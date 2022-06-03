June is here and the Summer season of 2022 is just getting started with a very busy first weekend of the month offering an opulent selection of events all across Gran Canaria. Remember to check for more from our website, www.thecanaryguide.com.
Not only are there the foundational festivities, celebrating 544 years of our island capital, starting this Friday, and the Patron Saint of San Fernando celebrations happening, but also Gáldar is celebrating its very first Pride event, and the big Southeast Fair is happening in Arinaga. Gran Canaria starts the summer with a bang with amazing events to explore, enjoy and experience.
Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, forecast a weekend starting with light breezes and some cloud cover, particularly on the north, with trade winds from the North East, and sunshine, prevailing throughout Saturday bringing coastal breezes from the south and east to the southern resort areas of Mogán and Maspalomas. All in all a lovely weekend to get out and about.
Saturday and Sunday look good all around the island. All in all average daytime temperatures should peak at a comfortable 26ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch warmer in direct sunlight, hitting perhaps 30ºC+, with night time temperatures rarely less than around 17 or 18ºC
• 3-26 JUNE, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
• FIESTAS FUNDACIONALES 2022
The Foundational Festivities for the 544th anniversary of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will kick off this Friday under the baton of José Brito, musician and precursor of Barrios Orquestados, who will be in charge of the proclamation that will begin the program of events in Plaza de Santa Ana, surrounded by several boys and girls who are part of this neighbourhoods musical initiative that began in 2011 in Tamaraceite.
After, at 21:00, the show Zarzuela Glam 3.0.’ will be performed by the Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Symphony Orchestra and the Gran Canaria Philharmonic Orchestra choir, which, on this occasion, will be accompanied by the voices of Sofía Esparza, Nancy Fabiola Herrera and Celso Albelo.
Free entry until all seats full.
Highlights for this weekend of the free events to attend:
On Friday
at 20:30 Pregón, proclamation by José Brito at Plaza de Santa Ana. The opening gala spectacle ‘Zarzuela Glam 3.0’ at 21:00 with Las Palmas Symphony Orchestra and the choir of the OFGC.
at 21:00 «Vereda tropical» in Parque Juan Pablo II. Olga Cerpa and the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
On Saturday
Music in the heart of Vegueta, the old quarter, starting at 19:30 in various courtyards of the historic center and squares San Agustín, Pilar Nuevo and The Royal Economic Society of Country friends.
23:00 the final concert in Plaza de Santa Ana.
• 3-5 JUNE, AGÜIMES
• FERIA DEL SURESTE 2022 – AGÜIMES
The 17th Agriculture, Handicrafts, Livestock and Tourism fair, The Southeast Fair, is held this weekend, from Friday to Sunday in Cruce de Arinaga, in the municipality of Agüimes.
There is an exhibition on Avenida de Ansite to support the activities of many small artisanal and agricultural producers while trying to raise awareness about the consumption of local produce; promoting the local tourist offer and providing the opportunity to expand trade in the area. All of this is combined with a totally festive atmosphere, with various performances and activities for children and adults, as well as lots of entertainment both traditional and modern.
Opening hours: Friday and Saturday 10:00-22:00 and on Sunday 10:00-15:00
“The Southeast Fair is not just any fair, it is the symbol of the unity of three towns, Ingenio, Agüimes and Santa Lucía, that joined forces 32 years ago to form the South East Commonwealth (Mancomunidad del Sureste) to fight against their common challenges in a part of the island ravaged by drought. It is the region’s most important event, in which farmers, producers and artisans in the area offer the very best of what they have.”
• SATURDAY, 4 JUNE, SANTA LUCÍA
• CARNAVAL DE VERANO
Santa Lucía de Tirajana celebrates Summer Carnival on Saturday, 4 June 2022 with a parade and carnival party.
The Summer Carnival in the street – with festivities centred in Vecindario – to make up for the events usually held between the months of February and March rescheduled due to the COVID restrictions.
