The collaboration between the two airlines, said the companies involved, will improve the comfort of passengers who will be able to make these connections by buying a single ticket, which includes the stopover in Ponta Delgada, under a single flight code and with a single check-in.

From July 1 to September 24, Binter and Azores Airlines will work together to operate flights between the Canary Islands and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Logan International Airport (BOS).

In both cases, the flight to the US will depart from Gran Canaria at 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning to stopover in Ponta Delgada, from where a connection flight will take off at 6:00 p.m. In the opposite direction, the US departures will be on Fridays at 9:15 p.m., and connect from Punta Delgada at 10:30 a.m to the Canary Islands Archipelago.

In addition, airline is facilitating connections with these flights, using the inter-island flights in the Canary Islands, at no additional charge, making it possible to travel to or from any of the different islands throughout the Canaries’ archipelago for the same price, thanks to their extensive existing daily connectivity.

Direct flights from The Canary Islands to Azores

Starting next July 2, Binter will resume its direct flights from the Canary Islands to the Azores, which will depart, every Saturday, from Gran Canaria Airport at 08:30 am, to land in Ponta Delgada at 09:50 am. The return to the Canary Islands will take place at 10:30 a.m., to land at 1:40 p.m.

The flights are carried out with aircraft manufactured by Embraer. The E195-E2 is the quietest, cleanest, and most efficient single-aisle jet in its category, providing passengers with the experience of great comfort, since these aircraft, with a configuration of 132 seats, have a legroom distance of 31 inches between the rows to improve comfort for its occupants.