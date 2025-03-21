🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)

Weekend Weather

Roundup (March 21-23, 2025)

As we move into the weekend, Gran Canaria’s weather will bring a mix of sunshine, cloud cover, and some rain, particularly in the north. Trade winds are set to strengthen, and by Sunday, some areas will experience strong gusts, especially in the southeast and northwest. The south remains mostly dry and warm, while the mountainous areas will see cooler temperatures and increased cloud cover.

For those heading out to markets, fiestas, or outdoor activities, it’s a tale of two climates:

☀️ The south and coastal areas : More sunshine , warmer conditions, and a great time for outdoor plans.

: More , warmer conditions, and a great time for outdoor plans. 🌦️ The north and midlands : Cloudier, cooler , with light rain possible, mainly in the mornings and evenings.

: , with possible, mainly in the mornings and evenings. 🏔️ The summits: Cooler (10-14°C max), with strong winds and low cloud cover at times. If you’re hiking or visiting Roque Nublo or Pico de las Nieves, bring layers!

🔹 Friday, March 21 – A calm start before winds pick up

🌤️ Weather : Mostly clear in the south , some cloud in the north , with a slight chance of light rain in higher areas .

: Mostly , , with a slight chance of . 🌡️ Temperatures : 17-22°C in Las Palmas , warmer (up to 23°C) in the south.

: in , warmer in the south. 💨 Winds : Moderate from the north , increasing in the southeast and northwest later in the day.

: , increasing in the later in the day. 🏔️ Summits: Cooler (10-14°C), breezy, and cloudy in places.

👉 Best for: Beachgoers and outdoor plans in the south.

🔹 Saturday, March 22 – Cloudy with rain in the north, drier in the south

🌦️ North : Cloudy with morning rain , especially in Agaete, Arucas, and Teror .

: , especially in . ☀️ South : Some morning clouds , clearing by midday.

: Some , clearing by midday. 🌡️ Temperatures : 17-22°C , similar to Friday.

: , similar to Friday. 💨 Winds : North/northeast winds strengthening , with gusts up to 40 km/h in the southeast and northwest .

: , with in the . 🏔️ Summits: More cloud cover, cooler temperatures, and strong gusts in exposed areas.

👉 Best for: South coast sunseekers, but watch for strong winds in exposed areas.

🔹 Sunday, March 23 – A breezy and cloudy end to the weekend

🌥️ North : Mostly cloudy , with occasional showers early in the day.

: , with early in the day. 🌤️ South : Partly cloudy but mainly dry , ideal for outdoor activities.

: , ideal for outdoor activities. 🌡️ Temperatures : Slightly cooler, 16-21°C .

: Slightly cooler, . 💨 Winds : Trade winds increase , with strong gusts in the southeast and northwest.

: , with in the southeast and northwest. 🏔️ Summits: Winds picking up, temperatures cooler, cloud cover increasing.

👉 Best for: A relaxed Sunday outdoors in the south, but expect windy conditions in some areas.

📅 Week Ahead (March 24-27) – A Wetter Start to the Week

Monday to Wednesday bring higher rain chances , with the north likely to see frequent showers .

bring , with the . Tuesday (March 25) has a 100% rain probability , making it the wettest day of the week.

, making it of the week. Temperatures stay stable around 22°C highs and 13-15°C lows .

around . Trade winds remain strong, especially midweek.

🌦️ Summary:

The weekend is a mix of sunshine and showers , with rain mostly in the north .

, with . The south remains the best place for outdoor plans , with less cloud cover and warmer temperatures .

, with . By Tuesday, expect widespread rain, especially in the north and highlands.

🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?

Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.

🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!

Would you like a mid-week update on Tuesday? Let us know! ☀️🌴