Oh my, a weekend of celebrations so let’s see how much the unstable weather will interrupt the festivities on Gran Canaria.
Double event this weekend in Maspalomas with the Craft Fair by FEDAC by the Maspalomas Lighthouse and the Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria taking place just next to the Parque Sur.
On Saturday and Sunday check out the fair with local products and then head up to the coast and marvel the work of the local artisans and craft people.
🎭 There are carnival festivities to enjoy in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Gáldar, Agüimes, Moya, Ingenio, Arucas, and La Aldea.
Festivities include Daytime and Family carnival celebrations in the capital and Gáldar says goodbye to carnival this Saturday with day carnival and Sardine’s funeral procession
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️
🌤️ #GranCanariaWeather #WeekendTips 7 – 9 March, and the week ahead
(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
🌞 GranCanariaWeather & Weekly Outlook
📅 March 7–13, 2025
🔎 Key Highlights:
✅ Friday is the best day for outdoor activities ☀️
✅ Saturday & Sunday may bring scattered showers 🌧️
✅ Midweek warm-up with highs reaching 24°C 🌡️
📅 Weekend Forecast: March 7–9
🌤️ Friday 7
• ☀️ Mostly sunny, some clouds in the afternoon
• 🌡️ Highs: 21°C | Lows: 16°C
• 🌬️ Light winds, becoming moderate later
• 🌊 Beach conditions: Warm waters around 20°C
🌥️ Saturday 8
• 🌦️ Cloudier, chance of showers (north & east)
• 🌡️ Highs: 20°C | Lows: 16°C
• 💨 Winds shifting to northwest, occasional strong gusts
• 🌊 Beach conditions: Slight swell, cooler feel
☁️ Sunday 9
• 🌦️ Mostly cloudy, some rain in north & mountains
• 🌡️ Highs: 20°C | Lows: 17°C
• 🌬️ Light-moderate northwesterly winds
• 🌊 Beach conditions: Clearing later in the day
🌅 Weekly Outlook: March 10–13
📌 Monday 10 & Tuesday 11
• ⛅ Partly cloudy, light rain north & east
• 🌡️ Max: 22°C | Min: 16°C
• 🌬️ Light to moderate west winds, stronger in highlands
📌 Wednesday 12
• ☀️ Warmest day of the week, reaching 24°C
• 🌅 Best for hikes & outdoor activities
• 🏖️ Ideal beach conditions
📌 Thursday 13
• ⛅ Partly sunny, staying warm
• 🌡️ Max: 22°C, winds shifting south
• 🚶♂️ Good for exploring inland areas
🎯 Best Days to Enjoy:
☀️ Friday & Wednesday – Best for outdoor plans
🌧️ Saturday & Sunday – Expect some rain in the north
🌊 Tuesday & Thursday – Warm beach weather
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
EARTH & SKY: Sensual Art, Pole Performance & Music at The British Club | SATURDAY MARCH 8
Looking for something unique this weekend? Celebrate empowered womanhood and head to The British Club in Las Palmas for Tierra y Cielo, the debut exhibition by Gran Canaria artist Carolina Padrón. Running from March 8 to 14, with a bold and expressive collection bringing together art, movement, and personal transformation.
Padrón, an acrobat and professional pole dancer, paints in an unconventional way—using her body as a brush to capture raw emotion on canvas. Her large-scale works, inspired by the four elements—earth, air, fire, and water—explore femininity, identity, and resilience.
Opening Night (Saturday, March 8, 17:00): Expect an immersive evening with a live pole dance performance by Johanna Suárez Hernández and music from Andrea Gil, all set within the elegant surroundings of The British Club.
Whether you’re an art lover, a dance enthusiast, or simply looking for something different to do in Las Palmas this weekend, this exhibition is well worth a visit. Free entry.
KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA IN MASPALOMAS | SATURDAY & SUNDAY
The first edition in 2025 of the ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria‘ will take place this weekend in Maspalomas, after the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria fair was postponed in February.
This edition, between 8-9 March 2025, will take place next to the Parque Sur de Maspalomas on the football field number 3, Ciudad Deportiva de Maspalomas
The fair is open on both days from 09:00-14:00 and will feature 60 producers from 16 municipalities on Gran Canaria.
There will also be children’s activities throughout the day.
Staging of traditions by the theatre group La Cuadrilla
Music performances:
Saturday 8 March:
11:00 – La Cucaña Folklore Group.
12:30 – Parranda Los Horcones
Sunday 9 March:
11:00 – Umiaya Folklore Group
12:30 – Parranda Asentaos y Tumbaos
Agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy, and the preservation of the landscape.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
MASPALOMAS | SOUTHERN SPRINGTIME GRAN CANARIA CRAFT FAIR | 7-16 MARCH
THE 14TH SOUTHERN SPRINGTIME GRAN CANARIA ARTISANS FAIR, Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur‘ between 7-16 MARCH 2025.
The fair is open every day from 10:00 to 20:00 and is the perfect opportunity to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Lighthouse of Maspalomas.
