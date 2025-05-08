What a weekend ahead! Though the weather forecast is looking a bit grey, there are some great events going on, like the Gran Canaria Me Gusta food and produce fair at the INFECAR in Las Palmas, with much of the event indoors, in the main exhibition halls.
The island of eternal spring is taking just a little break, at least when it comes to weather this weekend. Not to worry as Fairs, Fiestas, and Festivals will fill up with various types of crowd. Here are just some of our top picks!
• “Gran Canaria Me Gusta” fair to explore in INFECAR this weekend, and it’s all about our island with a humble entry fee of 1,50€
• In the south, there are double festivities in Maspalomas as El Tablero are celebrating their patron saint festivities, and Pride Maspalomas is happening same time. On Saturday, there is a parade in Playa del Inglés as well as a traditional Romería, a pilgrimage in El Tablero. Both events will mean traffic restrictions throughout the area. Best to use public transport, and get in place early.
In Puerto de Mogán the long-awaited Jazz festival has just started.
• Art, music, gastronomy, performances, and theater activities are on offer during the Soltura Festival in Santa Brígida
• Gáldar in Flower exhibition free to enjoy on the streets of the centre until 20 May
• There are Patron Saints festivities for San Isidro (the patron saint of farmers’), and the Virgen of Fatima going on at the moment, in mountain and agricultural areas and there are a few romerías to enjoy and then some…
Check even more events on TheCanaryGuide calendar
#GranCanaria Weather for the weekend ahead
Upcoming events:
15-18 May • Transgrancanaria Bike
18 May • Day of Traditions in Ríncon del Tenteniguada, Valsequillo
23-25 May • Operation Kilo – Food Drive
24-25 May • Gran Canaria Livestock Fair in Arucas
25 May • Strawberry, Potato & Millo Fair in Valsequillo
30 May – 1 June • Products of the Land Fair 2025 in San Mateo
30 May The Canary Islands Day
30-31 May • Gran Canaria Rally
4-8 June • Gáldar Pride 2025 – Summer Carnival 🌈
6-8 June • FIMAR, The International Sea Fair in LPA
12-15 June • “Music Meets Tourism” Festival in Maspalomas
13-14 June • ‘Feria de la Zafra’, The Harvest Fair in El Tablero, SBT
4-27 July • Canarias Jazz y Más International Festival
11 July – 3 August • Fiestas del Carmen Mogán
18-20 July • Maspalomas Costa Canaria Soul Festival 2025
9-12 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival LPA
💫 In the Canary Islands, you can observe the Lyrids meteor shower from April 16-25, peaking around April 22, and the Eta Aquarids from April 19 to May 28, peaking around May 5-6, both associated with Halley’s Comet. 💫
Upcoming bank holidays 2025:
Thursday 15 May – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
Friday, May 30 – Public Holiday in the Canary Islands – Canary Islands’ Day, Día de Canarias
Monday 9 June – Local bank holiday in Valleseco: Patron Saint of the municipality San Vicente Ferrer
Friday 13 June – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de San Antonio. Local bank holiday in Santa Brígida: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Monday 16 June – Local bank holiday in Moya: Festividad de San Antonio de Padua
Tuesday 24 June – Local bank holiday in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria: Conmemoración de la Fundación de la Ciudad, Commemoration of the Foundation of the City.Local bank holiday in Telde, Artenara, Arucas, Valsequillo: Festividad de San Juan/ San Juan Bautista
Friday 27 June – Local bank holiday in Teror: Festividad del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús
Wednesday 16 July – Local bank holiday in Mogán: Festividad de la Virgen del Carmen
Friday 25 July – Local bank holiday in Gáldar: Feast of Santiago Apóstol- Festividad de Santiago Apóstol and a local bank holiday in San Bartolomé de Tirajana: Festividad de Santiago Apóstol
🌤️ (Source: AEMET – Agencia Estatal de Meteorología, Spain’s official weather agency)
The Canary Guide #GranCanariaWeather
We are happy to supply forecasts for specific towns, events, or areas!
