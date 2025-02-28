#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️

Weekend Overview

A mixed weekend ahead for Gran Canaria, with cooler temperatures, rain showers, and cloudy skies, especially in the north and mountainous areas. The south and coastal regions may see clearer spells, but occasional light rain is possible. Winds will be moderate to strong at times, particularly on exposed slopes and higher ground.

🔹 Friday, February 28

☁ Cloudy with rain in the north and inland during the first half of the day, easing in the afternoon but remaining cloudy. Light rain possible in midland areas.

🌡 Temps: 17°C min / 21°C max (Las Palmas)

💨 Winds: Moderate from the north, strengthening later in the day, with strong gusts on exposed slopes.

🌊 Coastal areas: Cloudy intervals, clearer in the south.

🔹 Saturday, March 1

🌥 Cloudy with morning rain, mainly in the north and higher elevations. Afternoon cloudiness will develop in the south and southeast, with a low chance of light rain.

🌡 Temps: 16°C min / 21°C max (Las Palmas)

💨 Winds: Moderate from the north, stronger in the morning on eastern and western slopes, easing later in the day.

🌊 Beach areas: Generally cloudy, but with occasional sunny breaks, especially in the south.

🔹 Sunday, March 2

🌧 Predominantly cloudy with rain showers, particularly in the north and inland. Some locally intense showers possible in higher elevations.

❄ Snow possible on high peaks (2,200–2,400m).

🌡 Temps: 15°C min / 21°C max (Las Palmas)

💨 Winds: Light winds, mainly easterly, with coastal breezes.

🌊 Beach areas: Cloudy with occasional rain.

🔸 Looking Ahead: March 3 – March 6

🔹 Monday, March 3: Overcast with showers throughout the day, especially in the afternoon and inland. Light to moderate winds. (16°C / 20°C Las Palmas)

🔹 Tuesday, March 4 – Wednesday, March 5: Persistent rainy conditions, particularly in northern and mountainous areas. Some breaks in the south but continued unstable weather. (12°C – 20°C range)

🔹 Thursday, March 6: Cloudy with high chances of rain in many areas, though temperatures may begin to rise slightly.

📢 ⚠️ Weather Warnings:

• AEMET has issued yellow alerts for some areas due to strong winds and rainfall risk.

• Be cautious in mountain areas particularly when it rains as slippery conditions may occur.

🌞 Summary

The north and mountains will be wet and cloudy, while the south and coastal areas will have drier but mixed conditions. Expect cooler temperatures, strong winds, and periods of rain, especially from Sunday onwards. Next week will likely bring more unsettled weather, so stay prepared!

