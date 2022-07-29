It’s the last weekend of July and what a spectacular Summer 2022 we are having… as if you expected anything less here on Gran Canaria!
Weather predictions feature highs of around 32-34ºC in the shade, to the south, blue skies and bright sunshine raising the thermometers still higher; a little cooler to the north, where some cloud cover is quite normal at this time of year.
A few of the biggest and most popular summer events and fiestas are happening, or just starting up, across the island with the 6th Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival in San Agustín, the Fiestas del Carmen come to an end in Mogán this weekend with a Bajada de la Rama procession on Saturday and another maritime procession on Sunday, leaving from Puerto de Mogán and headed back towards Arguineguín.
The island’s biggest celebrations are just getting started in Agaete with Fiestas de Las Nieves as well as the Fiestas San Lorenzo. There are also two brand new first edition festivals taking place in Agüimes and Moya. Gran Canaria is truly making a big exit from July and welcoming August with a bang. Get yourself out there and enjoy to the fullest.
And of course we have our usual round up of some of the very best performers entertaining the masses in some extraordinary, and occasionally intimate, live music venues.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday, 5 August Local bank holiday in Agaete – Festivities of Our Lady of The Snows: Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
•29-31 July, San Bartolomé de Tirajana
•Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival
The Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival celebrates its 6th edition this weekend down on the San Agustín beachfront, in the southern tourism heartlands of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
After two years, this soulful event returns to the pristine beaches of San Agustín on the south of Gran Canaria. The event is already one of the most important summer music events in the Canary Islands, with thousands of spectators attending every year, since its auspicious beginnings back in 2015, to now become a wildly popular open air festival of Soul. It is the only one of its kind held in Spain dedicated to live soul, funk, swing and international R & B, and was created by DD&Company Producciones under the auspices of Porretta Soul Festival, held every year in Italy. The last edition was held back in the summer of 2019, in which a tribute was paid to the legendary figure, the ”Queen of Soul” herself, Aretha Franklyn.
The event maintains its successful formula of two nights of concerts, morning workshops and DJ sessions. The addition of food and drink chiringuitos, in an area named “Petanca Soul”, aims to keep the party going with plenty of local cuisine. The beach festival will be open on Friday and Saturday from 13:00 and on Sunday at 11:00.
On Friday at 13:00, the Petanca Soul food and drink area opens and at 13:30 Sergio Miró launches with a DJ set in that same area, from 18:00 a workshop by Sergio Miró about the history of Soul (in Spanish language)
at 19:30 Session on the main stage with specialist Manel Ruiz
at 20:30 M&M Connection featuring Cristina James
at 21:50 Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra with Larry Batiste, Nona Brown and Omega Rae
at 22:15 Mitch Woods
at 22:35 Leon Beal
at 23:40 Nona Brown and
at 00:00 Ernie Johnson
On Saturday at 13:00 the Petanca Soul area opens and at 13:30 Sergio Miró DJ set session in that same area. Later at 17:30 a workshop by Mitch Woods (piano woogie boogie) in the restoration area. Again at 18:30 another Sergio Miró DJ set session.
at 19:30 Monterreina session
at 20:30 Midnight Soul band
at 21:50 Anthony Paul Soul Orchestra with Larry Batiste, Nona Brown and Omega Rae
at 22:15 Mitch Woods
at 22:35 Chick Rodgers
at 23:45 Larry Springfield
at 00:35 Grand Finale
On Sunday at 11:00 the Petanca Soul restoration area opens where all the rest of the acts perform
at 12:00 Mitch Woods & Anthony Paule workshop (boogie woogie vs Jump Blues)
at 13:30 Sergio Miró DJ set session
at 14:30 Roc Flowers concert
at 15:30 Sergio Miró DJ set session
•29-31 July, Mogán
•Las Fiestas del Carmen in Playa de Mogán
Mogán is celebrating its second set of festivities in honour of Virgen del Carmen, the patron saint of sailors and fisher folk in Playa de Mogán. This weekend will end the festivities in the municipality with Bajada de La Rama on Saturday and the maritime procession on Sunday. The postponed children’s play area, due to the heatwave, will take place on Monday, August 1.
