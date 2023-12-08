The municipal Nativity scene will be exhibited for the first time in the Parque de Sintes, and will remain open until January 5. This inauguration will be preceded by a children’s entertainment show in the Plaza del Pino. And at 21:00 The Lights-on event, with the Impronavidad show, also in the Plaza del Pino.

The lighting of the streets and the opening of the municipal Solidarity Nativity Scene will mark the official start of the program in Teror this Friday.

On Friday:

at 12:00 performance by group Ibaute (carpa en plaza de Sintes)

19:00-22:00 Children’s show, games and workshops at Plaza de Sintes

at 20:00 Inauguration of the Bélen, Nativity Scene in Parque de Sintes

at 21:00 Lights-on event and ‘Imponavidad’ show.

at 21:30 performance by gospel choir ‘Mlou’

at 22:30 concert by Señor Natilla

VILLA DE MOYA 🎄🌟 SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER



Christmas begins with the traditional lights on in Villa de Moya on Saturday at 20:00

This year, the theater students of the Municipal Arts Schools will be protagonists in the lighting show that will take place in the portico of the Nuestra Señora de Candelaria Church at 20:00, followed by a concert by Señor Natilla at 20:30 and then, in Pico Lomito Park, a water screen audiovisual show at 21:30.

The special day in the municipality will be accompanied by Sabores de Gran Canaria from 19:30, because Christmas is also savoured with gastronomy and on Calle León y Castillo, where the gastronomic Christmas of Moya will take place. An event that seeks to reinforce the municipality’s gastronomic proposal and in which all those who wish, will be able to taste tapas from different restaurants on Gran Canaria at the price of €3.50 including a drink.

Also at 19:00 The inauguration of the municipal Belén, the nativity scene and the exhibition of Misteries by Martina Falcón and Ciona Almeida in the Casa de la Cultura.

VALSEQUILLO DE GRAN CANARIA 🎄🌟 SATURDAY 9 DECEMBER

Valsequillo Lives Christmas with the lighting of the streets of the town centre on Saturday at 19:00

This year, as a novelty, the Valsequillo Town Council has put a skating rink in the Tifariti square, starting also on the 9th, free of charge, and a tourist train that will travel through several streets of the town, on Sunday, December 17, with the super Family Sunday. More than fifty events will take place in this tranquil mountain town during this Christmas to enjoy and share with the family.

On Saturday, at 18:00 the announcing street parade in the pedestrian area and at 19:00 “Llego La Navidad” ‘Christmas is Here’ show, followed by fireworks.