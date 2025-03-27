It’s the end of March and Spring is here, and that also means that carnival celebrations are slowly now coming to an end. There is still plenty to enjoy as Maspalomas is having its big carnival weekend.
Highlights for this weekend:
Santa Brígida rally takes place this Friday and Saturday and that also means road closures during the stages.
In the Capital, there is a British church Garden party this Saturday morning and then, the last “Musicando” concert of the season to enjoy in the evening.
A chance to welcome spring with the family in the old mountain market town of San Mateo with events, activities, music and a stalls.
🎭 Maspalomas is celebrating the last weekend of Carnival with the big Parade and the “Funeral of the Sardine”
🎭 It is end of the carnival festivities also in Agaete and of course there is a parade there too.
🎭 There’ll be more carnival festivities in Carrizal, Ingenio and La Aldea
“Remember to change to Summer time this weekend. Spring forward.
On Sunday, March 30, 2025, 01:00 am clocks are turned forward 1 hour to Sunday, March 30, 2025, 02:00 am!”
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
4-6 April • ENORTE 2025 Arucas
4-13 April • Fiestas Santa Águeda 2025- Arguineguín, El Pajar SBT
5 April • Tejeda Carnival 🎭🦹♀️
6 April • The English Market/Mercadillo Inglés @Anatura (British Club)
12 April • Telde Cambia la Hora
13-20 April • Semana Santa – Holy Week ✝️
24-27 April • Rally Islas Canarias 2025
1-11 May • Maspalomas Pride
5-17 May • Jazz Festival Puerto de Mogán
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 San Mateo
11 July- 3 August Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Friday 28 March Local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Día del Turista
Thursday 17 April – Public Holiday in The Canary Islands – Holy Thursday/Jueves Santo/Maundy Thursday
Friday 18 April – Public Holiday in Spain – Good Friday/Viernes Santo/Holy Friday
Thursday 1 May – Public Holiday in Spain – MayDay, Fiesta del Trabajo
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain's official weather agency)
#GranCanariaWeather
| 🌤️
Weekend Weather
Roundup (March 28-30, 2025)
Get ready for a weekend of variable weather across Gran Canaria, with cloudy skies, occasional showers, and the possibility of light calima (dust). Expect more sunshine in the south, but the north and higher elevations will experience more cloud cover and rain. Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect:
🌤️ Friday, March 28 – Cloudy with Light Showers in the North
North: Cloudy skies with a chance of light rain, especially in the morning.
South: Partly cloudy and mostly dry, great weather for the beach.
🌡️ Temperatures: 17-21°C in Las Palmas, similar to Thursday.
💨 Winds: Northeasterly winds becoming light by midday, shifting to variable winds.
🌫️ Calima: Light calima may affect the island in the afternoon, causing some reduced visibility and warmth.
👉 Best for: Southern beachgoers, with the chance of some morning rain in the north.
🌥️ Saturday, March 29 – More Cloud Cover and a Chance of Showers
North & West: Cloudy skies, with occasional showers in the morning.
South & East: Partly cloudy, with some sunshine.
🌡️ Temperatures: 17-23°C, with higher temps in the north and east compared to Friday.
💨 Winds: Southwest winds, stronger on the southeast and northwest coasts in the afternoon.
👉 Best for: Those heading to the south and east for mostly dry conditions, while north and west will be cloudier.
🌦️ Sunday, March 30 – Rain Likely in the Mountains
North & Mountains: Cloudy skies with a high chance of rain, particularly in southern and western slopes. Expect possible heavy showers in the western islands.
South & East: Mainly clear skies or partly cloudy, with very little chance of rain.
🌡️ Temperatures: 16-23°C, with similar conditions to Saturday.
💨 Winds: Southwest winds, with moderate gusts expected.
👉 Best for: Heading to the south for mostly dry weather, while higher elevations and the north will see rain.
📅 Outlook for March 31 – April 2, 2025
Monday: Cloudy with scattered rain, especially in the mountains.
Tuesday & Wednesday: Stable conditions with milder temperatures and light winds.
🌦️ Summary
Friday: Cloudy with light rain in the north. South stays mostly dry.
Saturday: Showers in the north and west, with drier conditions in the south.
Sunday: Expect rain in the mountains and cloudy skies in the north, but dry weather in the south.
📍
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more cloud and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
SANTA BRÍGIDA RALLY | 28-29 MARCH
The 41st Villa de Santa Brígida Rally will be held on March 28 and 29, kicking off the Gran Canaria rally season. Organised by the DGJ Sport Team, the event will travel through the municipalities of Santa Brígida, Valsequillo, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, and San Mateo.
The Villa de Santa Brígida Rally will capture the attention of motor fans throughout the archipelago since it is the first appointment of the regional and provincial rallies on asphalt.
Friday, 28th
The competition will begin with a shakedown in Marzagán (16:00-18:00), followed by 2 night stages, with the following schedules and road closures:
TC1: Atalaya – San Mateo (5.17 km)
– Road closure: 20:00
First car departs: 21:00
Reopening: 22:30
TC2: Villa de Santa Brígida (6 km)
– Road closure: 20:30
First car leaves: 21:30
Reopening: 23:00
Saturday, 29th
Six additional stages will be contested, with the following schedules and road closures:
TC3: La Milagrosa – Pino Santo – Los Silos (13.9 km)
– Road closure: 09:00
First car leaves: 10:00
Reopening: 11:30
TC4: La Atalaya – Higuera Canaria (7.7 km)
– Road closure: 09:40
First car leaves: 10:40
Reopening: 12:10
TC5: Valsequillo – San Mateo (10.4 km)
– Road closure: 10:15
First car leaves: 11:15
Reopening: 12:45
Repeat sections in the afternoon
TC6: La Milagrosa – Pino Santo – Los Silos (13.9 km)
– Road closure: 12:40
First car leaves: 13:30
Reopening: 15:00
TC7: La Atalaya – Higuera Canaria (7.7 km)
– Road closure: 13:20
First car leaves: 14:10
Reopening: 15:40
TC8: Valsequillo – San Mateo (TC Plus) (10.4 km)
– Road closure: 13:55
First car leaves: 14:45
Reopening: 16:15
“When there is a rally going on, it also means road closures during the stages”
SAN MATEO | "WELCOME SPRING WITH THE FAMILY" FAIR | SATURDAY 29TH
Welcome Spring with the Family! 🎶👦👧🏻 ¡Bienvenida a la Primavera en Familia!
On Saturday, March 29th, come and enjoy a day full of joy in the old market town of Vega de San Mateo. Starting at 11:00 AM, we’ll have:
🎤 Salvapantallas Concert (12:30)
🎈 Bouncy Castles for the Little Ones (from 11:00)
🎨 Children’s Workshops (11:00)
🤹♂️ Performance by Clown Totó (11:30)
A perfect plan to share with the family, with music, fun, and lots of surprises. Don’t miss it!
📍 Come and enjoy the Vega de San Mateo Farmers’ and Crafts Market
AGÜIMES | EN ACÚSTICO | FRIDAY 28TH 🎶
Quality music with top-level performers and bands. This is what the new “En acústico” program offers, designed by the Agüimes City Council for March, April, May, and June 2025. This time, the events will take place in three locations in the municipality: Arinaga, Cruce de Arinaga, and Agüimes town center.
The first event, which will be held on Friday, March 28th, at the Caseta del Muelle on Avenida de Los Pescadores in Arinaga, starting at 8:30 p.m., will feature Reina de Sal, a band whose repertoire combines the best of current dance and pop rock.
On April 11, music will return to the same venue in the coastal town with the band Vodka and Rock, who will thrill the audience with their own songs and adaptations of the great classics of underground punk. Meanwhile, fans of the Latin genre will have a special date on May 3 in the Plaza Primero de Mayo in Cruce de Arinaga, where the band Son de Almizcle will perform. Later, on May 9, the Plaza del Rosario in Agüimes will host a concert by the group La Boina de Fito, featuring the best-known songs of the renowned Bilbao band Fito y Los Fitipaldis.
The final two concerts of the program will take place at the Arinaga Pier Caseta. On May 23, the young singer-songwriter from Gran Canaria, Salomé Moreno, will take the stage. Later, on June 13, the band El Último Que Cierre will round off the program with their greatest Spanish pop hits.
The “En Acústico” program not only serves as a showcase for emerging artists and bands from the archipelago. It also contributes to the revitalization of the local restaurants and commerce in Arinaga, the Cruce de Arinaga, and Agüimes town center.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | GARDEN PARTY - HOLY TRINITY CHURCH | SATURDAY 29TH
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MUSICANDO - ANA GIL | SATURDAY 29TH
“Musicando” is a cycle of concerts in the capital with scheduled concerts. Admission to these musical events is free until capacity is reached.
Concerts start at 21:00 at Jose Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Parque Doramas.
The Ad libitum concert is a display of versatility and sensitivity by the talented singer and clarinetist Ana Gil, accompanied by an exquisite string quintet. Her arrangements, created with detail and passion, turn each performance into a unique work, framed in the elegance of chamber music.
The repertoire is a tribute to roots and emotions, taking a tour through the richness of Latin American music, from the Argentine chacarera to the Peruvian waltz, passing through the vibrant rhythms of Venezuelan merengue and Zulia dance. In addition, popular music is explored, rescuing gems of Spanish singer-songwriters, the contemporary charm of artists such as El Kanka or Pasión Vega, and the timeless magic of Edith Piaf’s French love.
