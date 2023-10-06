October is the new summer this year, at least when it comes to weather. The high temperatures continue with a hot weekend ahead. It’s going to be busy in the capital, with a multitude of events and festivities taking place from Big Bang Vintage Festival to traditional festivities of El Naval in La Isleta and many more. There is also the coastal festival ‘Cangrejo Fest’ to enjoy in Arucas and the Masdanza festival’s free performances to enjoy in Dunas viewpoint as wel as in the capital.
Upcoming events:
12-27 October • El Frontón 2023
14-29 October • Fiestas San Rafael in Vecindario
21 October • Veneguera Ethnic Cultural Festival, Mogán
21-22 October • Movelec at INFECAR, LPA
6-12 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
9-12 November • WOMAD Festival in LPA
10-12 November • Feria del Sureste, Cruce de Arinaga
Upcoming bank holidays:
Thursday 12 October – Public Holiday in Spain, Día de la Hispanidad
Tuesday 24 October – local bank holiday in Santa Lucía, Festividad de San Rafael
Wednesday 1 November – Public Holiday in Spain, Todos los Santos, All Saints’ Day
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde, Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
It is going to be a warm to hot weekend all around the island. Some municipalities on Gran Canaria even have advisory warnings for high temperatures.
#WeekendTips 6-8 October 2023
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | BIG BANG VINTAGE FESTIVAL | 6-8 OCTOBER
The BIG BANG VINTAGE FESTIVAL this weekend at the Parque de San Telmo in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
3 full days of concerts, DJ sessions, burlesque show, dance workshops, flea market, food trucks, classic motor, barber shop, tattoo, surfing, antiques, collecting, fashion, second hand, records, literature, photography, children’s activities, contest photography, pet contest and much more…
Rhythms of rock and roll with a wide program of activities for all audiences. A festival for lovers of music, trends, and culture from the 40s, 50s and 60s.
“Easy reach by public bus from the south to bus station San Telmo.”
Highlights: (see the full program below)
On Friday:
at 17:00 Inauguration of the market, gastro/food trucks and bar area opens, solidarity hair cut, Pin-Up makeup workshop
at 18:30 Rock&Roll dance workshops
at 20:00 concert Bad Bone Stompers
at 21:00 concert Dusty Self
at 22:00 concert Aaron White & The Pelvis Band Elvis Back To The Building
at 23:30 Burlesque show Evita de Vil
at 23:35 concert Anna Dukke
On Saturday:
at 10:00 Guided walking route: Criminal canary and historical axis mundi, departure from Plaza de Santa Ana
at 11:00 the market, gastro/food trucks and bar area opens
at 11:00 pet contest “My rock dog and I”
at 11:00 face painting with Fundación Foresta
at 12:30 Claque dance workshop
at 14:00 wine tasting – Wines from Gran Canaria
at 17:00 solidarity hair cuts, Northern Soul dance workshop
at 18:00 Roller Derby workshop
at 20:00 concert Malabrava
at 21:30 concert Los Chill
at 22:50 burlesque show Chiqui Love
at 23:00 concert Palooka 5
On Sunday:
at 10:00 Guided walking route: Criminal canary and historical axis mundi, departure from Plaza de Santa Ana.
at 11:00 the market, gastro/food trucks and bar area opens. Motorcycle exhibition, collectibles exhibition
at 11:00 Comic workshop
at 11:30 children’s show Rafaeilillo Clown Cabaret
at 11:30 Swing dance workshop
at 13:00 concert : Le Dancing Pepa Swing Band
at 14:00 wine tasting – Wines from Gran Canaria
at 15:00 concert The Champions ( the English rock&roll duo from Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria)
at 17:00 concert Salta! Tequila
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | MUSICANDO - LOS GOFIONES | SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER 🎶🎶
“Musicando” a cycle of concerts returns to Doramas Park with three concerts scheduled for the end of the season.
This Saturday, at 21:00, the legendary group ‘Los Gofiones’, one of the greatest expressions of popular and traditional Canarian music, will be the first to go up to the Auditorium of the capital venue and will do so with a surprise for the audience.
The traditional songs of Los Gofiones, with which they have always achieved a connection with their audience, will be played again in Doramas park by the emblematic group of the genre on Gran Canaria. The nearly forty members of the leading group in the world of Canarian folklore will be in charge of opening Musicando’s programming until the end of the year with a varied repertoire that will include a tour of their greatest hits, songs from “México en el corazón,” work album that they released last year, as well as new songs that are included in “55”, a new album that will soon be released.
Admission to these three musical events is free until capacity is reached.
