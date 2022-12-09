There is no avoiding it. It’s the second weekend of December and the Yule time festivities are pretty much the theme for all the events happening on Gran Canaria over the days and weeks ahead. The municipalities of Santa Lucía and Agaete are celebrating their patron saints’ festivities as well as a few other neighbourhoods around the island. The municipalities of Mogán, Teror, Valsequillo and Arucas are just about to start their seasonal programs this weekend, with their respective Lights-on events.<!–more–> Gáldar once again inaugurates “Flower Week”, a spectacular exhibition of large-scale floral arrangements this Saturday (well worth a little visit). There are multiple Christmas markets to enjoy including ones in Moya, the Hotel Santa Catalina in the capital, and the Germanesque Weihnachtsmarkt at Hotel Maritim Playa in Playa del Inglés. Winter activities and Christmas concerts, this Friday and Saturday, are also on offer in the southern neighbourhood of El Tablero. With just over two weeks left, it’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas!
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 13 December • Local Holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana – Saint Lucy’s Day
Monday 26 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor
Upcoming events:
13 December • Christmas Lights-on, Agaete
13 December • Main Feast Day of Santa Lucía
14 December • ‘Día de Haragán’ Santa Lucía
14-18 December • The Open LPA Surf City 2022
18 December • XII Orange Fair – Orange Fair of Telde
18 December • Romeria Los Labradores Santa Lucía
Blue skies and occasional cloudy intervals to start the weekend, as a high pressure system over the archipelago fends off any stormy weather rolling in off the North Atlantic, sending it instead up towards mainland Spain, though occasional and scattered showers not completely ruled out, from the west. Temperatures will see few changes, increasing slightly in highland areas. Light to moderate southwest winds, more intense on the northwest and southeast slopes, as well as at the summits. Breezes along the northeast and southwest coasts.
By Saturday there may be some weak showers, particularly on the southwest slopes of Gran Canaria. Temperatures rising slightly, a little more in higher areas. Light southwest winds will continue particularly felt on the north and southeast slopes during the afternoon. Breezes along the northeast coasts.
Sunday will see the medium and high cloud tend to dissipate during the first half of the day and open wide clearings of blue skies during the afternoon. Temperatures unchanged or slightly rising. Loose westerly winds with breezes along the coasts.
Average temperatures of around 21º – 23ºC, with highs in the shade reaching up towards 26ºC, much hotter in direct sunlight.
9-11 December, Agaete
Fiestas Nuestra Señora de la Concepción and Christmas 2022-23
The north west municipality of Agaete celebrates the festivities of their Patron Saint, Our Lady of Conception as well as Christmas, with more than thirty activities between 3 December and 5 January. In total, the festivities in honour of the Patron Saint of Agaete, Nuestra Señora de la Concepción, will include a dozen religious acts and more than twenty recreational and cultural events, with which the Villa de Agaete closes the year 2022 and enters 2023, a season full of magic.
On Friday: Concerts by Tacones Rojos and Los Lola at 22:00 at Plaza de la Constitución
On Saturday: X Meeting of Music Bands; Jerónimo Martin, with the bands Guayedra Musical Group and the 1st Cycle of the Professional Music Conservatory of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria at 20:30 at Plaza de la Constitucíon.
On Sunday: Children’s show La Leyenda de Tomte (The Legend of Tomte) at 12:30 in Huerto de las Flores.
Tuesday, 13 December – Christmas Lights-on event
The official lights-on event will take place on next Tuesday, December 13, as is the tradition for the celebration of the Conception and Christmas Festivities.
At 20:00 on Plaza Tomás Morales, the lighting of the Christmas tree and the illumination of Calle Concepción with the performance of the Gospel group MLOU.
Agaete has also planted 1500 Flores de Pascua, poinsettias (one of the symbols of the Christmas holidays) in different streets of the town and in three colours, red, yellow and white.
9-11 December, Mogán
Mogán Navidad program 2022-23
The municipality of Mogán celebrates Christmas with more than 40 activities, throughout all their main neighbourhoods, from December 9 to January 5.
On Friday: Christmas lights-on event on El Perchel Beach in Arguineguín starting at 18:00. Christmas lights-on with musical ‘Libería de Fantasias and concert by Los Dandys del swing.
On Saturday: Christmas Carols in Pueblo de Mogán (aka casco de Mogán ) church at 20:30
On Sunday: Activity area for children in Barranquillo de Andrés between 10:00-13:00. At the Plaza; Bouncycastles, workshops, obstacle course and much more
Activity area for children in Mogán Casco (Puelbo de Mogán) between 16:00-20:00 at the cancha municipal, sports field.