☀️ Weekend Weather Tips for Gran Canaria
🌦️ The Canary Guide – #GranCanariaWeather
📅 Weekend Weather Tips | 9–11 May 2025
🔔 Plus: Outlook for the Week Ahead
☁️ General Overview:
A mixed May weekend ahead. Expect changing skies, scattered showers, and mild temperatures. Southern Gran Canaria may stay drier, though rain and wind are expected at times, especially inland and on exposed slopes.
🔹 Friday 9 May – Mild, cloud increasing later
🌤️ Morning: Bright spells, especially inland and on the east.
☁️ Afternoon: Cloud increasing in the south and west.
🌧️ Rain: Low chance (10–15%) of light, scattered showers, mostly early morning.
🌬️ Wind: Light from the south, increasing to moderate on exposed slopes.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 18°C / 23°C
🌡️ South (Maspalomas/Playa del Inglés): 17–24°C
🌊 Sea: Moderate swell
🔆 UV Index: 10 (Very High)
🔹 Saturday 10 May – Wet start in places, sunnier later
🌧️ Morning: Cloudy across the southwest with high probability (up to 100%) of light to moderate rain.
🌤️ Afternoon: Drying out in most areas; sunny spells likely in the south and southeast.
🌬️ Wind: Southwest winds, occasionally strong in exposed mountain areas.
🌡️ Las Palmas: 20°C / 26°C
🌡️ South: 18–25°C, improving conditions by afternoon
🌊 Sea: Moderate swell
🔆 UV Index: 10
🎯 Best for: Afternoon beach strolls after the rain clears, inland excursions late day
🔹 Sunday 11 May – Cloud and scattered showers
☁️ Morning: Patchy cloud, especially on eastern slopes.
🌧️ Afternoon: Light, scattered rain showers possible across the north and east.
🌬️ Wind: Northwest, moderate in the interior
🌡️ Las Palmas: 18°C / 22°C
🌡️ South: 17–24°C
🌊 Sea: Moderate conditions
🔆 UV Index: 10
🎯 Best for: Coastal activities in the south, rain gear if heading to the north or interior
📍 Regional Highlights
🌴 South (Maspalomas, Mogán):
Friday: Partly sunny, mild
Saturday: Rain in morning, clearing by afternoon
Sunday: Dry and calm
Temps: 24–25°C | Best day: Saturday PM
🌥️ North (Las Palmas, Arucas):
Variable cloud all weekend, risk of light drizzle Saturday and Sunday
Temps: 22–24°C | Best day: Friday
⛰️ Interior & Summits:
Unsettled, with shower risks Friday and Sunday
Temps: 21–23°C | Best day: Saturday late morning
🔮 Week Ahead Outlook: 12–14 May 2025
🔸 Monday 12 May
☁️ Cloudy on eastern slopes midday
🌧️ Possible weak showers inland
🌬️ Light NW winds
🌡️ Las Palmas: 18°C / 23°C
🔸 Tuesday 13 May
🌦️ Increased cloud cover with a high (80%) chance of rain in the north and inland
🌬️ Moderate NW winds
🌡️ 16–24°C
🔸 Wednesday 14 May
🌥️ Partly cloudy with 45% rain chance
🌡️ 15–24°C
🌬️ Winds easing
✅ Weekend Summary
|Feature
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|☀️ Best for sun
|Morning (south)
|Afternoon (south)
|South coasts
|☔ Rain risk
|Low (early)
|High (AM SW)
|Moderate (east)
|🌬️ Wind
|Light → Moderate
|Moderate–Strong
|Light–Moderate
|🧴 UV Index
|10 (Very High)
|10 (Very High)
|10 (Very High)
📝 Advice:
Take rain gear for hikes and outings in the north or interior.
Sun protection remains essential despite the clouds.
South is still the best bet for beach time, especially by Saturday afternoon.
