The measure, which entered into force on December 25, can thereby remain active for another month, until February 24, and will be subject to monitoring and evaluation, without prejudice to the possibility to request a new extension, based on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

The resolution issued by the Chamber of the TSJC states that “the current circumstances make the requested extension undoubtedly necessary” by virtue of the report issued the General Directorate of Public Health of the Canary Health Service, looking at the upward trend of infections, with no clear signs of the epidemiological situation starting to level out on the Canary Islands. Community Contagion of COVID-19 has entered a phase of persistent and progressive transmission, with a very significant penetration of the Omicron variant in recently diagnosed cases.

The objective of this temporary regulation is to try to establish exceptional measures, to monitor and control the status of people who access certain types of establishments, facilities or activities considered to be higher risk for transmission of COVID-19, in order to stop its spread.

Access Requirements

Access to establishments, facilities or activities for public use, as set out in standard licences, require certificated proof of no COVID-19 infection for users (clients, contractors and staff) over 12 years and 3 months of age. This is a legal requirement throughout the region, for all islands at Level 3 or above.

Accreditation is carried out by simply showing (acceptable) proof of a negative COVID-19 test result for active infection, which has been carried out by a legally authorised clinician or laboratory up to 48 hours in advance, self-diagnostic tests not admissible. This accreditation can be replaced, either by voluntarily showing accreditation of full vaccination, showing an official certificate in accordance with the provisions of the Vaccination Strategy against COVID-19 in Spain, no less than 14 days after the last dose of a complete vaccine schedule. Or lastly with voluntary proof of having already had and recovered from the disease no less than 11 and no more than 180 days prior, again by displaying an official certificate.

The accreditation can be done by showing any of the selected certificates, in digital or paper format, to the persons designated for access control by the owner or person in charge of the establishment, facility or activity, to confirm their verification.

At the entrance of establishments, facilities or activities, in a visible area, placed for the public, there should be an information poster on the mandatory nature of this documentation in order to gain access, as well as confirming that no personal health data is retained by the establishment.

Establishments, facilities or activities for public use for whose access accreditation will be required

Accreditation will be required for access to the following types of establishments, facilities or activities for public use, whether publicly or privately owned:

Hotel and restaurant establishments open to the public, with an opening license capacity of more than 30 people. Canteens (not cafeterias) at regulated educational centres are exempt from this measure, with respect to students and teachers

Nightlife establishments and activities, with an opening license capacity of more than 30 people, as well as any, regardless of capacity, where the consumption of food is allowed.

Establishments and spaces dedicated to recreational and gambling activities, with an opening license capacity of more than 30 people, as well as any, regardless of their capacity, where the consumption of food is allowed.

Events and celebrations with a crowd of people and music festivals with attendance of more than 500 people, as well as those others in which, regardless of their capacity, the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

Sporting events attended by more than 500 people, as well as any, regardless of capacity, where the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

Public shows attended by more than 500 people, as well as any, regardless of capacity, where the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

Cultural activities in cinemas, theatres, auditoriums and the like, with an opening license capacity of more than 30 people, as well as any, regardless of their capacity, where the consumption of food or drink is allowed.

Gyms and similar equipment.

Establishments and health centre visits to admitted patients, as well as to accompany service users to consultation, diagnostic tests, cures or treatment, except in the cases of minors, disabled people, dependents or people whose health circumstances, or of any other type, require them, at the discretion of the health personnel of the centre or establishment.

Residential or daytime social healthcare establishments, for visitors and people from outside the institution.

Required in open and closed spaces

Accreditation of these sanitary requirements is legally required for access to both open areas and enclosed spaces of the establishments, facilities or activities indicated.

These establishments and activities, where certificates will be required, are those that present the greatest risk of contagion, usually related to leisure activities, or those where there is a special relationship with vulnerable people, as is the case of healthcare or social health establishments.

Covid Certificate use remains voluntary for islands at Levels 1 and 2

The Health Ministry also pointed out that the Ministerial Order from the Health Department, ratified by the TSJC, also establishes the facility to use Covid Certificates, on a voluntary basis, for establishments and activities subject to capacity and opening time limits, remains in force for those islands at Alert Levels 1 and 2. By choosing to use the certificate framework these establishments are allowed to apply measures of level directly below the current on for the island in question.

COVID SCS Reader App

At the beginning of December, the Ministry of Health launched the simple to use Lector COVID SCS web app, available to the public in order to facilitate easy use of the COVID certificate in all establishments and activities that are either required or wish to do so. You can access this tool on this website