A gorgeous and exciting last weekend of September ahead as we also say Hello to October! There are many interesting events and festival are taking place this weekend like the free music festival “Tourifest” in Playa del Ingles, the North Coast Festival in Moya. There are patron saints’ festivities to enjoy in Valsequillo, Agüimes and in Valleseco as well as a double fair in Ingenio with Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria and Feria del Sol.
The EPIC coast-to-coast charity walk “The Long Walk Gran Canaria” is taking place this weekend. The monthly market of Tejeda, officially one of “the most beautiful villages in Spain” is on this Sunday and there is also Rally in Teror to complete this years’ festivities of ‘Our Lady of the Pine’, the patron saint of Gran Canaria. Here are our top picks for this edition of #TheWeekendTips.
5-8 October • The XIX Folk Festival of the communities in LPA
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
7-8 October • Cangrejo Fest in El Puertillo, Arucas
7-8 October • Schamann Market, LPA
21 October •Veneguera Ethnic Cultural Festival, Mogán
21-22 October • Movelec at INFECAR, LPA
6-12 November • Winter Pride Maspalomas
9-12 November • WOMAD Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 29 September – local bank holiday in Valsequillo
Thursday 12 October – Public Holiday in Spain, Día de la Hispanidad
Tuesday 24 October – local bank holiday in Santa Lucía, Festividad de San Rafael
Wednesday 1 November – Public Holiday in Spain, Todos los Santos, All Saints’ Day
Friday 17 November – local bank holiday in Telde, Festividad de San Gregorio Taumaturgo
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
A gorgeous last weekend of September is ahead with temperatures rising as Sunday arrives. Calima will arrive on Gran Canaria during the weekend and on Sunday, we will feel over 30º Celcius across the island in the shade and some places even hotter. The nighttime temperatures will also jump higher with calima.
Get ready for a very warm end to a beautiful month. Perfect weather to enjoy the multiple events and festivals taking place this weekend. Some cloud cover during the night and early morning but other than that only some possible medium and high cloud intervals are predicted. What a nice and warm welcome to October!
#WeekendTips 29 September – 1 October 2023
THE LONG WALK GRAN CANARIA 2023 COAST-TO-COAST CHARITY WALK | 29 SEPTEMBER - 1 OCTOBER
Join The Long Walk for The Last Leg on Sunday Oct 1 from El Pajar at 18:00
&
THE BIG PICTURE at 7pm on Marañueles Beach, Arguineguín
The Long Walk is the annual coast-to-coast hike across the sub-tropical island of Gran Canaria, founded and organised by the foreign residents of the south, they last year celebrated more than a decade of fundraising for local charities and are now going back to basics.
Did you know that every penny raised is donated directly to help Women & Families, Fighters & Survivors on Gran Canaria? This year raising funds specifically to save #TheFoodProject, Mogán’s food bank and outreach program on the south of Gran Canaria.
How can I help or support!?
- Join the fun and crazy Charity Night on Friday, 29 September in The Piccadilly Music Bar in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria Shopping centre.
Not only are they having a charity night on Friday, 29 September they are also sending one of them to walk the walk, Sarah.
- Join the last mile walk from El Pajar (Plaza) to Arguineguín on Sunday, 1 October
- make a donation, either on Facebook or the Website
The association The Long Walk Gran Canaria is an officially authorised and recognised charitable organisation so Facebook covers the fees, so your money goes where it’s meant to and you can even make your own fundraiser just by going to https://Facebook.com/fund/TheLongWalkGranCanaria
Check the Facebook page for more information.
Raising Funds and Awareness
The Food Project in Arguineguín has been run by a committed team of volunteers since 2008, helping to provide food, clothing, assistance and dignity to some of the families most in need who live in and around the tourism enclaves of Mogán on the southwest of Gran Canaria.
The Food Project provides help to around 500 people every week, and does so without any governmental assistance. It is only thanks to direct donations from members of the public that they can continue their work. They were forced, in 2020, to take on a private rental to store and distribute their assistance to local families and we hope to be able to help them to gain access to government grants to not only continue their work but also pay for a professional social worker to advise their service users on routes out of poverty.