🔔 Thoughts: Why Southern Gran Canaria?
Gran Canaria’s unique climate zones mean that the southern coast enjoys warm, stable weather year-round, while the north sees more clouds and occasional drizzle.
🌊 Planning a beach day? Head to Maspalomas before noon for the warmest sun and lowest winds!☀️🌴
It is worth remembering that all temperatures are measured in the shade, weather night time lows or day time highs, with direct sunlight increasing expected temperatures by at least 5º-10º or more, depending on which side of the island you find yourself.
Jump to #WeekendTips
#WeekendTips 9-11 May 2025
Gran Canaria Me Gusta - fair @ INFECAR | 9-11 May
Infecar in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria hosts the 12th ‘Gran Canaria Me Gusta’ Fair this weekend, from Friday to Sunday, a benchmark event for local produce and gastronomy
- The fair will bring together 95 exhibitors, 20 municipalities, and 110 companies, exceeding the participation figures of previous years
- A full program of activities, tastings, and workshops for all audiences.
- Last year’s edition attracted more than 13,000 people in search of unique gastronomic experiences and zero-mile products.
- In addition to the food and primary sector exhibits, visitors will be able to discover, taste, and purchase a wide variety of island products throughout the weekend, from cheeses and wines to honey, oils, fruits, vegetables, gofio, fish products, and traditional pastries, directly from the producers.
Local produce and the island’s gastronomy will once again take center stage at the Gran Canaria Me Gusta Fair, “Gran Canaria, I Like It”, which will return from May 9 to 11 to Infecar, the Gran Canaria Fair, as the primary sector’s premier showcase.
In this edition, under the slogan “Local Produce, Unique Identity,” the fair continues to highlight the primary sector and promote the consumption of zero-mile products. It also offers unique experiences through a program of exhibitions, tastings, and activities for lovers of local produce and innovative and disruptive culinary offerings.
Opening hours:
Friday and Saturday 09:30-19:30
Sunday 09:30 – 16:00
The entry fee is a symbolic €1.50 for +12 years olds
You can also book your ticket online from tureservaonline
Fiestas El Tablero - Patron Saint festivities of the Holy Trinity | 8-18 May
A lovely local fiesta, often the first of the big summer fiestas is the patronal saint’s celebration in honour of the Holy Trinity. ‘Fiestas Patronales en honor a la Santísima Trinidad’ in the southern residential neighbourhood of El Tablero, on the other side of the GC-1 from Sonnenland from 8-18 May 2025.
The festivities this year are dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the construction of the church and its parish centre. The program includes the traditional pilgrimage, the descent of the branch, and the great paella, as well as performances such as Nia, Gran Diosas, and the comedy performance by Petite Lorena.
There is also a Fun Fair
This Weekend:
Thursday 8 May:
at 12:00 Flyers and ringing of the bells
20:30 The festivities will kick off with the opening speech at Plaza Pública by the Coordinator of Social and Cultural Collectives of El Tablero, followed by a performance by Los Gofiones at 21:30
Friday, 9 May
19:00 The announcing parade
21:00 Gala for the Selection of the Pilgrim and Children’s Pilgrim at Plaza Pública
23:00 Music performances by Gran Diosas (tribute to the great international and national divas of pop) and DJ J.Marre
Saturday 10 May:
at 18:00 Romería, a pilgrimage offering with all dressed in traditional Canarian outfits with carts, floats, and various vehicles, full of offerings to their patron saint, being brought down to the church with a mixture of solemn ceremony, exuberant traditional music, and much honey rum!
Route: Pabellón de Deportes -> Calle Brasil -> Calle Buenos Aires -> Calle Venezuela to Plaza Pública El Tablero
Fireworks display
23:00 Verbena, a lively street party enlivened by Star Music, Leyenda Joven and Mallombé
Sunday 11 May:
11:00 The 9th Pet Meeting with a demonstration of dog training and educational skills at Plaza Pública **** check the last photo if you want to join in with your pet
17:00 Family Grand Prix at the El Talbero football field (new event; fun obstacle course filled with inflatables designed for adults and children alike)
20:00 the plaza will host an open-air Family Cinema, with popcorn available.
