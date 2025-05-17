Details of the Incident

According to the Jefatura Superior de Policía de Canarias and eyewitness accounts, the suspect approached a taxi driver near the bus stop outside the terminal and threatened him with a large knife. The taxi driver then ran into the terminal building shouting for help, alerting airport personnel and travellers.

National Police units responded to the call and located the armed man still in the vicinity. Officers ordered the suspect multiple times to drop the weapon. According to police sources, the man did not comply and instead charged at the officers with the knife, prompting the use of regulated firearm force. One officer slipped and fell during the altercation, at which point the attacker lunged at him. His colleague then discharged his weapon to prevent further harm. The suspect was shot multiple times.

Weapon and Threat Level

The attacker was in possession of a knife with a 20-centimetre blade. Security sources indicate the man made physical attempts to stab police officers, which was a decisive factor in their use of lethal force. Surveillance footage from the airport captured the incident and will be reviewed as part of the investigation.

Emergency and Forensic Response

Emergency responders from both airport security and the Servicio Canario de Salud arrived rapidly and attempted resuscitation. Despite their efforts, the man was declared dead at the scene. His body remained at the location for over an hour as forensic and judicial teams documented the scene.

Police units from the Policía Judicial, the Brigada de Policía Científica, and the Homicide Division were deployed immediately. A judicial commission has also been activated to supervise the investigation. Authorities have not officially released the deceased’s identity.

Public Impact and Safety

The shooting took place in a high-traffic area frequented by passengers and staff. Witnesses expressed concern over the potential for stray bullets or accidental injuries during the police operation. No additional injuries were reported.

This event is considered a significant security incident due to its location and timing. The presence of many witnesses has helped in providing multiple testimonies, which are currently being compiled by investigators.

Contextual Background

Airport Activity

Gran Canaria Airport (LPA) is one of Spain’s busiest, servicing both inter-island and international flights. In 2023:

Passenger volume: 13.9 million

Daily average: Approx. 38,000 travellers

Peak tourist seasons: Winter months and summer holidays

Public access points: Ground-level areas for buses, taxis, and car rentals are key interfaces for passenger movement

Crime Statistics

Crime rates in and around Gran Canaria Airport remain relatively low, but opportunistic crimes do occur:

Robbery reports in Gran Canaria (2023): 1,047

Crimes involving weapons in the Canary Islands (2023): Rose by 6.8% year-on-year

Police use of firearms in Spain: Strictly regulated; rarely employed unless in direct threat scenarios

Legal and Operational Protocol

Spanish police are authorised to use firearms only under exceptional circumstances involving direct and immediate threats. Officers are required to follow de-escalation procedures, including verbal warnings, before resorting to lethal force. All such incidents are subject to judicial and internal review.

Ongoing Investigation

The Policía Nacional and associated forensic teams continue their investigation. Security footage, forensic data, witness accounts, and officer statements will be examined to determine whether the use of force adhered to legal standards. A full judicial review is underway.

Further developments will be reported as official updates become available.

Sources: Policía Nacional, Ministerio del Interior, AENA, La Provincia, Canarias Ahora, eyewitness accounts.