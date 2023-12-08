Responsible Driving:

It is imperative to avoid alcohol consumption while operating a scooter. Riding with a blood alcohol level above 0.5 gr/l or an exhaled breath alcohol level above 0.25 mg/l, or under the influence of drugs, can result in fines up to €1,000. Solo Riding:

Scooters are designed for individual use. Carrying multiple passengers is not only unsafe but also illegal. Appropriate Pathways:

Riders should stick to designated areas such as bike lanes, bicycle-friendly sidewalks, and 30 km/h zones. Riding on regular sidewalks or pedestrian areas, unless explicitly permitted (like in Calle Galicia), could lead to fines up to €100. Avoid Distractions:

Using mobile phones, headphones, or any device that impairs focus while riding is prohibited. This violation can attract a fine of up to €200. Speed Regulations:

Scooters must not exceed 25 km/h. Surpassing this speed limit can result in a hefty €500 fine. Safe Parking:

It’s important to park scooters in designated areas without obstructing traffic or pedestrians. Failure to comply can lead to a €200 fine. Visibility at Night:

Riding at night without proper lights and reflective clothing or accessories can incur fines up to €200. Helmet Use:

Although not mandatory for adults over 18, wearing a helmet is strongly recommended for all ages for safety. Age Restrictions:

Minors under 16 are prohibited from using electric scooters. Parents or guardians will be held responsible for any infringements by minors. Adherence to Traffic Rules:

All riders must respect traffic regulations, especially priority signs and instructions from authority figures. Violations of traffic rules can lead to fines up to €500 for serious offenses.

For detailed information about these ten rules, citizens can visit the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria City Council website.

These guidelines are not just a matter of legal compliance; they are vital for ensuring the safety of both scooter riders and pedestrians. As the popularity of personal mobility vehicles grows, so does the need for awareness and responsibility among their users. It’s essential for residents and visitors in the Canary Islands and across Spain to be informed and vigilant in adhering to these regulations, fostering a safe and harmonious environment for all.

The city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria started a pilot project of the public scooter rental system, known as ‘Sítyneta’, last September. This new system has 13 stations distributed mostly in the upper part of the city and offers a total of 87 scooters available to citizens.

The operation of ‘ Sítyneta ‘ will be similar to the ‘ Sítycleta ‘ bicycle rental system. Users will be able to access both options through a mobile application called ‘Moxsi’, which now includes integrated data and is available in the Apple and Google stores. To start using the service, users must create a profile, link a bank card and choose the payment and subscription method that best suits their needs.

The initial 13 stations of ‘Sityneta’ are located in various strategic points of the city, including the Sagulpa Central Office, the Hotel Santa Catalina, the Paseo de Chil con Góngora, the Municipal Women’s Center, among others. Before the end of the year, it is planned to put more units into circulation and expand the network with a second phase that will include additional stations in various parts of the city.