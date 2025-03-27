Highlights for this weekend:

Santa Brígida rally takes place this Friday and Saturday and that also means road closures during the stages.

In the Capital, there is a British church Garden party this Saturday morning and then, the last “Musicando” concert of the season to enjoy in the evening.

A chance to welcome spring with the family in the old mountain market town of San Mateo with events, activities, music and a stalls.

🎭 Maspalomas is celebrating the last weekend of Carnival with the big Parade and the “Funeral of the Sardine”

🎭 It is end of the carnival festivities also in Agaete and of course there is a parade there too.

🎭 There’ll be more carnival festivities in Carrizal, Ingenio and La Aldea

