Saharan dust in suspension, affecting the archipelago over the weekend, will continue to reduce visibility to around 3,000 metres, though lower visibility ​​could be recorded in some places.

The yellow notice will remain active throughout Monday until 00:00 on Tuesday.

The Canary Islands Ministry of Health, through the General Directorate of Public Health, has recommended that the general population take precautions to avoid prolonged exposure to the outside air, keeping windows closed and refrain from physically demanding activities outdoors.

Recommendations

The following measures are recommended for people who may be sensitive to this type of environmental episode – such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular diseases: