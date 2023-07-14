What a “scorchio” July! After meltingly hot days, some easement is in the horizon with lower temperatures from Saturday. When it comes to festivities and celebrations, this weekend is mainly about the Virgen del Carmen, with Her feast Day observed this Sunday and the sultry beach music of the Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival in San Agustín; and it’s all free to enjoy.
The theatre, dance and music Festival, TEMUDAS continues in the capital. There are also the main festivities, Fiestas Mayores taking place in Gáldar, Water Festival in Teror and much more to enjoy and explore a gorgeous summer weekend on Gran Canaria.
Upcoming events:
16-30 July • Fiestas del Carmen in Puerto de Mogán
29 July-15 August • Fiestas de San Lorenzo
29 July • Festival Latino in Teror
11-28 August • Patron Festivities San Bartolomé in Tunte
25 August-17 September • Fiesta del Pino Teror
22–24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival
6-8 October Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 25 July – local bank holiday in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Friday 4 August – local bank holiday in Agaete
Tuesday 15 August – a public holiday in Spain – The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin
Wednesday 16 August – local bank holiday in Firgas, Santa María de Guía, Valsequillo
Thursday 24 August – local bank holiday San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
Friday
Warnings for maximum temperatures higher than 34 ºC in general and higher than 37 ºC expected in the midlands of southern Tenerife and on Gran Canaria, as well as at the summits.
On Friday and Saturday
Very strong gusts of wind affecting mainly the southeast and northwest slopes of the mountainous islands with some coastal warnings in place.
Saturday
Temperatures decreasing in general, even noticeably in the midlands and higher areas of the mountainous islands. Temperatures above 32º C will only be maintained in inland areas of southern Gran Canaria. Moderate winds from north to northeast, with strong intervals and very strong gusts on the southeast and northwest slopes. In summits, intervals of strong northern component during the early morning, subsiding to moderate the rest of the day.
Sunday
a slight to moderate drop in the temperatures.
Gran Canaria records the highest temperatures in Spain at almost 45ºC in the shade
#WeekendTips 14-16 July 2023
MASPALOMAS COSTA CANARIA SOUL FESTIVAL | 14-16 JULY
ON FRIDAY:
at 18:00 the Petanca Soul food and drink area opens and Sergio Miró launches with a DJ set in that same area.
at 19:30: the evening starts on the main stage built on the beach. First up Dan Dombrowe
at 20:35: Family Soul band
at 21:50 The Bo-Keys featuring The Norman Sisters
at 22:10 Charlie Wood
at 22:50 Robin McKelle
at 00:00 The Blues Paddlers
01:30 the “Petanca Soul” restauration and leisure area closes
ON SATURDAY:
at 12:00 Sergio Miró DJ Set at the Petanca Soul food and drink area
at 17:30 Masterclass “From Gospel to Soul with the Norman Sisters at the Petanca Soul food and drink area
at 18:35 Sergio Miró DJ Set at the Petanca Soul food and drink leisure area
at 19:30 Dan Dombrowe on the main stage
at 20:40 Sergio Miró DJ Set
at 21:50 Thre Bo-Keys feautring The Norman Sisters
at 22:10 Katrina Anderson
at 22:50 Bobby Rush featuring Mizz Loe
at 00:00 John Németh
at 00:35 Gran Finale
01:30 the “Petanca Soul” restauration and leisure area closes
ON SUNDAY:
at 11:00 Sergio Miró DJ Set at the Petanca Soul food and drinks leisure area
at 12:00 Masterclass “The influenve of the Memphis Sound on Pop Music with Sctoo Bomar, musical director and leader of the Bo-Keys
at 13:35 Sergio Miró DJ Set
at 20:00 the “Petanca Soul” restauration and leisure area closes
Legendary FREE Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival Full Lineup Headlined by Grammy Multi-Award Winner Bobby Rush
ARGUINEGUÍN | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | UNTIL 16 JULY
Fiestas del Carmen festivities in Arguineguín continue with the big weekend ahead. The patron saint of sailors, and her feast day is observed in the main Mogán fishing towns of Arguineguín and Puerto de Mogán on 16 July which this year lands on a Sunday.
“Remember that there are major traffic and parking restrictions in Arguineguin during these festivities. The influx of people to this, normally quieter coastal village, may cause some mayhem and extra issues finding parking, especially during both weekends of the main events.”
at 18:30 The traditional ‘Bajada de la Rama‘, “the lowering of the branch”, usually attended by all and sundry including a thronging mass of youths in swimsuits and toting squirt guns. (A quirky, youthful street party, based on a pre-christian throwback to the original natives of these islands, praying for their gods to bring them rain after the hot summer months) Expect dancing in the streets and water EVERYWHERE!