On Friday, Britley’s children and Adult competition at 19:00 on the municipal field. Later in the evening on Plaza de las Gañanias, a Cuban Festival at 22:00, featuring a tribute to Celia Cruz and the Cubanarios show, followed by an after-party with Paco Guedes.
On Saturday, a novelty event; the Mogán Family Jumping activity held at the Municipal football Field, from 11:00 to 14:00. It is a circuit of approximately 2 kilometers, in which there will be an average of between 15 and 18 inflatable obstacles and simple tests to be carried out in pairs formed by an adult and a minor.
On Saturday afternoon, the Bajada de La Rama with the band La Charanga de la Aldea at 18:30, and at night, the open-air dance party at 22:30 with Armonía Show, Maquinaria Band and the group Aquarela. At 00:00 fireworks.
On Sunday, the long-awaited maritime procession, an act that will begin with mass on Plaza Doctor Pedro Betancor at 10:00. The Fiestas del Carmen 2022 will end with a night with D’Music at 20:30 and the awarding of the tournament trophies at 21:30. Both events will be on Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León.
On Monday, the children’s play park in Play de Mogán (postponed due to weather conditions) in the afternoon from 17:00 on Avenida Los Marreros.
•29-31 July, Agaete
•Fiestas Las Nieves 2022
Agaete, on the northwest of Gran Canaria is celebrating Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 24 July-21 August. Las Nieves 2022 festivities return with more than 40 acts, 5 fiestas and what they promise to be the largest La Rama in its history.
One of the major symbols of identity of the island of Gran Canaria is, without doubt, la Fiesta de La Rama in Agaete, on the north of the island. This is the main fiesta for the town in honour of Nuestra Señora de Las Nieves (Our Lady of the Snows), which was declared a Fiesta of National Tourist Interest in 1972.
On Friday: Papahuevos (those big Papier–mâché dolls) in miniature workshop in the municipal park between 10:00-13:00. children’s ludo park at Plaza de la Constitución.
On Saturday: the first night of the festivals at 23:30 with the Orquesta La Mekánico by Tamarindos on Plaza de la Constitución.
On Sunday: Children’s spectacle at Huerto de las Flores at 12:30 and in the evening at 20:30 a tribute concert to the Los Panchos at Huerto de las Flores.
•Friday 29 July, Agüimes
•Fiesta de la Vendimia
Agüimes celebrates this Friday, the first edition of the Harvest Festival, ‘Fiesta de la Vendimia’ with different island wineries on the island joining the restaurants in the historic center to offer wines, snacks and tapas at popular prices.
“The vineyards that draw the landscape of a dozen rural plots in the municipality of Agüimes are responsible for producing the grapes from which the increasingly renowned Señorío de Agüimes wines are produced. These plots and that landscape will be filled with activity during the next few days due to the start of the harvest, with the collection of the white grape varieties. Coinciding with this, the Agüimes City Council has organised the first edition of the Grape Harvest Festival.”
On Friday, starting at 20:00 in Plaza del Rosario. Seven wineries from the Gran Canaria denomination of origin will join eight restaurants in the town to offer wines, snacks and tapas for just 1€, 2€, and €3. An opportunity to try, at popular prices, succulent locally made delicacies washed down with the best wines, in the always pleasant surroundings of the historic centre of Agüimes.
Among the participating wineries will be Las Tirajanas, Higuera Mayor, Hinojo, Señorío de Cabrera, La Montaña, Los Lirios and Señorío de Agüimes. The restaurants will include the San Antón bar, the Aragüeme Gastronomic Museum, the Atis Tirma restaurant, the Alegranza by González tavern, the La Esquina bar, the Cá Migue – El Cafecito bar, the La Valentina pizzeria and the Caprichos de Agüimes pastry cafeteria.
•Saturday 30 July, Moya
•Moya: Sabores del Mundo
The Villa de Moya is celebrating a Street Food Fair this Saturday the first edition of ‘Moya: Flavours of the world‘.
