Mid-March brings a long weekend of festivities with big carnival celebrations and St. Patrick’s Day parties on Monday.
In the south, Maspalomas enjoys the last days of the Craft Fair by FEDAC by the Maspalomas Lighthouse. The shopping centre El Tablero, on the other side of GC-1, is having some carnival events. Join Ocean4Life on Saturday to do some good for nature and participate in a community clean-up.
🎭 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will have its big day as the Carnival Parade is celebrated this Saturday.
🎭 Santa Lucía de Tirajana, Telde, and La Aldea are just getting started with their Carnivals and this Saturday, both are celebrating Day Carnival on Saturday among other events.
🎭 Agüimes will also have its big weekend with Sardine’s Funeral procession.
🎭 Arucas is celebrating The Day carnival on Saturday and on Sunday, the Drag Queen Gala
🎭 All in all, it is going to be a one busy weekend, especially Saturday with so many celebrations to choose from on Gran Canaria. There is no escaping from Carnival even in the Shopping centres…
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️
🌤️ #GranCanariaWeather #WeekendTips 14 – 16 March, and the week ahead
(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
#GranCanariaWeather 🌦️ | Weekend Weather Roundup (March 14-16, 2025)
The weekend is shaping up to be cloudy and breezy, with occasional rain showers mainly affecting northern, eastern, and interior areas. If you’re planning to explore Gran Canaria’s outdoor markets, hikes, or beaches, you might want to check the forecast before heading out.
Here’s the detailed breakdown:
Friday, March 14, 2025
☁️ Morning: Expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional rain in the north and west. Eastern areas might see showers later in the afternoon.
🌤️ Afternoon: Some clearer skies are possible in the west and north as clouds break up.
🌡️ Temperatures: A slight drop, with highs around 21°C and lows at 18°C in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
💨 Winds: Moderate northwesterly winds, with strong gusts in the northeast and west, easing later in the day.
Tip: A raincoat or umbrella may be useful, especially in the morning if you’re in the north or west.
Saturday, March 15, 2025
🌤️ Morning: A mix of clouds and sun, but skies will become cloudier by midday, particularly in interior areas.
🌦️ Afternoon: Some weak, scattered showers are possible inland, but not widespread. Clearer skies are expected by the evening.
🌡️ Temperatures: Similar to Friday, around 18-21°C, with a slight dip in morning temperatures.
💨 Winds: Light northwesterly winds, shifting to variable breezes by midday.
Tip: If you’re heading to higher altitudes like Tejeda or Roque Nublo, bring a light jacket—it may feel cooler and damp in the afternoon.
Sunday, March 16, 2025
☀️ Morning: Partly cloudy skies, with sunny spells across most of the island.
🌤️ Afternoon: Some cloud development inland, but rain is unlikely.
🌡️ Temperatures: Slightly warmer, with highs up to 22°C.
💨 Winds: Light breezes, mainly from the west and southwest.
Tip: Sunday is the best day for outdoor plans, especially on the coast where conditions will be pleasant and calm.
Looking Ahead: March 17-19, 2025
- Monday (March 17): Cloudy start in the north and west, with possible light rain in the morning. Slight temperature increase (16-22°C).
- Tuesday (March 18): Partly cloudy, with a 35% chance of rain in the afternoon.
- Wednesday (March 19): A wetter day, with 75% rain probability and stronger winds (20 km/h).
Weekend Summary
🔹 Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with occasional rain (especially in the north, west, and inland areas).
🔹 Sunday: The best day for outdoor activities, with dry conditions and some sunshine.
🔹 Next Week: Unsettled weather, with increasing rain chances by Wednesday.
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
MASPALOMAS | SOUTHERN SPRINGTIME GRAN CANARIA CRAFT FAIR | 7-16 MARCH
THE 14TH SOUTHERN SPRINGTIME GRAN CANARIA ARTISANS FAIR, Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur‘ between 7-16 MARCH 2025.
The fair is open every day from 10:00 to 20:00 and is the perfect opportunity to see works by some of the best artisans and craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
The artisans fair by FEDAC, the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Lighthouse of Maspalomas.
Music performances:
SHOPPING CENTRE EL TABLERO | CARNIVAL EVENT | FRIDAY 14TH
🔥 Friday, March 14 – 6:00 p.m. | “Long live Carnival” parade
💃 Friday, March 21 – 6:00 p.m. | “Saudade de Brasil” show
COMMUNITY CLEAN UP - CAMPO INTERNACIONAL BY OCEAN4LIFE | SATURDAY 15 MARCH
Enjoy a meaningful day of community service at Campo International in Gran Canaria. This event is all about coming together to make a positive impact on our environment. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, your participation is invaluable. Ocean4Life Gran Canaria will provide all the necessary materials for the cleanup, so just bring your enthusiasm and willingness to help.
Let’s work together to keep our beautiful surroundings clean and green. Don’t miss this opportunity to contribute to a cleaner, healthier community.
It is very important to Register and you can do it HERE! Be a part of the change!
