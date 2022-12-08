Anyone not in possession of a resident’s bus pass will have to make a request to their island transport service. The card costs about five euros -depending on each cabildo- and all of them have digitised their application process. Once obtained, the card will have to be validated at one of the points set up for this purpose, or by completing a process online. As of January 1, there will be no further payment required.

By February, the process will have to be repeated to continue enjoying the free services. The system will check to see if it has been used at least fifteen times over the course of the month. If you have not reached that threshold, you will have to pay half the usual cost, as has been the case for the last few months.

Government and Cabildos will sign the action protocol before the end of this year 2022

Lanzarote have already implemented free-of-charge travel on their own as of last September, with a minimum limit of 20 journeys. The experience serves as a test in order to determine the increase in the number of bus users that we might expect in the new year.

During the first month, the volume of travellers increased on Lanzarote by 5%; in October, it was almost 10% more. The Regional Government estimate between 5% and 7% as of January across the Islands as a whole.

Those who do not reach the journey limit will pay 50% of the bonus the following month, the same as now

The Minister of Transport on Gran Canaria, Miguel Ángel Pérez, accepts this calculation, based on the 25% increase that has already been registered over the last five years. “We would be within what is usual growth,” Pérez explained. The Island has €3.9 million more this year for the acquisition of 56 new vehicles through leasing.

These vehicles will be added to those that are still to come from the purchase of another 58, closed in December 2020, and that have been delayed due to the shortage of components suffered by the automotive sector. Meanwhile, a so-called “heat map” will be used to redeploy buses from the less demanded routes.