9-10 December
Maspalomas Christmas
On Friday:
Plaza de El Tablero “Sueña Navidad”: Children’s activities between 17:00-20:00 ♦ Market 17:00-21:00 ♦ Performances: Batucada (moving street music samba rythm) 19:30-20:30, Pedro Afonso 20:30-21:00 and concert by Aseres band 21:30-23:00
Centro Cultura EL Pajar: Music by La Pandilla de Drilo at 18:00
On Saturday:
Plaza de El Tablero “Sueña Navidad”: Children’s activities between 10:00-13:00 and 17:00-20:00 ♦ Market 10:00-14:00 and 16:00-21:00 ♦ ♦ Performances: Batucada (moving street music samba rythm) 19:30-20:30, Dj José Vira 20:00-22:00 and a concert by Los Salvapantallas 21:30-23:30.
And not forgetting the inaugurations of multiple Belén (nativity scenes) around the municipality
CHRISTMAS EVENTS IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Bélen de Arena, The Sand Nativity Scene on Las Canteras Beach
Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity sculpture, the sand art Belén de Arena 2022-20223 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
The opening hours are 10:00-22:00 every day, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January, the closing time is 20:00.
This is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island, and is open until January 9, 2023.
The 17th Belén de Arena brings together the talent of 9 international sand sculptors. Sculptors from Ukraine, Russia, Spain, Canada, the United States, Latvia and Ireland who model a most iconic set of sculptures for Christmas on Gran Canaria.
9-10 December ♦ Beefeater London Xmas Market
The Beefeater Christmas market, with an English accent, is in Mesa y López until Saturday.
The Xmas Market takes place on the boulevard closest to Plaza de España offering live music, a DJ, artisan stalls, Christmas decorations, food and drink stalls, entertainment, surprises and raffles. It’s with Free entry but capacity is limited.
Opening Hours :
Christmas market stalls from 10:00 to 22:00 and the leisure area from 13:00 to 00:00
Music:
On Friday: Eleggua at 17:00 ♦ Kike Pérez (comedian) at 19:00 ♦ Buena Vibra at 20:30
On Saturday: Kilombo impro at 17:00 ♦ Delia Santana at 19:00 ♦ Kilian Viera at 20:30
Saturday 10 December ♦ Navideando 2022
Christmas Market on Avenida de Las Canteras (from hotel Reina Isabel to Plaza Saulo Torón)
With 75 stalls, Children’s activities, and carol singing. Opening hours are from 10:00 to 21:00. Next market is on 18 December.
10-11 December, Teror
Muestra de Artesanía por Navidad
On Friday
Audiovisual show on the façade of the Basilica of Ntra. Sra. del Pino, on the occasion of the inauguration of the Christmas lighting.
Plaza de Nuestra Señora del Pino at 20:00. Inauguration of the switching on of the Christmas lights, followed by the streets of the Historic Center of Teror.
Saturday and Sunday
Handicraft Show for Christmas on Calle Real de la Plaza with the participation of about twenty assorted stalls of different craft modalities. Saturday: 10:00 to 19:00. Sunday: 10:00 to 15:00.
10-11 December, Gáldar
Gáldar Christmas program 2022-23
On Saturday, the inauguration of the 24th “Flower Week” at 19:30 in front of the Town Hall in Plaza De Santiago.
This spectacular exhibition can be visited until January 4 on Calle Capitán Quesada and nearby Plaza De Santiago.
On Sunday, Children’s Spectacle ‘A Divertirse en Navidad’ by Divershow groupat 12:00 at Plaza de Santiago
The Gáldar Christmas market is located on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, next to the Sanctuary of Santiago, and will remain open from Monday to Thursday from 10:00 to 20:30, on Fridays and Saturdays, and on the eve of holidays from 10:00 to 00:00 and on Sundays and holidays from 10:00 to 22:00.
9-11 December, Arucas
Arucas Christmas Program
This year Arucas becomes a City of Christmas, where numerous activities for young and old will give life to the streets, where you can enjoy different representations of the Portal de Belén and Christmas lighting will decorate the entire municipality. Not forgetting the Christmas Train between 23 December – 4 January.
Friday, 9 December: Christmas Lights-on events at 18:30 on Plaza de la Constitución with the participation of the artistic schools of the municipality. Inauguration of the Christmas park, Parque de las Flores.
“Merry Christmas” a concert by Cristina Ramos at 21:00 on Plaza de San Juan.
Saturday 10 December: This year’s Bestial Race at 09:00 heads for the finish line at the football field “Elías Riskallal”.
‘Christmas rounds’ by the artistic schools of the municipality at 11:00 Plaza de la Constitución and Parque de la Paz.
Concert by ‘Efecto Pasillo’ “Los Reyes del Mambo Tour” at 20:00 on Plaza de San Juan
Sunday 11 December: Children’s theatre at 12:15 on Plaza de San Juan.
