Forest fire alert

Territorial scope: islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife. On Gran Canaria, from elevations of 200m upwards on the north of the island, and from elevations of 400m upwards in the west, south and east.

Observations:

Predictions for an episode with very high maximum temperatures, which may exceed 37º on Gran Canaria, and 34º on the islands of El Hierro, La Palma, La Gomera and Tenerife, accompanied by winds that could be strong on the summits, and progressive entry of calima in the mid to higher altitudes, especially on Tenerife.

The population is urged to follow the following self-protection advice from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies.

MaximumTemperature alert

Territorial scope: islands of Gran Canaria, Fuerteventura and Lanzarote.

Observations: a significant episode of heat, with rising maximum temperatures, which may exceed 37ºC in Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura, and slightly lower values ​​on the island of Lanzarote.

The episode will begin on the 27th in the middle of Gran Canaria, while on the coasts it will mainly affect the southern and western slopes. From the 28th it will extend to Fuerteventura and Lanzarote, where it will mainly affect areas inland on these islands.

The population is urged to follow the following self-protection advice from the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies.