El Carrizal in the municipality of Ingenio is celebrating festivities in honour of San Isidro Labrador between 15-18 May 2025.

Program:

On Thursday, 15 May – The Feast of Saint Isidro

17:30 The religious services will begin with the Triduum in honor of the saint.

18:00 the Holy Rosary will be recited, leading to the celebration of the Eucharist and the offering of the children to Saint Isidro

On Friday, 16 May 16

at 18:00 the program continues with Mass

at 20:00 Zanga tournament in the Plaza del Buen Suceso

at 21:30 Rock concert in the Parque del Buen Suceso, featuring performances by Hackers and Evergreen.

Saturday, 17 May

11:00-14:00 The day is dedicated to children and families, with inflatable rides, a craft workshop, and face painting in Buen Suceso Park

Afternoon activities will begin around 17:00 with workshops, children’s games, and family activities as a prelude to the 29th AFC Guayadeque Children’s Folklore Festival, which will begin at 19:30 at the same venue.

19:00 Mass in the parish

22:00 The night will culminate with a Night of Parranda and Enyesques in the plaza, featuring a performance by the Parranda El Viejo Cafetín, followed by more music from Apolo. 00:00 At midnight, a fireworks display will announce the arrival of the main day of the festivities.

Sunday, 18 May: The main events will take place

From 10:00 to 15:00 you can visit the Artisan and Agricultural Market on Calle Sor Josefa Morales, as well as the Livestock Fair and Exhibition at the Barranco de Guayadeque Fairgrounds from 10:00 to 13:00.

At 11:00 the Solemn Eucharist will be celebrated in honor of San Isidro, sung by AFC Guayadeque, which celebrates its 50th anniversary this year. Upon exiting the throne of the patron saint, the group will perform the “Malagueña de Gran Canaria.” On this day, a heartfelt tribute will also be paid to José Viera Santana, known as “Pepín Viera,” a man deeply connected to his land and traditions, in front of the parish church after the Mass.

After the procession of the patron saint’s image, a toast will be offered with traditional clothes (while supplies last) and a traditional festival in the plaza by Yet Garbey and Buena Vibra. The festivities will conclude with a flourish at 20:00 in the Parque del Buen Suceso with a performance by Cristina Ramos and Benito Cabrera, two great figures of Canarian and national music.