The authorities have activated an official missing persons search for one Olivia Karen Richardson, a 15-year-old, who was last seen on November 23 in the Agüimes area.

The youth is 1.60 meters tall and has short, straight, brown hair. The Spanish SOS Desaparecidos Association has provided the following telephone numbers for anyone who can provide information about Olivia’s whereabouts: 649952957 or 617126909.