Starting at 19:00, a multitude of carnival floats and various rebelling groups will cover almost the entire Avenida de Canarias from the Balos roundabout to Doctoral. After the carnival parade, at 20:00 in Plaza de San Rafael, a Verbena, street party, which will be animated by Mekánica by Tamarindos, Armonía Show and DJ Line.
“La cabalgata will leave at 19:00 from the Balos roundabout and will travel along the entire Avenida de Canarias to Doctoral. At the end of the tour of the 21 floats that have signed up and the mascaritas, the festival party will begin.”
• 3-5 JUNE, GÁLDAR
• GÁLDAR PRICE 2022
Gáldar is celebrating their first official Pride event 1-6 June 2022 and at the same time will recover part of their carnival events. The main acts will be at the Cultural Center of La Quinta, next to the municipal sports centre, where a big stage is installed to host all the events that recover the cultural programming in the open air.
On Friday, June 3, one of the most massive events will take place, with the Carnival and Diversity parade, which will fill the streets of the city centre with colour, ending in the cultural venue ‘La Quinta‘ where the Gáldar Pride Grand Gala will be held at 21:00, presented by Yanely Hernández and Rubén Dizá and will feature performances by Agoney and WRS, Romania’s representative at Eurovision 2022. At 23:30, the Popperas Party gala will be held, with performances by Malena Gracia and Yurena, ending the night with the Dj Drag Gio Performance.
On Saturday 4 the Plaza de Santiago will host one of the most fun moments for the whole family with the first Gáldar high heels race. And that night, in the cultural venue, the Gáldar Drag Queen Grand Gala will be held, presented by Roberto Herrera, Ruth Lorenzo and Drag Sethlas with performances by Blas Cantó, Drag Vulcano and Dj Ray Castellano, who will offer Dance Night in the same venue. The night will end with a Matrix Party, which will start at 01:30 with DJs, performances and other surprises.
Finally, on Sunday, June 5, from 10:00 to 16:00, a popular market for diversity will be held and at 11:00, the 1st LGTBIQ+ Short Film Contest will take place, to end the day with performances by Los Salvascreens and Armonía Show at 12:00 and 14:00. All events in Cultural venue ‘La Quinta’
All events have free admission to the capacity of the venue. In addition, direct bus lines will be enabled to transfer to Gáldar anyone who wishes to attend from Maspalomas, Vecindario, Telde or Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, after registering at: entraces.galdar.es.
• SUNDAY 5 JUNE, VILLA DE MOYA
• MOYA DULCE 2022
A gastronomic Fair “Moya Dulce 2022” this Sunday between 10:00-14:00. This “sweet” event is framed in the Patron Saint festivities of San Antonio de Padua in the municipality of Villa de Moya.
The Fair, which in its last edition in 2019 received some four thousand visitors, will be held on Calle Miguel Hernández from 10:00 to 14:00.
The day will be enlivened with a concert by Arístides Moreno & 101 Brass Band at 12:30.
Numerous activities for the little ones between 11:00-14:00 such as face painting and bouncy castles.
In addition, the traditional ‘Moya Dulce’ Pastry Contest takes place again. Exhibition of the desserts between 10:30 -11:00 and the awards at 12:15.
• 4-5 JUNE, TEROR
• FERIA DE COMERCIO TEROR
The Trade Fair of Teror this weekend “Feria de Comercio de Teror“. On Saturday and Sunday, Teror will celebrate its most important Trade Fair of the year under the slogan “Rulando por los comercios de Teror”, (“Going around the shops of Teror”), in which more than fifty establishments in the Casco will take their products to the streets, boosting the activity of the Teror Open Commercial Zone. The opening hours for the Fair, located throughout the city centre with stalls set up outside the establishments, will be on Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00 and on Sunday from 10:00 to 15:00.
