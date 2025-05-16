It’s Mid-May already and things are just getting started. A lovely weekend ahead with varied events and festivities taking place, ahead of The Canary Islands Day celebrations on 30 May.
• Culture, crafts, and a commercial fair in centre of Arucas and patron saint festivities in Montaña de Cardones
• There are double events to enjoy in Gáldar with the last days of the Flower exhibition and an Artisan craft fair
• Last Days of the Jazz festival in Puerto de Mogán, last day of Patron Saint festivities in El Tablero and parade to celebrate Norwegian Constitution Day in Anfi
• In Las Palmas de Gran Canaria; Food Truck LPA Music Fest *ticket event, Quick Painting contest and patron saint festivities
• There are Patron Saints festivities for San Isidro (the patron saint of farmers’), and the Virgen of Fatima going on at the moment, in mountain and agricultural areas and there are a few romerías to enjoy and then some…
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
23 May • Children’s Romería, pilgrimage in Gáldar
23-25 May • Operation Kilo – Food Drive
24-25 May • Gran Canaria Livestock Fair in Arucas
24-25 May • Fiestas San Isidro Labrador in Artenara
25 May • Strawberry, Potato & Millo Fair in Valsequillo
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 in San Mateo
30 May • The Canary Islands Day festivities
30 May • The 29th Wool Festival Caideros de Gáldar
30-31 May • Gran Canaria Rally
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair in LPA 8 June “Moya Dulce”
12-15 June • “Music Meets Tourism” Festival in Maspalomas
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
Monday 4 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: “La Rama” in honour of Our Lady of the Snows – La Rama en honor a Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Tuesday 5 August – Local bank holiday in Agaete: Feast of Our Lady of the Snows -Festividad de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves
Friday 15 August – Public Holiday in Spain: The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin, Asunción de la Virgen
Saturday 16 August – Local bank holiday in Firgas: Festividad de San Roque
🌤️ Overview
A sunny and warm weekend is expected for most of Gran Canaria, especially across the southern coast and tourist areas. The north will see some cloud at times, particularly early and late in the day. There’s a slight chance of light rain on Sunday in the north. Temperatures are stable, UV levels remain very high, and winds will be moderate, occasionally gusty in exposed zones.
📆 Friday 16 May
☀️ Clear skies island-wide, especially during the afternoon.
☁️ North: Some morning cloud, clearing later.
🌬️ Winds: Moderate northeast, stronger on southeast and northwest slopes.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 19°C / 24°C
🌡️ South (Maspalomas, Taurito): 15–25°C
🔆 UV Index: 11
💧 Rain probability: 0%
🌊 Swell: Slight
🎯 Best for: Outdoor activities, beach day, low wind hiking
📆 Saturday 17 May
🌤️ Mostly sunny across the island
☁️ Some patchy cloud in the north early and late.
