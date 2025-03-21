Hello Springtime! º SPRUNG! º
There’s a Cheese Festival in Gáldar, the KM.0 Fair in the capital, and more Carnival festivities are on offer across the island this weekend.
Hopefully, the Spring weather will not prevent too many happenings or celebrations.
As ever, more sunshine on the south, more cloud (and rain) on the north.
It’s another busy weekend of carnivals on Gran Canaria:
🎭 Maspalomas has just started their festivities this week.
🎭 Agaete, Firgas, Guía, and Teror are starting their festivities this weekend. Some of them lasting only a day or two.
🎭 Santa Lucía is celebrating their big Carnival parade and funeral of the Sardine this Saturday as their last carnival events this year
🎭 Arucas is celebrating their Carnival Parade on Saturday and Sardine’s Funeral procession on Sunday
🎭 Telde is celebrating its “Silent” parade on Friday and normal on Saturday.
There are Carnival parades to celebrate this Saturday in Santa Lucía, Telde, Arucas, Teror, La Aldea and Guía
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
29 March • Garden Party Holy Trinity Church LPA
4-6 April • ENORTE 2025 Arucas
4-13 April • Fiestas Santa Águeda 2025- Arguineguín, El Pajar SBT
5 April • Tejeda Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
13-20 April • Semana Santa – Holy Week ✝️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
1-11 May • Maspalomas Pride
5-17 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 San Mateo
11 July- 3 August Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain's official weather agency)
Weekend Weather
Roundup (March 21-23, 2025)
As we move into the weekend, Gran Canaria’s weather will bring a mix of sunshine, cloud cover, and some rain, particularly in the north. Trade winds are set to strengthen, and by Sunday, some areas will experience strong gusts, especially in the southeast and northwest. The south remains mostly dry and warm, while the mountainous areas will see cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover.
For those heading out to markets, fiestas, or outdoor activities, it’s a tale of two climates:
- ☀️ The south and coastal areas: More sunshine, warmer conditions, and a great time for outdoor plans.
- 🌦️ The north and midlands: Cloudier, cooler, with light rain possible, mainly in the mornings and evenings.
- 🏔️ The summits: Cooler (10-14°C max), with strong winds and low cloud cover at times. If you’re hiking or visiting Roque Nublo or Pico de las Nieves, bring layers!
🔹 Friday, March 21 – A calm start before winds pick up
- 🌤️ Weather: Mostly clear in the south, some cloud in the north, with a slight chance of light rain in higher areas.
- 🌡️ Temperatures: 17-22°C in Las Palmas, warmer (up to 23°C) in the south.
- 💨 Winds: Moderate from the north, increasing in the southeast and northwest later in the day.
- 🏔️ Summits: Cooler (10-14°C), breezy, and cloudy in places.
👉 Best for: Beachgoers and outdoor plans in the south.
🔹 Saturday, March 22 – Cloudy with rain in the north, drier in the south
- 🌦️ North: Cloudy with morning rain, especially in Agaete, Arucas, and Teror.
- ☀️ South: Some morning clouds, clearing by midday.
- 🌡️ Temperatures: 17-22°C, similar to Friday.
- 💨 Winds: North/northeast winds strengthening, with gusts up to 40 km/h in the southeast and northwest.
- 🏔️ Summits: More cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and strong gusts in exposed areas.
👉 Best for: South coast sunseekers, but watch for strong winds in exposed areas.
🔹 Sunday, March 23 – A breezy and cloudy end to the weekend
- 🌥️ North: Mostly cloudy, with occasional showers early in the day.
- 🌤️ South: Partly cloudy but mainly dry, ideal for outdoor activities.
- 🌡️ Temperatures: Slightly cooler, 16-21°C.
- 💨 Winds: Trade winds increase, with strong gusts in the southeast and northwest.
- 🏔️ Summits: Winds picking up, temperatures cooler, cloud cover increasing.
👉 Best for: A relaxed Sunday outdoors in the south, but expect windy conditions in some areas.
