It’s the weekend before most foreign residents (and visitors) celebrate their Yuletime dinners and get-togethers. Of course here in Spain, and on the Canary Islands, December 25th is a day of simple, quiet contemplation with the main gift giving days being 12th night, the epiphany, January 5th & 6th, in celebration of the Day of the Three Kings, so for Canary Islanders there is still plenty of time of Christmas shopping to be done. This year the 25th forms part of a ‘puente’, a bridge weekend as it falls on a Sunday, and so Monday (Boxing Day to all you Brits) is a Public Holiday in Spain.
The weather forecast is showing unstable weather predicted for Friday, but Saturday and Sunday looks good with some cloud cover across the island, just perfect to start the countdown for the last week before the seasonal festivities really get going. There are plenty of seasonal events all over Gran Canaria, so here are just some of our hand picked selection for you to visit this weekend before Christmas. You’ll find more on TheCanaryGuide.com<!–more–>
In Telde, there are the Gastronomic days and the Orange Fair taking place this weekend. Concerts, fair, market and many other activities in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana to be enjoyed. Santa Lucía is celebrating a Romeria, pilgrimage offering, for their Patron Saint this Sunday so a big day to get out and experience.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 26 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
Upcoming events:
20-23 December • Christmas Market in Parque de San Fernando, Maspalomas
23 December • Il Divo concert in Parque Sur de Maspalomas
27 December – 4 January • Planeta Gran Canaria 2022-23
2-5 January • 28th Feria de Artesanía de San Telmo
5 January • Reyes Magos (3 Kings) parades
4-5 February • The Almond Blossom Festival Tejeda
AEMET forecast for Sunday 18 December 12-18 hrs
By Saturday cloudy intervals tending to clear by the afternoon. Temperatures unchanged or slightly rising. Easterly winds, slowing and turning to blow from the south around noon. In higher altitude areas, winds may occasionally be somewhat more intense.
On Sunday a predominance of clear skies with some intervals of high cloudiness, tending increase by the end of the day on the westernmost islands. Minimum temperatures unchanged, maximum temperatures slightly rising. Light winds from the south.
Average temperatures of around 21º – 23ºC, with highs, in the shade, reaching up towards 24ºC in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, much hotter in direct sunlight. Temperature predictions for Tejeda and the summit will likely not reach 20ºC during the day but with sunshine will feel like perfect winter weather.
Sunday 18 December, Telde
XII Feria de la Naranja
The 12th edition of the Telde Orange Fair is on this Sunday between 10:00-15:00 at Plaza de San Juan. The star product of this fair is the local citrus, a high-quality seasonal product that undergoes no storage processes or long transports, and that generates for the local economy and jobs, helping to preserve the traditional landscape. The Telde Orange Fair, offers you the chance to buy this delicious fruit directly from its producers.
Fifteen farms in the municipality will market their oranges alongside others clasiified as “Km0” including wines from the Hinojo and Higuera Mayor wineries, the honey from La Violeta and Colmenar de Florido, the ice cream from El Canario as well as offerings from Trabel, Panadería Artiles and Cosecha Directa.
As a complement to the gastronomic offer, the Orange Fair includes a performance by the Entreamigos cultural association, at 11:30, and children’s workshops. Likewise, there will be a stall where the products that can be purchased at this fair will be packaged and promote a healthy alternative of gifts for these Christmas dates.
The choice of date has been made in coordination with the Telde Open Commercial Zone, which will celebrate the Orange Gastronomic Days, and a ‘Gastronomic route’ over the three days prior.
“A perfect opportunity at the same time to explore one of the oldest neighbourhoods in Telde and on the island, one of the islands two original pre-hispanic capitals.”
The 5th Orange Gastronomy Days event in Telde is on between 15-17 December 2022
This is an initiative organised by the Association of Entrepreneurs ZCA of San Gregorio with the collaboration of the Telde City Council, the Cabildo de Gran Canaria, Finances the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Crafts and ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’.