The food project is so much more than food on the table for people who struggle. it is a community hub, a source of information and a place where those who struggle the most can go to find help to stand on their own two feet and to restore their sense of dignity. The government should be assisting with all of this, but until they do, this vital work can only continue with assistance from the general public and local businesses. We hope you will help us to help the helpers.
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS | MASPALOMAS TOURIFEST | 29-30 SEPTEMBER
The area surrounding the Anexo II Shopping Centre in Playa del Inglés will host the celebration of the Maspalomas TouriFest, an event that pays tribute to the tourists who have chosen Maspalomas Costa Canaria to enjoy their holidays; and that will serve to promote coexistence between visitors and residents. The Tourism Department of the town hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana has prepared a two-day festival, where music, a market area, and gastronomy will merge.
The events began on World Tourism Day, Wednesday, September 27, with an announcing parade through the main avenues of the tourist area and the music of Batucada, where the flags of the different nationalities living in the municipality will be on display.
The highlight will be the more than 15 hours of live music of popular bands and soloists such as Tutto Durán, Última Llave, Aseres, the local group Bamboleo and the international touch with the Tribute to Queen and Kenneth, among others; all accompanied by various resident DJs of the municipality such as Kike Sundance, Julián, Supersonikka, Tony Bob and Ardy.
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | COLLECTABLES FAIR OF VEGUETA | SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBER
The 5th Collectables Fair of Vegueta, by ‘Feria del Coleccionismo de Gran Canaria’ in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria this Saturday. There are stands dedicated to the world of collecting, both companies related to collecting, as well as private collectors. It is also a place for non-collectors to visit a curious fair of various types of collected objects, which bring back memories of childhood, as well as echoing into the future.
The fair will be open from 10:00 to 18:00 in Plaza Santo Domingo and you can see various types of collections such as: philatelics (stamp collections), numismatics (coins & medals), toys, key rings, coca cola paraphernalia, Star Wars memorabilia, film props, autographs, kinder toys, old portable nintendo consoles, currency, tin toys, figures, marine and antique items, militaria and many other items of rare objet d’art…
'AGAETE CHILL OUT'- EVENT | 29 SEPTEMBER - 1 OCTOBER
The Agaete Chill Out – event returns to Puerto de Las Nieves this weekend.
Agaete Chill Out event in Puerto de Las Nieves returns after years of absence to fill the coast with life with two stages and nearly twenty proposals for leisure, music, artisan craft and commercial fair, cocktails, gastronomy, regatta and children’s activities.
Friday 29 September:
The programming starts on the chillout stage at 19:00.
at 19:30 Neftali Robaina
at 21:00 Free Vogu
at 22:00 Limbo.
Saturday 30 September:
at 11:00 The Artisan Craft and Commercial Fair opens
11:00-13:00 Children’s workshops on the family area
at 12:30 Ibaute on the main stage
at 13:30 Ángel Fernández on chillout stage
at 15:00 Qchimba on main stage
at 17:00 Chaplin’s traveling mime on chillout stage
at 18:30 The arrival of the first Risco de Faneque regatta, that left from Las Palmas de Gran Canaria in the morning.
at 19:00 Javier Freniche Kubacanashe on the chillout stage.
at 21:30 concert by Los Coquillos and Los Lola will close the evening on the main stage.
Sunday 1 October:
10:30-13:00 family activities, workshops, games, mechanical bull among others in the family area.
at 11:00 the artisan craft and commercial fair opens.
at 13:00 Children’s spectacle “Divershow Kids on the main stage
at 13:30 DJ Desirée Santana DJ on the chillout stage.
at 14:30 an explosion of music with Bombazo Latino on the main stage
at 15:30 Javier Freniche Kubacanashe on the chillout stage.
and the Chill Out day ends at 18:00.
MOYA | NORTH COAST FESTIVAL | 30 SEPTEMBER - 1 OCTOBER
North Coast Festival is held every year on the last weekend of September in El Altillo and El Pagador and has become an attraction for residents and visitors with concerts, the craft and commercial fair, recreational activities, exhibitions, foam party, among many others.
