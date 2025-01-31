Hello February and rain! For many of us it marks the beginning of spring with wild flowers and the first blossoms in bloom. The feast day of Saint Brigid, patroness saint of Ireland, the celebration of which has its own traditions here on Gran Canaria, in the colonial old town of Santa Brígida. The traditional date is 1 February, about halfway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. And this weekend looks like we’ll be getting a little Irish weather too, with lower than average night time temperatures, and rain forecast across the island, particularly to the north.
Here are our Top #WeekendTips for the weekend ahead…
Some rain is in the forecast for the weekend. Traditional festivities celebrating the almond blossom in the central summits of the island will be held in Tejeda this weekend, officially recognised as one of the most beautiful villages in all Spain.
Moya are celebrating the Fiestas Candelaria and Ingenio their festivities in honour of Candelaria and San Blas. It’s the final days of Festivities in honour of San Sebastián in Gáldar, where there is also a funfair to enjoy, and of course in the south as well the “Arguinpark” funfair continues in Arguineguín, Mogán.
Gran Canaria 2025 Carnival season is just about to start, in the capital Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, next week; from the 8th of February. As a prelude, this Saturday, at 21:15 There will be a presentation of the candidates for the various competitions, at the sports club Metropol. It’s free entry until capacity is reached but you can also experience it live on @rtvces television channel.
#GranCanariaWeather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
7 February • Sabores del mundo:de Tapas de Maspalomas 🌍🍴
8 February – 16 March • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2025 🎭🦹♀️
21 February – 8 March • Gáldar Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
22 February – 1 March • Carnival Sardina del Sur 🎭🦹♀️
27 February – 2 March • Mogán Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
1-2 March • European Cheese Fair in Firgas 🧀
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 2025 🎭🦹♀️
8-9 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Maspalomas
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 2025 🎭🦹♀️
22-23 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
4-6 April • ENORTE 2025 Arucas
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Monday 3 February – Local bank holiday in Ingenio: Festividad de San Blas
Tuesday 4 March – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo, Santa Brígida:
Martes de Carnaval/Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
Thursday 6 March – Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Ingenio: Jueves de Carnaval/Carnival Thursday
Wednesday 19 March – Local bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Festividad de San José
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Weekend Weather Report for Gran Canaria: January 31 – February 2, 2025
(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
If you’re planning to attend outdoor events this weekend in Gran Canaria, expect a mix of cloudy skies, occasional rain in the north, and moderate trade winds. Here’s what you need to know:
Friday, January 31
Expect cloudy skies in the north, with possible light drizzle in the midlands later in the day. The rest of the island will have mostly clear conditions. Temperatures will remain stable, with a range of 18°C to 21°C in Las Palmas. Moderate northeast winds will be stronger in the southeast, northwest, and mountain areas, where gusts could be very strong.
- 🌤 Mostly sunny, but evening showers (80% chance) could affect outdoor plans.
- 🌡 Temperatures: 14°C – 21°C, with moderate humidity.
- 💨 Wind: Light to moderate southern winds (10 km/h), decreasing later.
- ✅ Best time for events: Afternoon before possible rain in the evening.
Saturday, February 1
A slightly more unsettled day, particularly in the north, where cloudy skies and occasional morning rain are expected. In the south, conditions will remain mostly clear, making it the best area for outdoor plans. Temperatures stay mild, between 18°C and 20°C in Las Palmas. Strong trade winds will continue, especially in southeast and northwest regions and at higher elevations.
- ☀ Clear and dry all day, with some scattered clouds but no rain expected.
- 🌡 Temperatures: 15°C – 21°C, with warm afternoon conditions.
- 💨 Wind: Moderate southeasterly breeze, reaching 15 km/h at times.
- ✅ Best time for events: All day – best weather of the weekend!
Sunday, February 2
A cloudier day overall, with rain expected in the north throughout the day. The east coast may also see some showers in the afternoon. The south should stay drier, though some cloud cover is likely. Temperatures will hold steady, with highs of 21°C. The northeast trade winds will stay strong in exposed areas, particularly in the southeast, northwest, and mountain regions.