“The Teror Trade Fair will open on Saturday at 10:00, with a lively street parade by Banda La Isleña and The Circus Troupé, which will tour the main streets of the Casco from Paseo González Díaz Boulevard.”
THE ROULETTE OF GIFTS. One of the main attractions of the Fair will be the Gift Roulette, which will be installed in the Plaza del Pino, where customers can exchange their ticket for a gift voucher for purchases greater than the amount set by each establishment participating in the fair.
CHILDREN’S ACTIVITIES. For the little ones, activities will be offered on both days. On Saturday, June 4, the family workshop “We make our organic garden” will take place at 11:00, 16:30 and 18:30, at the ‘La Casita de Norita’ stand located on Calle Nueva. And at 12:00 there will be a children’s performance with Rafaelillo Clown, also on Calle Nueva. On Sunday, June 5, there will be a parade for children with animated characters, from 11:00 to 14:00
FASHION SHOW. The fashion catwalk, presented by Los 40 Principales radio announcer Tony Aguilar, will be on Saturday at 17:30 on the Boulevard del Paseo González Díaz, with the catwalk of adult and child models, and the participation of establishments L’arrêt vintage Women’s Boutique, L’arrêt vintage Men’s Boutique, Caresport, Dreams by Caresport, Los Sueños de Ico, Amor Biyoux, Clary’s shop, Naymar, Dácil hairdresser, Shaver’s soul and Oliver hairdresser.
The Trade Fair will be animated with ambient music and, in addition, on Saturday, June 4, there will be a concert by the group ‘Muelle Viejo’, at 13:00, in Plaza del Pino.
FRIDAY, 3 JUNE, LAS PALMAS
EL MAYOR ESPECTÁCULO DE DRONES CANARiAS
This coming Friday, Volkswagen Canarias is offering a show never -before-seen on Gran Canaria. 100 drones will fly through the sky over Las Canteras Beach for the launch of their new ID.5 Coupé SUV.
Drone Spectacle on Paseo Las Canteras, Plaza Saulo Torón, at 21:30 and at 22:30
PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES
3-5 JUNE, ARUCAS
FIESTAS PATRONALES SAN JUAN DE BAUTISTA
The Municipality of Arucas celebrate Patron Saint festivities of John the Baptist 3-26 June 2022, Fiestas Patronales de San Juan de Bautista.
Highlights:
Friday, 3 June, Pregón
at 20:00 Plaza de San Juan Bautista. Reading of the Proclamation of the Patron Saint Festivities of San Juan Bautista de Arucas 2022 by His Excellency Mr. Ángel Víctor Torres Pérez, President of the Government of the Canary Islands. Performance by the Theater students of the Municipal Artistic Schools of Arucas.
Followed by a concert by Besay Pérez
Showroom “Arucas is art”
Meeting of designers and companies with a nuance of exclusivity in the municipality Museum
On Friday from 12:00 to 19:30, On Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00 and on sunday 10:00-15:00
Saturday, 4 June, Baile del Maúro
Best traditional music and dance and the best gastronomy. People come dressed appropriately and enjoy the performances of the different music groups at 20:00 Plaza de San Juan Bautista.
Sunday, 5 June, Expohistórica “Arucas 2022”
Living museum of historical-cultural recreation set among the 16th – 20th centuries with military performances, period decorations, props, vehicle exhibition and various activities.
From 09:30 to 19:00 in the historical centre.
3-5 JUNE, SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS
FIESTAS PATRONALES DE SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS 2022
The Maspalomas neighbourhood of San Fernando, once a simple village of tomato growers, have been enjoying its patron saint celebrations since 26 May and the festivities will come to an end this weekend.
On Friday, there is a Wine & Tapas Night starting at 21:00 in Plaza de San Fernando with music performances including Salvapantallas.