The ‘Costa Norte Festival’ turns the coast of Villa de Moya into a party, an event that this year will be special with the celebration of its 10th Anniversary between 30 September – 1 October 2023. Two intense days of music, workshops, and lots of fun and activities for children and adults.
Highlights:
On Saturday, 30 September:
11:00-20:00 Comercial and Artisan Craft Fair
11:00-14:00 Waterline Exhibition (pool of El Altillo) and slackline workshop
12:00-14:00 Foam Party with Holi Powders, which will delight young and old alike, enlivened by the masterful DJ Abián Reyes
17:00-20:00 Workshops
Concerts from 18:00
On Sunday, 1 October
11:00-20:00 Comercial and Artisan Craft Fair
11:00-13:00 Master class in Zumba
11:00-13:00 Bouncy castles
13:00-14:00 Foam party
16:00-19:00 Workshops
VALSEQUILLO | FIESTAS SAN MIGUEL 2023 | UNTIL 8 OCTOBER
Valsequillo de Gran Canaria is celebrating their Patron Saint ‘Festivities and Fair of San Miguel Arcángel, ‘Fiestas y Feria de San Miguel‘ between 15 September – 8 October 2023.
This Friday is the main feast day and also a local bank holiday in the municipality.
Friday 29 September: Día de San Miguel
at 06:00 Diana floreada in the streets
at 08:00 Livestock exhibition in the fairgrounds
at 11:00 Mass, followed by a religious procession at 12:00.
at 13:00 livestock procession in front of the image of the patron on the pedestrian area
at 18:00 Horse race on the main street. (Road closure during the race)
at 21:30 Fiesta Guateque Años 60 at Plaza Tifaritti. The 60′ evening starts with the spectacle “Las Vegas Show”. Dress code 60′
Saturday 30 September:
at 20:30 Fest&Vals – Latin rhythms and music Festival at Plaza Tifaritti. The evening includes a master salsa class in Latin rhythms, tribute concert to Selena and Celia Cruz, and the Puerto Rican singer Edwin Rivera.
On Sunday:
at 12:00 Play Park for kids with games and activities in the pedestrian area.
AGÜIMES | FIESTAS DEL ROSARIO 2023 | UNTIL 9 OCTOBER
The patron festivities in honour of the Virgin of the Rosary continue in Agüimes. The festivities are taking place this year between September 15 and October 9. This weekend, popular events to enjoy like the Pilgrimage of Offering to the Virgin of the Rosary and the Livestock Fair. The Black Canary Pig Days from September 15 to October 8, where eight establishments in the town will offer their customers succulent gastronomic recipes based on the meat of this native breed.
Highlights this weekend: (full program of events in the photos below)
Saturday 30 September:
18:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering
23:00 Verbena, a lively street party at Plaza del Rosario with music by Armonía Show, Grupo Arena and Ladys del Swing
23:00 Traditional Taifa dancing at Plaza San Antón
Sunday 1 October:
10:00 Livestock Fair at Plaza Teatro Auditorio Agüimes
10:00 Canarian Wrestling competition on the square at the back of the Teatro Auditorio Agüimes.
18:00 Concert by the municipal band of Agüimes
19:00 Batalla de flores (yes, literally a flower battle)
20:00 Concert by Taburiente
VALLESECO | FESTIVITIES OF OUR LADY OF THE INCARNATION AND APPLE FESTIVAL | 22 SEPTEMBER - 15 OCTOBER
Valleseco, the municipality of Gran Canaria most famous for its apples and cider, celebrates the festival of La Encarnación and La Manzana, a celebration of the municipality, its people and its customs.
On the first Sunday of October, this year on October 1, the other great celebration of the municipality takes place in honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation. It is also the Apple Festival in which the neighbours come on pilgrimage with their carts from all the neighbourhoods dressed in their typical costumes to offer the Virgin the produce of the land on the Saturday before the main day.
“In 2011, this festival was declared a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest by the Government of the Canary Islands, hence, a list of activities has been devised to promote this municipality of the island’s medians every year.”