- 🌤 Partly cloudy but staying dry in the south, unlike the north, which will see rain.
- 🌡 Temperatures: 14°C – 22°C, slightly warmer than Saturday.
- 💨 Wind: Gentle breezes (5-10 km/h), comfortable for outdoor activities.
- ✅ Best time for events: Any time – another great day for outdoor plans.
Looking Ahead to Next Week
The northern regions will remain cloudy, with a continued chance of light rain through Monday and Tuesday. Winds will stay moderate to strong, particularly in the usual trade wind-affected areas. Temperatures will remain consistent, with highs around 20-21°C and lows of 17-18°C in Las Palmas.
- ☁ Monday may see a few showers, but they will clear by the afternoon.
- ☀ Tuesday through Thursday will be mostly dry and mild, with highs reaching 23°C midweek.
- 💨 Winds increase slightly by Wednesday, especially in exposed areas.
Key Notes for Outdoor Events
- The best weather for events will be in the south, where skies will be clearer.
- Northern areas may see rain, especially in the mornings and afternoons.
- Strong winds could impact exposed locations, so be mindful if attending events in elevated or coastal areas.
Enjoy the weekend and plan accordingly!
TEJEDA | ALMOND BLOSSOM FESTIVAL | 1-2 FEBRUARY 🌸
The 52nd edition of the Almond Blossom Festival in Tejeda between 1-2 February 2025.
Fiestas del Almendro en Flor Tejeda, one of the most popular festivities during the winter season on Gran Canaria is one of the most wonderful events to visit at this time of year. Almond trees blossoming up in the mountains daubing dabs of pink and white flowers, looking like popcorn collected among the beautiful spring scenery; an experience most definitely worth a drive along the island’s oldest roads and around the cumbres (summits) for a taste of something truly magical.
In past editions of “Fiesta del Almendro en Flor, Tejeda”, there have been countless people coming to Tejeda from around the island, from other islands, from the national territory, and other countries. This celebration, which started as a local party sponsored by tejedenses (still young at that time), has grown in unimaginable ways, becoming what is today a benchmark in terms of esencia of canariedad, the essence of canarianism, expressed through music, dance, food, crafts and local autonomous sports.
How to get to Tejeda by bus:
From the south: Global Bus number 18 from Maspalomas
From the capital: Global Bus number 305
PROGRAM:
Friday 31 January: Moved to Saturday, 1 February!!
20:30 Pregón, proclamation at Plaza de La Vaguada ** new time
MAIN FESTIVE WEEKEND 1-2 FEBRUARY 2025
Saturday 1 February 2025:
The first day is dedicated to tourists and for everyone who wants to enjoy all that this village, officially one the most beautiful villages in Spain, has to offer.
Artisan Craft and Gastronomy Fair and tasting of typical dishes.
During the day traditional Canarian music from the parrandas and invited groups
Workshops and exhibitions with traditional games, Canarian wrestling, shepherd’s jump, Canarian whistle, and stick fighting.
10:00-14:00 Enjoy the live outdoor ateljé as the 2nd edition of the Quick painting contest takes place
Sunday 2 February 2025:
The second Day Sunday will be a true sample of culture and Canarian tradition. Artisans, folkloric groups, ventorrillos, typical products of the area, everyone will meet from the early hours of the day setting up an authentic canvas whose most important element are the people who visit. The day will be enlivened by folkloric groups.
There will be traffic regulations for Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 February between 10:00 and 17:00: The bypass will be one-way downhill.
From the petrol station to the Bentayga junction it will be one-way southbound, with coming into the village from that point being prohibited.
To leave Tejeda at any time you can do so via the GC-608 and GC-156 (old road), GC-210 towards Artenara, or GC-60 towards Ayacata. There will be several parking areas enabled throughout the GC-60 duly signposted, the access to the town centre will be restricted.
The town hall is asking for patience and good behaviour during travelling, so that everyone can enjoy the festivities without incidents or accidents.