There is a wide range of establishments in the San Gregorio Open Commercial Zone which act as the setting for the city to promote the consumption of local produce well known throughout the island. On this occasion, 12 establishments will offer from December 15 to 17 a varied menu of dishes whose star product is orange, so that all orange lovers can enjoy the various recipes prepared by restaurateurs.
The restaurants where you can go to taste the dishes and participants of the IV Orange Gastronomic Day in Telde are:
La Kantina, Juan Jamón, Pizco a Pizco, Oasis Chill Out, Cafeteria La Canela, Aquelarre, Encurtidos Antequera, Pizpireta, Churrería Melián, La Tunera, Café Manhattan, El Tanteo
Sunday 18 December, Santa Lucía
ROMERÍA DE LOS LABRADORES (Fiesta Pilgrimage of The Workers)
In the ancient southeastern Tirajana valley, the Sunday following the feast day of Santa Lucia, the Pilgrimage of Los Labradores is celebrated, in honour of the Virgen del Rosario.
The Romería starts at 13:00
On this day, thousands of people dress up in traditional clothes for the pilgrimage with carts pulled by tractors or cattle, and roam the streets of the town, offering the numerous visitors typical local produce of the land; wine, rum, cheese, pork rinds, gofio and fried sardines, in addition to the traditional mejunje, a traditional local drink made with rum, honey and aromatic herbs.
The last major romería (fiesta) of the year and always very well attended
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF MOGÁN 🎄
16-18 December, Mogán
Mogán Town Hall Christmas Program 2022-23
On Friday in Motor Grande in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria there is a children’s play area on the plaza between 17:00-20:00.
In Playa de Mogán, a Christmas concert by Music Association Serafín Zubiri and Mogán Big Band at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León at 19:00
On Saturday in El Horno in Barranco de Arguineguín a children’s play area on the plaza between 17:00-20:00.
In Arguineguín Christmas songs and carols in the church start at 20:30.
In Playa de Mogán, concert by Pedro Manuel Afonso at Plaza de Las Gañanias at 21:00
On Sunday in Veneguera children’s play area on the plaza is between 11:00-14:00.
In Mogán Casco (aka Pueblo de Mogán) ‘Christmas circus’ spectacle at 18:00 at Centro Cultural el Mocán. (you must reserve your free tickets at www.agendamogan.es.)
16-18 December, Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria
Christmas events in Mogan Mall
There is a lovely little Christmas market to enjoy in Mogán Mall from Friday to Sunday.
The market is open on Friday 17:00-22:00 and on Saturday & Sunday between 10:00-22:00.
On Sunday 18 December, Aventura Jurásica Mogán Mall
On Sunday at 12:30, the dinosaurs will invade Mogan Mall.
Don’t miss the opportunity to enjoy this spectacular show with your family and see live the most impressive beings that have inhabited the earth.
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRJANA 🎄
17-20 December, Navidad Xacobea en Maspalomas
Jacobean Christmas in Maspalomas with concerts and Artisan Craft Fair at Maspalomas Lighthouse.
Four days of the revitalisation of the point of departure and arrival for the official “Camino de Santiago de Gran Canaria, Among The Volcanoes”. Attendees will be able to enjoy batucada (music and dancing), inflatables, creative Christmas workshops, concerts, the “Purple Market” with crafts and many more surprises.
Opening hours: Saturday 17:00-21:00, Sunday 09:30-21:00, Monday 09:30-19:00, Tuesday 09:30-19:00
ON FRIDAY:
♦ Christmas concert by Mariandá and A.F. Umiaya at 20:30 in Parque de San Fernando
♦”Castillo Live” Festival in Castillo de Romeral. Coastal cleaning, activities and concerts 09:00-22:30 on Avenida marítima de Castillo de Romeral.
♦ II Encuentro de Bailadores (La Cucaña) at 19:00 on Plaza de El Tablero. Canarian music and dance groups performing.
ON SATURDAY:
♦ Festival of Traditions – Navidad Xacobea in Tunte. Tunte is preparing to finish the pilgrimage holy year and is celebrating Christmas activities this Saturday.
From 10:30 to 18:30 Children’s activities, Canarian music, artisan market, exhibition of traditional games, bouncy castles and the great “Zapito”, the clown.
I Love Pop concert at 17:00 Plaza de Tunte
From 17:00 Christmas workshops, children toy fair and more.
♦ Tribute concert to Elvis Crespo and Ochentour in Plaza de El Tablero at 22:00
ON SUNDAY:
♦ Neighbourhood Gathering – Encuentro Vecinal in Parque Sur de Maspalomas
Activities, workshops, and concerts from 10:00-17:00 in Parque Sur de Maspalomas
16-18 December, Playa del Inglés
Christmas Market Hotel Maritim Playa
This is the last weekend of the Hotel Maritim Playa Christmas market.
The 12th traditional and popular German-style Weihnachtsmarkt; Christmas market, Mercado de Navidad at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés.
The Christmas Market opens at 16:00.
Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances and much more, even a visit from Papa Noel.
Bélen de Arena, The Sand Nativity Scene on Las Canteras Beach
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belén de Arena 2022-20223 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The opening hours are 10:00-22:00 every day, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00.
This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, and is open until January 9, 2023.
The 17th Belén de Arena brings together the talent of 9 international sand sculptors. Sculptors from Ukraine, Russia, Spain, Canada, the United States, Latvia and Ireland who model a most iconic set of sculptures for Christmas on Gran Canaria.
Friday 16 December, Las Palmas de G.C.
‘DiscoBolo’
“DiscoBolo” returns to the courtyard of the Palacete Rodríguez Quegles for Christmas. The Councillor for Culture of the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council, Encarna Galván, inaugurates, on Friday, starting at 18:00, the second edition of the Christmas market at the hundred-year-old building that will start on a very special afternoon during which Julia González and Pedro Armas will reveal curiosities of the nativity scene that they have designed and built by hand for these holidays. They are doing it two weeks later than expected because weather prevented the planned opening of the Berber-inspired nativity scene on the 2nd: with a hot chocolate and the concert «Jazz Christmas. A Christmas of the 50s» (at 19:00) by Magdalena Padilla and Manuel Jiménez as the climax.
The historic building on Calle Escritor Benito Pérez Galdós is immersed in seasonal cheer with a varied program that combines different disciplines and, once again, showcases the talents of the Islands. 18 local entrepreneurs from different sectors with stalls that will be placed outside the house. The market expands horizons beyond music and does so with proposals for fashion, illustrations, accessories, ceramics, decoration and textiles, macramé, gastronomy and books.
Jaime Checa, Retrografías Ediciones, Chocolates Nieto, Vinophiles, Tour Man, Chacho Souvenir, Soho Art Desing, Makramundi, Bamba, Illustrando, Grelue, Huruma Upcycling, Alma Canaria, Ca Francys, Braszuca, 12 lunas, Fa Sanjurjo and Ceci Laforce will present “DiscoBolo” where the Municipal Libraries also offer an original stand where books will be given away and reading suggestions can be exchanged. The Christmas market will remain open on weekdays until January 5, from 17:30 to 20:30.
Sunday 18 December ♦ Navideando 2022
Christmas Market on Avenida de Las Canteras (from hotel Reina Isabel to Plaza Saulo Torón)
With 75 stalls, Children’s activities, and carol singing. Opening hours are from 10:00 to 21:00.
16-18 December, Gáldar
Gáldar Christmas Program 2022-23
The Gáldar Christmas market is located on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, next to the Sanctuary of Santiago, and will remain open from Monday to Thursday from 10:00 to 20:30, on Fridays and Saturdays, and on the eve of holidays from 10:00 to 00:00 and on Sundays and holidays from 10:00 to 22:00.
The 24th “Flower Week” in front of the Town Hall in Plaza De Santiago, calle Capitán Quesada and the surroundings
This spectacular exhibition can be visited until January 4 on Calle Capitán Quesada and nearby Plaza De Santiago.
The ice rink will be located on the field attached to the Juan Vega Mateos Sports Center from December 16 to January 5.
17-18 December, Villa de Moya
Christmas Program Villa de Moya 2022-23
On Saturday, Macro-roscón de Reyes
Sweet Christmas to enjoy in Villa de Moya. Can you imagine more than 500 meters of roscón de reyes, the most traditional and sweetest Christmas dessert? Saturday on Calle Miguel Hernández and you can also taste it starting from 16:00 and its free. Do not miss it
On Sunday:
Children’s Christmas fiesta at Parque Pico Lomito 10:00-14:00
Christmas concert at Plaza Tomás Morales at 12:00
Living nativity scene at 17:00 at Parque Pico Lomito
16-18 December, Teror
Christmas program in Teror 2022-23
Teror is another awesome town to visit this weekend with a lot of activities happening.
ON FRIDAY:
Representation of the Traditional Living Nativity Scene To Bethlehem, in the San Isidro neighbourhood, by Universo GC and PRAX 91, with the participation of the Trilla La Era Neighborhood Association.
Passes at 19:00 / 19:30 / 20:00 and 20:30. Free tickets at www.tureservaonline.es
ON SATURDAY:
♦ Trade fair “Rulando por los comercios de Teror” from 10:00 to 20:00
at 10:00 Opening of the fair with musical parade by Dixyland and Christmas characters
10:30 – 13:30 Children’s workshops on Calle Nueva.
at 12:00 fashion show on Boulevard
at 13:30 Concert: Maldita EGB and The Dangers on Plaza del Pino
♦ Visit from Santa Claus. Welcome Parade at 17:30. From the Boulevard to the Teror Auditorium.
♦ Christmas show Santa Claus Christmas Show II where you can greet Santa Claus and give him your letter. Animation of Santa’s Snow Show at the entrance of the Auditorium. The show is in Teror Auditorium with three shows: at 18:00, 19:15 and 20:30. Free entry only at www.tureservaonline.es, Until full capacity.
Admission is free, you can contribute with a voluntary financial donation in the piggy banks for the NGO GUARDIAS CIVILES SOLIDARIOS.
♦ La Araucaria, the big tree is over 50 meters high, located next to the Basilica del Pino, and be lit by Santa Claus on Saturday, after the last pass (starts at 20:30 in auditorium) of the Santa Claus Show, and it will remain lit throughout Christmas. Christmas Concert by Family Soul Band Alameda Pío XII. At the end, the audiovisual show will be projected on the facade of the Basilica of Ntra. Sra. del Pino.
ON SUNDAY:
Trade fair “Rulando por los comercios de Teror”. Town streets. From 10:00 to 14:00
11:00 to 14:00 Children’s entertainment with animated characters.
Christmas Concert of the Bandita of the ASC Banda de Música de Teror at Alameda Pius XII at 12:00.
Sunday 18 December, Valsequillo
Super-Domingo en Familia
Super Sunday with the family to enjoy in Valsequillo de Gran Canaria.
At 11:00 Family activities at Plaza de Tifaritti.
At 11:00 A fantasy train during the morning and afternoon with a stop at Plaza de San Miguel.
At 17:30 Family spectacle , ‘El País de nunca jamás’ at 17:30 at Plaza de Tifaritti.
at 20:30 concert by Pedro Manuel Afonso ‘Leyendas’ at Plaza de Tifaritti.
16-18 December, Las Palmas de G.C.
Open LPA Surf City
The fifth edition of the OPEN LPA SURF CITY, the last test of the year on the national circuit and one of the highest scoring, to crown the 2022 Spanish Surfing Champion on Playa de Las Canteras, in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. For first time in the Canary Islands the LPA SURF CITY NO LIMIT DISA FOUNDATION 2022, will also present the best parasurfers in Spain.
The OPEN LPA SURF CITY 2022, the last test of the national surfing circuit, arrives in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria from December 14 to 18 in what will be its fifth edition, already consolidated as one of surfing’s most outstanding sporting events.
Andalusia, Asturias, Cantabria, Galicia and the Canary Islands are the communities that host the tests that are part of the National Surf Circuit. The one held on the islands is the one that distributes the most points, a total of 1,400 compared to the 1,000 obtained in each of the others. And it will be the last and most decisive test of the national calendar, in which the champions of each modality will be crowned. It will also be a valid competition for the Canarian surf circuit in the open and women’s open categories.
Among the participants in the men’s category of the FESurfing League, the current ranking leaders, Cristian Portelli from Cantabria and the Basques Vítor Garitaonandía and Kai Odriozola stand out . The great local asset is the current Spanish champion of the League, Luis Díaz from Gran Canaria . In women, Lucía Machado from Gran Canaria arrives at her native beach leading the national circuit and fighting against the Basques Janire González and Ariane Ochoa among her main rivals. In adapted surfing and belonging to the FESurfing Cup we will have a wide representation of the best national surfers led by the current world championAitor Francesena , the locals Antonio Müller , Óscar Pérez and Marcos Tapia and the outstanding Xabier Ayestarán and Ángel Curiel.
The most important novelty of this event is that Gran Canaria will host for the first time in its history a test of the National Adapted Surfing Championship, the LPA SURF CITY NO LIMIT FUNDACIÓN DISA 2022 , in which competitors from all over Spain will demonstrate that neither in the There are no limits to any of them.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.***
On Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is on again and in a new location this Sunday. The market is held in the urban park in Motor Grande (just under the GC-1 flyover) from 08:30 -14:30, where you will also find the big old motor, a British Rushton pump engine, from where this part of town gets its name.
Saturday 17 December, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
A Tribute concert to Elvis Crespo and the local DJs of Ochentour this Saturday, from 22:00 in the Plaza de El Tablero.
The residents of El Tablero, visitors and tourists are preparing to experience one of the most intense and rhythmic nights of this Christmas. A tribute to the American merengue singer Elvis Crespo, who will offer a concert with the artist’s most popular songs such as ‘Píntame’, ‘Suavemente’ or ‘Luna Llena’. Undoubtedly, an enveloping audiovisual show where you can dance and enjoy together with the singer and the extraordinary orchestra that accompanies him on this occasion.
The DJ Ochentour & Friend’s, dedicated to the music of the 80s and 90s, will also perform during the night. Everything indicates that this event will mobilize numerous residents of the town, as well as the tourist areas of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
15-18 December, Las PAlmas de G.C.
Festival LPA En Vivo
‘LPA En Vivo’ closes the year with a festival that will offer a wide range of activities over four days.
Concerts, dj’s, children’s workshops, family paella and an instrument market await you from December 15 to 18 at Fabrica La Isleta.
Mercado del Puerto in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
On Friday, Mr.Kangrejo (funky Jazz soul) will give a special session for Christmas at 20:00.
On Saturday, enjoy the Great Christmas Welcome Concert! Outside the #MercadodelPuerto and with performances by Havana500 and Los 600 starting at 17:30.
And to close the weekend, on Sunday a live performance by Yairis Rosa at 12:30.
MULLIGAN’S IN PLAYA DEL INGLÉS
Mulligan’s, the lively Gastro Bar in Playa del Inglés. Live music every night, great food and a wide selection of beers.
Open every day from 10:00
On Friday: The Misfits
On Saturday: The Champions
On Sunday: Hits 4 Life
Bar & Grill, sports, cocktails and much more in Varadero Shopping Centre, 2nd floor
Live Music from 22:00
On Friday Javier Brichis
On Saturday Chris Mooney
On Sunday Gary Lithgow
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday at NIRVANA in the Ancora Centre, Arguineguin at 21:30
Saturday at ROCKABELLA in Playa del Inglés at 18:00 and later at THE SHAMROCK BAR at 22:30
Sunday at THE SHAMROCK BAR in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
BARBACOA SHOW BAR – EUROPA CENTRE IN PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
Drinks, Food, Children’s play area, piano bar, sports, and much more
Friday: ABBA Gold Tribute
Saturday: Tom Jones & UB40 Tribute
Sunday: The Champions Rock’n Roll Show
This Weekend also The Christmas Market with stands of local handicrafts & productions, clothing, face paint, Raffle & Bingo, Santa’s Grotto, Mulled Wine & much more