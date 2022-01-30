Spain’s National Geographic Institute (IGN) reported a magnitude 4 earthquake detected on the ocean bed on Saturday night, between the islands of Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, at a depth of six kilometers, with no reports of it having been felt by the population.
All the others in the last 24 hours have been of magnitude 2 or less, except for one located west of the island of El Hierro (2.1) at a depth of 37 kilometers, and another in Mazo, La Palma, (2.1) at 13 kilometres.
This weekend the IGN located earthquakes in El Pinar de El Hierro, and another five in the ocean: one to the north of Tenerife, another to the southeast of Gran Canaria, and three in the area of the Enmedio volcano, between Tenerife and Gran Canaria.