SANTA BRÍGIDA | SAINT BRIGID DAY FESTIVITIES | 31 JANUARY & 1 FEBRUARY
The Feast of Saint Brigid is one of the most celebrated events by the Irish faithful all around the world, and the town of Santa Brígida is no exception.
On Friday, 31 January 31:
at 18:00, the Church of Santa Brigida will be the scene of the Act of Fraternization with the Irish community, during which the official chronicler of Santa Brigida, Pedro Socorro Santana, and the philologist and director of the Zunsun Academy, Judit Penichet, will guide attendees through the life and legacy of Saint Brigid, Co-patron of Ireland, a key figure in the Christian tradition and in the history of the Santa Brígida municipality.
The event will be attended by the Honorary Consul General of Ireland, Víctor Auz Castro, and is aimed at all those interested in learning more about the historical and cultural roots of Santa Brígida. It is organised by the Department of Culture, the Irish community of Gran Canaria, and the parish church of Santa Brígida.
On Saturday 1st February:
The municipality of Santa Brígida honours its Patron Saint with a celebration that combines culture, tradition, and gastronomy, and invites residents and visitors to enjoy a very pleasant experience that includes a ceremony at 11:30 in the Parish Church of Santa Brígida, and a music concert at 12:30 in the Church Square by Alegranza Folk, among other groups. Canarian and Irish music and dancing.
Goddess Brigit
The feast of Saint Brigid is celebrated on February 1, a date linked in ancient times to a Celtic goddess of pre-Christian Ireland, the goddess Brigit, patron of midwives, newborns, Irish nuns, fugitives, blacksmiths, dairymaids, boatmen, chicken farmers, and more. Her feast symbolised rebirth as it marked the moment when the sun began to regain its strength to warm the earth, the days became longer and the seeds germinated. With the arrival of Christian monks, the figure of the goddess merged with that of Saint Brigid, canonized in the 7th century, and Ireland adopted her as their mother patron saint.
The Cross of Saint Brigid
It was common practice to give crosses made of reeds or straw to newlyweds or those who had just bought a new home, as a gesture of protection and good wishes for the family they were starting. Even today, in many Irish homes, the beautiful tradition of making and hanging St. Brigid’s crosses on the eve of her feast day is still preserved, in the hope of blessing their homes.
VILLA DE MOYA | FIESTAS CANDELARIA | UNTIL 9 FEBRUARY
Villa de Moya is celebrating Patron Saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Candelaria between 23 January – 9 February 2025. A celebration that combines religious events with recreational-cultural events designed by and for the whole family.
Saturday, 1 February:
09:30 The traditional pilgrimage from Fontanales to the town centre of Villa de Moya.
A long-standing custom in which the neighbours join together in a different activity to pay homage to the patron saint in a relaxed atmosphere, thus strengthening neighbourhood ties. A pilgrimage that anticipates the most eagerly awaited day among the devotees of Our Lady of Candelaria.
‘Tardeo en Moya’
From at 16:00 bouncy castles and workshops on calle Miguel Hernández
at 19:00 music becomes the protagonist with Aithamy DJ and Yet Garbey and Buena Vibra, at the controls
Sunday, February 2:
18:00 Eucharist, followed by the candle procession. The onomastic begins and at its conclusion all the devotees will walk through the streets of the town centre with the candles on a day of fervour and devotion in Villa de Moya, accompanied by the Cumbres and Costas music groups.
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS SAN SEBASTIÁN & FUNFAIR
Gáldar has been celebrating the traditional festivities in honour of San Sebastián, like every year in January, “with days full of faith, tradition, and folklore” .
Celebrated for more than five centuries in the municipality, the main program of festivities will end this Friday, though the funfair is open until Sunday.
This Friday, 31 January :
20:30 Eucharist and the procession of the venerated image of the Holy Martyr through the streets of Capitan Carrascosa Franciscanos, San Amaro, real de San Sebastian, and Plaza de San Sebastian.
The festivities will end with the performance by the folkloric group Harimaguadas at the Hermitage of San Sebastián
LA QUINTA FUNFAIR 🎡
The La Quinta Cultural Centre in Gáldar is hosting the Funfair, Feria de Atracciones until Sunday, February 2. This leisure offer for all ages and is ideal for enjoying with the family will be open every day from 17:30 and will include, among other things, a Ferris wheel, a haunted house, a hotel, and numerous children’s shows.
