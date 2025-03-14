#GranCanariaWeather 🌤️

🌤️ #GranCanariaWeather #WeekendTips 14 – 16 March, and the week ahead

(Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)

#GranCanariaWeather 🌦️ | Weekend Weather Roundup (March 14-16, 2025)

The weekend is shaping up to be cloudy and breezy, with occasional rain showers mainly affecting northern, eastern, and interior areas. If you’re planning to explore Gran Canaria’s outdoor markets, hikes, or beaches, you might want to check the forecast before heading out.

Here’s the detailed breakdown:

Friday, March 14, 2025

☁️ Morning: Expect mostly cloudy skies with occasional rain in the north and west. Eastern areas might see showers later in the afternoon.

🌤️ Afternoon: Some clearer skies are possible in the west and north as clouds break up.

🌡️ Temperatures: A slight drop, with highs around 21°C and lows at 18°C in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

💨 Winds: Moderate northwesterly winds, with strong gusts in the northeast and west, easing later in the day.

Tip: A raincoat or umbrella may be useful, especially in the morning if you’re in the north or west.

Saturday, March 15, 2025

🌤️ Morning: A mix of clouds and sun, but skies will become cloudier by midday, particularly in interior areas.

🌦️ Afternoon: Some weak, scattered showers are possible inland, but not widespread. Clearer skies are expected by the evening.

🌡️ Temperatures: Similar to Friday, around 18-21°C, with a slight dip in morning temperatures.

💨 Winds: Light northwesterly winds, shifting to variable breezes by midday.

Tip: If you’re heading to higher altitudes like Tejeda or Roque Nublo, bring a light jacket—it may feel cooler and damp in the afternoon.

Sunday, March 16, 2025

☀️ Morning: Partly cloudy skies, with sunny spells across most of the island.

🌤️ Afternoon: Some cloud development inland, but rain is unlikely.

🌡️ Temperatures: Slightly warmer, with highs up to 22°C.

💨 Winds: Light breezes, mainly from the west and southwest.

Tip: Sunday is the best day for outdoor plans, especially on the coast where conditions will be pleasant and calm.

Looking Ahead: March 17-19, 2025

Monday (March 17): Cloudy start in the north and west , with possible light rain in the morning. Slight temperature increase (16-22°C).

in the , with in the morning. (16-22°C). Tuesday (March 18): Partly cloudy , with a 35% chance of rain in the afternoon .

, with in the . Wednesday (March 19): A wetter day, with 75% rain probability and stronger winds (20 km/h).

Weekend Summary

🔹 Friday & Saturday: Mostly cloudy, with occasional rain (especially in the north, west, and inland areas).

🔹 Sunday: The best day for outdoor activities, with dry conditions and some sunshine.

🔹 Next Week: Unsettled weather, with increasing rain chances by Wednesday.

🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?

Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.

🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!

Would you like a mid-week update on Tuesday? Let us know! ☀️🌴