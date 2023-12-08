Jump to #WeekendTips
Just two weeks to go to start the long Yule Time Weekend and for some reason =) our #WeekendTips is heavily oriented towards holiday season events and festivities happening around Gran Canaria. Santa Lucía is celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities and Agaete the festivities of Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception this December. There are also two sporting events on the south of the island this weekend, as well as the Gran Canaria Bike Week.
More “Lights-On” events to enjoy this Friday and Saturday (there are still few more to come after this weekend). There is a lovely Christmas market in Sardina del Sur, which could be worth the visit as well as music performances and concerts all over the island. All things Christmassy! 🎅🎄🎁 The very busy Santa Claus can also be seen this weekend at the Christmas Market in Sardina and at Holidayworld Maspalomas.
Friday is a bank holiday in Spain but most shopping centres will be open on both Friday and Sunday since it is December, the season to be shopping.
Upcoming events:
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
13 December • Agaete – Christmas Tree & Lights-on event at 20:00 🎄🌟
11 December • Mogán – Christmas Lights-on event in Motor Grande Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria 🎄🌟
13 December – 2 January • XXV Semana de las Flores, The Flower Week in Gáldar 🌷🌸
15 December • SBT – Christmas Lights-on event at 20:30 on Avenida de Gáldar (San Fernando de Maspalomas) 🎄🌟
15-17 December • Christmas Market Vega de San Mateo 🎄🌟
16-17 December • Teror Trade Fair
17 December • Orange Fair of Telde 🍊🍊
20-23 December: Christmas House in Parque Sur de Maspalomas
22-23 December • Christmas Market Agaete 🎄🌟
22 December-31 December • Gáldar Xmas Market on Calle Fernando Guanarteme
26 December – 4 January • Planeta Gran Canaria INFECAR
5 January • Reyes Magos parades
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
A gorgeous December weekend to enjoy with temperatures on the rise for the weekend. There is no rain in the forecast and mostly sunshine is on the cards for Gran Canaria.
Highs reach up to 27-28ºC (in the shade) in the south and northwest during the daytime, and around 22ºC at the summit and 25º in the capital. A beautiful weekend is expected up until it’s Monday again and the temperatures go back down again by few degrees, and a chill will return to the night time air.
Friday: Cloudy intervals in the north and east. Little cloudy or clear in the rest. Maximum temperatures in slight rise and minimum temperatures in slight descent. Moderate northeast wind.
Saturday: Clear skies are expected except in the north, where it will be cloudy during the early morning and late hours of the day. In general, temperatures are slightly rising with maximums rising in the midlands and summits. Light wind from the northeast and moderate in extreme northwest and southeast. In the southwest, regime wind breeze. In the midlands and summits, moderate from the east.
Sunday: Intervals of high clouds. Temperatures without changes or slightly rising. Light wind from the east. In summits and midlands, moderate from the southeast.
FARO DE MASPALOMAS | 'CHRISTMAS & SOUL' CONCERT | FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER 🎄🌟
Ready to get into the Yule Time spirit with the “Christmas & Soul” concert this Friday? 🎄✨
As part of the town hall’s seasonal program 2023-24, the Plaza del Faro in Maspalomas will vibrate, starting at 20:00 with a spectacular concert by the “Family Soul Band”.
Come enjoy a night full of soul music and the best Christmas songs performed by talented musicians! 🎶 Don’t miss this unforgettable experience to start the Christmas season with the best rhythm and joy.
CHRISTMAS LIGHTS EVENTS ON GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND | TEROR - Valsequillo - VILLA DE MOYA
TEROR 🎄🌟 FRIDAY 8 DECEMBER
The lighting of the streets and the opening of the municipal Solidarity Nativity Scene will mark the official start of the program in Teror this Friday.
The municipal Nativity scene will be exhibited for the first time in the Parque de Sintes, and will remain open until January 5. This inauguration will be preceded by a children’s entertainment show in the Plaza del Pino. And at 21:00 The Lights-on event, with the Impronavidad show, also in the Plaza del Pino.
19:00-22:00 Children’s show, games and workshops at Plaza de Sintes
at 20:00 Inauguration of the Bélen, Nativity Scene in Parque de Sintes
at 21:00 Lights-on event and ‘Imponavidad’ show.
at 21:30 performance by gospel choir ‘Mlou’
at 22:30 concert by Señor Natilla
VILLA DE MOYA 🎄🌟 SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER
Christmas begins with the traditional lights on in Villa de Moya on Saturday at 20:00
This year, the theater students of the Municipal Arts Schools will be protagonists in the lighting show that will take place in the portico of the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria Church at 20:00, followed by a concert by Señor Natilla at 20:30 and then, in Pico Lomito Park, a water screen audiovisual show at 21:30.
The special day in the municipality will be accompanied by Sabores de Gran Canaria from 19:30, because Christmas is also savoured with gastronomy and on Calle León y Castillo, where the gastronomic Christmas of Moya will take place. An event that seeks to reinforce the municipality’s gastronomic proposal and in which all those who wish, will be able to taste tapas from different restaurants on Gran Canaria at the price of €3.50 including a drink.
Also at 19:00 The inauguration of the municipal Belén, the nativity scene and the exhibition of Misteries by Martina Falcón and Ciona Almeida in the Casa de la Cultura.
VALSEQUILLO DE GRAN CANARIA 🎄🌟 SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER
Valsequillo Lives Christmas with the lighting of the streets of the town centre on Saturday at 19:00
This year, as a novelty, the Valsequillo Town Council has put a skating rink in the Tifariti square, starting also on the 9th, free of charge, and a tourist train that will travel through several streets of the town, on Sunday, December 17, with the super Family Sunday. More than fifty events will take place in this tranquil mountain town during this Christmas to enjoy and share with the family.
On Saturday, at 18:00 the announcing street parade in the pedestrian area and at 19:00 “Llego La Navidad” ‘Christmas is Here’ show, followed by fireworks.
Ice Rink on plaza de Tifariti between 9 December – 5 January
Opening hours: 10December 12:00-14:00 and 17:00-20:00 / 11-15 December 17:00-20:00 / 16-17 December 11:00-14:00 and 17:00-21:00 / Closed 25 & 31 December and 1 January
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | BELÉN DE ARENA | UNTIL 8 JANUARY
The 18th edition of the traditional and ephemeral nativity scene BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity 2023-24 on Las Canteras Beach ( La Puntilla end). The artistic proposals of eight Christmas scenes have been modeled by nine sculptors, with the largest representation of Canarian artists in its history. This year, the Nativity Scene pays tribute to all the Canary Islanders who live outside their homeland.
This Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island and a must-visit every year.
5 December 2023 – 8 January 2024.
Opening hours: 10:00-22:00, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January from 10:00-20:00
Admission will be free and, as usual, donations made by visitors until the day of closing will be sent to the food banks of the Gran Canaria capital.
SARDINA DEL SUR CHRISTMAS MARKET | 8-10 DECEMBER | 🎅🎄✨
The Christmas Market is held in the Plaza de San Nicolás de Bari in Sardina del Sur in the municipality of Santa Lucía de Tirjana.
Gift items, crafts, pastries and a wide variety of products will be sold. In addition to the 20 stalls, there will be an enchanted forest and special lighting. Children’s activities, workshops, music, lively little street parades and many more surprises that you can enjoy this weekend in the Historic Centre of Sardina.
