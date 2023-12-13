Image: Jose A. Puerto De Mogán, CC BY 2.0

Fortunately, the tourists managed to get back to the boat themselves and returned to the Port of Mogán where two ambulances from the Canary Emergency Service (SUC), one medicalized and the other for basic life support, were waiting for them. The response was completed by agents from the Mogán Local Police and the Civil Guard.

Upon reaching land, SUC medical personnel attended to the six tourists, who initially appeared to have minor erosions. Three of them were evacuated to the Maspalomas Health Center for a more thorough examination of their situation, and the other three were transferred to the Mogán Health Center. The boat’s skipper refused transfer as he did not present any injuries.