There is no avoiding it. It’s the second weekend of December and the Yule time festivities are pretty much the theme for all the events happening on Gran Canaria over the days and weeks ahead. The municipalities of Santa Lucía and Agaete are celebrating their patron saints’ festivities as well as a few other neighbourhoods around the island. The municipalities of Mogán, Teror, Valsequillo and Arucas are just about to start their seasonal programs this weekend, with their respective Lights-on events.<!–more–> Gáldar once again inaugurates “Flower Week”, a spectacular exhibition of large-scale floral arrangements this Saturday (well worth a little visit). There are multiple Christmas markets to enjoy including ones in Moya, the Hotel Santa Catalina in the capital, and the Germanesque Weihnachtsmarkt at Hotel Maritim Playa in Playa del Inglés. Winter activities and Christmas concerts, this Friday and Saturday, are also on offer in the southern neighbourhood of El Tablero. With just over two weeks left, it’s starting to feel a lot like Christmas!

Upcoming bank holidays:

Tuesday 13 December • Local Holiday in Santa Lucía de Tirajana – Saint Lucy’s Day

Monday 26 December • Public Holiday in Spain – Christmas, Natividad del Señor

Upcoming events:

13 December • Christmas Lights-on, Agaete

13 December • Main Feast Day of Santa Lucía

14 December • ‘Día de Haragán’ Santa Lucía

14-18 December • The Open LPA Surf City 2022

18 December • XII Orange Fair – Orange Fair of Telde

18 December • Romeria Los Labradores Santa Lucía

