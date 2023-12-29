Highlights of Town hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana events and festivities 🥳👑💥⭐️✨🎊

Friday 29 December: New Year Pre-Party

at 21:00 Plaza de El Tablero with Los Salvapantallas and Ochentour

Solidarity parade at 18:00 and food trucks at the plaza.

Sunday 31 December:

FAMILY EVENT ‘MASPALOMAS KIDSMAS’

⭐️ From 10:00 Playa del Inglés Beach (just next to Anexo II) will host the celebration of the first chimes designed for the youngest members of the family ‘Maspalomas KidsMas’; a Children’s New Year’s Eve organized by the Department of Celebrations and Events, in fusion with the Tourism area of ​​the San Bartolomé de Tirajana town hall, where the whole family can enjoy music, workshops, bouncy castles and inflatable slides, performances, magic shows and many more surprises. At 12:00 the little ones will have the countdown and the chimes with which they will simulate the end of the year and welcome 2024. The party will continue until 15:00 with lots of music designed especially for the youngest ones of the family.

🥳💥🎊 New Year Party in San Fernando from 00:15-05:00

San Fernando de Maspalomas will say goodbye to the year with an event in which the ‘Alcorcón Earthquake’ and Disco music will be the protagonists in the New Year’s Party 2024. To do this, the Plaza de San Fernando will be transformed into a nightclub to offer a night of dancing, full of surprises for attendees.

The party will begin at 00:15 with the actress, singer, comedian, and vedette, Pepa Charro (La Terremoto), who promises fun and a great show where there will be no shortage of humor and music. She will be the one who gives way to the different artists and DJs who will parade around the stage until 05:00 in the morning. Kenneth Shearman, accompanied by a band of musicians, will take a tour of the best disco hits from the 70s to the current era. The most modern session will come from the hand of Los40 DJ, Óscar Martínez, who guarantees a show full of rhythm. Supersonikka will offer a more dance session, the Gran Canaria DJ has a repertoire that adapts to all audiences and is recognized for turning the floor on, making the entire audience dance. Throughout the square, several drink bars will be available to attendees and will be attended by the municipality’s socio-cultural associations.

🥳💥🎊 New Year Party in Tunte from 23:45-04:00

The capital of the municipality, Tunte, will celebrate in the Plaza de Santiago the farewell of the year with party favours and the traditional chimes that will end the year 2023. The party will be enlivened by the Estrella Latina and Star Music orchestras who will make people dance to attendees until 04:00 hours.

🥳💥🎊 New Year Party in Castillo de Romeral from 23:45-04:00

On the other hand, the celebration at the Castillo del Romeral will begin at 11:45 p.m. in the Plaza de la Paz. Attendees will also have party favours and the countdown that will begin the New Year’s Party. In it, the Star Music and Leyenda Joven orchestras will liven up the dawn, and the party will close at 4:00 a.m., DJ Suárez.

Monday 1 January: New Year Concert

at 18:30 Concert by Olga Cerpa and Mestisay at Mirador de las Dunas (free entry)