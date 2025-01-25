The fire began around 7:30 PM, originating from a generator supplying electricity to several attractions. Eyewitnesses reported seeing a column of thick smoke, which caused alarm among attendees. The fire was linked to a malfunction in the generator connected to a bumper car attraction and a food stall. The flames were swiftly extinguished by on-site workers using fire extinguishers, assisted by the Local Police of Mogán.

Luckily, despite the large crowd of families and locals in attendance, no injuries were reported, and the affected area was evacuated in an orderly manner. Firefighters from the Puerto Rico station of the Gran Canaria Emergency Consortium arrived shortly afterward to confirm the fire was under control and conducted safety checks.

Impact on the Fair

While most of the fair continued operating as planned, the damaged generator disrupted power to three attractions: inflatable play areas, a trampoline, and a children’s mechanical bull ride. These attractions remain closed until the equipment is replaced. Additionally, another attraction, referred to as “La Cárcel,” has also been temporarily shut down.

Despite the incident, ArguínPark is expected to remain open until its scheduled closing date of February 9. Key attractions, including a 50-meter-high Ferris wheel and a roller coaster, are fully operational.

Local authorities emphasised that the fire posed no immediate danger beyond the initial disruption. Rayco Guerra, the Mogán Councillor for Public Domain and Markets, stated that a safety plan was already in place, which included prior inspections. Hours before the fair opened, a licensed engineer had reviewed the installations and issued a favorable report confirming for Mogán Town Hall compliance with safety regulations. Guerra stressed that preliminary investigations suggest the fire was accidental.

Emergency personnel, including firefighters, local police, and the Guardia Civil, ensured the site was safe before allowing the event to proceed. Officials are continuing their investigation into the generator malfunction.

Broader Concerns

The incident has sparked questions about the oversight of safety protocols and of public events in Mogán.

While no injuries or significant damage occurred, the disruption starkly highlights the importance of rigorous checks and contingency plans for temporary installations such as these, and the requirement for absolute competence of those hired to inspect and certify for public safety.

Plaza Negra is a central public space in Arguineguín, which frequently hosts events and markets that attract both residents and tourists, increasing the need for robust safety measures. Luckily the incident was over fairly quickly, and the crowd was evacuated in an orderly manner by local police.