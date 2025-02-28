Hello March! This weekend is full of Carnival celebrations, alol around Gran Canaria, there is a big cheese fair, busy monthly markets and then some and even some rain is predicted.
Here are just sone of our top #WeekendTips …
🧀 Oh cheese, Firgas is full of it this weekend as the European Cheese fair is taking place.
🎭 There are carnival festivities to enjoy in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gáldar, Agüimes, Mogán, and Ingenio as well as the second biggest carnival festivities of Santa Lucía: Sardina del Sur. Gáldar is celebrating their Carnival parade this Saturday and so is Mogán in Arguineguín.
‼️ It is good to remember that next Tuesday, 4 March is Martes de Carnaval/Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday.
This is also a local bank holiday in the municipalities of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo and Santa Brígida
Events not to be missed next week…
There is a Children’s Parade in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and Arucas on Tuesday.
The 57th Burial of the Sardine in Ingenio on Wednesday
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
3 March – 6 April • Arucas Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
6-16 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana 🎭🦹♀️
7-16 March • Southern Springtime Gran Canaria Artisan Craft Fair by FEDAC @ Faro de Maspalomas
8-9 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Maspalomas
14-26 March • Telde Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
14-30 March • La Aldea Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
18-30 March • Maspalomas International Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
19 March • Father’s Day in Spain
21-22 March • Firgas Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
22-23 March Teror Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
22-23 March • Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
4-6 April • ENORTE 2025 Arucas
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Tuesday 4 March – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Santa Lucía, Teror, Arucas, Firgas, Moya, Tejeda, Valleseco, Vega de San Mateo, Santa Brígida:Martes de Carnaval/Carnival Tuesday/Shrove Tuesday
Thursday 6 March – Local bank holiday in Agüimes, Ingenio: Jueves de Carnaval/Carnival Thursday
Wednesday 19 March – Local bank holiday in Santa Maria de Guía: Festividad de San José
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️
🌤️ #WeekendTips February 28 –2 March, and the week ahead
(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
🌦️ Gran Canaria Weather Report | #WeekendTips 🌦️
Friday, February 28 – Sunday, March 2, 2025
(Followed by a summary of the week ahead)
Weekend Overview
A mixed weekend ahead for Gran Canaria, with cooler temperatures, rain showers, and cloudy skies, especially in the north and mountainous areas. The south and coastal regions may see clearer spells, but occasional light rain is possible. Winds will be moderate to strong at times, particularly on exposed slopes and higher ground.
🔹 Friday, February 28
☁ Cloudy with rain in the north and inland during the first half of the day, easing in the afternoon but remaining cloudy. Light rain possible in midland areas.
🌡 Temps: 17°C min / 21°C max (Las Palmas)
💨 Winds: Moderate from the north, strengthening later in the day, with strong gusts on exposed slopes.
🌊 Coastal areas: Cloudy intervals, clearer in the south.
🔹 Saturday, March 1
🌥 Cloudy with morning rain, mainly in the north and higher elevations. Afternoon cloudiness will develop in the south and southeast, with a low chance of light rain.
🌡 Temps: 16°C min / 21°C max (Las Palmas)
💨 Winds: Moderate from the north, stronger in the morning on eastern and western slopes, easing later in the day.
🌊 Beach areas: Generally cloudy, but with occasional sunny breaks, especially in the south.
🔹 Sunday, March 2
🌧 Predominantly cloudy with rain showers, particularly in the north and inland. Some locally intense showers possible in higher elevations.
❄ Snow possible on high peaks (2,200–2,400m).
🌡 Temps: 15°C min / 21°C max (Las Palmas)
💨 Winds: Light winds, mainly easterly, with coastal breezes.
🌊 Beach areas: Cloudy with occasional rain.
🔸 Looking Ahead: March 3 – March 6
🔹 Monday, March 3: Overcast with showers throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and inland. Light to moderate winds. (16°C / 20°C Las Palmas)
🔹 Tuesday, March 4 – Wednesday, March 5: Persistent rainy conditions, particularly in northern and mountainous areas. Some breaks in the south but continued unstable weather. (12°C – 20°C range)
🔹 Thursday, March 6: Cloudy with high chances of rain in many areas, though temperatures may begin to rise slightly.
📢 ⚠️ Weather Warnings:
• AEMET has issued yellow alerts for some areas due to strong winds and rainfall risk.
• Be cautious in mountain areas particularly when it rains as slippery conditions may occur.