Still to come…
Monday 12 May:
17:00 Kids animation
18:00 Gala of the Local schools of dance and sports
Tuesday 13 May:
18:00 workshops and traditional Canarian games at Plaza Pública
Wednesday 14 May:
17:00 “Día de Feria” special prices at the fun fair
19:30 Inauguration of the photograph exhibition at the church
21:00 XXIII Meeting of Juan Gil Soloists will be held at the Plaza
Friday 16 May:
18:00 Children’s activities
21:00 Scala en HI-FI
Music at the Plaza by Nia, Ochentour and DJ Ardy
Saturday 17 May:
at 16:00 the Bajada de la Rama with the Guiniguada Band. The lowering of the branch procession ( a quirky prehispanic tradition still included in many of the main island main celebrations). Route normally from the IES school to the Plaza via the main streets.
17:00 Foam Party
at 23:00 Dance your night away with music at the Plaza by Armonía Show, Ritmo Bakano and DJ Yunes, and the day will conclude with a pyrotechnic show at midnight.
SUNDAY 18 MAY:
at 12:00 the solemn religious function will be celebrated with the Mass Sung which will give way to the procession in honour of the Holy Trinity through the streets.
at 14:00 The Great Paella will be held outside the El Tablero Municipal Sports Pavilion enlivened by ‘Banda Guiniguada’
at 15:00 Solajero festival with Paco Guedes and DJ Ochentour.
at 21:30 The End of the Party Gala with performances by comedian Petite Lorena (in spanish=)
MASPALOMAS PRIDE
The island’s biggest commercial dance party Maspalomas Pride is celebrated between 1-11 May 2025.
Here are all the free parties and other events to attend this weekend:
Friday 9 May:
21:00 ¡Friday Pride Night Live!
Presented by Roberto Herrera and Fruela. Artists: Gio Box – Agoney – Louis III.
23:59 Fiesta FREEDOM Beyond the Stars. DJs: Jose Lagares – Sergio Tyler – Melques Viber. Artists: Rebeka Brown.
Saturday 10 May:
16:00 – 19:00 Pride Parade
Route: starting from Avenida de Tirajana, to Avenida de Gran Canaria and finishing on Avenida de España
“The Parade will also mean road closures and parking restrictions in the area”
19:00 PRIDE PARTY. Plaza de Yumbo / Pride Park.
DJs: Iván Pequeño – Esteban López – Marc – Bernal – Adham – Joseph Wolf. Artists: Roxy Rosario – Nalaya.
Sunday 11
21:00 ¡Sunday Night Pride Closing Show!
Presented by Fruela and Rubén Dizá. Artistas: ABBASolutely – Carla Frigo.
23:59 Fiesta de Clausura FREEDOM Love is in the Air. DJs: Jonatan Tamayo – San Keryton. Artist: Fruela.
Jazz Festival 'Jazz in the Sun' Puerto de Mogán - Richard Leach's Sunshine Gang | Until 17 May
Jazz Festival ‘JAZZ in the SUN’ is in the idyllic surroundings of Puerto De Mogan.
RICHARD LEACH’S SUNSHINE JAZZ BAND entertains at the Marina Square Bandstand between 5-17 May 2025.
This is a wonderful annual event, a Jazz Festival in the most beautiful little tourist and fishing harbour on Gran Canaria, Puerto de Mogán. The live music Jazz festival by the amazing Richard Leach Jazz Band.
Music starts around 19:45 to 22:45 with a few days off. Remember to go early if you like to get a table.
The talented and colourful musicians scheduled to perform for Jazz in the Sun are Richard Leach (trombone), Gary Wood (trumpet), Jeremy Huggett (clarinet & tenor sax), Peter Robinson (banjo & guitar), Tomas Pederson (bass) and Jim Harney (drums).