A show that invites you to let yourself go, to feel, and to discover, Ad libitum, without limits or rules, just music at its best.
CARNIVAL FESTIVITIES ON GRAN CANARIA
MASPALOMAS CARNIVAL 2025
• Maspalomas is celebrating Carnival 2025 between 18-30 March. The allegory for the festivities is #AmoraLaMexicana, Mexican Love/Mexican-style Love.
• All galas and parties are held in the Shopping Centre Yumbo in Playa del Inglés unless otherwise stated.
Program:
Friday 28 March:
12:00 Rescue of the Sardine procession from Maspalomas Charca
14:30 “Carnival in the Sun” – Anexo II in Playa del Inglés)
21:00 Tourist Gala
Saturday 29 March:
17:00 Carnival Parade with 124 floats and the Grand Mogollón from 23:00
Parade route:
1. Departure from the entrance to Playa del Inglés via El Veril. Hotel Parque Tropical
2. Continue along Avda. de Italia until the intersection with Avda. de Gran Canaria,
3. Continue along Avda. de Gran Canaria until the intersection with Avda. de Tirajana heading south. Continue along Avda. de Gran Canaria, Plaza Hierro roundabout (junction with Avda. 8 de marzo), until the end of Avenida Touroperador Tui (Parque Toni Gallardo), parking area where the route and circuit of the Parade ends.
“The carnival parade also means road closures and parking restrictions”
Sunday 30 March:
19:00 The Funeral of the Sardine procession from CC Yumbo
21:00 Funeral burning, concert, and fireworks at Anexo II
AGAETE CARNIVAL
🎭🚀 Agaete has been celebrating 2025 carnival since last Friday and the festivities will conclude this Saturday. The theme for this year festivities is, ‘El Universo’, ‘The Universe’ 🌌✨
The streets of the municipality are filled with colour, fantasy, and fun.
Program Highlights:
Friday 28 March:
10:00 Carnival Street Procession of the local schools
22:00 Latin Night and Duel of the Sardine with orchestra Acapulco and Ritmo Bakano
Saturday 29 March:
18:30 Carnival Parade and the Funeral of the Sardine
The Big Carnival Party at Plaza de la Constitución after the Parade, enlivened with music.
CARRIZAL CARNIVAL (INGENIO) | UNTIL 6 APRIL
The Carrizal Carnival in Ingenio, declared a Festival of Local Tourist Interest, is celebrating 2025 festivities between 22 March – 6 April.
The allegory is “Felices Años 20″… Roaring ’20s
Highlights this weekend:
Saturday 22 March:
11:00-17:00 Rescue of the Sardine in El Burrero
The procession of the recently rescued Sardine via Avda Maritima to Calle Alcalde Jose Ramirez and returning via Calle Josefina de la Torre to the service area.
Ending with popular grilled sardines accompanied by ambient music
Sunday 30 March:
16:00-19:00 Children Carnival at Plaza La Jurada
Still to come…
Thursday 3 April:
19:30-20:30 Lively, rhythmic street parade with Batucada Timbalao via Avda Carlos and Avda de canarias to Plaza de la Jurada
21:00 Drag Queen Gala
Friday 4 April: Latin Night
19:30-20:30 Lively, rhythmic street parade with Batucada Timbalao via Avda Carlos and Avda de canarias to Plaza de la Jurada where the Latin Night starts
Saturday 5 April:
18:00 Carnival Parade from Plaza de la Jurada
Start via Avda. de Canarias, Barcelona, Huerta del Obispo, Rep Argentina, Ejido Carrizal, Carlos V, Avda de Canarias
around 23:00 The Burning of the Sardine and fireworks at Playa del Burrero (the beach).
The start time will depend on the authorisation from the Airport-Gran Canaria Control Tower.
Lively Carnival Street Party until 5am
Sunday 6 April
11:00-14:00 Children play park at Plaza de la Jurada
LA ALDEA CARNIVAL 2025
La Aldea is celebrating 2025 Carnival festivities between 4-29 March. The allegory for the festivities is ‘Los Videojuegos’, Video Games. The main festive events take place between 14-29 March.
Highlights for the weekend:
Carnival concerts to enjoy on Friday and Saturday
On Friday:
at 20:30 Reina de Reinas with Neo Pinta, Soraya Arnelas at Plaza Proyecto Comunitario de La Aldea
On Saturday:
at 19:00 Burial of the Besugo with DJ Nichel
21:30 Carnival Party at Plaza Proyecto Comunitario de La Aldea