🌞 Summary
The north and mountains will be wet and cloudy, while the south and coastal areas will have drier but mixed conditions. Expect cooler temperatures, strong winds, and periods of rain, especially from Sunday onwards. Next week will likely bring more unsettled weather, so stay prepared!
🌍 #GranCanariaWeather | #WeekendTips | #CanaryIslands
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
"EUROPEAN CHEESE FAIR" IN FIRGAS | 1-2 MARCH 🧀
The Plaza de San Roque in Firgas will host the eighth edition of the European Cheese Fair, organised by the Northern Community of Gran Canaria, after passing through the municipalities of Moya, Artenara, Valleseco, Teror, Tejeda, and Santa María de Guía, since its first edition in 2018.
The centre of Firgas has parking nearby. The company Global has organised for this weekend an extra service on the lines that connect the capital and the rest of the municipalities with Firgas. In this way, lines 204 and 211 will be reinforced according to demand.
During this weekend you will be able to find more than 30 cheese factories, from the rest of the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, mainland Spain, and Portugal, in addition to the artisanal cheese factories of the island of Gran Canaria.
Opening hours:
Saturday 1 March: 10:00-19:00
Sunday 2 March: 10:00-15:00
The European Cheese program:
Saturday 1 March:
– 10.00 Opening of the Fair
– 12.00 Official Opening (Plaza de San Roque)
– 12.30 Musical performance by Grupo Los Paperos (Plaza de San Roque)
– 17.00 Musical performance by Idel El Mulatico (Plaza de San Roque)
– 19.00 Closing of the Fair.
Sunday, 2 March:
– 10.00 Opening of the Fair
– 12.00 Storytelling (Plaza de San Roque)
– 13.30 Musical performance by Jaleo (Plaza de San Roque)
– 15.00 Closing of the Fair.
Also, during the two days of the fair, you can attend, free of charge, different tastings of cheeses and agri-food products at the Casa de la Cultura.
LA ALDEA MONTHLY MARKET | SATURDAY 1ST
This Father’s Day, celebrate in style at La Aldea Market! Enjoy a day full of surprises at the Agricultural, Crafts and Accessories Market, where you will find unique and original gifts for dad, from local products to handcrafted pieces.
When?
🗓️ This Saturday, March 1
🕙 From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Where?
📍 Plaza La Alameda and Calle Real
Experience a day full of activities for the whole family:
🎨 Children’s workshops.
🎶 Live music.
🏛️ Living museums.
The La Aldea Market, Crafts, and Accessories is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans, and music on offer every first Saturday of each month.
“A perfect time to also visit the coast and the beach promenade and visit the fabulous viewpoint del Balcón, the “Dragon’s tail!”
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | ENGLISH MARKET - MERCADILLO INGLÉS | SUNDAY 2ND
The English Market, ‘Mercadillo Inglés’ every first weekend of each month in the magic garden of plants and their shop of pots, trinkets, tools and fashions at the back of the British Club (C/ León y Castillo 278) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria “La Casa de las Semillas”.
Sunday, March 2, live a unique experience at C. León y Castillo, 274 from 10:00 to 18:00
🛍️ 37 incredible brands will surprise you with unique products, ideal for giving as a gift or treating yourself.
🎭 Fun-filled children’s area. Come dressed up and join the party!
🐶 Pet Friendly: bring your pet and enjoy together.
🎶 Music, good atmosphere, and gastronomic delights for an unforgettable day.
🌸 Plants and flowers that will fill your day with colour
TELDE WATERCRESS DAYS | SATURDAY 1ST
🌿🌱 Telde celebrates the first Watercress Days, Jordanas del Berro to value its cultivation and guarantee its survival
📆The initiative, promoted by the Department of the Primary Sector, covers activities for the whole family, from Tuesday, February 25 to Saturday, March 1.
ℹDuring the event there will be a guided tour, a masterclass, talks, agricultural market, tasting in local businesses, children’s workshops and musical performances, among others.
This Saturday at Plaza de San Gregorio:
10:00-14:00 Farmers’ market of products related to potaje de perros, a classic Canarian watercress soup
11:00-14:00 Bouncy castles
12:00-13:00 Balloon twisting and face painting
Music performance by Parranda la Polvajera at 12:00 and 13:30
TEJEDA PURPLE MARKET - INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY | SUNDAY 2ND
Purple Market – International Women’s Day. Tejeda Agricultural and Craft Market takes place on Sunday, 2 March 2025.
