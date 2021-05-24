British holidaymakers can now fly to Canary Islands, and the rest of Spain, without tests

As of June 7, all travellers will be able to enter Spanish territory as long as they can certify having received the complete schedule of vaccines, from among those authorised by the European Medicines Agency ( EMA) or the World Health Organisation (WHO), explained Pedro Sánchez last week at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR).

The ministerial order published on Friday in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) allows the entry of travellers from “safe” non-EU countries as of May 24. The text includes ten countries: United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand and Rwanda.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Tourism 2021 Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez Pérez-Castejón announces new measures to welcome tourists to Spain this summer

“All of them are on the list of safe countries and, therefore, they will be able to enter our country and they will not have to face health checks upon arrival,” said Sánchez, who stressed that British tourists will now be able to travel without restrictions.

This is good news for the tourism sector as the United Kingdom is traditionally the main source of tourists, as it was in 2019, when 18 million citizens visited Spain in that last year of pre-pandemic normality.

With the opening of borders, the Spanish Government expects that this summer will reach up to “30% or 40% of international tourists who arrived before, between 8.5 and 10 million visitors”.