-> From Plaza de Pino Seco, heading towards the Arguineguín beach.
a traditional throw back to the pre-Hispanic native ritual of ceremonially bringing tree branches down to the sea, during the hottest months of summer, to encourage the return of rainfall; a procession led by music and dancing, most often performed in conjunction with the opening of major religious feast days around the island, in this case the Día de Nuestra Señora del Carmen, the Fiestas del Carmen
at 23:00 A tribute to “Manny Manuel” , Dj Samu Gonzalez and ‘ Leyenda Joven’ at Plaza del Mercadillo.
at 00:00 DJ ‘Maxi’ and DJ ‘Promaster’ on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música.
ON SATURDAY:
at 22:30 street party with ‘Nueva imagen’ at Plaza de Las Marañuelas
at 23:30 DJs Alvaro Rodríguez , Aitor Cruz and Sammuto on Calle José Manuel Santana – Chiringos de música.
The annual maritime procession, when the statue of Our Lady The Virgin is taken form the port of Arguineguín to the port of Mogán followed by a huge array of fishing boats and leisure craft, with a return journey being completed usually on the following Sunday. On that day, sailors and fishermen decorate their boats, in order to celebrate their big day to the rhythm of the music bands, the noise of the motors of the boats and the sound of people enjoying themselves. The most picturesque part of this procession is when the two statues meet on arrival to the fishing port of Mogán. Afterwards there is a procession up to the town square, where there is dancing to the live brass band, and later the procession returns to their starting point.
THE VIRGEN DEL CARMEN FESTIVITIES WILL NOW CONTINUE IN PUERTO DE MOGÀN 16-30 JULY 2023.
at 19:00 Mass, followed by a land procession to the little lighthouse. – Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor
After the land procession, Gastronomy Fair enlivened by music at the fishing pier.
LA ISLETA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | 6-30 JULY
The old quarter for the fishermen of La Isleta, situated on a small peninsula in the capital, celebrates Fiestas del Carmen between 6-30 July with an extensive program that will include more than thirty acts and events for all audiences.
Rosarío de la Aurora procession every morning since last Saturday, until the Feast Day, 16 July.
“Virgen del Carmen festivities will also mean traffic restrictions and road closures in the area.”
ON FRIDAY:
at 05:00 Rosarío de la Aurora procession. Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Tanausú, Tenesor, Benecharo, Fataga, Arauz, Angostura, Guadarfia, Alcorac, Majadilla, Palmar and back to Benartemi.
SATURDAY: Vispera
at 05:00 Rosarío de la Aurora procession. Route: Benartemi, Tecén, Benecharo, La Naval, Plaza Manuel Becerra, Junta de Obras, Juan Rejón, 22 de Mayo, La Naval, Atindana, Tecén, Andamana, Vacaguaré, Malfü, Umiaga, and back to Benartemi
at 08:00, ‘Diana Floreada’ with the Charanga Archipiélago will take place.
at 21:30 La Trova concert on the Benartemi stage.
at 00:00 the Great fireworks announce the festivity and with the subsequent retreat, a procession with the Island Band and the papaguevos. Route: Benartemi, Palmar, Majadilla, Angostura, Guadarfía, Palmar, Artemi Semindán, Fontanales and back to Benartemi.
SUNDAY: The Feast Day
at 04:30 Rosarío de la Aurora procession. The Feast of Our Lady of Carmen, the long-awaited Aurora, the dawn Procession will take place. Thousands of people are expected to participate and will start at 04:30 on Calle Benartemi and will tour the main streets of the neighbourhood.
Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Plaza del Carmen, Tamarán, Osorio, Artemi Semidán, Faycanes, Menceys, Malfü, Palmar,Roque Nublo, Tecén, Tanausú, Romeral, and back to Benartemi.
upcoming events:
Saturday 22 July: Romería, the famous ‘Marinera’ Pilgrimage and the Offering. It will begin at 17:00 with the traditional concentration of baskets and pilgrims on the El Sebadal esplanade so that, one hour later, the route will start and end in Benartemi. At 22:00, there will be the ‘Rama Canaria’ with the Banda Isleña. The route is from Calle Benartemi and will culminate in Plaza Manuel Becerra, where a Canarian festival with the ‘Banda Orchestra Larga’ will be held at 23:30.
Sunday 23 July: at 12:00, the Parroquia del Carmen will host a concert by the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. At 18:00 it will be time for the Maritime Procession that will end with the boarding the image at 19:30.