The Jazz Experience is Sponsored by Billy’s Restaurant and Bar
GÁLDAR IN FLOWER | 30 APRIL - 20 MAY
🌼 Spring arrives in the streets of Gáldar’s historic centre this week, with the fifth edition of ‘Gáldar en Flor,’ which will run until May 20th. Thousands of flowers and plants, artistic compositions, and fantasies will beautify the heart of the municipality.
💐 As with every edition, Capitán Quesada Street and the area surrounding Plaza de Santiago will host ‘Gáldar en Flor,’ with geraniums, sunflowers, daisies, impatiens, hydrangeas, ferns, petunias, gerberas, and a wide selection of plants and flowers.
This is the spring edition of the ‘Flower Week’ (the other is celebrated in December) which takes advantage of the great variety available in the month of flowers par excellence to give colour to the historic centre of Gáldar
Fiestas Principales San Isidro, Gáldar
The main festivities of San Isidro (the patron saint of farmers’) are celebrated in the neighbourhood of San Isidro, in the municipality of Gáldar, between 30 April – 15 May 2025.
Among the most anticipated days for residents and visitors is Thursday, May 15th, the main day of the festivities. The day begins at 10:00 with the traditional cattle, goat, sheep, and donkey fair. It continues at 12:00 with the solemn Eucharist, and at 13:00 with the processional departure of the images of San Isidro and Santa María de la Cabeza, accompanied by a livestock parade and the awards ceremony. In the afternoon, at 17:30, the popular singer Pepe Benavente will perform, and at 19:30, the traditional flower battle will be held. Music will round off the day with the closing concert by the group Que Chimba.
Thursday 15 May is a local bank holiday in the municipality of Gáldar: The Feast of San Isidro Labrador- Festividad de San Isidro Labrador
This weekend:
Saturday 10 May:
18:00 Romería, the traditional pilgrimage offering featuring oxcarts, parrandas, and folklore groups, culminating in a lively taifa dance and festival.
Sunday 11 May:
12:00 Solemn eucharist, followed by a procession with the image and accompanied by the music band of the Royal City of Gáldar.
Patron Saint festivities in El Calero Telde | 30 April - 13 May
Patron saint festivities in honour of Our Lady of Fatima in the El Calero neighbourhood in the municipality of Telde between 30 April – 13 May 2025.
Highlights:
Saturday 10 May:
17:30 Romería pilgrimage
21:00 Performances by Aseres and Armonía Show at Plaza
Tuesday 13 May: Feast Day
20:00 religious service, followed by a procession
Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de Las Vegas 2025 | until Sunday
The neighbourhood of Las Vegas (yes, we have our own Las Vegas on Gran Canaria) in the municipality of Valsequillo is celebrating their main weekend of festivities in honour of Our Lady of Las Vegas.
Friday 9 May:
21:00 Scala en hifi for adults (well practised karaoke)
23:00 Verbena, a lively street party enlivened by Yeray Socorro
Saturday 10 May:
19:00 Romería, pilgrimage offering
22:00 Lively party with music
00:00 Fireworks display, followed by more music and dancing
Sunday 11 May: Main Day
09:30 Local Livestock fair
11:30 Tthreshing exhibition
13:00 Mas, followed by a religious procession with the image accompanied by the Banda Guiniguada
14:00 Cattle procession
15:00 Popular barbeque
16:00 Lively party enlivened by music
Soltura Festival | 9-10 May
The 5th edition of the SOLTURA Festival arrives this year in Santa Brígida with art, music, gastronomy, performances, and theater activities this Friday and Saturday
-The Soltura Festival will take over the historic centre on Friday and Saturday and will span eleven venues: Calle Nueva, Tenderete, El Calvario, Plaza de la Iglesia, Sala Lola Massieu, the Cultural Center, the Municipal Library, and the Ana Déniz Cultural Space, among others.