Next concerts:
4 November: the traditional tribute to the timplista José Antonio Ramo
4 December: the performance by the Canarian artist Thania Gil.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DE LA NAVAL | 5-23 OCTOBER
In La Isleta, celebrations are held every October to honour Our Lady of La Luz, patron of the Port and protector of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The festivities commemorate the island’s victory over the ill-fated attack by the British pirates Francis Drake and John Hawkins in October 1595. The festivities are celebrated this year between 1-23 October 2023.
“The victory against the British privateer Sir Francis Drake gave rise to the celebration of La Naval, making this event and its Pilgrimage “one of the oldest on the island and possibly in the Canary Islands”, and has been commemorated in the Hermitage of La Luz since 1600.”
This weekend: on stage, next to the church
Friday 7 October: at 21:00 Election of the Queen of the Festival- Gala
Saturday 8 October: at 19:30 Election of the Child Queen of the Festival- Gala
Some popular and major events still to come:
Friday 13 October: at 20:30 Papahuevos parade for Chapuzòn, from Plaza de La Luz to Real Club Victoria. at 22:00 Chapuzón nocturno, ( Plaza María Mérida) one of the main events of the celebrations will take place with the traditional nighttime dip on Las Canteras beach, which will be enlivened by the songs of the murga Los Melindrosos and will feature the participation of neighbours and authorities. at 22:00 concert by Los Lola at Plaza Saulo Torón.
Saturday 14 October: The Feast Day at 10:00 Diana Floreada from Plaza. at 18:00 commemoration of the battle. The 94th Anti-Aircraft Artillery Regiment will commemorate the Naval Battle that took place in 1595 when the Army and the residents defended the city from the attacks of the privateers Sir Francis Drake and Sir John Hawkins from the Castle of La Light. at 20:00 the procession of the image of Our Lady of La Luz sculpted by José Luján Pérez will run through the streets of the neighbourhood until its return to the church. This day will end at midnight with the recovery, almost a century later, of the recreation of the battle of La Naval with flyers in old format by the El Pilar pyrotechnics of Benjamín Dávila and sons, and the concert by Cristina Ramos and La City Dock Band in the gardens of the Castillo de La Luz.
Saturday 21 October: at 18:00 Romería, the traditional pilgrimage-offering to Our Lady of Light that will start from Luis Morote until reaching the parish. at 22:00, The Leyenda Joven group will liven up the night with a concert that will be the preamble to the Night of Taifas and Parranda at 23:00, which will fill the surroundings of Calle Tenerife with colour.
Sunday 22 October: Octava de Naval at 19:00 The Octava de la Naval will take place with the procession of the image of Our Lady of La Luz, accompanied by civil and military authorities, along the streets Pérez Muñoz, Juan Rejón, Albareda, Gomera, Paseo de Las Canteras, La Naval and Pérez Muñoz before entering the temple under the fireworks that will announce the end of the party after a spectacular burning of fireworks in the Plaza de La Puntilla.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | SUM FESTIVAL 2023 | 6-7 OCTOBER *** TICKET EVENT 🎶 🎶
Plaza de La Música hosts the fourth edition of the SUM Festival (adults only) this Friday and Saturday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. Two days of uninterrupted concerts by leading Spanish pop and rock groups.
Artists of the caliber of Amaral, Lori Meyers, Katrina (from Katrina & The Waves), Viva Sweden, Fangoria, Vicco, Miss Caffeina, Funambulista, La M.O.D.A., La La Love You, Varry Brava, Rafa Sánchez de La Unión, Ciudad Jara and Veintiuno will go through the two stages that are located in this environment facing the sea. An enclave that will also house relaxation, restaurant, and chill-out areas.
2-Day ticket: General €70 and Premium €140
On Friday: Doors open at 18:30
Ciudad Jara
Funambulista
Viva Suecia
La M.O.D.A
Lori Meyers
Veintiuno
On Saturday: Doors open at 17:30
Rafa Sánchez
Vicco
Katrina
Miss Caffeina
Amaral
Varry Brava
Fangoria
La La Love You
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. & MASPALOMAS | MASDANZA, The International Contemporary Dance Festival of the Canary Islands | 29 SEPTEMBER - 28 OCTOBER
MASDANZA, The International Contemporary Dance Festival of the Canary Islands take place between 29 September – 28 October 2023.