🌬️ Winds: North, moderate to strong in exposed areas; breezes in the southwest.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 19°C / 23°C
🌡️ South (Playa del Inglés, Puerto Rico): 16–25°C
🔆 UV Index: 10
💧 Rain probability: 0%
🌊 Swell: Slight
🎯 Best for: All-around outdoor plans, coastal hikes, and sea outings
📆 Sunday 18 May
🌤️ Dry and warm in the south and coastal zones
☁️ North: More cloud, especially in the morning
🌧️ Light, scattered showers possible in the north early in the day
🌬️ Winds: From the north, light to moderate
🌡️ Las Palmas: 19°C / 24°C
🌡️ South (Mogán area): 16–25°C
🔆 UV Index: 9
💧 Rain probability: 20–25% (north only)
🌊 Swell: Slight to moderate
🎯 Best for: Coastal activities in the south, city strolls, indoor visits in the north
📍 Regional Summary
|Region
|Fri 16
|Sat 17
|Sun 18
|North
|☁️ AM cloud, dry
|🌤️ Partly cloudy
|☁️ Showers AM, drier PM
|South
|☀️ Clear skies
|☀️ Sunny
|☀️ Sunny, warm
|Interior
|🌤️ Mild, dry
|☀️ Excellent views
|⛅ Cloudy spells
🌡️ Temperatures & Trends
🌡️ Max temps: Holding steady around 25°C island-wide, rising to 27°C midweek
🌡️ Min temps: Between 15°C–17°C across most of the island
🔆 UV levels: Stay very high — protection essential
🔮 Week Ahead: 19–22 May
Monday 19 May
☁️ Variable cloud north, dry south
💧 Rain probability: 20% (north)
🌬️ Light northeasterlies
🌡️ Las Palmas: 19°C / 24°C
Tuesday 20 May
☀️ Sunny with some high cloud in the south
☁️ Possible light showers north early
🌬️ Stronger trade winds returning
🌡️ Las Palmas: 19°C / 23°C
Wednesday 21 – Thursday 22 May
☀️ Dry and warmer trend continuing
🌡️ Highs rising to 26–27°C
💧 Rain chance near 0%
🔆 UV remains high
| ☀️ Best beach day | Friday & Saturday – calm winds, full sun |
| 🥾 Best hiking | Saturday morning – clear, mild wind |
| ☔ Light rain risk | Sunday morning in the north only |
| 🧴 UV caution | Very high UV all weekend (levels 9–11) |
📌 Notes:
All temperature readings are taken in the shade. Real-feel in the sun may exceed 30°C.
The southern coast continues to enjoy the most stable, sun-filled conditions — ideal for outdoor leisure and beach trips.
Northerly areas will see more variation, especially in early mornings and evenings.
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more clouds and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
Arucas |'Piedra y Flor' | until Sunday
Arucas is celebrating the 4th edition of the Arucas ‘Piedra y Flor‘, ‘Stone and Flower’ days between 8-18 May 2025.
During the days, Arucas is a meeting point for residents and visitors with a program designed for all audiences. Discover the essence of the Arucas municipality through concerts, cultural visits, workshops, and exhibitions that showcase the history, heritage, and local talent.
This weekend:
Saturday 17 May:
10:00 – 20:00 Commerical Fair of Piedra y Flor in Parque de las Flores
from 10:30 Workshops for children and adults
from 10:30 Traditional games and sports exhibitions at Plaza de la Constitución
at 12:00 lively street parade from Plaza de San Juan -> Calle León y Castillo -> Plaza de la Constitución ->Parque de las Flores
at 21:00 Theatre Show “The Mystery of San Borondón” at Plaza de la Constitución
at 21:30 Olga Cerpa y Mestisay concert at Plaza de la Constitución
Sunday 18 May:
10:00 – 14:00 Commercial Fair of Piedra y Flor in Parque de las Flores
from 10:30 Workshops for children and adults
at 12:00 performance by Parranda de Guaguas municipales
Fiestas Montaña de Cardones, Arucas | until 31 May
The Patron Saint Festivities of Montaña de Cardones, in the municipality of Arucas, in honour of San Isidro Labrador and Santa María de la Cabeza are celebrated between 2-31 May 2025.
This weekend the main days of festivities with concerts, pilgrimage, and religious procession…
Friday 16 May
20:30 VII Folkloric Festival A.F.C. Herencias at Plaza San isidro
Saturday 17 May
18:30 ROMERÍA, pilgrimage offering (Avda. Pedro Morales Déniz and the streets of the town)
22:00 VERBENA, lively street party enlievend by Tataband at Plaza de San Isidro
00:00 Fireworks display show from the rooftop of Parroquia San Isidro)
00:15 After party with “Vitamina Band” and traditional Papagüevos, the big paper mache dolls Plaza San Isidro and the streets of the town
Sunday 18 May: Main Feast Day
08:00 DIANA FLOREADA with VITAMINA BAND on the streets
09:00 Quick Painting contest
12:00 Solemn Eucharist, followed by a religious procession (Parroquia San Isidro Labrador)
18:30 Parade with Papagüevos and confetti battle
181st Anniversary of the founding of the Civil Guard event | Friday 16th
• To commemorate the 181st anniversary of the founding of the Guardia Civil, a military event is held in Arucas on Friday, 16 May.
