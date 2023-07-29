High Temperatures and Heat Alerts in Gran Canaria

The red heat alert in Gran Canaria will be in effect from July 31st to August 1st in the municipalities of Agüimes and Tejeda, while it will be effective from July 30th to 31st and August 1st in Mogán, San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Santa Lucía de Tirajana, and Tejeda.

Weather Conditions for the Weekend

This Saturday, intervals of clouds are expected in the northern part of Gran Canaria, with a low chance of scattered and occasional light rains during the early hours. The rest of the region will experience mostly clear skies or be completely clear. Maximum temperatures will have a slight to moderate increase, particularly in the midland areas. Minimum temperatures will remain relatively stable. There will be moderate northeasterly winds, with strong intervals on the northwest and southeast slopes, as well as the western tip. At higher elevations, expect moderate to light easterly winds that will tend to decrease. Sea breezes will be felt along the southwest coast.

Heat Alert on Sunday and Monday

On Sunday, July 30th, a yellow heat alert will be in effect from 11 a.m. in the eastern, southern, and western parts of Gran Canaria, with maximum temperatures reaching 34 degrees Celsius. This alert will mainly affect the midland areas and inland regions facing south on the island.

For Monday, July 31st, the yellow heat alert will continue in Gran Canaria, where temperatures may soar to a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius. The alert will also extend to Fuerteventura and the eastern, southern, and western parts of Tenerife, with a significant impact on midland areas and the southern interior regions of both islands.

Weather Outlook for the Week Ahead

Throughout the week, Gran Canaria is expected to experience generally high temperatures, prompting the need for continued caution and adherence to the health recommendations. It’s essential to stay informed about any further heat alerts and take appropriate measures to safeguard personal well-being during this period of hot weather.

Stay safe and cool during this heatwave!

The Government of the Canary Islands, through the General Directorate of Emergencies, have declared a state of alert due to the risk of forest fires in effect from 08:00 hours on July 30th, starting from an altitude of 400 meters above sea level.