Opening Hours: 17 January – 2 February
The funfair opens at 17:30
Closing time: Monday to Thursday at 22:30 and from Friday to Sunday at 00:00.
INGENIO | FIESTAS CANDELARIA Y SAN BLAS | UNTIL 3 SUNDAY
Ingenio is celebrating the patron saint festivities of Candelaria and San Blas 2025 between 17 January – 3 February.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 1 February:
21:30 Night of concerts at Plaza de Candelaria (tent)
00:00 Fireworks at midnight
Sunday 2 February: DÍA DE N. S. DE CANDELARIA
09:00-14:00 Artisan & Farmers’ Market on Calle Ramón y Cajal
10:00-13:00 Livestock Exhibition in the Fairgrounds of la Cantonera : 10:00-13:00
11:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
Monday 3 February: DÍA DE SAN BLAS
at 19:00 Eucharist, followed by a religious procession
at 20:30 Thania Gil concert at Plaza de Candelaria (tent)
FUNFAIR
There is also a small but lovely FunFair set up at the Fairgrounds of Plaza Adolfo Suárez de Ingenio.
Opening hours:
• Friday 31/01, 17:00/20:00h.
• Saturday 1/02, 17:00/20:00h.
• Sunday 2/02, 11:00/14:00h. and again 17:00/20:00h.
• Monday 3/02, 11:00/14:00h.
ARGUINEGUÍN, MOGÁN | "ARGUÍNPARK" - FUNFAIR | UNTIL 9 FEBRUARY
Enjoy a funfair in Arguineguín, in the municipality of Mogán between 24 January – 9 February 2025.
‘ArguinPark’, is held in the Plaza Negra (market) and there will be lots of fun for the whole family, which will have a 50-meter Ferris wheel, a roller coaster, games of skill, a food area, and much more.
Opening hours:
Monday to Thursday from 17:00 to 23:00
Friday 17:00-00:30
Saturday 16:00-00:30
Sunday from 16:00 to 23:00
In addition, on Saturday 1 February from 17:00 ArguinPark will have children’s workshops, face painting, and hot chocolate
The funfair will have attractions “for all ages”
This also means that the weekly Tuesday municipal market is held in another place.
(blue line on the map below)
MOGÁN NEIGBOURHOOD CARNIVAL | MOTOR GRANDE | FRIDAY & SUNDAY
Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria will take part in the build up towards the southern carnival for Mogán, at the Plaza de El Laurel, in Motor Grande, which will be the first neighbourhood to start to welcome spring Carnival in the municipality this Friday, January 31 with the ‘Decorate your neighborhood’ workshop at 18:00.
On Sunday, February 2, it will be the turn of the costume catwalk, children’s entertainment and carnival workshops, activities set with a delicious hot chocolate and carnival tortillas. Fun starts at 17:00.
MARKETS TO ENJOY THIS WEEKEND: LA ALDEA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C.
La Aldea Monthly Market
La Aldea de San Nicolás celebrates on Saturday, 1 February 2025 a new edition of their agricultural market and the exhibition of crafts and accessories.
The Love and Friendship Market 🛍️💕 in Plaza de la Alameda and Calle Real, from 10:00 to 14:00.
🌾 Primary sector, crafts and accessories
🎨 Children’s animation and workshops
🏛️ Living museums
A unique opportunity to enjoy a magical atmosphere, support our artisans, and share unique moments.
The La Aldea Market, Crafts and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the renovated beach promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”
Mercadillo Inglés – The English Market, Las Palmas de G.C.
On Sunday, 2 February, The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ like every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”.
Between 10:00-18:00, find your Valentine’s Day gift! – Unique and special ideas to surprise your favorite person (or yourself!) – A romantic atmosphere with flowers, plants, and lots of love in the air. – Music, delicious food, and a pet-friendly space to enjoy with your pet. – Fun for the little ones with our children’s corner.