British holidaymakers can now fly to Canary Islands, and the rest of Spain, without tests
Spanish borders officially reopen to the British, who will be able to visit from Monday without the need to test, after Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez declared last Friday that the country is “delighted” to be able to welcome back tourists from Spain’s main tourism source market, as well as from other third countries deemed to be safe, based on their current epidemiological data. Whether vaccinated or not, Spain has decided there will be no need for tests so long as the UK’s 14-day incidence rate remains low.
A response from The Canary Islands regional government is also expected this week (they are studying the matter) regarding their current requirement for tourists to present antigen or PCR test results when checking into hotels on the islands.
As of June 7, all travellers will be able to enter Spanish territory as long as they can certify having received the complete schedule of vaccines, from among those authorised by the European Medicines Agency ( EMA) or the World Health Organisation (WHO), explained Pedro Sánchez last week at the Madrid International Tourism Fair (FITUR).
The ministerial order published on Friday in Spain’s Official State Gazette (BOE) allows the entry of travellers from “safe” non-EU countries as of May 24. The text includes ten countries: United Kingdom, Japan, China, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Israel, South Korea, Thailand and Rwanda.
“All of them are on the list of safe countries and, therefore, they will be able to enter our country and they will not have to face health checks upon arrival,” said Sánchez, who stressed that British tourists will now be able to travel without restrictions.
This is good news for the tourism sector as the United Kingdom is traditionally the main source of tourists, as it was in 2019, when 18 million citizens visited Spain in that last year of pre-pandemic normality.
With the opening of borders, the Spanish Government expects that this summer will reach up to “30% or 40% of international tourists who arrived before, between 8.5 and 10 million visitors”.