From 10:30 to 15:00 in the Plaza del Socorro and the Plaza Mirador del Ayuntamiento.
Tejeda commemorates International Women’s Day with a day full of tradition, music, and activities for the whole family. Don’t miss it!
Children’s activities from 11:00 to 14:00 in the Plaza Mirador del Ayuntamiento, guaranteed fun for the little ones with activities designed especially for them.
Special Women’s Day dance at 12:00. Enjoy the rhythm and energy of the Grupo Rebelión in the Plaza del Socorro.
Special raffle, for purchases equal to or greater than €15 will participate in the draw for exclusive products from the market stands.
Join the celebration with a touch of purple, come with a purple garment, and join this tribute to women in Tejeda.
CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL 2025
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria continue the main carnival celebrations until 16 March 2025. The theme for this year is ‘Las Olimpiadas’, The Olympics.
All events are held in Parque Santa Catalina unless otherwise stated
Friday 28 February:
21:00 Carnival Queen Gala ***ticket event***
23:00-04:00 Night of Carnival/Noche de Carnival
Manuel Becerra, Plaza de la Luz, calle Agustin Millares Sall and calle Eduardo Benot
Saturday 1 March:
12:00 Carnival fashion parade from Pío XIII (Parque Doramas) to Mercado Central
14:00-22:00 Daytime Carnival Fiesta
21:00-05:00 Night of Carnival
Manuel Becerra, Plaza de la Luz, calle Agustin Millares Sall and calle Eduardo Benot
Sunday 2 March:
12:00 Children’s Choreograph Festival
21:00 Bodypainting contest
Upcoming events…
Monday 3 March:
20:00-05:00 Night of Carnival
Manuel Becerra, Plaza de la Luz, calle Agustin Millares Sall and calle Eduardo Benot
Tuesday 4 March:
12:00 Children’s Carnival Parade from Manuel Becerra to Avenida Mesa y López
14:00-22:00 Family Carnival Fiesta Plaza de Canarias and Parque Santa Catalina
FREE CONCERTS TO ENJOY!
MOGÁN CARNIVAL 2025 IN ARGUINEGUÍN
Mogán is celebrating Carnival 2025 in Arguineguín between 27 February – 2 March.Gods and mythological beings will be enveloped in a halo of feathers and glitter during the four days of the Costa Mogán Carnival 2025, which will arrive in Arguineguín from February 27 to March 2 under the theme of ‘Olympus’. The carnival will feature a Drag Gala, a People’s Gala, a Family Carnival, a Daytime Carnival, a Parade, and the Burial of the Sardine.
Plaza Negra in Arguineguín will host the main events, such as galas and parties.
Thursday 27 February:
18:00 The Costa Mogán Carnival will kick off in the afternoon with a family carnival gymkhana and the ‘Carnival in Equality’ –crafts workshops and games– in the tent in the Plaza Pérez Galdós.
21:00 Drag Gala, one of the most eagerly awaited events will be directed by Nauzet Afonso and hosted by Elvis Sanfiel, with performances by the dance group The Queens, the singer, resident of the municipality, Julieta Ruffini, the popular Rebeca and Terremoto de Alcorcón.
Friday 28th February:
18:00 The ‘Carrera Tacones‘, high heel race will take place in the Plaza de Las Marañuelas
from 21:00 The ‘Gala del Pueblo’ will start in the Plaza Negra, presented by Óscar Navarro. The Mogán Artistic Schools will open this event in which the ACEDANCE dance academy, the Municipal Sports Schools, the Mogán Occupational Centre, and the World Entertainment School (WES) dance academy will participate.
Afterwards, at 23:30 there will be a carnival party with the Arena Group and DJ Tony Bob.
Saturday 1 March:
19:00 The Carnival Parade with batucadas, comparsas, carnival groups, and mascaritas. The trute will start from calle Damasco, continuing along Jacomar, Guanarteme, and Francisco Navarro Navarro until it connects with the La Ballena roundabout. It will then take Miguel Marrero Rodríguez Street, to end up again on calle Damasco.
at 23:00 the party will continue in Plaza Negra, starring La Mekánica by Tamarindos, Furia Joven, and Universpro DJ.
Sunday 2 March:
from 10:30 Family carnival at Plaza de Las Marañuelas with activities for the whole family, including a costume catwalk, children’s entertainment, workshops, inflatables, tortillas, and chocolate.
GÁLDAR CARNIVAL 2025
Gáldar are celebrating Carnival 2025 festivities from 21 February to 8 March. The allegory for this year festivities is ‘El Antiguo Egipto’, The Ancient Egypt.