Both events are with free entrance
On Friday:
at 18:00 DANCE IN OPEN SPACES *** CHANGE OF LOCATION – NEW VENUE -> LA PUNTILLA
TOPA (25’) Barcelona (Cataluña), España. De BRODAS BROS & KUKAI DANTZA. Creadores: Jon Maya & Lluc Fruitos. Intérpretes: Lluc Fruitos, Clara Pons, Ibon Huarte, Sua Enparantza
at 18:00 MASDANZA DUNES Mirador de las Dunas de Maspalomas / The Maspalomas Dunes Lookout Point
ARUCAS | CANGREJO FEST | 7-8 OCTOBER
The Cangrejo Fest #CrabFest between 7-8 October on the coast of Arucas; El Puertillo. A weekend full of workshops, activities and family games, LOTS of live music, and food trucks. All outdoors and free. Activities during the day followed my music. Two days of pura vida on Avenida los Charcones and in El Puertillo beach. An event that brings together the family and the community in an atmosphere of celebration and joy.
“It is the perfect weekend to enjoy the coast festival and the gorgeous beach and natural pools of Arucas”
On Saturday:
11:00-14:00 Workshops, games and family activities
at 12:00 Totó the clown
at 13:00 dance class
at 15:00 DJ Ulises Acosta
at 17:00 Pole Dance and Art exhibition
at 18:00 concert Hermanos Thioune
at 19:00 Tribute to Gloria Estefan
at 20:30 concert La Buena Vibra
On Sunday:
at 11:00-14:00 Workshops, games and family activities
at 12:00 Zapito the clown
at 13:00 Samba Isleña, lively street parade
at 13:30 concert Yanira Rhymes
at 14:00 DJ Toni Bob
at 16:30 concert Manu Tenorio
VALSEQUILLO DE GRAN CANARIA | FIESTAS Y FERIA DE SAN MIGUEL | UNTIL 8 OCTOBER
The festivities in Valsequillo de Gran Canaria in honour of their Patron Saint of San Miguel Arcángel are coming to an end this Sunday.
Highlights:
On Friday:
from 17:00 the 25th anniversary festivities of the artistic schools of the municipality with music performances, workshops, activities and concert in the pedestrian area.
On Sunday: Día de la Virgen
at 11:30 Mass and procession of the Virgen Fatima
at 14:00 popular barbeque and end of festivities with music and activities
The 10th Regional Patchwork Fair this weekend, as part of the patron festivities in honour of the Apostle Saint Matthew, in Vega de San Mateo.
The opening hours for the fair: On Friday 16:00-20:00, Saturday 10:00-20:00 ad on Sunday 10:00-15:00
At the same time enjoy the weekend market of Vega de San Mateo, a popular place to visit by locals and visitors. Open from Friday to Sunday you can find a big market warehouse building as well as outside stalls. Local farmers selling a wide selection of seasonal vegetables, fruit but also cheese, wine, and much more. The outside area offers stalls selling an interesting array of different products from handcrafts, clothes, and bags among others. On Friday and Saturday 08:00 – 20:00 and on Sunday 09:00 – 14:30
There is underground parking on the Plaza del Mercado – Los Gofiones (just after the small bus station) to help with the parking on a busy day like a market day.
‘Take the opportunity to stroll along the old quarter of the Vega de San Mateo, visit the decorated Parish Church, located in the Calle Principal and enjoy a lovely lunch in one of the restaurants nearby.’
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. |SCHAMANN MARKET | 7-8 OCTOBER
Schamann Market in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria returns on October 7 and 8 with children’s activities, live music, food stalls, and the widest variety of brands so you can have a pleasant time. Additionally, on Sunday the 8th from 20:00 Mr Gay Spain 2023 pageant on the stage.
Plaza de Don Benito Market is open from 10:00-21:00
On Saturday:
From 10:30-14:00 children’s activities
at 17:00 concert ‘Maldita EGB’
at 19:00 concert ‘Karma’
On Sunday:
From 10:30-14:00 children’s activities
at 16:00 Playacococ
at 18:00 concert ‘Los 600’
at 20:00 Miss Gay España Gala
LA ALDEA | MARKET, CRAFTS AND ACCESSORIES | SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER
“La Aldea market, Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music every first Saturday of each month.”
This Saturday from 10:00 to 14:00:
The Market, Crafts and Accessories on the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás.
It is a family event in which activities have been planned for the little ones at 11:00, but also for the older ones, who will be able to enjoy the musical performance of the group Parranda el botellín as well as buy from the numerous stalls that meet in the Open Commercial Area.
VECINDARIO | AGRICULTURAL MARKET | SATURDAY 7 OCTOBER
The biweekly Saturday MERCADO AGRÍCOLA DE VECINDARIO, the Agricultural Market in Vecindario on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
• FRIDAY is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• ON SATURDAY, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• ON SATURDAY in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• ON SUNDAY, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the biweekly little Farmers’ and Artisan Market of Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria. From 08:30-14:30 in the small open park area between the main road and the entry to Angry Birds Activity Park.