Opening hours:
On Friday 17:00-22:00
17:00-18:00 Lively rhythmic street parade
17:30-20:30 children’s crafts
18:00-20:30 Santa Claus visit 🎅
18:30-19:30 street parade
19:00-20:00 parade with Canarian music group
20:00-22:00 Los 600 concert
on Saturday 10:00-22:00
10:30-13:30 Children’s workshops
11:00-13:30 Santa Claus visit 🎅
12:00 MLOU Concert
18:30-19:30 street parade
17:00-20:30 Santa Claus visit 🎅
19:00-20:00 violinist Regina
19:00-20:30 Christmas street parade Achimencey
20:30-22:00 Performance Bejeque
on Sunday 10:00-14:00
10:30-13:30 Children’s workshops
11:00-12:00 street parade
11:00-14:00 Santa Claus visit 🎅
12:00-13:00 Willy the Magician
13:00-14:00 Christmas street parade
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS | CHRISTMAS MARKET HOTEL MARITIM PLAYA | 8-10 DECEMBER 🎅🎄✨
The 13th traditional and popular German style Weihnachtsmarkt; Christmas market, Mercado de Navidad at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés. The Christmas Market opens at 16:00. Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances and much more, even a visit from Papa Noel.
It takes place every Advent weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Probably for the last time in this form, according to the hotel themselves.
Next, and the last Christmas Market days: 15-17.12
CHRISTMAS IN MOGAN MALL, PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
and not forgetting the popular fountain show every Friday and Saturday at 20:00.
15-16 December: Children’s workshops from 17:30
Xmas Market 15-17 December and 21-23 DecemberOpening hours: 17:00-21:00 (except on 17 December 10:00:14:00
music, gastronomy, stalls, performances and characters
23 December: Children’s workshops
30 December: Gospel Choir from 18:30
3 January: black light sensory workshops from 17:30
4 January: Superheroes Show at 17:30
CHRISTMAS EVENTS & FESTIVITIES IN LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Christmas program 2023-24 features more than 150 musical, cultural, and leisure activities throughout the five districts. The capital will celebrate the most magical holidays of the year themed ‘A Christmas Story’, in tribute to the 180th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ publication “A Christmas Carol”.
Belén de Arena on Las Canteras Beach until 8 January 2024.
Highlights of the free events to enjoy this weekend:
Friday 8 December:
at 11:00 Children’s Fiesta at Parque infantil, La Minilla.
at 11:00 Street clown spectacle at Plaza de la Argentina.
Saturday 9 December:
at 11:00 street theatre clown spectacle at Plaza Vicente Halconero, Schamann.
at 12:00 Christmas Carols with Súbito Koral at Plaza de España and Ramblas de Mesa y López.
at 17:00 Christmas street parade – Ramblas de Siete Palmas.
at 19:30 Children’s voices- concert at Plaza de Las Coloradas.
Music in the Heart of Vegueta from 19:00
Music performances in different corners of Vegueta in three sets and at 22:00 concert by Midnight Soul. Free entry until full capacity.
• 19:00 | 20:00 | 21:00 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗹𝗮 𝗙𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗰𝗶ó𝗻 𝗠𝗮𝗽𝗳𝗿𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗮𝘀 (𝗰𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗼, 𝟲), 𝗔𝘂𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼 𝗕á𝗲𝘇
• 19:00 | 20:00 | 21:00 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗖𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗔𝗯𝗼𝗴𝗮𝗱𝗼𝘀 (calle Agustín Millares, 25), 𝗖𝗵𝗿𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗗ú𝗼
• 19:30 | 20:30 | 21:30 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼 𝗱𝗲 𝗟𝗼𝘀 𝗡𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗷𝗼𝘀 (calle Espíritu Santo), 𝗧𝗿í𝗼 𝗚𝗮𝗯𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗹 𝗥𝗼𝗱ó —piano, violin and chello
• 19:30 | 20:30 | 21:30 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗮 𝗱𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗻 𝗔𝗴𝘂𝘀𝘁í𝗻, 𝗜𝘃á𝗻 𝗤𝘂𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗮 𝗧𝗿í𝗼
• at 22:00 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘇𝗮 𝗱𝗲𝗹 𝗣𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗿 𝗡𝘂𝗲𝘃𝗼, 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗻𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝗹
Sunday 10 December:
at 12:00 Christmas Carols with Súbito Koral at Ramblas de Siete Palmas (in front of the commercial centre).
