00
***************************************************
Sunday 5 January:
11:00 one of the most eagerly awaited days of the year will arrive at the Barrial Stadium, where the Three Wise Men will arrive by helicopter
Previously, at 10:00 the show ‘Cantilandia in Cuentópolis’ in the stadium
🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
at 17:00 The Grand Parade of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men will start from Becerril and through the streets of the historic centre.
at 19:00 Plaza de Santiago will host the traditional Auto Reyes.
at 21:00 concert by the group Aseres will put the icing on the cake to the program at the plaza de Santiago
TELDE
Christmas Market 2-5 JanuaryOpening hours: 10:00-14:00 and then 16:30-20:30
Workshops and Face-painting3 & 4 January: 11:00-13:30 and then 16:30-19:005 January 11:00-14:00
Christmas Show 3 & 4 January: 18:00 5 January: 13:00
Little Ice Rink Opening hours: 3-5 January & 7 January: 10:00-14:00 and then 16:30-20:30
Friday 3 January:
19:00 & 20:00 Candlelight music at Plaza de San Juan
Saturday 4 January:
19:30 & 20:30 Candlelights music at Plaza de San Gregorio ( or 18:30 & 19:30 ) since there are conflicting information
21:30 Los 600, Aseres and Sarantontones music performances at Plaza de San Gregorio
Sunday 5 January: The Three Kings Parade in Telde is back in full force! 🎉
at 17:00 The starting point os at calle Doctor Melián, La Barranquera neighbourhood
Route: Doctor Melián Street (in silence) ➡️ Parque Franchy Roca ➡️ María Encarnación Navarro, Gago Coutinho, Ruiz, Poeta Fernando González, Ramblas de Arnao, Daora Roundabout, María del Pino Suárez López Pharmacist, León y Castillo streets ➡️ End at Plaza de San Juan .
Reserved spaces:
✔️ People with reduced mobility: Franchy Roca Park, Ramblas de Arnao, Plaza de San Juan
✔️ Sensitive to noise: Initial section in silence from calle Doctor Melián.
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA
Discover the program of activities that Santa Lucía de Tirajana have prepared for all families. “Aires de esperanza y magia”.
Come and enjoy Christmas with the little ones in the house!
THREE KINGS’ FAIR 2-5 JANUARY
21 stands of artisans from the municipality make up the Feria de Reyes (Three Kings’ Fair) that will be open until Sunday in the pedestrian zone of Avenida de Canarias. Special and unique artisan and zero-kilometre items. Opening hours: 09:00 to 21:00
Highlights:
Friday 3 January:
17:30-20:00 Children’s workshops on avenida de Canarias area Plaza Iqbah Masih and in the Canario Calle Canalejas
Saturday 4 January:
17:00-21:00 Children’s fiesta at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
5 January:
11:00-14:00 Children’s workshops at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
18:30 Reyes Parade | from Cruce de Sardina – Teatro Víctor Jara – Avenida de Canarias
AGAETE | FIESTAS CONCEPTION & CHRISTMAS
Agaete is celebrating the Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Conception, Nuestra Señora de La Concepción. The festivities continue in Christmas Spirit until 5 January 2025.
Friday 3 January:
18:30 Workshops and bouncy castles as well as Chispita, the clown at Plaza de la Constitución
Saturday 4 January
18:00 Workshops and bouncy castles and kids show at Plaza de la Constitución
Sunday 5 January:
11:00 Reception of their majesties at the town hall, followed by visits to the neighbourhoods in the municipality.
17:30 Los Musipop show at the plaza
18:30 Reyes Magos parade
INGENIO
The town of Ingenio is preparing to experience days full of excitement and magic with the celebrations framed around the visit of the Three Wise Men, which will take place from 3 to 6 January.
For four days, the town will offer activities for the whole family, from the visit of the royal pages to the long-awaited Grand Parade of the Three Wise Men, events organised by the Town Hall of Ingenio, with the collaboration of various municipal areas and groups in the town.
Friday & Saturday
The royal pages will be in the town to review the requests made by the children and sent to the East. The first meeting will be on Friday in the Plaza de La Candelaria, and on the 4th they will move to the Plaza de la Coronación de La Jurada, starting at 17:00 in both places. On both days you can enjoy an afternoon full of fun with inflatables, craft workshops, puppets, a children’s show, and a delicious chocolate with churros to share.
🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
Sunday 5th
18:30 the Grand Parade of the Three Wise Men will take place, one of the most eagerly awaited moments of the year. The procession will set off from the Huerta del Obispo, travelling along the streets of República Argentina (where the “sensitive zone” will be, a stretch of silence for people affected by noise, located from the Vuelta Olivares roundabout, passing through Parque Camelot to the exit to Avenida Carlos V), Avenida Carlos V, Avenida de Canarias until reaching Plaza de La Coronación. Plaza de La Jurada has been the place chosen this year for the mayor of the municipality, Vanesa Martín, to give Their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East the magic key that opens the doors of the homes of Ingenio.
The Sociedad Musical Villa de Ingenio will take part in the procession, there will be classic cars and two large floats, as well as the ACR Murga Sin Ton Ni Son mujsic group, puppets, batucada, jugglers and stilt walkers and, of course, the Three Wise Men.
ARUCAS
KINGS´MARKET: 4-5 JANUARY
Parque de las Flores from 11:00 to 22:00
🚂 Christmas Train: until 4 January 🚂
Times: 11:00-14:00 and then 18:00-21:00
20:15 Concert by Tierra de Fuego at Plaza de San Juan
12:00 Reception of the Magical Kings from the East in the church of San Juan Bautista
12:30 Children can give their letters at Plaza de San Juan
TEJEDA
One of the most beautiful villages in Spain, Tejeda is celebrating The Three Kings’ parade during the day.
The parade starts from the main service station to the Plaza de La Vaguada, from 12:00 to 14:00 with inflatables and children’s’ workshops.
streets that will be closed to traffic from 11:00 to 14:00:
c/ Tomas Arroyo Cardoso, c/ Doctor Domingo Hernández Guerra, c/ Leocadio Cabrera and c/ Párroco Hernández Guerra.
MORE TOWN HALL EVENTS ... 🤴🏾🤴🏼🤴🏻
SAN MATEO
Sunday 5 January:
10:30 Their Majesties will arrive to the highest point in the municipality Pozo de las Nieves and will be received by the Air Surveillance Squadron 21 and the municipal authorities.
The event will be broadcasted live on the City Council’s social networks.
11:00 Their majesties will be travelling around the municipality and their last stop will be Vega de San Mateo
17:00 The Parade of Reyes Magos
Route: Plaza Ntra. Sra. del Pino – calle Principal – calle El Cementerio and Avenida Tinamar.
18:00 Reception of their Majesties at Plaza de la Solidaridad at the Plaza de la Solidaridad.
TEROR
Sunday, 5 January CAVALCADE OF THE KINGS
18:00 Parade From Paseo González Díaz to Plaza de Sintes.
> Reception by Their Majesties the Three Wise Men, with the show “THE MAGIC OF THE EAST” in Plaza de Sintes tent. At the end of the parade.
> 21:30 Concert of the Kings, with the cover band ‘Kalima limón ‘. Plaza de Sintes tent.
VALSEQUILLO
Sunday 5 January:
11:00 Animation for kids to prepare for the arrival of their Majesties.
12:00 Family Show
13:00 The official reception of their majesties
In the evening …
19:00 Reyes Magos parade in Tenteniguada
SANTA MARÍA DE GUÍA
Friday 3 January: Concerts at Plaza Grande – 21:00 Tribute to Camilo and at 22:30 Son de La Isla
Saturday 4 January: Tribute concerts – at 20:00 Tribute to Alejandro Sanz and Tribute to Fiti & Fitipaldis
Sunday 5 January: 17:30 Reyes Magos Parade from Lomo Guillén to Plaza Grande, followed by the official reception and handing the keys to the town.
at 18:30 Show “Navidania” and 20:00 concert by Los 600 and DJ Toni Bob
VILLA DE FIRGAS
Sunday, January 5: The arrival of the Three Wise Men
At 10:30 The reception of the Three Wise Men arriving from the East by helicopter to the Domingo Ponce Stadium🚁 And the traditional Three Wise Men’s Parade and delivery of letters in the Plaza de San Roque