-The program includes thirteen concerts, fifteen activities, four street parades, storytelling, micro-theatre, poetry readings, and experiences for the whole family, as well as a participatory mural on Calle Nueva and seven workshops that require prior registration.
After the success of the four previous editions, held in the municipalities of Firgas, Valsequillo, Arucas, and Agaete Santa Brígida is preparing to host in May the fifth edition of the SOLTURA Festival, of Culture and Sustainability, organised by the Department of Culture of the Gran Canaria Island Council, through the CAAM (Atlantic Center of Modern Art),
The program includes more than thirty free multidisciplinary activities with a broad musical core that invites all audiences to celebrate art and culture from the essential perspective of sustainability. Across 11 stages located in the city center, the festival will offer, as in previous editions, activities ranging from exhibitions, workshops, microtheater, parades, performances, and storytelling, as well as a total of eleven concerts of different formats and musical genres.
The musical part of the program includes 11 concerts in various formats with groups and soloists such as Olga Cerpa and Mestisay, La Local Jazz Band, Aníba, Paco Perera, Fran Baraja, Yairis Rosa & Qarteson, Alegranza Folk, Parranda Al Toque, and the group La suerte de mi vida, which will bring to life a musical project based on a tribute to El Canto del Loco. Afro-Guinean music and dance will also be present with the group FOTE. The musical highlight of the event will be the group Entre Ilhas, with members from the four Atlantic archipelagos of Macaronesia, creators of the official anthem of this Soltura Festival.
Las Palmas de GC | "Open House" at Museo Elder de la Ciencia y la Tecnología | Saturday 10 May
DON’T MISS IT! This Saturday, May 10th, and in celebration of their 25th Anniversary, there is an invite to you to the “OPEN HOUSE” at the Elder Museum of Science and Technology. 😃
• FREE ADMISSION
• Unique activities and experiences.
💯 Science, technology, and much more.
• Open house.
• Opening hours: 10:00-20:00
LPA | "Las Arenas Market" : Made in the Canary Islands | 2-11 May
The Shopping Centre Las Arenas in the capital hosts a new edition of its renowned “Las Arenas Market: Made in the Canary Islands from May 2 to 11.
The shopping center’s Plaza de la Fuente, you’ll find stalls selling crafts, gifts, traditional products, accessories, fashion, and much more! Along with a packed program of activities and musical performances for all ages, and fun children’s entertainment for the little ones. The best part? Admission is completely free! You can visit the market during designated dates, from 11:00 to 21:00
🛍️ Crafts, fashion, accessories, gastronomy, and much more.
🎶 Live music: Kubacanaché and guest DJs.
👧🎨 Children’s workshops, face painting, and shows by Club Arenillo.
🚂🦖 The Dinosaur Train for the little ones!
🎁 Special giveaway: Win a family day pass at HD Hotels with your purchases
✨ And many more surprises!
LPA | NEW!! CITY SIGHTSEEING BOAT CRUISE
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria launches a boat tour service around the Port of Las Palmas and the city’s southern coast. This excursion, an initiative of City Sightseeing, complements the city’s tourism and leisure offerings thanks to an agreement between the multinational company and the operator Bahía Cat.
This new tour offers a new panoramic view of the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and highlights the value of the Port of Las Palmas, the largest and most important in the mid-Atlantic, as well as the excellent conditions of the bay of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and the unique views that the capital of Gran Canaria offers from the sea.
City Sightseeing Las Palmas de Gran Canaria offers this new service with a 17.85-meter-long, 5.40-meter-wide catamaran with a capacity for 115 passengers.
• The price for visitors is €20, although it can be enjoyed in combination packages with the tourist bus. For island residents, the boat trip costs €10 (€14 with the tourist bus).
• This new boat tour departs twice daily from Wilson Pier, at 11:00 and 16:00, lasting 60 minutes, including audio-guided commentary and a welcome drink.