• at 11:00 in the Plaza de San Juan
• A media exhibition will be held to bring the institution’s work closer to the public, in addition to two simulated operations involving various specialties.
III Feria de Artesanía del Norte-Gáldar 2025 | 17-18 May
Gáldar’s Plaza de Santiago will host the third edition of the Island Crafts Fair on Saturday, May 17th and Sunday, May 18th. The fair will feature a total of 50 stalls run by artisans registered with FEDAC, an organisation affiliated with the Gran Canaria Island Council.
The fair will open its doors on Saturday from 10:00 to 21:00 and will continue on Sunday from 08:00 to 15:00. Last year it attracted around 4,000 visitors, and this year’s event is expected to repeat or even exceed that figure, thanks to a program that combines exhibitions, sales, and live music.
The exhibition will include specialties such as macramé, blacksmithing, recycling, crochet, ceramics, basketry, jewelry, toy making, forging, and cigar making, among other crafts.
The fair is organized by the Department of Socioeconomic Development of the Gáldar City Council, headed by Tine Martín, with the support of FEDAC, an entity dependent on the Department of Industry, Commerce and Crafts of the Gran Canaria Island Council.
In addition to the 50 craft stalls, the program will feature musical performances throughout the weekend, including Paco Perera, Benito Cabrera, Non Trubada, Derque Martín Trío, and Domingo Rodríguez’s group “El Colorao,” Julia Rodríguez, and Javier Cerpa, who will provide music at the closing ceremony on Sunday. There will also be a lace-making workshop led by lace-maker Elsa Santana, sponsored by FEDAC.
Gáldar in Flowe | until 20 MAY
🌼 Spring can be found in the streets of Gáldar’s historic centre with the fifth edition of ‘Gáldar en Flor’. Last days to admire the thousands of flowers and plants, artistic compositions, and fantasies that beautify the heart of the municipality.
💐 As with every edition, Capitán Quesada Street and the area surrounding Plaza de Santiago will host ‘Gáldar en Flor,’ with geraniums, sunflowers, daisies, impatiens, hydrangeas, ferns, petunias, gerberas, and a wide selection of plants and flowers.
This is the spring edition of the ‘Flower Week’ (the other is celebrated in December) which takes advantage of the great variety available in the month of flowers par excellence to give colour to the historic centre of Gáldar
Fiestas El Tablero - Patron Saint festivities of the Holy Trinity | 8-18 May
•A lovely local fiesta, often the first of the big summer fiestas is the patronal saint’s celebration in honour of the Holy Trinity.
• ‘Fiestas Patronales en honor a la Santísima Trinidad’ in the southern residential neighbourhood of El Tablero, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland will come to an end this weekend.
The festivities this year are dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the construction of the church and its parish centre. The program includes the traditional pilgrimage, the descent of the branch, and the great paella, as well as performances such as Nia, Gran Diosas, and the comedy performance by Petite Lorena.
There is also a Fun Fair
This Weekend:
Friday 16 May:
18:00 Children’s activities
21:00 Scala en HI-FI
Music at the Plaza by Nia, Ochentour, and DJ Ardy
Saturday 17 May:
at 16:00 the Bajada de la Rama with the Guiniguada Band. The lowering of the branch procession (a quirky prehispanic tradition still included in many of the islands main celebrations). Route normally from the IES school to the Plaza via the main streets.
17:00 Foam Party
at 23:00 Dance your night away with music at the Plaza by Armonía Show, Ritmo Bakano, and DJ Yunes, and the day will conclude with a pyrotechnic show at midnight.
