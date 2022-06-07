The regional airline, Binter, are to operate connections with New York and Boston between the months of July to September, in a shared route alongside SATA Azores Airlines. The flights will make a stopover at Ponta Delgada on their way to the North American continent. The Canarian flight company will also include any inter-island jumps in the Canary Islands, as part of the journey, for no additional cost.
The collaboration between the two airlines, said the companies involved, will improve the comfort of passengers who will be able to make these connections by buying a single ticket, which includes the stopover in Ponta Delgada, under a single flight code and with a single check-in.
From July 1 to September 24, Binter and Azores Airlines will work together to operate flights between the Canary Islands and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) and Logan International Airport (BOS).
In both cases, the flight to the US will depart from Gran Canaria at 8:30 a.m. on a Saturday morning to stopover in Ponta Delgada, from where a connection flight will take off at 6:00 p.m. In the opposite direction, the US departures will be on Fridays at 9:15 p.m., and connect from Punta Delgada at 10:30 a.m to the Canary Islands Archipelago.
In addition, airline is facilitating connections with these flights, using the inter-island flights in the Canary Islands, at no additional charge, making it possible to travel to or from any of the different islands throughout the Canaries’ archipelago for the same price, thanks to their extensive existing daily connectivity.
Direct flights from The Canary Islands to Azores
Starting next July 2, Binter will resume its direct flights from the Canary Islands to the Azores, which will depart, every Saturday, from Gran Canaria Airport at 08:30 am, to land in Ponta Delgada at 09:50 am. The return to the Canary Islands will take place at 10:30 a.m., to land at 1:40 p.m.
The flights are carried out with aircraft manufactured by Embraer. The E195-E2 is the quietest, cleanest, and most efficient single-aisle jet in its category, providing passengers with the experience of great comfort, since these aircraft, with a configuration of 132 seats, have a legroom distance of 31 inches between the rows to improve comfort for its occupants.
“Such a great idea to try, for those who wish to avoid having to travel via another major European hub, though there are not many low-cost places promoted on these flights, placing the currently available price point higher than other airlines, this is a much more direct way to travel across the Atlantic from the sub-tropical Canaries, with multiple options to fly to the US via other European cities which would likely require longer flight times and waiting for connections.”