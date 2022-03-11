12-13 March, Teror

La Feria Europea del Queso

The 5th edition of the European Cheese fair, ‘La Feria Europea del Queso’ organised by the Commonwealth of North this Saturday and Sunday. This year the fair is held in the historic centre of Teror and on Plaza de Sintes. In this fifth edition, the participation of thirty dairies from different regional, national and international origins is expected and Teror will be the European cheese capital for the weekend.

-There will be cheese tastings, workshops and concerts with various gastronomic treats around the Plaza de Sintes.

-Three parking areas will be set up on the outskirts of the town of Teror, located in the Los Llanos sports area, the Granadillos recreational area and on the grounds of La Marina (in the San Matías area).

-To facilitate arrival at the fair, Teror City Council will make available to visitors a bus that, at 30-minute intervals, will travel through these areas, bringing the public closer to the Plaza de Sintes.

On Saturday 10:00-20:00:

At 11:00 The official opening at Plaza de Sintes ( the main tent) Inauguración Oficial en la Plaza de Sintes (carpa principal)

Between 11:00- 14:00 Children’s workshop, ‘We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.

At 12:30 Music performance “Los 600”, the marquee in the Plaza de Sintes. Free entry tickets from: tureservaonline.es.

At 16:00 Children’s workshop; We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.

At 17:00 Children’s workshop; We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.

At 18:00 Children’s workshop; We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.

At 18:00 Music performance “La Trova”, the marquee in the Plaza de Sintes. Free entry tickets from: tureservaonline.es.

On Sunday 10:00-15:00

At 11:00 Children’s workshop ‘Creations with wool’ at Plaza de la Mujer.

At 12:00 Children’s workshop ‘Creations with wool’ at Plaza de la Mujer.

At 13:00 Children’s workshop ‘Creations with wool’ at Plaza de la Mujer.

At 12:00 Music performance “Trashumancia con Iván Quintana” the marquee in the Plaza de Sintes. Free entry tickets from: tureservaonline.es.

‘Mancomunidad de Ayuntamiento del Norte de Gran Canaria’ organised the first edition of the European Cheese Fair in 2018, in Moya, in 2019 in Artenara and in 2020 in Valleseco. The 2021 edition was held in virtual format due to the sanitary restrictions imposed by the Covid-19. This Fair is organised in collaboration with the European Cheese Route Association, which was born in 2014 with the aim of joining efforts from different European local entities to make cheese a strategic axis of local economic development. The Commonwealth of North of Gran Canaria was integrated into this network of municipalities in April 2017.