SUNDAY 18 MAY:
at 12:00 the solemn religious function will be celebrated with the Mass Sung which will give way to the procession in honour of the Holy Trinity through the streets.
at 14:00 The Great Paella will be held outside the El Tablero Municipal Sports Pavilion enlivened by ‘Banda Guiniguada’
at 15:00 Solajero festival with Paco Guedes and DJ Ochentour.
at 21:30 The End of the Party Gala with performances by comedian Petite Lorena (in Spanish =)
Anfi, Mogán | Norwegian Day | 17 May 🇳🇴
Every year the Norwegian community in the south celebrates their Constitution Day at Anfi del Mar with an already famous traditional procession starting around 10:00 from the Norwegian school in Valle Marina towards Anfi and then touring the surroundings there.
at 11:30 concert with the association Musical Seafin Zubir Mogán Big Band
“After 400 years of Danish rule, the Norwegian Parliament passed unanimously the Declaration of Independence by the Eidsvoll Assembly on 16 May 1814, and the first Norwegian Constitution was signed on 17 May 1814.”
Jazz Festival 'Jazz in the Sun' Puerto de Mogán - Richard Leach's Sunshine Gang | Until 17 May
Jazz Festival ‘JAZZ in the SUN’ is in the idyllic surroundings of Puerto De Mogan.
RICHARD LEACH’S SUNSHINE JAZZ BAND entertains at the Marina Square Bandstand between 5-17 May 2025.
This is a wonderful annual event, a Jazz Festival in the most beautiful little tourist and fishing harbour on Gran Canaria, Puerto de Mogán. The live music Jazz festival by the amazing Richard Leach Jazz Band.
Music starts around 19:45 to 22:45 with a few days off. Remember to go early if you like to get a table.
The talented and colourful musicians scheduled to perform for Jazz in the Sun are Richard Leach (trombone), Gary Wood (trumpet), Jeremy Huggett (clarinet & tenor sax), Peter Robinson (banjo & guitar), Tomas Pederson (bass) and Jim Harney (drums).
The Jazz Experience is Sponsored by Billy’s Restaurant and Bar
El Rincón de Tenteniguada, Valsequillo | Day of Traditions | Sunday 18th
The small neighbourhood of El Rincón de Tenteniguada, this Sunday, presents a special day where rural customs and crafts of the Canary Islands come together on the “Día de las Tradiciones“, in this delightful little corner of the south-east mountain area overlooking Valsequillo and Telde.
The old trades and characters of a time-gone-by will appear in a live recreation of a traditional agricultural life that began to disappear back in the 1950s. The “Day of Traditions” relives the characteristic bustle of fieldwork and returns to where the neighbours gathered to thresh or strip. A set of scenes will recall images from another era where you will see the land being plowed with a team and how branches and young crops were planted in this month of May. An event in which new generations may be impregnated with the ethnography and popular culture of the Canary Islands.
On this occasion, this day is dedicated to working the land and traditional trades, with a walking route, through various emblematic moments in living memory. Through the different streets of the neighbourhood will be where we see threshing, plowing, shepherds, and the work of the field as well as crafts in exhibitions. The whole tour will be animated with music from different music groups that will perform throughout the day.
Park in Tenteniguada and take the shuttle bus up
Also this Sunday, there will be a free shuttle from the nearby village of Tenteniguada, on the main GC41 between Valsequillo and San Mateo, that will link with the event in El Rincón de Tenteniguada, from the morning, every 15 minutes (from 09:30-17:00). Parking space has been set up in Tenteniguada where the free shuttle will take visitors to the bus stop in El Rincón.
Telde Manga Fair | 17-18 May
Sardina del Sur, Santa Lucía | Fiestas San Isidro Labrador | Until Sunday
Sardina del Sur in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirajana celebrates the San Isidro Labrador festivities from May 10th to 18th. The Sardina Neighbourhood Association, in collaboration with the Santa Lucía de Tirajana City Council, has prepared an extensive program of festivities that includes a choir gathering, a cooking competition, children’s parties, open-air dances, Primary Sector Days, a performance by Non Trubada, and a pilgrimage.
On Friday, May 16th
at 17:00 there will be a children’s party with inflatables.
at 21:00 concert by Non Trubada in the former chapel.