Friday 28 February:
20:00 Presentation of the spectacle “Por mis Tacones” by Alba Pérez at Recinto Ferial La Quinta
Saturday 1 March:
17:00 Carnival Parade! from Paseo de los Gunartemes
21:00 The Grand Carnival Party at Recinto Ferial La Quinta ** ticket event*** (tureservaonline.es)
Sunday 2 March:
Family Carnival at Recinto Cultural La Quinta
12:00 Carnival street parades in the old town
14:00 Yet Garbey music performance
16:00 Son Caché with the spectacle, the Queens of salsa
18:00 Los Salvapantallas music performance
20:00 La Mekánica by Tamarindos with the participating of DJ Promaster
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL 2025
In 2025, the Agüimes Carnival is celebrated between 14 February – 22 March. On March 4, the Ancient Carnival Tuesday will be celebrated and on the 5th Don Carnal will be bid farewell with the mourning he deserves at the Burial of the Sardine. Thursday 6 March will be a holiday in the municipality, prior to the big weekend in which the streets of the historic centre will host the multitudinous Day Carnival.
The allegory for the festivities is ‘videojuegos’, videogames
This weekend highlights::
Friday 28 February:
20:30 Murgas Final at Plaza del Rosario
Saturday 1 MARCH:
Day Carnival in Arinaga / Avda. Polizón from 11:00-22:00
from 11:00 Children’s play area
12:00 Pet costume contest
🎶 13:00 La Trova | 14:30 DJ Promaster | 15:00 Escuela de Calor | 16:30 DJ Promaster | 17:00 Orchestra La Mekánika by Tamarindos | 19:00 DJ Promaster 🎶
19:00 Quema del Pulpo, The Burning of The Octobus. From Soco Negro to Cascahuesos.
🎶 19:30 Maldita EGB | 21:00 DJ Ulises Acosta
In the Agüimes centre:
22:00 60′ 70′ & 80′ Party in Sociedad del Centro – Local de Los Lagartos
22:00 Verbena, lively street party at Plaza del Rosario, enlivened by Son de la Isla, Las K-Narias, orchestra Star Music and DJ Event Music.
23:00 La Lagarta and La Bastona Contest at Plaza del Rosario
Sunday 2 MARCH:
12:00 Children’s Murgas at Plaza del Rosario
CARNIVAL INGENIO 2025
Ingenio’s Space Carnival festivities will last until 9 March. With the space theme as inspiration, the celebration will feature numerous events organised by the Ingenio Town Council, through the Festivities Department, in collaboration with the Ingenio Carnival Board and a large number of neighbourhood groups and associations.
On Saturday 1 March:
The VI Carnaval de Día (Day Carnival) will take place, a day full of music that will feature the participation of DJ Ulises Acosta, Señor Natilla, Los 600 and Armonía Show.
From 15:00 to 22:00, the Plaza de la Candelaria will become a true festival of rhythms and costumes.
Sunday 2 March:
20:30 the 10th Murga Competition “Sin Ton ni Son”, in which the children’s murga Los Legañositos will open the gala.
Monday 3 March
20:30 The excitement will continue on Monday, when the groups will return to the stage for a new day of the competition.
On Tuesday, 4 March
at 20:00 The Sardine Route with revival will take place, starting from La Cantonera to Plaza de la Candelaria.
at 21:00 The II Night of the Widows, with a performance by Leyenda Joven.
Wednesday 5 March:
20:30 The 57th Burial of the Sardine, one of the most anticipated and main events of these festivities, with a parade that will bring together floats, batucadas, comparsas, music bands, and municipal murgas, including the winning groups of the contest. The burning of the sardine and the fireworks show will put the finishing touch to this night full of emotion. During the parade, the Costume Contest will be held, with prizes for the best individual, couple and group characterization.
The evening will conclude with a grand carnival dance by El Combo Dominicano and La Mekánica by Tamarindos.
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA | SARDINA DEL SUR CARNIVAL 2025
The tiny local neighbourhood of Sardina del Sur in the municipality of Santa Lucía celebrates their unique Carnival between 22 February – 1 March 2025. The allegory this year is “El Lejano Oeste“, “The Wild West”
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 1 March:
18:00 Gran Entierro de la Sardina, Sardine’s funeral procession, reading of the testament, and burning it.
The evening will be closed by the traditional carnival party enlivened by Paco Guedes and Grupo Acuarela