The apple is the quintessential symbol of Valleseco. The French or Canadian pippin stands out for its quality and peculiar sweet and sour flavour. It was introduced back in 1858 by the then-mayor, who decided to recover the vacant lands of the municipality with fruit trees. Currently, the Valleseco apple serves as the basis for the production of Gran Valle Cider. In addition, it gives its name to a festival, that of the Apple, in which, among other events, a massive pilgrimage is celebrated on the eve of the main feast day; a craft fair in which various artisans from the municipality exhibit and show their work to the public, ranging from carpenters, ceramists, leather and stone craftsmen, basket makers to weavers, traditional costume tailor or woodcarver; a competition of dishes made with apples and tastings of cider and other products related to this fruit. Among the events that have the most tradition within these festivals due to their prestige and wide participation, is the Abenechara Folkloric Meeting, which brings together Canarian groups from all the islands and from outside the archipelago.
Highlights this weekend: Main festive days
Friday 29 de Septiembre:
The XXV Festival Folclórico de la AF Abenechara in the Plaza Municipal at 20:30.
Saturday 30 September:
at 18:30 Eucharist, followed by Romería, a pilgrimage offering
at 21:30 Zumba exhibition in the Plaza municipal
at 22:30 Verbena, a lively street party with the orchestras: Furia Joven, Star Music and DJ Promaster.
at 00:00 Fireworks spectacle display
Sunday 1 October:
at 10:00 Artisan Craft Stalls in the Plaza Municipal.
at 12:00 Religious Function in Honour of Our Lady of the Incarnation, followed by a procession through the streets.
at 14:00 Popular Food: “Fabada” in the Plaza Municipal. Price: €3 in favour of the local Civil Protection group.
at 15:00 Concert in the Plaza Municipal: Maldita EGB and Karma.
at 16:00 Children’s Fiesta with bouncy castles in the surrounding area of Plaza Municipal.
at 20:00 Night of humour with Maestro Florido and Omayra Cazorla in the Plaza Municipal.
CASTILLO DEL ROMERAL, SBT | PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES ST. MICHAEL THE ARCHANGEL AND VIRGEN DEL CARMEN | 28 SEPTEMBER - 9 OCTOBER
The coastal neighbourhood of Castillo del Romeral in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana celebrates its patron saint festivities in honor of St Michael the archangel San Miguel Arcángel and the Virgen del Carmen between 28 September – 9 October 2023.
This weekend:
Friday 29 September:
at 12:00 ringing of the bells of the Los Religiosos Church.
16:30 batucada, a lively street parade. at 18:00 Water parade with the Agaete Band.
10:30 mass will be celebrated in honor of San Miguel.22:00 Kilombo Improvisado (Recinto Ferial)
00:00 Performance by Pedro Afonso
Saturday 30 September:
10:00 Beautification of the coast with the Maritime Park Association
18:00 Romería, the Pilgrimage and Offering
23:00 Verbena, a festive party enlivened by Banda Larga and the DJs Yediel and Promaster. (Recinto Ferial)
Sunday 1 October:
12:00 foam party for the little ones at the Fairgrounds
20:00 Children’s Gala.
Events still to come…
Friday 6 October: (Recinto ferial) 20:00 Salsa and Bachata Master class 21:45 Live music by Idel Mulatito 23:30 Festive party with Leyenda Joven and Grupo Arena
Saturday 7 October: 15:00 The procession with the boat of the image of the Virgin of Carmen. 16:00 Upon its return a popular barbeque on the beach, in front of Liágora). 23:00 festive party with Star Music and Armonía Show (Recinto Ferial). 01:00 Fireworks by the natural pools. 03:30 Dj Sammyto,(Recinto Ferial)
Sunday 8 October: at 05:00 Diana Floreada. at 06:00 chocolate at the Fairgrounds. at 11:00 solemn mass and procession will be celebrated at the Los Religiosos Church. 15:00 Day time festive Party at the fairgrounds with Armonía Show and Paco Guedes.
