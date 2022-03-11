The second weekend of March arrives with some excellent events taking place. The Artisan’s craft fair by FEDAC kicks off this Friday just next to the Maspalomas lighthouse. There is a European cheese Fair in Teror, an Eco market in Las Palmas and some covid friendly carnival celebrations taking place over the coming days.
Upcoming events:
Rally Villa de Santa Brigida 18-19 March
Km.0 Fair Valsequillo 19-20 March
ENORTE 2022 in Gáldar 1-3 April
The 9th Institutional Fair of the Canary Islands Products of the Land 1-3 April
St. Patricks Day festivities next Thursday, 17 March
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and some possible cloud cover in the southern municipality of Mogán with highs of 23 degrees celcius in the shade.
Weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
The weekend weather forecast looks pretty decent but by Monday some changes are expected pretty much across the whole island, except perhaps for the southern tourist enclaves, which will usually escape the heavier rains.
*** Check the regular markets and a range of other events on our main calendar at The Canary Guide website***
11-20 March, Maspalomas
11ª Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur
This Friday starts the 11th Southern Springtime Artisan Fair, ‘11ª Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur‘. The fair is open every day from 10:00 to 19:00. Until the 20th of March you have the perfect opportunity to see work by some of the best artisan craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
The artisans fair by FEDAC the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Lighthouse of Maspalomas.
12-13 March, Teror
La Feria Europea del Queso
The 5th edition of the European Cheese fair, ‘La Feria Europea del Queso’ organised by the Commonwealth of North this Saturday and Sunday. This year the fair is held in the historic centre of Teror and on Plaza de Sintes. In this fifth edition, the participation of thirty dairies from different regional, national and international origins is expected and Teror will be the European cheese capital for the weekend.
-There will be cheese tastings, workshops and concerts with various gastronomic treats around the Plaza de Sintes.
-Three parking areas will be set up on the outskirts of the town of Teror, located in the Los Llanos sports area, the Granadillos recreational area and on the grounds of La Marina (in the San Matías area).
-To facilitate arrival at the fair, Teror City Council will make available to visitors a bus that, at 30-minute intervals, will travel through these areas, bringing the public closer to the Plaza de Sintes.
On Saturday 10:00-20:00:
At 11:00 The official opening at Plaza de Sintes ( the main tent) Inauguración Oficial en la Plaza de Sintes (carpa principal)
Between 11:00- 14:00 Children’s workshop, ‘We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.
At 12:30 Music performance “Los 600”, the marquee in the Plaza de Sintes. Free entry tickets from: tureservaonline.es.
At 16:00 Children’s workshop; We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.
At 17:00 Children’s workshop; We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.
At 18:00 Children’s workshop; We learn to make cheese’ at Plaza de la Mujer.
At 18:00 Music performance “La Trova”, the marquee in the Plaza de Sintes. Free entry tickets from: tureservaonline.es.
On Sunday 10:00-15:00
At 11:00 Children’s workshop ‘Creations with wool’ at Plaza de la Mujer.
At 12:00 Children’s workshop ‘Creations with wool’ at Plaza de la Mujer.
At 13:00 Children’s workshop ‘Creations with wool’ at Plaza de la Mujer.
At 12:00 Music performance “Trashumancia con Iván Quintana” the marquee in the Plaza de Sintes. Free entry tickets from: tureservaonline.es.
‘Mancomunidad de Ayuntamiento del Norte de Gran Canaria’ organised the first edition of the European Cheese Fair in 2018, in Moya, in 2019 in Artenara and in 2020 in Valleseco. The 2021 edition was held in virtual format due to the sanitary restrictions imposed by the Covid-19. This Fair is organised in collaboration with the European Cheese Route Association, which was born in 2014 with the aim of joining efforts from different European local entities to make cheese a strategic axis of local economic development. The Commonwealth of North of Gran Canaria was integrated into this network of municipalities in April 2017.