Tribute concert to U2 at 19:30 at Plaza de San Juan.
9-11 December, Villa de Moya
Villa de Moya Christmas program
Friday 9 December, Encendido Navideño
The Christmas Lights-on event postponed from last weekend due to weather so they are having another go this Friday.
21:00 the Christmas lights are going to be switched on accompanied by the traditional audiovisual show on the portico of the Church.
19:30 the inauguration of the nativity scene in Casa de la Cultura.
10-11 December, Feria Artesanal y Comercial de Navidad
The Traditional Christmas market in Moya on Saturday and Sunday. Typical Christmas products, gift items, crafts and much more can be found on Calle Miguel Hernández. The craft and commercial fair will be accompanied by children’s activities and concerts.
The market is open on Saturday 17:00-22:00 and on Sunday 10:00-14:00
♦ On Saturday, a ‘Gastronomic Christmas’; 8 islands, 8 flavours on Calle León y Castillo. Tickets €3 to be purchased there.
9-11 December, Playa del Inglés
Christmas Market – Hotel Maritim Playa
This is the third weekend of the Hotel Maritim Playa Christmas market. The 12th traditional and popular German-style Weihnachtsmarkt; Christmas market, Mercado de Navidad at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés. The Christmas Market opens at 16:00.
Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances and much more, even a visit from Papa Noel.
Next Christmas Market days: 16-18.12
Saturday 10 December, Arucas
Gran Canaria Bestial Race 2022
Bestial Race, the biggest, toughest and most important obstacle race competition on the Canary Islands returns with their biggest sports show on 10 December to Gran Canaria.
The Gran Canaria Bestial Race 2022 takes place on Saturday in the municipality of Arucas, the Barranco de Barreto sports area and Lomo Riquianez.
This ninth edition of the Gran Canaria Bestial Race, grand finale of the Bestial Race Series 2022, includes two renovated tracks in the sports area of the city of Arucas, starting and ending in the Barreto area, 50 obstacles and a spectacular staging for the grand finale, where the best teams of obstacle competitors on the Canary Islands will meet.
Saturday 10 December, Artenara
Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero
The island’s highest altitude mountain village, Artenara, holds an agricultural and farmers’ market this Saturday between 11:00-15:00 in the picturesque Plaza de San Matias.
It really is a lovely car ride to go to see some of the most impossibly beautiful places on Gran Canaria and a trip up to the summits. This market, Mercado Agrícola y Ganadero is held on the second Saturday of every month.
“The municipal village of Artenara is located 1,270 metres above sea- level and has a most charming small community atmosphere. Here you can enjoy the epic mountain landscapes at the heart of Gran Canaria. Visit the viewpoint Unamuno and the interesting little Ethnographic Museum of “Cave Houses“”
In July 2019, the UNESCO World Heritage Committee added Risco Caído and the Sacred Mountains of Gran Canaria Cultural Landscape to its List of World Heritage Sites in recognition of the ancient society of the Canary Islands, the roots of which stem from the populations of North Africa and which managed to develop their own culture in complete isolation for more than 1,500 years before the Spanish invasion and conquest at the end of the 15th century.
The archaeological sites contained within the Risco Caído landscape reflect the culture of the ancient peoples of the island, a unique process of evolution undergone by the Amazighs from North Africa who lived in isolation here until they were conquered by the Crown of Castile following several attempts and years of bloody struggle. The volcanic crater of Caldera de Tejeda surrounds this area, which exists within the municipalities of Artenara, Tejeda, Agaete and Galdar.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday The Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.***
This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
Saturday 10 December, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. Arrive early for the best on offer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
Sunday 11 December, San Fernando de Maspalomas On Sunday:
XV Festival Folk Canarias 2022
The XV edition of the Canarias Folk Festival 2022 arrives in the south of Gran Canaria.
The historic formation Los Granjeros and the Bejeque group will offer their traditional music concerts, at the epicenter of the extensive Christmas program in San Bartolomé de Tirajana.
Do not miss these important reference groups playing popular Canarian music, offering the best of their repertoires.
Plaza de San Fernando in Maspalomas at 20:00.
Admission is free until full capacity.
Saturday 10 December, Las Palmas de G.C.
Musicando
The timple will be the protagonist of Musicando’s last concert of the year. The season will close this Saturday with the Timples@2021, the virtuoso Canarian timplistas Benito Cabrera, Domingo Rodríguez ‘El Colorao’, Germán López, Yone Rodríguez and Althay Páez.
The Musicando series of free outdoor concerts are open for all to enjoy in Parque Doramas (auditorium) in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Music starts at 21:00. Free entry until seats full.
