Weekend Weather Report for Gran Canaria: January 31 – February 2, 2025

(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)

If you’re planning to attend outdoor events this weekend in Gran Canaria, expect a mix of cloudy skies, occasional rain in the north, and moderate trade winds. Here’s what you need to know:

Friday, January 31

Expect cloudy skies in the north, with possible light drizzle in the midlands later in the day. The rest of the island will have mostly clear conditions. Temperatures will remain stable, with a range of 18°C to 21°C in Las Palmas. Moderate northeast winds will be stronger in the southeast, northwest, and mountain areas, where gusts could be very strong.

Saturday, February 1

A slightly more unsettled day, particularly in the north, where cloudy skies and occasional morning rain are expected. In the south, conditions will remain mostly clear, making it the best area for outdoor plans. Temperatures stay mild, between 18°C and 20°C in Las Palmas. Strong trade winds will continue, especially in southeast and northwest regions and at higher elevations.

Sunday, February 2

A cloudier day overall, with rain expected in the north throughout the day. The east coast may also see some showers in the afternoon. The south should stay drier, though some cloud cover is likely. Temperatures will hold steady, with highs of 21°C. The northeast trade winds will stay strong in exposed areas, particularly in the southeast, northwest, and mountain regions.

Looking Ahead to Next Week

The northern regions will remain cloudy, with a continued chance of light rain through Monday and Tuesday. Winds will stay moderate to strong, particularly in the usual trade wind-affected areas. Temperatures will remain consistent, with highs around 20-21°C and lows of 17-18°C in Las Palmas.

Key Notes for Outdoor Events

The best weather for events will be in the south, where skies will be clearer.

Northern areas may see rain, especially in the mornings and afternoons.

Strong winds could impact exposed locations, so be mindful if attending events in elevated or coastal areas.

Enjoy the weekend and plan accordingly!