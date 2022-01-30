The yellow advisory warning for Calima dust in the Canary Islands issued by the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) continues this Monday across Gran Canaria, Tenerife, and the islands of Lanzarote and Fuerteventura.
Feature image: Yellow Calima Advisory for Gran Canaria and The Canary Islands 30012022 Aqua Modis CR TC courtesy of NASA
Saharan dust in suspension, affecting the archipelago over the weekend, will continue to reduce visibility to around 3,000 metres, though lower visibility could be recorded in some places.
The yellow notice will remain active throughout Monday until 00:00 on Tuesday.
The Canary Islands Ministry of Health, through the General Directorate of Public Health, has recommended that the general population take precautions to avoid prolonged exposure to the outside air, keeping windows closed and refrain from physically demanding activities outdoors.
Recommendations
The following measures are recommended for people who may be sensitive to this type of environmental episode – such as children, the elderly, and people with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular diseases:
- Do not go outside, and keep the doors and windows closed.
- Clean surfaces where dust settles with damp cloths.
- Seek humid environments and stay hydrated.
- Do not take part in physical exercises outside.
- Should respiratory symptoms worsen, call 112.