Sunday, 13 March, Las Palmas
Eco Mercado
Eco Market by Organic Meeting Point is this Sunday in Las Palmas. Tao Club & Gardens hosts another edition of the healthy and sustainable lifestyle market, 13 March 2022. A perfect chance to get to know some of the local natural brands and small businesses committed to the health and the environment on the island.
The market, from 10:00-18:00, includes product exhibitors covering many sectors involved in the ecological world, from organic food and drinks, fashion, cleaning, recycled crafts, renewable energy to ecological agriculture.
GRAN CANARIA CARNIVALS 2022
11-12 March, Agüimes
Carnival in Cruce de Arinaga
The Agüimes winter festivities will say goodbye this coming weekend with the celebration of the Cruce de Arinaga Carnival.
On Saturday, starting at 20:30, the Cruce de Culturas Theater will host the Comparsa Aragüimé variety gala. Free invitations are available on the website tickentradas.com.
On Sunday, from 11:00 to 14:00, in the Plaza Primero de Mayo, the smallest of the house will have the opportunity to enjoy attractions and children’s activities, in addition to participating, from 12:00 noon, at the family costume contest.
Friday, 11 March 2022
Carnival Teror
Teror will start its Carnival celebrations this Friday with this years’ theme being “Rock&Roll”. Teror is also recovering some of its outstanding acts this year after the pandemic. Between 11 to 26 March, a program of activities full of fun for all ages will be offered on weekends.
This Friday the Presentation of the Gala Drag Poster, cast of artists and order of participants in Plaza Teresa de Bolivar at 17:00 with the presence of Drag Quirón, winner of the 1st Gala Drag Teror 2020, and the comparsa ‘Kisamba’.
Check the full Carnival program BELOW!
12-13 March, Mogán
Carnival Mogán
The municipality of Mogán Carnival celebrations in the neighbourghoods continues this weekend in Pueblo de Mogán aka Mogán casco.
On Saturday, a spectacle ‘El baile de antaño; me conoces mascarita” at 20:30 in the cultural centre.
On Sunday Sunday, workshops and inflatables at 17:30 on the municipal field.
MARKETS ON THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA 3-5 DECEMBER
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
On Sunday, the biweekly Farmers and Handicraft Fair of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. The market is held in the urban park of Puerto Rico, just in front of the entrance to Angry Birds park from 08:30 -14:30.
Saturday 12 March, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
11-13 March, Santa Maria de Guía
Mercado de Guía
‘Mercado De Guía‘, the marketplace of Santa Maria de Guía takes place from Friday to Sunday between 08:00-16:00. The new municipal market, the newest on the island celebrated opening festivities just last December. Market is open from 08:00-16:00.
In addition to offering the best local products, there is a program of activities to enjoy and have a good time with the family with various prizes on offer.
On Friday, ‘Your best costume has a prize’ rewards for the first five people who come to the main stage of the Market at 12:00 dressed in a costume or Carnival attire. Prizes of gift voucher for €20 to buy at any of the stalls.
On Saturday, starting at 12:30 there is face painting and a giant skittles workshops for children
and Sunday visitors are encouraged to come accompanied by their pets. For them, the contest ‘To the Market with our furry ones’ has been organised, which consists of taking a photo as fun and original as possible in the Photocall that will be located on the terrace, uploading it to the networks and tagging the Guia Market. There will be a jury to choose the best photo and the winner will receive an appropriate gift for their pet.
LIVE MUSIC THIS WEEKEND!
THE HARROW MASPALOMAS, HOLIDAYWORLD
Live Music
On Friday at 21:00 Javier Brichis, acoustic cover and later at 23:00 Queen Tribute by Miracle band
On Sunday at 22:00 Hits4Life , cover duo
JAZ ALICE MUSIC
Jaz Alice is our most talented and versatile young singer, born in England, she has become a local star performer here on Gran Canaria.
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
Friday Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:00
Saturday Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
Sunday The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
MULLIGAN’S PLAYA DEL INGLES
