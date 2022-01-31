Several businesses have been identified by Yumbo centre sources as repeatedly ignoring Covid restrictions, or failing to observe measures, over the course of the last few weeks and months. Local business owners who follow the prevention measures properly complain that not only do these business have an unfair advantage, and confuse clientele as to the actual rules in force, but that the local town hall and police are doing very little to enforce regulations.

Meanwhile many bar owners across the south say they are thoroughly exasperated by the constantly changing rules, with many complaining that they simply do not have staff capable of checking covid certificates effectively, and some even quote their opposition to what they see as an infringement of fundamental rights to be demanding accreditations from their clients. This has led to a situation where the bars and restaurants of several resort areas are simply ignoring the current restrictions, preferring to stay open and risk fines, rather than trying to keep up with the latest requirements.

TheCanaryNews.com would love to hear your experience: Message us on https://m.me/TheCanaryNews or WhatsApp +34 6432 76 724 or call 928 987 988