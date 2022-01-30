Activity is being constantly recorded in the Canary archipelago, with most seismic readings in the last 24 hours located in the subsoil of La Palma, primarily around the eruptive process in Cumbre Vieja, though the submarine event detected last night has been the largest in that period.

All the others in the last 24 hours have been of magnitude 2 or less, except for one located west of the island of El Hierro (2.1) at a depth of 37 kilometers, and another in Mazo, La Palma, (2.1) at 13 kilometres.

This weekend the IGN located earthquakes in El Pinar de El Hierro, and another five in the ocean: one to the north of Tenerife, another to the southeast of Gran Canaria, and three in the area of ​​the Enmedio volcano, between Tenerife and Gran Canaria.