📅 Week Ahead (March 24-27) – A Wetter Start to the Week
- Monday to Wednesday bring higher rain chances, with the north likely to see frequent showers.
- Tuesday (March 25) has a 100% rain probability, making it the wettest day of the week.
- Temperatures stay stable around 22°C highs and 13-15°C lows.
- Trade winds remain strong, especially midweek.
🌦️ Summary:
- The weekend is a mix of sunshine and showers, with rain mostly in the north.
- The south remains the best place for outdoor plans, with less cloud cover and warmer temperatures.
- By Tuesday, expect widespread rain, especially in the north and highlands.
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!
Would you like a mid-week update on Tuesday? Let us know! ☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
GÁLDAR CHEESE FESTIVAL | SUNDAY 23RD
•The 27th Gáldar Cheese Festival, Fiesta del Queso this Sunday, 23 March 2025 in the Plaza de Santiago.
The municipality becomes the epicentre of Gran Canaria’s gastronomy, with which the Gáldar City Council highlights the quality of one of its most important culinary attractions: the highly successful cheese from Altos de Gáldar, protected by the Designation of Origin of Queso de Flor.
This traditional fair has its main Day on the 14th, with the awarding of the prizes (at 13:00) to the XXVI Altos de Gáldar Cheese Tasting, the XXV anniversary of Artisan Cheeses from Gran Canaria, and the XVIII Tasting of Flor, Media Flor and Cured Cheese of the PDO.
On Sunday, from 11:00 enjoy cheese tastings, and sale of artisanal cheeses from all over the Island of Gran Canaria.
at 13:00 the awards ceremony for the 27th Altos de Gáldar Cheese Tasting, the 26th Gran Canaria Artisan Cheese Tasting, and the 19th Flor, Media Flor, and Curado DOP Cheese Tasting. There will also be musical performances by the folk groups ‘Surco y Arado’ and ‘La Parranda El Puntal’.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA | 22-23 MARCH
•A new edition of the ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria‘ is on this Saturday and Sunday. The fair was originally supposed to be held back in February.
•This edition takes place in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria by the Museo Elder.
•The fair is open on both days between 09:00-14:00
Agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy, and the preservation of the landscape.
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name)
The Fair will take place on the esplanade in front of the Elder Museum (behind Santa Catalina Park).
LAS PALMAS G.C. | SCHAMANN CARNIVAL MARKET | 22-23 MARCH
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council celebrates the Schamann Carnival Market Carnival with a gathering of street bands, a market, and outdoor dining. 🎉
On Saturday, March 22nd, and Sunday, March 23rd, in Plaza de Don Benito.
A gathering of street musicians, 28 local market stalls and 7 restaurant stalls, children’s workshops, and musical performances will add up to an event that aims to boost commercial activity and encourage residents of Ciudad Alta to connect with other residents of the city.
The Carnival-themed event will be held in Plaza de D. Benito, one of the neighbourhood’s landmarks, which has become a living tribute to the Palma novelist Benito Pérez Galdós.
•Saturday, March 22
Market from 10:00-23:00
11:00 Children’s Activities
16:00 Fábula 🎶
18:00 Murga Meeting
21:30 Son de Isla 🎶
•Sunday, March 23
Market from 10:00-16:00
11:00 Paso a Paso p🎶
12:00 Romi Rick.🎶
EARTH HOUR 2025 - LIGHTS OFF FOR AN HOUR | SATURDAY 22ND
🌎 This Saturday, March 22nd, from 20:30 to 21:30, join #EarthHour2025 promoted by WWF Spain
🌃 1 hour of darkness for a brighter future
🔌 Less consumption, more awareness
💚 The change starts with you
The World Wide initiative for “Earth Hour”, Hora del Planeta is celebrated on Saturday, 22 March 2025. On Gran Canaria, you will see government buildings, monuments, and public spaces turning off their lights for one hour, usually between 20:30 & 21:30 but it might change slightly. An opportunity for an hour of candle-lit reflection on just how much energy we all burn up with our lights blazing. This is an initiative by WWF.
CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA
MASPALOMAS CARNIVAL 2025
• Maspalomas is celebrating Carnival 2025 between 18-30 March. The allegory for the festivities is #AmoraLaMexicana, Mexican Love/Mexican-style Love.
• All galas and parties are held in the Shopping Centre Yumbo in Playa del Inglés unless otherwise stated.
Program:
Friday 21 March:
20:00 Children’s Reign Gala & Mogollón
23:00 Carnival party
Saturday 22 March:
21:00 Queen’s Gala with the Grammy winner Elvis Crespo, who will light up the stage
23:00 Carnival party
Sunday 23 March:
12:00 Children’s Parade
14:00 A new feature, a Family Carnival at CC Yumbo
The Children’s Parade will begin from Hotel Riu Palace Maspalomas at midday. It will then travel up Avenida de Tirajana to reach the Yumbo Shopping Centre, where the festivities will continue with the “Family Carnival”.
still to come…
Monday 24 March:
18:00 Gala Without Barriers
Tuesday 25 March:
18:00 Choreographic Festival
Wednesday 26 March:
17:00 Canine Carnival
Thursday 27 March:
21:00 Drag Queen Gala
23:00 Carnival party
Friday 28 March:
12:00 Rescue of the Sardine procession from Maspalomas Charca
14:30 “Carnival in the Sun” – Anexo II in Playa del Inglés) 21:00 Tourist Gala
Saturday 29 March:
17:00 Carnival Parade with 124 floats and the Grand Mogollón from 23:00
Parade route:
1. Departure from the entrance to Playa del Inglés via El Veril. Hotel Parque Tropical
2. Continue along Avda. de Italia until the intersection with Avda. de Gran Canaria,
3. Continue along Avda. de Gran Canaria until the intersection with Avda. de Tirajana heading south. Continue along Avda. de Gran Canaria, Plaza Hierro roundabout (junction with Avda. 8 de marzo), until the end of Avenida Touroperador Tui (Parque Toni Gallardo), parking area where the route and circuit of the Parade ends.
“The carnival parade also means road closures and parking restrictions”
Sunday 30 March:
19:00 The Funeral of the Sardine procession from CC Yumbo
21:00 Funeral burning, concert and fireworks at Anexo II
SANTA LUCIA DE TIRAJANA CARNIVAL 2025 - VECINDARIO | UNTIL SATURDAY 22ND
The municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana is celebrating 2025 carnival in Vecindario between 13-22 March. The allegory for the festivities is “México Lindo” and was chosen by popular vote back in June 2024.
Some of the shows and galas are ticketed and you can get your from tureservaonline.es or Ateneo Municipal
Friday 21 March: Noche latina/ Lating Night at Plaza San Rafael
22:00 K-Narias concert | 00:00 Star Music
Saturday 22 March: Carnival Parade
• 18:30 Carnival parade. ** See the route from the map below
• Burial of the Sardine/ Entierro de la Sardina at Plaza de Los Algodoneros
22:30 Burning of the Sardine
23:30 DJ Sammyto
• Music on Plaza de San Rafael:
21:30 Línea DJ
22:30 Armonía Show
00:30 Línea DJ
01:00 El Combo Dominicano
22.00 – 01.30 The end-point for the Carnival floats is going to be in the parking space of the Vecindario fairground.
TELDE CARNIVAL 2025
•Telde starts celebrating the 2025 carnival this Friday and the festivities will last until 26 March. Pretty much all events will take place during the weekends.
•The allegory for the festivities is… 🎌 El Manga. A tribute to the world of anime and Japanese culture with costumes full of color and fantasy.
Friday 21 March:
11:00 The Municipal Market, in the Narea multipurpose area, will open its doors for a special event, inviting the public to sample traditional Carnival tortillas and participate in Carnival Hat Day, during which people are encouraged to come to the facilities to shop wearing the most original headdress.
17:00 Telde will make history with its first “Silent” Carnival parade ✨🎭 An experience full of color, costumes, and joy, designed especially for those who prefer a quiet environment.
