The British Embassy in Madrid is inviting applications for the voluntary position of Honorary Consul on the island of Fuerteventura. This role is integral to supporting British nationals and fostering UK-Spain relations within the Canary Islands.

Role Overview

The Honorary Consul will act as a local liaison for the British government, providing assistance to British nationals in distress and facilitating communication with local authorities. Responsibilities include:

Offering consular support in emergencies, such as hospitalizations or detentions.

Assisting the British Embassy during crises.

Maintaining relationships with local institutions and businesses.

Representing British interests at official events.

Candidate Requirements

Applicants should possess:

Fluency in English and Spanish.

Valid Spanish residency documentation (TIE/NIE) and a Spanish driving licence.

A strong understanding of Fuerteventura’s local landscape and an established network.

Experience in public service or collaboration with local authorities is advantageous.

Terms of Appointment

Duration : Initial one-year term, with potential renewal for five years.

Commitment : Approximately four hours per week.

Compensation : Annual honorarium of €3,189 and reimbursement for authorized expenses.

Conditions: Appointment subject to UK security clearance and Spanish Foreign Office approval (exequatur).

Application Process

Interested candidates should submit a CV and cover letter, both in English, detailing their motivation and suitability for the role. Applications must be sent to Spain.Recruitment@fcdo.gov.uk by Tuesday, 27 May 2025.

For more information on working with the British Embassy in Madrid, please visit the