Friday 28 July: Drag Queen Gala at 21:00 at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra.
Saturday 29 July: The Great End of the Fiesta at 21:00, a parade with the Agaete Band that will entertain the public with their joy through a route that will start from Benartemi and end in Plaza Manuel Becerra, where , starting at 22:00, there will be concerts by the Leyenda Joven Orchestra and La Mekánica by Tamarindos, in addition to the session by DJ Nichel B.
FEW MORE VIRGEN DEL CARMEN FESTIVITIES AROUND GRAN CANARIA
AGAETE
Agaete celebrates the first Día del Carmen Fair to celebrate the patron saint of the sea on Sunday, 16 July in Puerto de Las Nieves.
On Sunday, the Feast day of the Virgen del Carmen, patron saint of the sea, Agaete will have a display of events and activities on the esplanade next to Plaza de Las Nieves.
at 11:00 the Crafts and Commerce fair will open
at 13:00 a popular mackerel barbecue
14:00-16:00 an afternoon of music with the group La Quinta Marcha, which will entertain for few hours.
16:30-18:3 the afternoon has been designed for the little ones in the house, who will have inflatable water castles and a foam party to celebrate this symbolic day for the fishing village.
TELDE
The coastal fishing enclave of TALIARTE is celebrating an intense 2 days of festivities in honour of the patron saint of fisher folks’.
On SATURDAY 15 JULY:
at 11:00, Pregón, proclamation by the publicist Marta Álvarez Gallardo, collaborator in the organization of the Taliarte and Melenara festivities for several years.
Between 11:15-14:30 Children’s and family morning with children’s activities on the esplanade of the Taliarte wharf related to fishing, which includes tents, games and a stand of the Ministry of Livestock, Agriculture and Fisheries of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria. Children’s mobile disco by the company F. Sound. Also, throughout the morning the fish market of the Melenara Fishermen’s Cooperative will remain open to purchase freshly caught fish.
at 18:00 The 8th Taliarte Song Festival
ON SUNDAY 16 JULY:
at 11:00 Seafaring mass on the esplanade of the Taliarte Dock
at 12:00 land procession and the boarding of the Virgin for maritime procession, which will not return until 14:30.
at 14:30 Popular barbecue for sardines and mackerel courtesy of the Cooperativa de Pescadores de Melenara
at 15:00 the Cuban musician Yoel Díaz will perform and
at 17:00 a festival with Leyenda Joven.
The little neighbourhood of LAS MEDIANIAS is also celebrating festivities in honour of Virgen del Carmen.
On Saturday:
at 17:00 Romería, a pilgrimage offering
at 22:00 Verbena, a street party
On Sunday:
at 13:00 Neighbourhood Gran Paella
at 14:00 Day time fiesta and water party
at 19:00 eucharist, followed by a procession at 20:00
SAN BARTOLOME DE TIRAJANA
CASTILLO DEL ROMERAL. Get ready for the Water Festival of Fiestas Virgen del Carmen in the coastal neighbourghood. Join the fun on Saturday at the Castillo del Romeral Cultural Center, starting at 17:30 and enjoy an afternoon full of exciting water activities.
There will be water inflatables to jump, slide and cool off! And that’s not all, an incredible foam party that will make you dance and laugh non-stop.
The Water Festival is the perfect event to enjoy with family and friends.
Don’t miss this opportunity to freshen up and have a great time!
Los Molinillos in Villa de Ingenio
TUNTE PATRON FESTIVITIES | SANTIAGO APÓSTOL | 8-25 JULY
Tunte, the gorgeous municipal “capital” of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana municipality is celebrating its Patron Saint festivities of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle ) between 8-25 July and San Bartolomé between 11-24 August 2023.
On Friday:
at 18:00 children’s games and music at the plaza
at 20:30 pregón, the proclamation in the church
at 22:30 Fiesta Joven with performances Pedro Afonso, Aseres and Ochentour
On Saturday:
at 18:30 mass of the “Bajada del Camino de Santiago el Chico” followed by the pilgrimage walk with the statue from el Pinar to Tunte. You will see hundreds of people, dressed in traditional Canarian clothing walking the old footpath from el Pinar to Tunte accompanied by a music group.
Tenderetunte to be followed with Canarian music, dancing and some tasty enyesquew, finger food.
On Sunday: Fiesta Blanca Tunte 2023 at 18:00
This is all about salsa music and dancing, rum, and people dressed in white.
The “White Party”, starting at 18:00 is an event that unites the towns celebrating of Santiago de Tunte and Santiago de Cuba in a musical way, salsa.