On Saturday at 11:00 A foam party at Plaza de San Fernando and later at 21:30 concert by Pastora Soler
On Sunday, the last day of festivities .
at 10:00 SwimRun Maspalomas competition between San Agustin and Faro de Maspalomas
at 10:00 Children’s animation at Plaza De San Fernando at 19:00 The 2nd festival dance performance Ballet Carmen Cabrera at Plaza de San Fernando
3-5 JUNE, SANTA BRIGÍDA
FIESTAS SAN JUAN BAUTISTA
Santa Brígida is celebrating festivities in honour of San Antonio de Padua between June 3 to 13, after two years postponment due to the pandemic. Concerts, theatre, children’s activities, exhibitions, chess tournaments, comedy nights, Florabrígida, cattle fair and much more. The musical events and those that will take place in the Cultural Center of the Villa are with free admission until full capacity is reached.
On Friday, Pregón, the proclamation, will kick off the festivities, at 20:00 in the Municipal Park. The event will feature a performance by the Canarian artist Marta Bolaños.
On this same, after the Pregón, will take place the inauguration of Florabrígida ( 3-13 June), which this year celebrates its 46th edition. In addition to the traditional display of flowers, plants and birds, which will be installed under the pergola in the central space and in the wooden canopy on Calle Castelar, there is an innovative proposal entitled ‘open to the sky’, with decoration of the balconies on Calle Real y Calvo Sotelo and other spaces in the historic quarter, which will also be adorned with flowers. A parallel program will also be included in the Municipal Park where different workshops will be held, while the municipal tent will host a flower contest on June 5 from 11:00 to 13:00.
At 21:45 Tribute concert Alejandro Fernández at Recinto Ferial, fairgrounds.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
SATURDAY, 5 JUNE, MASPALOMAS
SWIMRUN MASPALOMAS GRAN CANARIA 2022
The municipality of San Bartolomé de Tirajana will host the SwimRun series Canarias competition on Gran Canaria in its 2022 edition this Saturday. This is a sporting event that is exactly as its name states; first, you run, then swim and then run again and then swim and so on … The start will be at 10:00 in the morning from San Agustin Beach and the finish line at Maspalomas lighthouse. The participant will have 3 hours to complete the tour.
RUN 1: 0,16KM – SWIM 1: 0,72KM – RUN 2: 0,90KM – SWIM 2: 0,52KM – RUN 3: 0,91KM – SWIM 3: 0,74KM – RUN 4: 3,91KM – SWIM 4: 0,93KM – RUN 5: 0,82KM TOTAL: 9,62KM
SATURDAY, 5 JUNE, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
XIX CORRE FUNDACIÓN PUERTOS
XIX Corre Fundación Puertos, one of the most emblematic athletic events this Sunday in the capital.
The “Fundación Puertos de Las Palmas” Half Marathon and Popular Race 10 km / 5 km is a test open to athletes outside the port area and that will complete a circuit within the Port of Las Palmas. This race, year after year, has become a reference within the Canarian athletics calendar and has managed to consolidate one of the main foundations for which it was created and that is to link citizens, both in the city of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria as well as those of the entire island, within the Port Community.
Sunday, 5 May:
08:00 Opening of the pit area.
08:54 Wheelchair 10km
09:00 Half Marathon Start and 10km
09:10 Start of 5km
09:30 Arrival of the first 5km runner
10:00 -12:30 arrival of the 10km participants and 21km.
11:30 Awards
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
The biweekly little market in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria is now taking the summer break and will be back in September 2022.
Saturday 4 June, Vecindario
Mercado Agrícola de Vecindario
The biweekly Saturday Agricultural Market in Vecindario still takes place on the main street at the Plaza de Los Algodoneros (next to the Hotel Avenida de Canarias ) 🍉🌼🥔🥑🍌 Get the best seasonal fruit and vegetables, bread, flowers and much more, straight from the local farmers and producers.
From 08:30 – 13:30 Plaza de Los Algodoneros
“It is also the perfect opportunity to explore the kilometres-long main street of this neighbourhood, Avenida de Canarias.”