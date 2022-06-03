PATRON SAINT FESTIVITIES

3-5 JUNE, ARUCAS

FIESTAS PATRONALES SAN JUAN DE BAUTISTA

The Municipality of Arucas celebrate Patron Saint festivities of John the Baptist 3-26 June 2022, Fiestas Patronales de San Juan de Bautista.

Highlights:

Friday, 3 June, Pregón

at 20:00 Plaza de San Juan Bautista. Reading of the Proclamation of the Patron Saint Festivities of San Juan Bautista de Arucas 2022 by His Excellency Mr. Ángel Víctor Torres Pérez, President of the Government of the Canary Islands. Performance by the Theater students of the Municipal Artistic Schools of Arucas.

Followed by a concert by Besay Pérez

Showroom “Arucas is art”

Meeting of designers and companies with a nuance of exclusivity in the municipality Museum

On Friday from 12:00 to 19:30, On Saturday from 10:00 to 20:00 and on sunday 10:00-15:00

Saturday, 4 June, Baile del Maúro

Best traditional music and dance and the best gastronomy. People come dressed appropriately and enjoy the performances of the different music groups at 20:00 Plaza de San Juan Bautista.

Sunday, 5 June, Expohistórica “Arucas 2022”

Living museum of historical-cultural recreation set among the 16th – 20th centuries with military performances, period decorations, props, vehicle exhibition and various activities.

From 09:30 to 19:00 in the historical centre.

3-5 JUNE, SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS

FIESTAS PATRONALES DE SAN FERNANDO DE MASPALOMAS 2022

The Maspalomas neighbourhood of San Fernando, once a simple village of tomato growers, have been enjoying its patron saint celebrations since 26 May and the festivities will come to an end this weekend.

On Friday, there is a Wine & Tapas Night starting at 21:00 in Plaza de San Fernando with music performances including Salvapantallas.

On Saturday at 11:00 A foam party at Plaza de San Fernando and later at 21:30 concert by Pastora Soler

On Sunday, the last day of festivities .

at 10:00 SwimRun Maspalomas competition between San Agustin and Faro de Maspalomas

at 10:00 Children’s animation at Plaza De San Fernando at 19:00 The 2nd festival dance performance Ballet Carmen Cabrera at Plaza de San Fernando

3-5 JUNE, SANTA BRIGÍDA

FIESTAS SAN JUAN BAUTISTA

Santa Brígida is celebrating festivities in honour of San Antonio de Padua between June 3 to 13, after two years postponment due to the pandemic. Concerts, theatre, children’s activities, exhibitions, chess tournaments, comedy nights, Florabrígida, cattle fair and much more. The musical events and those that will take place in the Cultural Center of the Villa are with free admission until full capacity is reached.

On Friday, Pregón, the proclamation, will kick off the festivities, at 20:00 in the Municipal Park. The event will feature a performance by the Canarian artist Marta Bolaños.

On this same, after the Pregón, will take place the inauguration of Florabrígida ( 3-13 June), which this year celebrates its 46th edition. In addition to the traditional display of flowers, plants and birds, which will be installed under the pergola in the central space and in the wooden canopy on Calle Castelar, there is an innovative proposal entitled ‘open to the sky’, with decoration of the balconies on Calle Real y Calvo Sotelo and other spaces in the historic quarter, which will also be adorned with flowers. A parallel program will also be included in the Municipal Park where different workshops will be held, while the municipal tent will host a flower contest on June 5 from 11:00 to 13:00.

At 21:45 Tribute concert Alejandro Fernández at Recinto Ferial, fairgrounds.