The Clean up area and times:
15:00-16:30 The barren area around Parque Golf Bungalows, Duna Golf, and Kumara Serenoa Lopesan Hotel
Saturday 15 March – Community Clean up, Campo Internacional (Maspalomas) Oceans4Life Gran Canaria
CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA CARNIVAL 2025 | UNTIL SUNDAY
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is having its BIG Carnival weekend. The theme for this year festivities is ‘Las Olimpiadas’, The Olympics.
All events are held in Parque Santa Catalina unless otherwise stated
“When there is a big event, like a carnival parade, it will also mean traffic and parking restrictions in the area”
Friday 14 March:
16:00-22:00 Daytime Carnival fiesta in Parque Santa Catalina
23:00-04:00 Night of Carnival
Manuel Becerra, Plaza de la Luz, calle Agustin Millares Sall and calle Eduardo Benot
Saturday 15 March:
15:00* Carnival Parade (*New time) from Manuel Becerra to calle Triana
22:00-05:00 Night of Carnival
Manuel Becerra, Plaza de la Luz, calle Agustin Millares Sall and calle Eduardo Benot
Sunday 16 March:
13:00 Widows race
14:00-19:30 Daytime Carnival fiesta in Parque Santa Catalina
19:30 The funeral of the Sardine
from Parque Santa Catalina to calle Gran Canaria (Paseo de Las Canteras)
FREE CONCERTS TO ENJOY!
SANTA LUCIA DE TIRAJANA CARNIVAL 2025 - VECINDARIO
The municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana is celebrating 2025 carnival in Vecindario between 13-22 March. The allegory for the festivities is “México Lindo” and was chosen by popular vote back in June 2024.
Some of the shows and galas are ticketed and you can get your from tureservaonline.es or Ateneo Municipal
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 15 March: ¡Carnaval de día!/Day Carnival
Pedestrian area of Avda de Canarias:
11:00 Clowns
11:00-20:00 bouncycastles, clowns, music, carnival groups
11:00-14.00 and then again 16:00-20:00 Children’s workshops
11:00-22:30 Foodtruck area open
Plaza de Los Algodoneros:
13:00 Los Musipops, Carnival dance | 15:00 Verbena con Paco Guedes | 17:00 Son de Almizcle, con Marieme a la voz | 19:00 Soraya | 21:00 Los Salvapantallas
Plaza de San Rafael:
22:30 La Mekánica by Tamarindos | 00:30 Leyenda Joven
still to come…
21 March Latin Night
22 March Carnival Parade
TELDE CARNIVAL 2025
Telde starts celebrating their 2025 carnival this Friday and the festivities will last until 26 March. between 14-26 March. Pretty much all events will take place during the weekends.
The allegory for the festivities is… 🎌 El Manga / The Manga. A tribute to the world of anime and Japanese culture with costumes full of color and fantasy.
14 March:
19:30 The announcing carnival procession.
Route: from Parque Francy Roca passing through the streets; María Encarnación Navarro, Gago Coutinho, Ruiz, and Avenida de la Constitución to end in Plaza de San Gregorio.
20:00 the starting gun will be fired at the kiosk. The opening speech, followed by the reception and presentation of the candidates who will participate in the Telde 2025 Drag Queen Gala, with the corresponding drawing of the performers.
Sunday 16 March: Postponed to 23 March
10:00 Children’s Gala, dedicated to the little ones in the house. The José Vélez Auditorium in San Juan Urban Park will host choreographies by ten local dance groups, with 39 performances, presented by journalist Carolina Uche and Rafaelillo Clown.
Monday 17 March: Postponed to 24 March
17:30 Also at the Auditorium, the space will be transformed into a dance floor, with the anime manga playing, for a K-Pop competition that will leave no one indifferent.
Thursday 20 March:
18:00 To guarantee plenty of laughs, the traditional High Heel Race will take place in the San Gregorio Shopping District.
CARNIVAL FUN IN COMMERCIAL PARK LA MARETA ( aka AL CAMPO) | 14-15 MARCH
CARNIVAL IS COMING TO PC LA MARETA!🎉👏🏻
A host of activities for you to experience a Carnival full of colour, sparkles, and lots of music 🎭🎉
On Friday and Saturday from 17:30-20:30
🎶Performances by different Murgas
🕸️Visit from Characters
🎨Face Painting Workshop
✨Glitter Station
✂️Crafts Workshop
📸Photo Booth
and much more!🤩
AGÜIMES CARNIVAL 2025
In 2025, the Agüimes Carnival is celebrated between 14 February – 22 March. The allegory for the festivities is ‘videojuegos’, videogames
This weekend highlights:
Friday 14 March:
22:00 Carnival Street Party at Plaza Primero de Mayo with Muelle Viejo and orchestra Armonía Show
Saturday 15 March:
18:00 The Big day of the Carnival festivities in Cruce de Arinaga, The Funeral of the Sardine.
The procession will begin at the parque Che Guevara and end on Avenida de Ansite, near the Plaza Primero de Mayo. It will feature six floats from different murgas and collectives in the municipality, enlivened by the music of the Guiniguada band, the lively rhythms of the Makana batucada group, and the lively dancing of the Aragüime comparsa.