📍 Route: Franchy Roca, María Encarnación Navarro, Rivero Bethencourt, Congreso, and back to Franchy Roca.
21:00 Drag Queen Gala. The José Vélez Auditorium will be decked out to welcome the Telde 2025 Drag Queen Gala, presented by Ibán Padrón, Miss Claudia, and Supreme Deluxe. Performances by St. Pedro and Soraya Naoyin will round off one of the most anticipated evenings.
Saturday 22 March:
17:00 The Grand Parade.
The parade will set off from Avda. Alejandro Castro Jiménez with more than 35 floats.
22:00 The festivities will continue at the San Juan Park Auditorium with the Acuarela Orchestra, and from midnight with DJ Promaster.
Sunday 23 March: Postponed from 16 March
10:00 Children’s Gala, dedicated to the little ones in the house. The José Vélez Auditorium in San Juan Urban Park will host choreographies by ten local dance groups, with 39 performances, presented by journalist Carolina Uche and Rafaelillo Clown.
Monday 24 March: Postponed from 17 March
17:30 Also at the Auditorium, the space will be transformed into a dance floor, with the anime manga playing, for a K-Pop competition that will leave no one indifferent.
Wednesday 26 March:
19:00 The celebration will conclude with the popular Burial of the Sardine, which will run from Franchy Roca Park to Plaza de San Juan, the venue where the carnival will bid farewell until next year.
ARUCAS CARNIVAL 2025
#Arucas is celebrating Carnival 2025 between 3 March – 6 April. ! 🎭🌟
❄️✨ ‘Reino de Hielo’ ❄️✨ ‘Kingdom of Ice’ will be the allegory that inspires the parties this year, taking us to a magical world full of ice and fantasy.
This weekend:
Friday 21 March:
20:30 Memorial Toomás Pérez González at Plaza de San Juan
This is all about Murga groups
Saturday 22 March:
19:00 Carnival Parade
Route: Avda. el Mirón – C/Juan de Bethencourt – C/Alcalde Suárez Franchy to Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 23 March:
12:00 Funeral of the Sardine procession and burning
Route: From C/La Heredad – C/Francisco Gourié, Plaza de la Constitución – C/León y Castillo ending to the Fairground, Recinto Ferial .
Verbena, a lively street party to follow the parade, enlivened by Armonía Show at Plaza de San Juan
LA ALDEA CARNIVAL 2025
La Aldea is celebrating 2025 Carnival festivities between 4-29 March. The allegory for the festivities is ‘Los Videojuegos’, Video Games. The main festive events take place between 14-29 March.
Highlights for the weekend:
🟡 Saturday, March 22 – Carnival Parade
18:00 The La Aldea Carnival parade goes from almacén de los picos to Plaza Proyecto Comunitario
20:30 Carnival Street Party with Dj Tony bobh, Star Music, Dj Alberto Monterrey at the plaza
TEROR CARNIVAL
LET THE TIDE RISE! 🦑 ¡QUÉ SUBA LA MAREA! TEROR WILL CELEBRATE ITS CARNIVAL ON MARCH 22 AND 23.
🧜♀️ Under the marine allegory Let the tide rise!, the Teror Carnival arrives at the end of March with children’s activities, costume contests, a high heel race, a Drag gala, musical performances and concerts, the burning of Chorizón and a street party. The Plaza de Sintes will become the centre of the Carnival, where most of the events will take place.
SATURDAY, 22 MARCH
• Daytime Carnival. Plaza de Sintes
10.30 Children’s Carnival: Games and biodegradable makeup. Plaza de Sintes.
11.30 Children’s family concert ‘HEY CHABÓN’. Plaza de Sintes.
13:00 Concert by ‘ASERES’. Plaza de Sintes.
14:30 Costume contest “Do you know me, little mermaid?
” The winners of the costume contest in the ‘Family’ category (Individual, Couples, Group) will be announced. Registration: from 12:30 to 13:30 h. in the Plaza de Sintes next to the Chorizón. In the case of couples or groups, all members must attend.
15:00 Performance by ‘REINA DE SAL’. Plaza de Sintes.
