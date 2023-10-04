The orange warning came into effect at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday and is expected to last until 8:00 p.m. this Wednesday. The alert is especially relevant to the east, south, and west of Gran Canaria, as well as at its peaks. Maximum temperatures may reach up to 37°C in the shade, particularly affecting inland and coastal areas of the east and south of the island.

Other Islands on Yellow Alert

While Gran Canaria faces an orange warning, the rest of the Canary Archipelago is on yellow alert for temperatures exceeding 34°C. Specifics for some of the other islands are as follows:

Tenerife : Heat warning active from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, affecting all quadrants of the island with expected maximums of 34°C.

: Heat warning active from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, affecting all quadrants of the island with expected maximums of 34°C. Lanzarote & Fuerteventura : Heat warning from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, covering the entire islands, especially inland and southern slopes, with maximum temperatures of 34°C.

: Heat warning from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, covering the entire islands, especially inland and southern slopes, with maximum temperatures of 34°C. La Palma, La Gomera, El Hierro: Heat warnings are in effect for these islands as well, with maximum temperatures of 34°C expected.

Wind Warnings

In addition to heat warnings, wind alerts are also in place. Maximum gusts of 70 km/h are expected, mainly affecting the eastern slope of La Gomera and El Golfo and the southwest slope of El Hierro.

Outlook for Thursday

All islands are under a yellow heat warning for Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., with maximum temperatures expected to be around 34°C in the shade.

Residents and visitors are advised to take necessary precautions and adhere to the guidelines set forth by local authorities.

Declared Risks: Maximum Temperature and Fire Alert in Gran Canaria and Tenerife

The Canary Islands Government, through its General Directorate of Emergencies, has, in response, declared a state of alert for maximum temperatures on Gran Canaria and Tenerife. The alert came into effect from 10:00 AM on October 4th. The rest of the Canary Archipelago remains in a state of pre-alert.

Fire Risk Alert

Alongside the temperature alert, there is an active fire risk alert for Gran Canaria and the western province. The decision was made in accordance with the available information and the application of the Special Civil Protection and Emergency Plan for Forest Fires of the Autonomous Community of the Canary Islands (INFOCA).

In summary, residents and visitors in Gran Canaria and Tenerife are currently under two distinct but interrelated types of alerts: one for extreme high temperatures and another for the risk of forest fires. Authorities are urging the public to exercise extreme caution and adhere to safety guidelines issued for these conditions.

Gran Canaria’s Little Summer of San Miguel

The island of Gran Canaria is experiencing an extended heatwave known locally as “veranillo de San Miguel,” with temperatures soaring close to 40 degrees Celsius in several areas. This has prompted new alerts for high temperatures and increased fire risk across the island.

Rising Temperatures

According to Spain’s State Meteorological Agency (AEMET), the warm weather will persist throughout the week. A yellow warning has been activated for this Wednesday, with temperatures expected to reach up to 36 degrees in the southern half of Gran Canaria and 34 degrees elsewhere on the island, excluding the eastern half of La Palma. La Gomera and El Hierro are also under yellow warning for wind speeds up to 70 kilometers per hour. The heat continues into the night, with lows not dropping below 24.1 degrees in Agaete and 28.1 degrees in Tasarte.

Additional Measures

In response to the rising temperatures, Gran Canaria’s Department of the Environment has declared a fire alert effective from 1:00 PM on Tuesday, applying to elevations above 400 meters. The decision was based on both Aemet’s weather predictions and the current dry conditions of Gran Canaria’s forest land after a parched summer.

Safety Precautions

Local authorities urge residents to exercise extreme caution and adhere to preventive measures. Outdoor activities are significantly restricted; travel on trails and dirt roads is prohibited. Additionally, open fires are banned in all public areas, including designated campfire spots in recreational zones and rest areas along the road network.

While high temperatures are also being recorded on the mainland, the Canary Islands topped Aemet’s list yesterday with 39.2 degrees at Tenerife South Airport, 38.6 in Tasarte, 38.1 in Maspalomas, and 37.1 in the town of Pájara.

This heatwave coincides with reports of diminishing upper-level calima (dust haze) expected to clear by Wednesday, primarily affecting middle and high altitudes with little to no expected temperature change.

Local governments are stressing the importance of following safety guidelines, especially since isolated or hard-to-access areas pose significant risks in case of fire.