After, the party is guaranteed to get underway in the square until late.
20:00 DJ Promaster | 20:30 Los 600 | DJ Promaster | 22:30 Aseres | 00:00 DJ Promaster | Paco Guedes | 02:00 Grupo Mambo
Sunday 16 March:
11:30 The little ones in the family will have their own Carnival celebration with a children’s Dance and a fun playa park at Plaza Primero de Mayo
13:00 Family carnival costume contest
20:00 The Aragüimé troupe will bring the festivities to a grand finale with a Variety Gala.
ARUCAS CARNIVAL 2025
#Arucas is celebrating Carnival 2025 between 3 March – 6 April. ! 🎭🌟
❄️✨ ‘Reino de Hielo’ ❄️✨ ‘Kingdom of Ice’ will be the allegory that inspires the parties this year, taking us to a magical world full of ice and fantasy.
This weekend:
Friday 14 March:
20:30 Murgas Final at Plaza de San juan
Saturday 15 March:
From 11:00 Day Carnival
11:00 Family Show at Plaza de San Juan “FIESTUKids”
12:30 Concert by Escuela de Calor at Plaza de la Constitución
14:30 Idel el Mulatico concert at Calle León y Castillo
16:30 ASERES concert at Plaza de la Constitución
18:30 Yet Garbey y La Buena Vibra concert at Calle León y Castillo
20:30 Carnival Street Party at Plaza de San Juan with music
Sunday 16 March:
20:30 Draq Queen contest at Plaza de San Juan
LA ALDEA CARNIVAL 2025
La Aldea is celebrating 2025 Carnival festivities between 4-29 March. The allegory for the festivities is ‘Los Videojuegos’, Video Games. The main festive events take place between 14-29 March.
🟡 Friday, March 14 – Carnival Proclamation
20:00 For the first time, the proclamation will be held at the Plaza Proyecto Comunitario in La Aldea, marking a special milestone in the 2025 Carnivals.
🟡 Saturday, March 15 – Carnival street processions and Daytime Carnival
11:30 Lively carnival street procession from the Plaza Proyecto Comunitario to La Alameda.
12:00 Live music by La Trova, Los Lolas, Son La Aldea, and more at Plaza La Alameda.
18:45 lively carnival street procession from La Alameda to La Plaza Proyecto Comunitario
19:00 The day will culminate with performances by Sory´s Dancers, Grupo Aguaje and Tony Tun Tun in Plaza Proyecto Comunitario de La Aldea 💃🎵
still to come…
22 March Carnival Parade
☘️.☘️.☘️ ST. PATRICK'S DAY CELEBRATIONS ON GRAN CANARIA 2025 | MONDAY 17TH ☘️.☘️.☘️
Happy St. Patrick’s Day, 17 March 2025!
There are several great ways to celebrate Paddy’s day, Día de San Patricio on our subtropical island of Gran Canaria. All Irish bars (and many others) on the island will have special celebrations on Monday, 17 March 2024. Here are just a few ideas where there are for sure some good vibes and celebrations:
Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria loves the Irish so pretty much all the bars and shopping centres will be in the festive spirit.
The Shamrock Bar, The Pub, Piccadilly’s, Dicey Reilly, Tiffany’s, Chameleon Cocktail & Wine Bar, Barbacoa, Crazy Horse … just to name a few
Pub Durty Nelly’s, CC Las Olas in Aqua de la Perra, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
The Old Brogue usually puts on a fine spread with lots of entertainment in the shopping centre Playa del Cura
Playa del Inglés, the big one, a veritable festival of green coloured joy, is going to be in the “Irish centre” the Shopping center Aguila Roja,
Mulligan’s Gran Canaria
The fiddliest fiddler Elsa J McTaggart has flown in to give an extra oomph for the festivities…
On Monday you can find her and entourage in the following places:12:30 Durty Nellys15:00 Old Brogue18:00 Mulligans
20:30 Shamrock Bar22:00 Blarney Stone
EARTH & SKY: Sensual Art, Pole Performance & Music at The British Club | SATURDAY MARCH 8
Looking for something unique this weekend? Celebrate empowered womanhood and head to The British Club in Las Palmas for Tierra y Cielo, the debut exhibition by Gran Canaria artist Carolina Padrón. Running from March 8 to 14, with a bold and expressive collection bringing together art, movement, and personal transformation.
Padrón, an acrobat and professional pole dancer, paints in an unconventional way—using her body as a brush to capture raw emotion on canvas. Her large-scale works, inspired by the four elements—earth, air, fire, and water—explore femininity, identity, and resilience.
Opening Night (Saturday, March 8, 17:00): Expect an immersive evening with a live pole dance performance by Johanna Suárez Hernández and music from Andrea Gil, all set within the elegant surroundings of The British Club.
Whether you’re an art lover, a dance enthusiast, or simply looking for something different to do in Las Palmas this weekend, this exhibition is well worth a visit. Free entry.