The group “Orillas del Son”, the main musical group of Los Indianos from La Palma Island, will be in charge of setting the rhythm for this day, together with “Orchestra la MayorK” and “Tribute to Marc Anthony”.
If you are coming from Maspalomas, it’s bus number 18.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | TEMUDAS, Theatre, Dance and Music Festival | UNTIL 22 JULY
The 27th edition of the theatre, dance and music Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria between 6-22 July 2023.
In this edition, 24 companies, three of them international, 17 national and four local, with which the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra will join. During the festival there are a wide range of extraordinary free outdoor performances and concerts.
Performances in the Plaza de Santa Ana, Plaza de Stagno, the Portal of the Cathedral, and the streets of Vegueta are totally free and with free access until full capacity is reached.
For others, you will have to purchase a ticket. Adult – €8 and under 12 yrs – €3. Tickets can be purchased through the official website of the Festival, the theater itself and entradascanarias.com
All events below are free entry until capacity is reached. (except the philharmonic orchestra concert)
ON FRIDAY:
at 19:30 at Plaza Stagno -> INC. ORAIN-BI, «MUTE»
Spain (Vizcaya) -> Circus – Show in constant mutation. 50 minutes.
at 20:30 the Portal of the Cathedral -> ANOTHER DANCE, “LA BANDA”
Spain (Alicante) -> Dance and circus – A metaphor about teamwork. 45 minutes.
at 22:00 Plaza de Santa Ana -> LE G. BISTAKI, «BAÏNA[NA]»
France -> Street theater -Timeless satire that addresses the relationship with money and power. 50 minutes.
ON SATURDAY:
at 11:00 and then again at 18:00 the Portal of the Cathedral – > LA MECÀNICA, «WATER FALLS»
Spain (Majorca) -> Street theater – A solo with a disastrous point. 35 minutes.
Ticketed event (€12): a popular concert each year in a very unexpected place, surrounded by containers.
at 22:00 Container Terminal – Boluda (La Luz port) – > ORQUESTA FILARMÓNICA DE GRAN CANARIA, «GRANDES FINALES»
España (Canarias) Música. A musical journey through the final pages of some of the most famous symphonic pieces. 75 minutos.
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES | UNTIL 28 JULY
Gáldar are celebrating their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiesta de Santiago de los Caballeros, honouring St James of the Knights.
This edition will be the first to be celebrated with the Temple of Santiago declared as a Diocesan Shrine. As part of the 541st festivities, there is a popular Tradicional Romería Ofrenda al Señor Santiago de los Caballeros de Gáldar this Saturday.
“The former Canario town of Agáldar was the seat of several social and political institutions, and the main settlement of the territory of the island before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century. Because the leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar was tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic capital and as the birthplace and the court of the governing dynasty of the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the capture and conversion of their King in 1482.”
Highlights:
ON SATURDAY:
at 17:30 Traditional Romería, pilgrimage offering through the street of the old town.
Route: from Bajada de Las Gyayarminas, continuing on Capitán Quesada and Plaza de Santiago.
Afterwards, Baile de Taifa, with the participation of different music and dance groups and followed by DJ Promaster.
TEROR | WATER FESTIVAL | 7-16 JULY
Teror celebrates this weekend the main acts of its Water Festival, with the Pilgrimage Offering of San Isidro Labrador, the Taifa Dance and the Livestock Show.
Teror celebrates its Water Festival, ‘Fiesta del Agua’ in honour of the patron saint of farmers, San Isidro Labrador with various traditional acts. The Water Festival is the most important festival in the municipality after the ‘Fiesta del Pino’ The Patron Saint of Gran Canaria, celebrated in September.
ON SATURDAY:
• at 19:00 Romería, the pilgrimage offering, one of the most important traditional acts of the festivity will take place from Paseo González Díaz to the Basilica del Pino, with the participation of the neighbourhoods of Teror, the folkloric groups of the municipality and the El Álamo dance group.
Afterward, Taifas Dance with the performance of ‘La Polvajera’ and the Banda Isleña.
at 21:00 the ‘Verbena’ a street party of the Water Festival will be held in the Plaza de Sintes enlivened by the Harmony Show orchestra and Paco Guedes.
ON SUNDAY:
• from 10:00 The livestock show of the Water Festival in the parking lots of the municipal offices, next to the bus station. Livestock activities, threshing, plowing, sheep shearing, donkey rides, and children’s workshops.
• Between 09:00-15:00 Artisan Craft Show on Calle Real and Plaza del Pino, with the participation of about twenty assorted stalls of different craft modalities.