MESA Y LÓPEZ
TRIANA
In Zona Triana, the streets are already full of lights and the fir trees are in place in all the establishments.
This weekend, there are some fun activities on offer from Friday to Sunday 💫
This Friday at 18:30 enjoy a parade through the commercial area and remember to pay a visit to the Christmas Fairy at Triana 66 and take a photo from 18:00-20:00 🧚♀️
On Saturday from 11.30 to 13.30 and from 17.00 to 20.00 Christmas craft workshops at Triana 20 and 33 👩🎨 and a fun elf singer at the Espiral del Viento in the morning with games and minidisco 11:30-12:00 and 13:00-13:30 🎶 In addition, the Minions photocall from 18:00 to 20:00 at Triana 60 📷. Clown Rafaelillo show at Triana 91 at 17:30.
On Sunday11:30-13:30 Christmas workshops at 29 and 91. Games and minidisco at the Espiral del Viento 11:30-12:00 and 13:00-13:30 🎶
BIG BANG VINTAGE MARKET “ROCK & ROLL EN NAVIDAD 8 DECEMBER 🎄
Big Bang Vintage Market returns on Friday, 8 December to Occidental Hotel rooftop terrace with live music, DJ sessions, dance workshop, street food, a Tiki bar, and a wonderful market…
⭐Opening hours: 11:00-23:00
Opening 11:00 a.m.
J.LaFábrica Dj music
at 17:00 Rock & Roll dance workshop
at 20:00 Betty & The Bluestomps concert
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ with a Xmas flare in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00-14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
ANFI MOGÁN OPEN WATER - SWIMMING COMPETITION | SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER
It’s going to be a busy day at Anfi with the first test of the Open Water series 2023 – 2024 taking place this Saturday. This open water swimming competition celebrates its fifth edition in the municipality of Mogán with the finish line for all distances being Anfi del Mar.
at 14:15 the start of the 9200 metres from Playa de Mogán
at 16:30 the start of the 5300 metres from Amadores beach
at 17:30 the start of the 2000 metres from Playa de Arguineguín
at 17:30 Closing of the finish area at Playa de Anfi del Mar
at 18:00 Anfi del Mar Island: presentation of the trophies
LAS BURRAS BEACH, SAN AGUSTÍN | GRAN CANARIA AIR BATTLE | 6-10 DECEMBER
Las Burras Beach in San Agustín in the municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana is hosting the fifth edition of Gran Canaria Air Battle Kite & Wing Foil festival between 6-10 December 2023 in which around 40 national and international riders will participate in the competition open to all ages and levels.
Friday, 8 December: 10:00-17:00 tournament
Saturday, 9 December: 10:00-11:00 Beach Cleaning and between 11:00 – 17:00 tournament
Sunday, 10 December: 10:00-14:00 tournament and at 15:00 Awards ceremony
GRAN CANARIA BIKE WEEK | 3-10 DECEMBER
Gran Canaria Bike Week – La cicloturista is the cycling event on Gran Canaria that has been celebrated since 1988.
2023 marks the 35th year with an event held between 3-10 December 2023. Gran Canaria Bike Week is a combination of sports, tourism, gastronomy, history and much more… cycling through deep ravines, imposing volcanic craters and cliffs, next to the wonderful dunes of Maspalomas and the beaches of this fairytale island.
On Friday, 8 December:
Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas – Barranquillo Andrés – Pie de la Cuesta – La Aldea – El Risco – Agaete
On Saturday, 9 December:
Agaete – Hoya Pineda – Caideros – Fagagesto – Las Presas – Artenara – Tejeda – Tunte – Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas
On Sunday, 10 December:
Maspalomas – Taurito – Maspalomas
Hotel Suites&Villas by Dunas, GC-500 – Pasito Blanco – El Pajar – Arguineguín – Patalavaca – Puerto Rico – Amadores – Tauro – Taurito and then back again
“Remember, that when there is a sporting event happening on Gran Canaria it also means that there might be some brief traffic delays on the cycling routes or even road closures throughout the days planned.”