• Street Carnival. Casco de Teror
17:00 The 8th High Heel Race on Calle Real de la Plaza🎉👠 The most fun race of the year 👠🎉
Teror is making history again in the craziest, most original, and exciting event of the Carnival festivities.
💥 Live DJ to get your adrenaline pumping.
💥 Spectacular shows.
💥 Prizes for the fastest, the most daring and the most stylish.
💥 Surprises that no one expects! 🤫🎁
🔹 Minimum heels of 7 cm.
🔹 Teams of three members.
The fastest catwalk in Teror
19:00 Performance by CHORIMURGA DE TEROR. Calle de la Iglesia Chica, (Zona del Queque).
20:30 The 5th Drag Gala 2025. Plaza de Sintes. With KIKE PÉREZ as presenter and ST. PEDRO Star performance.
22:30 Carnival Parade and Burning of the Chorizón. Streets of the Casco and Plaza de Sintes.
•Verbena, a lively street party at Plaza de Sintes.
23:00h ARENA Group.
01:00 Costume contest “Do you know me, little mermaid?” The winners of the costume contest in the ‘Adult’ category will be announced (Individual, Couples, Group).
Registrations: from 23:00 to 24:00 in the Plaza de Sintes next to the Chorizón. In the case of couples or groups, all members must attend.
01:30 D’Music.
SUNDAY, MARCH 23, 2025. Plaza de Sintes
12:00 h. Performance by the LOS NIETOS DE SARY MÁNCHEZ murga.
AGAETE CARNIVAL
🎭🚀 Agaete is celebrating 2025 carnival between 21-30 March with the allegory, ‘El Universo’, ‘The Universe’ 🌌✨
The streets of the municipality will be filled with color, fantasy, and fun.
Program Highlights:
Friday 21 March:
21:00 Carnival Gala at Plaza de la Constitución
Night of carnival to follow with Hierba Mala
Saturday 22 March:
from 13:30 Day Carnival at Plaza de la Constitución
Tacones Rojos – Rosario 8 – Armonía Show Las reinas de la Salsa & Son Caché – Ray Castellano Dj – Adyén Amaya – La Mekánica by Tamarindos
Sunday 23 March:
12:30 Children’s Carnival Dance and activities at Plaza de la Constitución
Still to come…
Friday 28 March:
10:00 Carnival Street Procession of the local schools
22:00 Latin Night and Duel of the Sarine with orchestra Acapulco and Ritmo Bakano
Saturday 29 March:
18:30 Carnival Parade and the Funeral of the Sardine
The Big Carnival Party at Plaza de la Constitución after the parade enlivened with music.
GUÍA CARNIVAL
Santa Maria de Guía is celebrating Carnival between 21-28 March 2025, and will feature a School Parade, Family Carnival, Drags, Murgas, and Piñata Dance.
Nia Correia, the Canarian singer who won OT and who has just dazzled at the prestigious Viña del Mar International Festival as a representative of Spain, will perform on March 22 at the Plaza Grande in Guía, as part of the Daytime Carnival, which will also feature performances by Las K-Narias, Aseres, Combo Dominicano, Ritmo Bakano and Pronova DJ.
Friday 21 March:
10:00 The carnival festivities will begin with the School Carnival Parade, a festive day in which the municipality’s educational centers will participate and which will feature comparsas, music bands, and batucadas that will fill the streets of the city with rhythm and color.
20:00 Carnival Night. The fun and carnival atmosphere will continue in the Plaza Grande, with a great Carnival Night where you can enjoy performances by Drags, Transformistas, and Murgas in a festive evening that will feature Dani Calero and Wendy Fuentes as masters of ceremonies.
Saturday 22 March:
12:30 Carnival Parade, from Lomo Guillén, with floats, comparsas, batucadas, and all the public who wish to join in this Family Carnival dedicated this year to the world of Television, to the most famous and beloved characters, series, and programs by the public
14:00 The musical show will start with the Combo Dominicano and will also feature Aseres, Nia, Las Knarias,Ritmo Bakano and Pronova DJ.