• at 12:00 the mass in honour of San Isidro Labrador, officiated by the parish priest of the Basilica del Pino, Jorge Martín de la Coba, will take place in the Basilica del Pino. At the end, the cattle parade accompanied by the Asanpa Band will take place with the best specimens of all categories and the delivery of trophies in Plaza del Pino, starting at 13:45.
AGÜIMES | THE 2ND GRAPE HARVEST FESTIVAL | 14 JULY
The Plaza del Rosario de Agüimes will host this Friday, from 20:00 to 01:00, the second edition of the ‘Grape Harvest Festival’, an event organized by the Agüimes Town Council, with the collaboration of the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and the Regulatory Council of the Denomination of Origin Wines of Gran Canaria, to celebrate the imminent start of the harvest. Five wineries will offer their best wines and three establishments in the town will accompany them by selling succulent locally made ‘pinchos’ finger-size dishes at popular prices from 2 to 4 euros. (Tickets only, bought with cash)
The event aims to celebrate the beginning of the harvest in the Agüimes wine plots. The technicians of the Municipal Winery are trying hard these days to analyze the degree of ripeness of the grapes, a parameter conditioned by the weather, which will decide the exact moment when the harvest begins. It is expected to be a matter of days, which will mean that the viticulturists will be in full swing in a very short time, collecting the raw material from which a new vintage of the increasingly renowned Señorío de Agüimes wines will be obtained.
Among the participating wineries in this second edition of the Harvest Festival will be Las Tirajanas, Señorío de Cabrera, La Montaña, Bodega Ventura and Señorío de Agüimes. Restaurants include the Aragüeme Gastronomic Museum, the Valentina pizzeria and the Caprichos de Agüimes pastry cafeteria. The evening will also feature musical performances by the groups Tacande (at 20:30) and Atacayte (at 22:00).
The initiative is planned as a festival of homage and recognition of the Agüimes winemaking tradition, especially the men and women of the countryside who strive year after year to maintain the cultivation of winegrapes in these latitudes.
SUMMER 2023 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has two public outdoor swimming pools up in the mountains. Two of the highest-altitude villages, Artenara and Tejeda both open their pools for the summer season. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season last Friday 7 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views to Roque Nublo.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Come to Tejeda to take a dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
The public pool of Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria just opened this Monday to the public.
Entry €3 and looks like its currently open from Monday to Saturday from 12:00-19:00
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BIOMARKET La Casa de Las Semillas | 16 JULY
Bio Market, in the magic butterfly garden of plants and pots that forms part of the amazing shop “La Casa de las Semillas” at the back of the British club in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria this Sunday.
Opening hours: 10:00-18:00
Children’s activities from 11:00-18:00. Artisan workshop for children by Bogi 12:00-16:00, talks, other workshops, stands with local, eco-friendly, fashion, sustainable products, and gastronomy.
The Bio Market is organised by La Casa de las Semillas and Organic Meeting Point and is free entry.
MARKET PLACE OF GUÍA | 14-16 JULY
The market building of Santa Maria de Guía celebrated its 1st anniversary December 2022. This indoor market, “Mercado de Guía” is perfect to visit no matter what the weather is. Not only you can enjoy stalls from local producers, but there is also a gastro market and always some extra activities taking place.
This weekend, the Mercado de Guía will hold several live music concerts with a pop, romantic melodic and dance to unite gastronomy and leisure.
At the Gastromercado, on the top floor, on Friday, the group of pop and rock versions ‘Alderaband’ will meet, offering a varied repertoire of greatest hits of all time (apparently).
On Saturday, also at the Gastromercado, music will once again be the protagonist with the voice of Crisol, with which the Mercado de Guía will continue with musical entertainment by a pool of local musicians.
Both performances are scheduled to start at 21:00, and will be with free admission and free parking. Added to these two nights of concerts is the gastronomic proposal offered by Il Piccolo Topo and El rincón de Lola, which will pair with their cuisine a night of music at the Gastromercado.
On Sunday on the ground floor, the Mercado de Guía invites residents, visitors and gastronomy lovers to dance starting at 12 noon with the Haché Tamarindos orchestra, which will offer a repertoire of popular songs and de verbena to close a weekend full of music.
Opening hours:
Market:
Fridays 08:00-14:30 and 16:30-19:30,
Saturday and Sunday 08:00-15:00
Gastro Market:
Friday 17:00-02:00
Saturday 11:00-02:00
Sunday 11:00-18:00
AGRICULTURAL MARKET VECINDARIO | 15 JULY
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
Markets in the south of Gran Canaria
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.