Agricultural Week
On Saturday, May 17th
19:00 Romería, the pilgrimage will take place through the town’s streets. Departuring from the parking lot in front of the Policarpo Báez school.
22:30 Verbena, a lively street party enlivened by Dúo Purpurina
On Sunday, May 18th
at 09:00 in the morning, there will be a livestock exhibition in the parking for the school
11:00 Church service, followed by a religious procession with the image of San Isidro
at 14:00 popular paella.
Carrizal, Ingenio | Fiestas San Isidro de Labrador | 15-18 May
El Carrizal in the municipality of Ingenio is celebrating festivities in honour of San Isidro Labrador between 15-18 May 2025.
Program:
On Thursday, 15 May – The Feast of Saint Isidro
17:30 The religious services will begin with the Triduum in honor of the saint.
18:00 the Holy Rosary will be recited, leading to the celebration of the Eucharist and the offering of the children to Saint Isidro
On Friday, 16 May 16
at 18:00 the program continues with Mass
at 20:00 Zanga tournament in the Plaza del Buen Suceso
at 21:30 Rock concert in the Parque del Buen Suceso, featuring performances by Hackers and Evergreen.
Saturday, 17 May
11:00-14:00 The day is dedicated to children and families, with inflatable rides, a craft workshop, and face painting in Buen Suceso Park
Afternoon activities will begin around 17:00 with workshops, children’s games, and family activities as a prelude to the 29th AFC Guayadeque Children’s Folklore Festival, which will begin at 19:30 at the same venue.
19:00 Mass in the parish
22:00 The night will culminate with a Night of Parranda and Enyesques in the plaza, featuring a performance by the Parranda El Viejo Cafetín, followed by more music from Apolo. 00:00 At midnight, a fireworks display will announce the arrival of the main day of the festivities.
Sunday, 18 May: The main events will take place
From 10:00 to 15:00 you can visit the Artisan and Agricultural Market on Calle Sor Josefa Morales, as well as the Livestock Fair and Exhibition at the Barranco de Guayadeque Fairgrounds from 10:00 to 13:00.
At 11:00 the Solemn Eucharist will be celebrated in honor of San Isidro, sung by AFC Guayadeque, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Upon exiting the throne of the patron saint, the group will perform the “Malagueña de Gran Canaria.” On this day, a heartfelt tribute will also be paid to José Viera Santana, known as “Pepín Viera,” a man deeply connected to his land and traditions, in front of the parish church after the Mass.
After the procession of the patron saint’s image, a toast will be offered with traditional clothes (while supplies last) and a traditional festival in the plaza by Yet Garbey and Buena Vibra. The festivities will conclude with a flourish at 20:00 in the Parque del Buen Suceso with a performance by Cristina Ramos and Benito Cabrera, two great figures of Canarian and national music.
Food Truck LPA Music Fest 2025 | 16-17 May ***Ticket Event
The Food Truck Lpa Music Fest offers two days of music and fun on the city’s waterfront, featuring tribute bands to famous floats and cover music.
On Friday, May 16:
18:00-01:30 The musical lineup includes Tribu-G (a Hombres G tribute band), Minoría absoluta (a tribute to Extremadura), El canto del gallo (a tribute to El canto del loco), and The Miracle (a tribute to Queen).
On Saturday, May 17:
18:00-23:30 Los 600, Los Lola, Los Salvapantallas, and Aseres
Tickets are available from TaoTickets.es (€8, €11, €14)
29th Quick Painting Competition | Mesa y López | Saturday 17th
The Mesa y López Commercial Zone Business Association is once again organising its Quick Painting Competition this Saturday.
The prize money for this twenty-ninth edition reaches a total of €18,000, divided into four categories: Adults (18 and over); Youth (14 to 17); Children (8 to 13); and Alevines (0 to 7).
Over the years, thanks to all its members and sponsors, the Mesa y López Association has made this competition a well-established event in Canarian social life, a meeting place for culture and art, making it a must-see on the city’s cultural calendar.