Music performances:
CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL 2025
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria continue the main carnival celebrations until 16 March 2025. The theme for this year is ‘Las Olimpiadas’, The Olympics.
All events are held in Parque Santa Catalina unless otherwise stated
Friday 7 March:
21:00 Drag Gala ***ticket event***
23:00-04:00 Night of Carnival
Manuel Becerra, Plaza de la Luz, calle Agustin Millares Sall and calle Eduardo Benot
Saturday 8 March:
12:00-22:00 Daytime Carnival fiesta at Plaza de Canarias
23:00-05:00 Night of Carnival
Manuel Becerra, Plaza de la Luz, calle Agustin Millares Sall and calle Eduardo Benot
Sunday 9 March:
12:00-22:00 Family Carnival
20:00 Allegories Gala (for 2026)
FREE CONCERTS TO ENJOY!
GÁLDAR CARNIVAL 2025 | UNTIL SATURDAY 8TH
Gáldar is finishing up their Carnival festivities this Saturday. The allegory for this year’s festivities is ‘El Antiguo Egipto’, The Ancient Egypt.
Friday 7 March:
from 16:00 Carnaval + Joven. The big party for the “young” with Holi colour powder and music at Plaza de Santiago
Saturday 8 March:
Day Carnival at Plaza de Santiago
12:00 Carnival street parades in the old town
14:00 Mojo con toque cubano 🎶
16:00 Los Lola 🎶
18:00 Aseres 🎶
20:00 more street parades with the participation of DJ Ulises Acosta
21:00 Funeral of the Sardine procession from the sports centre, followed by the street party of the “Sardine “
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL 2025
In 2025, the Agüimes Carnival is celebrated between 14 February – 22 March. On March 4, the Ancient Carnival Tuesday will be celebrated and on the 5th Don Carnal will be bid farewell with the mourning he deserves at the Burial of the Sardine. Thursday 6 March will be a holiday in the municipality, prior to the big weekend in which the streets of the historic centre will host the multitudinous Day Carnival.
The allegory for the festivities is ‘videojuegos’, videogames
This weekend highlights::
Friday 7 March: “Meeting of Carnivals of the World” at Plaza del Rosario
17:00 Children’s carnival workshops
20:30 Murgas performances
23:00 Verbena, a lively street party enlivened by Pedro Afonso and Acuarela group
Saturday 8 March: Day Carnival
Activities, music, and events in multiple different places.
Plaza del Rosario:
11:00 Bodypainting exhibition
12:00 Children’s playarea
13:00 Qué Chimba 🎶 | 14:30 DJ Antonio Boada | 15:00 Grupo Bamboleo | 16:30 DJ Antonio Boada | 17:00 Senor Natilla | 18:30 DJ Antonio Boada | Combo Dominicano | 20:30 DJ Anotnio Boada
21:00 Group Costume contest
21:00 Los Salvapantallas
23:30 Grupo Bomba
01:30 Lady’s del Swing
03:30 DJ Antonio Boada
03:30 Bred with oil and garlic
Sunday 9 March:
12:00 Children’s Dance at Plaza del Rosario
MOYA CARNIVAL 2025
The municipality of Villa de Moya is celebrating Carnival festivities 2025 between 3-9 March.
Highlights this weekend:
Friday 7 March:
10:00 Children’s Carnival parade by the local schools
Saturday 8 March:
17:00 Performances by the local modern dance school and gymnastic club by the church
17:30 Carnival street parades by the local schools, clubs etc. from the church to parque Pico Lomito
from 18:30 music from DJ Promaster, Havana 500, Armonía Show, El Combo Dominicano
Sunday 9 March:
10:00-14:00 The traditional Carnival Artisan and Commercial Fair on calle Miguel Hernández
11:00-14:00 Children’s attractions at Parque Pico Lomito
12:30 Parrande La Povajera concert by the church
CARNIVAL INGENIO 2025 | UNTIL SUNDAY
Ingenio’s Space Carnival festivities will come to an end this Sunday. With the space theme as inspiration, the celebration has featured numerous events organised by the Ingenio Town Council, through the Festivities Department, in collaboration with the Ingenio Carnival Board and a large number of neighbourhood groups and associations.
Highlights:
Sunday 9 March: Children’s Carnival
11:00-14:00 Carnival parade for kids
Route: Calle Ramón y Cajal – Avda. de América – calle Dr David Ramirez – calle Sebastian Espino Sánchez – calle Juan XXIII – Plaza de la Candelaria
#Arucas is celebrating Carnival 2025 between 3 March – 6 April. ! 🎭🌟
❄️✨ ‘Reino de Hielo’ ❄️✨ ‘Kingdom of Ice’ will be the allegory that inspires the parties this year, taking us to a magical world full of ice and fantasy.
This weekend:
Friday 7 March:
20:30 Baile de piñata, a traditional Carnival at Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 9 March:
20:30 Carnival Gala Show at Plaza de San Juan