INGENIO | KM.0 FAIR GRAN CANARIA | 30 SEPTEMBER - 1 OCTOBER
A new edition of the ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria. This edition takes place in the municipality of Ingenio this Saturday and Sunday.
The fair is open on both days 09:00-14:00 and takes place on Plaza de Candelaria, just next to the church.
More than 50 agri-food producers from Gran Canaria will meet, once again, at the event that promotes commitment to sustainability, the local economy and the preservation of the landscape
This regular fair, ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
“Ingenio is one of the host municipalities for these fairs, which also include venues in Telde, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Moya and Ingenio. Local produce from across the island, promoting sustainable production.”
INGENIO | FERIA DEL SOL - FAIR OF THE SUN | 30 SEPTEMBER - 1 OCTOBER
Ingenio will be the capital of sustainability this weekend. Parallel to the Fair Km.0 Gran Canaria – Sureste (in Ingenio) the “FAIR OF THE SUN” will be held again, a commitment by the Commonwealth of the Southeast municipalities to promote a more sustainable way of life through promoting solar energy and sustainable transportation. This Fair will take place in the streets around the Plaza de la Candelaria and will have more than 20 exhibitors.
Both days from 09:00-14:00
TEJEDA | AGRICULTURAL AND ARTISAN CRAFT MARKET | SUNDAY 1 OCTOBER
Located in the mountainous central part of island and more than 1000 meters above sea level, Tejeda’s agricultural and handicraft market, Mercadillo de Tejeda, takes place every first Sunday of the month.
On Sunday, 1 October Tejeda celebrate the “Day of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain” with a market from 10:00 to 14:30 at Plaza de la Vaguada. There will be various craft stalls, cheeses, wines, honey, accessories, and a musical performance with the Grupo Clave Latina, from 10:30-12:00 and from 12:45 – 14:15.
The little ones will enjoy the Mini-Park in the Plaza del Socorro, with a Bouncy Castle, activities for children, and music from 10:30 to 14:00.
Lively Street parade will tour the town in commemoration of “The Most Beautiful Towns in Spain” with the Charanga Archipiélago, leaving at 11:45 from “El Motor” passing through Plaza del Socorro to La Vaguada.
At 12:00, Reading of the MANIFESTO for the Day of the Most Beautiful Towns in Spain .
Markets in the south of Gran Canaria
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
ARUCAS | AGRICULTURAL MARKET | SATURDAY 30 SEPTEMBR
This market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Experimental Agricultural Farm, located just off the exit to Arucas from the GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria.
Click here to the map location.
The market comprises some 65 exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who market their products directly to the consumer, with the aim of lowering the costs. Get the freshest local seasonal products , preserves, bread, and so much more.
From 09:00-13:30.
RALLYE VILLA DE TEROR | 29-30 SEPTEMBER
The 42nd Villa de Teror Rally will take place this weekend, on Friday and Saturday, with over 120 teams registered to participate in this outstanding automobile event.
After the closing of registrations, it was confirmed that the regulars in the Las Palmas Provincial Rally Championship will be present, including Armide Martín-Judith Cabello with his Skoda Fabia, Julio Martínez-Pedro Viera and Alberto Monzón-Aday Ortiz with Porsche, to which is added the presence of the Citroën C3 of Óscar Cabrera-Luís Ferrer or the veteran Raúl Santana-José Martín with a Peugeot 208, together with a large representation of the members of the Cups and Trophies of the FALP as well as more than twenty vehicles in the RS contest.
“When there is a rally going on it also mean road closures during the sections”
On Friday:
Verifications during the day and ceremony start at 20:30 from Plaza Ntra. Señona del Pino
On Saturday: 3 x 3 sections
TC1 Los Castillos – Zumacal at 9:25
TC2 Lanzarote – Artenara at 9:50
TC3 San Isidro – Teror at 10:55
TC4 Los Castillos – Zumacal at 13:25
TC5 Lanzarote – Artenara at 13:50
TC6 San Isidro – Teror at 14:55
TC7 Los Castillos – Zumacal at 17:15
TC8 Lanzarote – Artenara at 17:40