The Canary Guide Reyes Magos #WeekendTips 3-5 January 2025

The Children’s Festival, promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR. An outstanding daytime event with a multitude of different activities for children of all ages, focused towards the ages 0 – 12 years. Planeta Gran Canaria is a festival to enjoy with the family. This year marks its 24th edition, maintaining a great recreational-educational offer in which all activities are designed for family enjoyment and entertainment. Fantasy, fun, and learning characterise a leisure proposal where inclusion also has a place, with options adapted for children and young people with ASD or other special needs

Different pavilions offering more than 10,000 m2 dedicated to children and more than 40 different activities in what is undoubtedly the most important space on the island to enjoy family plans during the Christmas holiday period, especially for the little ones.

Open: 26 December 2024 – 4 January 2025

Opening hours: 10:00-20:30 Tickets, which range from 3.50 to 5 euros, allow you to enjoy the whole day and can be purchased at the box office or on the website planetagrancanaria.es, where you can also consult the full program in detail. Children under three years of age, unemployed people, pensioners, and people with disabilities can attend for free. Entry, reserve your ticket online:

Activities for all ages

Planeta Desafío, one of the six major themed areas of the festival, offers outdoor activities with options for children aged 3 and up: trampolines, bumper cars and adrenaline-boosting rides; as well as more dynamic options such as the American track, paintball and traffic circuit, which combine adventure and learning.

In Pavilion 5, the Planeta Diversión activities combine enjoyment and creativity for boys and girls aged 3 to 12. The inflatables, such as La Barredora, El Castillo, Personajes Divertidos, Ludoteca Gigante and Rocadrome, offer jumps and excitement for different ages. The workshops include the creation of slime, decorative pompoms, paper crafts and Christmas desserts, ideal for developing artistic, manual and culinary skills.

And since a festival like this cannot be without adventures, Pavilion 6 – Planeta Aventura – is reserved for activities that are perfect for enjoying with the family: the Giant Games Playroom offers intergenerational fun in a space free of obstacles, while the interactive show ‘The Adventures of Acce and Sible’ encourages singing, jumping and laughing together. In addition, the scientific escape room organised by the DISA Foundation combines challenges and learning about renewable energies, and Isola presents the fun ‘Extraordinary Nuts Factory’. Finally, the ‘I Believe in Me with You’ experience encourages connection and shared enjoyment in an unforgettable activity.

Planeta Recreo, located on the top floor of Pavilion 7, is reserved for activities that combine creativity, fun and sport for different ages, as well as face painting, lettering, character and hama beads workshops, which allow children to develop their imagination and creative skills, while the puppet theatre offers a unique show along with the possibility of creating their own characters. The bike circuits teach traffic rules in a fun way, and in total football, children and adults can enjoy exciting matches and virtual experiences.

And at the top of that same pavilion, the stairs lead to Planeta Digital to offer a play area for boys and girls from 7 to 12 years old, who want to explore video games and develop digital skills. And there is also a Planeta Recreo for the little ones; Pequelandia and the ball pool are ideal spaces to play and stimulate motor skills, and Cancionero Isleño combines shows and workshops, bringing them closer to the songs and legends of the Canary Islands.

Finally, the Gran Canaria Congress Palace will host cultural activities ideal for the whole family, the Planet of Light and Color. The musical theatre ‘El Secreto de Polichinela’ offers a fun Italian comedy with masks and tricks; the parade ‘El Circo de las Ilusiones’ fills the streets with the joy of a classic circus show; and the family theatre ‘El Príncipe Hamlet’ invites you to take part in a story full of dance and music while a lost kingdom is recovered.

A unique visit, inclusive measures, and a restaurant area

In addition, Planeta Gran Canaria will receive a very special visit this year, that of the popular YouTuber Timba Vk from the group Los Compas who, accompanied by his friend Mondongo, will hold an entertaining meeting with his fans on January 3 and 4, at 12 noon.

The festival, which incorporates measures to adapt its offer to the needs of children and young people with General Development Disorder (ASD) or other special care, will be open until January 4, from 10:00 to 20:30, except on January 1, when it will only be open in the afternoon, and on December 31, when it will be closed. It also has a varied gastronomic offer, made up of cafes and food trucks.