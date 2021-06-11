Select Page

Cabildo declares alert for the risk of forest fires in the midlands and summits of Gran Canaria

Posted by | Fri, June 11, 2021 | , , | 0 |

Cabildo declares alert for the risk of forest fires in the midlands and summits of Gran Canaria



The Cabildo de Gran Canaria has declared an alert for the risk of forest fires at the summits of the island and in the southern midlands from heights above 400m altitude, and on the north from 300m above sea level. The alert was declared at 10:00 am on Friday and will be in effect until 09:00 on Monday, June 14, and prohibits the use of fire on forested land.





El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine

President of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria Antonio Morales with Federico Grillo, The head of Emergencies of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria

The predictions of Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), foresees temperatures above 30ºC in the shade across almost the entire island, with continued calima in higher altitude areas, as well as the existence of a small fire in Mogán, which is in the liquidation phase, as well as the large amount of dry vegetation susceptible to burning. All these reasons have led the insular institution to activate the Plan for Insular Territorial Civil Protection of Gran Canaria due to the risk of fire.




The president of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and director of the PEIN, Antonio Morales, explained that it is about “being prepared and having all the means activated and ready to act quickly and forcefully in the face of any attempt” since “the weather situation is very adverse and due to the rains there is a lot of dry vegetation ”and he asked the population“ to take extreme precautions and avoid the use of fire and elements that could cause sparks on forest land or near fire risk areas”.

Although forest land usually has no authorisations for agricultural burning, in areas where the temperature and humidity conditions are above the thresholds established, with temperatures over 30 degrees and humidity below 30%, all such authorisations are suspended.

 


El Pinillo, Authentic Canarian Cuisine




Rate:

About The Author

Sanna

Related Posts

Ryanair cancels 400 flights in Spain leaving 50,000 passengers to either find an alternative or demand a refund

Ryanair cancels 400 flights in Spain leaving 50,000 passengers to either find an alternative or demand a refund

18th July 2018

Airline News: New routes are starting to be announced for Summer 2021, flying to Gran Canaria and the Islands, across Spain and the EU

Airline News: New routes are starting to be announced for Summer 2021, flying to Gran Canaria and the Islands, across Spain and the EU

19th April 2021

The best wines of Gran Canaria -guide

The best wines of Gran Canaria -guide

12th December 2017

Canary Islands have detected 9 cases of the Río de Janeiro variant and 3 of the British variant

Canary Islands have detected 9 cases of the Río de Janeiro variant and 3 of the British variant

23rd February 2021

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *