It’s the weekend before most foreign residents (and visitors) celebrate their Yuletime dinners and get-togethers. Of course here in Spain, and on the Canary Islands, December 25th is a day of simple, quiet contemplation with the main gift giving days being 12th night, the epiphany, January 5th & 6th, in celebration of the Day of the Three Kings, so for Canary Islanders there is still plenty of time of Christmas shopping to be done. This year the 25th forms part of a ‘puente’, a bridge weekend as it falls on a Sunday, and so Monday (Boxing Day to all you Brits) is a Public Holiday in Spain.

The weather forecast is showing unstable weather predicted for Friday, but Saturday and Sunday looks good with some cloud cover across the island, just perfect to start the countdown for the last week before the seasonal festivities really get going. There are plenty of seasonal events all over Gran Canaria, so here are just some of our hand picked selection for you to visit this weekend before Christmas. You’ll find more on TheCanaryGuide.com<!–more–>

In Telde, there are the Gastronomic days and the Orange Fair taking place this weekend. Concerts, fair, market and many other activities in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana to be enjoyed. Santa Lucía is celebrating a Romeria, pilgrimage offering, for their Patron Saint this Sunday so a big day to get out and experience.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Monday 26 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor

Upcoming events:

20-23 December • Christmas Market in Parque de San Fernando, Maspalomas

23 December • Il Divo concert in Parque Sur de Maspalomas

27 December – 4 January • Planeta Gran Canaria 2022-23

2-5 January • 28th Feria de Artesanía de San Telmo

5 January • Reyes Magos (3 Kings) parades

4-5 February • The Almond Blossom Festival Tejeda

*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website.

If you are interested in what Christmas events are happening on Gran Canaria, just choose “Christmas” from the categories.***