The competition takes place between 10:00 and 15:00, weather permitting.
For more information, visit the official website of the Mesa y López shopping area .
Fiestas Las Coloradas - Virgen de Fátima, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria | Until Sunday
The Las Coloradas neighbourhood in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria is celebrating their festivities in honour of the Virgin of Fatima between 9-18 May 2025. The festive program includes street parties, children’s activities, religious events, traditional games, and sporting events.
Friday, 16 May:
19:00 HiFi for children and adults. Following the festivities, there will be an Armonía Show concert in the neighbourhood square.
On Saturday, 17 May
09:00 A Canary Island pelota tournament
14:00 Flower carpets will be laid on Jesús Nazareno and Padre Morales Melero streets
20:30 A Canarian night with folklore groups will be held, and the closing festival open-air dance with the Arena Group will be held at 22:30
On Sunday, 18 May
18:00 Las Coloradas will celebrate the main day of its festivities with the celebration of the Eucharist and the subsequent procession of the Virgin through the neighbourhood streets, which will include a fireworks display. Beforehand, there will be a singles vs. married soccer match (at 10:00).
LPA | NEW!! CITY SIGHTSEEING BOAT CRUISE
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria launches a boat tour service around the Port of Las Palmas and the city’s southern coast. This excursion, an initiative of City Sightseeing, complements the city’s tourism and leisure offerings thanks to an agreement between the multinational company and the operator Bahía Cat.
This new tour offers a new panoramic view of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and highlights the value of the Port of Las Palmas, the largest and most important in the mid-Atlantic, as well as the excellent conditions of the bay of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the unique views that the capital of Gran Canaria offers from the sea.
City Sightseeing Las Palmas de Gran Canaria offers this new service with a 17.85-meter-long, 5.40-meter-wide catamaran with a capacity for 115 passengers.
• The price for visitors is €20, although it can be enjoyed in combination packages with the tourist bus. For island residents, the boat trip costs €10 (€14 with the tourist bus).
• This new boat tour departs twice daily from Wilson Pier, at 11:00 and 16:00, lasting 60 minutes, including audio-guided commentary and a welcome drink.
SPORT | Transgrancanaria Bike | Until Sunday
The 10th edition of the Fred. Olsen Express Transgrancanaria Bike is held from 15-18 May 2025 in the south of Gran Canaria. It is a benchmark MTB race in the Canary Islands and included in the International Cycling Union (UCI) calendar.
The Transgrancanaria Bike will repeat the four-stage open format, with riders able to participate in all of them (All Stages) or individually. The first stage will be on Thursday, May 15, starting from the Cañón del Águila; 45.6 kilometers with 470 meters of elevation gain to kick off the adventure. On Friday, the Time Trial will take place from Parque Sur to Ayagaures; 23.5 kilometers of pure excitement with 608 meters of elevation gain. On the third day, it will be the turn of the eagerly awaited XCO from the Barranco de Maspalomas; a 5.5-kilometer circuit with 700 meters of elevation gain where cyclists must complete six laps for a total of 33 kilometers. To round out the weekend, athletes will tackle the longest and highest stage: 69.7 kilometers with 1,261 meters of elevation gain, starting and finishing in Parque Sur in Maspalomas. This final stage will also offer registration for the E-Bike category, which will start in Ayagaures and finish in Parque Sur.
“Remember that sporting event like this will also mean hundreds of cyclists on the roads and then some road closures”
|1
|Thursday, May 15
|45.6 km
|Cañón del Águila (circular)
|2
|Friday, May 16
|23.4 km
|Maspalomas – Ayagaures
|3
|Saturday, May 17
|33.65 km (six laps of 5.5 km)
|XCO – Maspalomas Ravine
|4
|Sunday, May 18
|69.7 km
|Maspalomas (circular)
The road closures will affect several roads on Gran Canaria. This will include a combination of partial road closures and complete road closures from May 15 to 18.
Approximately 09:25 to 15:00, depending on the road section.