This gastronomic event will offer Moyenses and visitors the chance to enjoy the best recipes from Colombia, Spain, Thailand, Mexico, Greece, Ecuador and Morocco while strolling through the streets of the northern municipality.
This new street food fair is offering something new to the hundreds of visitors who come to Moya, as well as the locals. The day will be accompanied by other complementary activities for all audiences.
Different cuisines from around the world can be savoured between 12:00 and 20:00, while the fair will also be enlivened by musical performances by the groups ‘Cuenta atrás’ and ‘Buena Vibra’ as well as the young talents from the La Isleta Factory’. In addition, the little ones will also be able to enjoy numerous children’s workshops and there will be a wide range of commercial stands.
‘Moya: Flavors of the world’ is an initiative organised by AEMoya with funding from the Department of Industry and Commerce of the Cabildo and the Moyense Consistory and the collaboration of the local administration, the Tomás Morales House-Museum, the Chamber of Commerce and the Federation of Commercial and Business Areas of the Canary Islands (Fecoeca).
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, the second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
Saturday 30 July, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
FEATURED LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
•30-31 July, Telde
•Mestura Music Fest
Mestura Music Fest en Gran Canaria Lands in Telde 30-31 July 2022 (new dates ), a festival format never seen before in the municipality. The appointment has more than 15 hours of live music and 12 concerts. Distributed in two days; Saturday and Sunday.
With a style of music in this first edition that delves into Pop-Rock and will feature artists of national reference such as Seguridad Social and Nacha Pop. (These being references of the music of the 80s and maximum exponents of the “Movida Madrileña”). In addition to a great cast of both national and regional artists to complete a poster that guarantees a weekend of good music, entertainment, food trucks and surprises.
Saturday, 30 July between 16:00-04:00
Nacha Pop, Rock & Rios band – tribute to Miguel Rios-, Seguridad Social, “Mecano” by Barco a Venus, Charcojondo, “Mana” by Chaman
Sunday, 31 July, between 12:00-22:00
Despistaos, Aseres, Los Lola, Grupo Ganador Concurso, Los Salvapantallas, Última Llave
Where: Municipal Parking of La Mareta (in front of Leroy Merlin) in Telde. GC-1 Km8
Tickets : Saturday 14€, Sunday €8, both days €16, Book your tickets HERE!
GENERAL CONDITIONS: -No underage. + 18 YEARS -Entry to the venue with food and/or drinks is not allowed – no changes or refunds -If you leave the premises, to re-enter you will have to pay a new ticket.
Special Performance
Cafe del Mar, Meloneras 21:30
Johnny will be singing alongside Cafe del Mar’s extraordinary aerial performers in a special performance exclusively this Sunday
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:30
On Saturday at Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
On Sunday at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria, back briefly from her world travels.
On Saturdays at Tipsy Hammock from 14:00-16:00
MULLIGAN’S GRAN CANARIA
Food, drinks and live music
On Friday, The Misfits at 22:00
On Saturday, Ashley Sax at 14:00 and Vulcan at 22:00
On Sunday, Hits 4 Life at 22:00
•Saturday 30 July, Teror
•Aguas de Teror Trail-Desafío de los Picos
The 12th Aguas de Teror Trail-Desafío de los Picos mountains trail race is taking place this Saturday. This competition is also the fourth and last scoring test for the Spanish Mountain Racing Cup. With departure and arrival in the Plaza Nuestra Señora del Pino, this beautiful mountain village is set to be a busy sport centre on Saturday afternoon
In this edition, the race has three modalities; 37 km, 18km and 9km and is a race with a nocturnal character that runs through the town and surroundings with a departure in the afternoon.
“When there is a sports event taking place it also means road closures in the area”
Later that night, the Teror City Council organizes a party, ‘Fiesta JOven, Desafio Trail Show’ on Plaza de Sintes starting at 22:30, after the award ceremony of the “Aguas de Teror Trail-Desafío de los Picos” race. It will feature the participation of an important cast of artists: Nalaya Brown, Levi and Estrella, Adrián Pro Dj, Duo Ahmar and Circus Dance; Go-gos, animation, special effects, fireworks and surprises. Entry is free
