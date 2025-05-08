A lovely local fiesta, often the first of the big summer fiestas is the patronal saint’s celebration in honour of the Holy Trinity. ‘Fiestas Patronales en honor a la Santísima Trinidad’ in the southern residential neighbourhood of El Tablero, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland from 8-18 May 2025.

The festivities this year are dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the construction of the church and its parish centre. The program includes the traditional pilgrimage, the descent of the branch, and the great paella, as well as performances such as Nia, Gran Diosas, and the comedy performance by Petite Lorena.

There is also a Fun Fair

This Weekend:

Thursday 8 May:

at 12:00 Flyers and ringing of the bells

20:30 The festivities will kick off with the opening speech at Plaza Pública by the Coordinator of Social and Cultural Collectives of El Tablero, followed by a performance by Los Gofiones at 21:30

Friday, 9 May

19:00 The announcing parade

21:00 Gala for the Selection of the Pilgrim and Children’s Pilgrim at Plaza Pública

23:00 Music performances by Gran Diosas (tribute to the great international and national divas of pop) and DJ J.Marre

Saturday 10 May:

at 18:00 Romería, a pilgrimage offering with all dressed in traditional Canarian outfits with carts, floats, and various vehicles, full of offerings to their patron saint, being brought down to the church with a mixture of solemn ceremony, exuberant traditional music, and much honey rum!

Route: Pabellón de Deportes -> Calle Brasil -> Calle Buenos Aires -> Calle Venezuela to Plaza Pública El Tablero

Fireworks display

23:00 Verbena, a lively street party enlivened by Star Music, Leyenda Joven and Mallombé

Sunday 11 May:

11:00 The 9th Pet Meeting with a demonstration of dog training and educational skills at Plaza Pública **** check the last photo if you want to join in with your pet

17:00 Family Grand Prix at the El Talbero football field (new event; fun obstacle course filled with inflatables designed for adults and children alike)

20:00 the plaza will host an open-air Family Cinema, with popcorn available.

Still to come…

Monday 12 May:

17:00 Kids animation

18:00 Gala of the Local schools of dance and sports

Tuesday 13 May:

18:00 workshops and traditional Canarian games at Plaza Pública

Wednesday 14 May:

17:00 “Día de Feria” special prices at the fun fair

19:30 Inauguration of the photograph exhibition at the church

21:00 XXIII Meeting of Juan Gil Soloists will be held at the Plaza

Friday 16 May:

18:00 Children’s activities

21:00 Scala en HI-FI

Music at the Plaza by Nia, Ochentour and DJ Ardy

Saturday 17 May:

at 16:00 the Bajada de la Rama with the Guiniguada Band. The lowering of the branch procession ( a quirky prehispanic tradition still included in many of the main island main celebrations). Route normally from the IES school to the Plaza via the main streets.

17:00 Foam Party

at 23:00 Dance your night away with music at the Plaza by Armonía Show, Ritmo Bakano and DJ Yunes, and the day will conclude with a pyrotechnic show at midnight.

SUNDAY 18 MAY:

at 12:00 the solemn religious function will be celebrated with the Mass Sung which will give way to the procession in honour of the Holy Trinity through the streets.

at 14:00 The Great Paella will be held outside the El Tablero Municipal Sports Pavilion enlivened by ‘Banda Guiniguada’

at 15:00 Solajero festival with Paco Guedes and DJ Ochentour.

at 21:30 The End of the Party Gala with performances by comedian Petite Lorena (in spanish=)