To preserve the safety of attendees, artists and workers, the festival will now move just two nights of concerts on Saturday 15 and Sunday 16, making the necessary adjustments in the programming to respond to the expectations of the large audience expected.

Several thousand people will have planned to attend this evening, and so will likely be disappointed at being turned away, though many will likely take the opportunity for impromptu beach parties on the sands

The Town Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, and the artistic direction of the festival, have expressed regret for the inconveniences that this decision may cause, but say that it is done following recommendations of security and emergency personnel, and with attention to the latest weather forecasts.

In our social network profiles you will be communicating the changes in our program of activities, as well as in the official channels of the City Council of San Bartolomé de Tirajana.