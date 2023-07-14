The old quarter for the fishermen of La Isleta, situated on a small peninsula in the capital, celebrates Fiestas del Carmen between 6-30 July with an extensive program that will include more than thirty acts and events for all audiences.

Rosarío de la Aurora procession every morning since last Saturday, until the Feast Day, 16 July.

“Virgen del Carmen festivities will also mean traffic restrictions and road closures in the area.”

ON FRIDAY:

at 05:00 Rosarío de la Aurora procession. Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Tanausú, Tenesor, Benecharo, Fataga, Arauz, Angostura, Guadarfia, Alcorac, Majadilla, Palmar and back to Benartemi.

SATURDAY: Vispera

at 05:00 Rosarío de la Aurora procession. Route: Benartemi, Tecén, Benecharo, La Naval, Plaza Manuel Becerra, Junta de Obras, Juan Rejón, 22 de Mayo, La Naval, Atindana, Tecén, Andamana, Vacaguaré, Malfü, Umiaga, and back to Benartemi

at 08:00, ‘Diana Floreada’ with the Charanga Archipiélago will take place.

at 21:30 La Trova concert on the Benartemi stage.

at 00:00 the Great fireworks announce the festivity and with the subsequent retreat, a procession with the Island Band and the papaguevos. Route: Benartemi, Palmar, Majadilla, Angostura, Guadarfía, Palmar, Artemi Semindán, Fontanales and back to Benartemi.

SUNDAY: The Feast Day

at 04:30 Rosarío de la Aurora procession. The Feast of Our Lady of Carmen, the long-awaited Aurora, the dawn Procession will take place. Thousands of people are expected to participate and will start at 04:30 on Calle Benartemi and will tour the main streets of the neighbourhood.

Route: Benartemi, Umiaga, Plaza del Carmen, Tamarán, Osorio, Artemi Semidán, Faycanes, Menceys, Malfü, Palmar,Roque Nublo, Tecén, Tanausú, Romeral, and back to Benartemi.



upcoming events:

Saturday 22 July: Romería, the famous ‘Marinera’ Pilgrimage and the Offering. It will begin at 17:00 with the traditional concentration of baskets and pilgrims on the El Sebadal esplanade so that, one hour later, the route will start and end in Benartemi. At 22:00, there will be the ‘Rama Canaria’ with the Banda Isleña. The route is from Calle Benartemi and will culminate in Plaza Manuel Becerra, where a Canarian festival with the ‘Banda Orchestra Larga’ will be held at 23:30.

Sunday 23 July: at 12:00, the Parroquia del Carmen will host a concert by the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. At 18:00 it will be time for the Maritime Procession that will end with the boarding the image at 19:30.

Friday 28 July: Drag Queen Gala at 21:00 at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra.

Saturday 29 July: The Great End of the Fiesta at 21:00, a parade with the Agaete Band that will entertain the public with their joy through a route that will start from Benartemi and end in Plaza Manuel Becerra, where , starting at 22:00, there will be concerts by the Leyenda Joven Orchestra and La Mekánica by Tamarindos, in addition to the session by DJ Nichel B.