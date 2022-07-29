It’s the last weekend of July and what a spectacular Summer 2022 we are having… as if you expected anything less here on Gran Canaria!

Weather predictions feature highs of around 32-34ºC in the shade, to the south, blue skies and bright sunshine raising the thermometers still higher; a little cooler to the north, where some cloud cover is quite normal at this time of year.

A few of the biggest and most popular summer events and fiestas are happening, or just starting up, across the island with the 6th Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival in San Agustín, the Fiestas del Carmen come to an end in Mogán this weekend with a Bajada de la Rama procession on Saturday and another maritime procession on Sunday, leaving from Puerto de Mogán and headed back towards Arguineguín.

The island’s biggest celebrations are just getting started in Agaete with Fiestas de Las Nieves as well as the Fiestas San Lorenzo. There are also two brand new first edition festivals taking place in Agüimes and Moya. Gran Canaria is truly making a big exit from July and welcoming August with a bang. Get yourself out there and enjoy to the fullest.

And of course we have our usual round up of some of the very best performers entertaining the masses in some extraordinary, and occasionally intimate, live music venues.