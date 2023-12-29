A lovely long week ahead as the leisurely holiday season continues here on Gran Canaria. Monday, 1 January is officially a national bank holiday and then the Twelfth night, the Epiphany, preceded by the Noche del Reyes Magos, Night of The Kings, the spectacular finale to the season. There are many parties, festivities, concerts, markets, and awesome parades to enjoy. Go find something special
NEW YEAR, NOCHE VIEJA
As we usher in the New Year’s Eve weekend, contemplate some of the sub-tropical activities available on our island of winter-sunshine. The commencement of 2024 celebrations will unfold across Gran Canaria at parties hosted by town halls, numerous bars and restaurants, accompanied by numerous fireworks displays. The most notable and popular locations include the main beach in the capital, Las Canteras, Anfi Beach in the south, The Faro de Maspalomas lighthouse (hosting lavish parties in many hotels with impressive displays), and Playa del Inglés. A traditional Spanish touch to your celebration is to partake in the eating of 12 grapes at midnight—one for each stroke of the bells, meant to promote good luck for the coming year.
Numerous events are scheduled by larger towns on the island. Some municipalities have organised daytime New Year celebrations, ensuring that the entire family can revel in the festivities together.
Wherever you find yourself on Gran Canaria this New Year’s, welcoming 2024, we extend our wishes for a Happy New Year. May you thoroughly relish the final weekend of 2023. See you in the new year.
REYES MAGOS
Twelfth Night, also known as the Epiphany, is heralded by the Noche del Reyes Magos, or the Night of the Kings – the grand culmination of the holiday season. During this enchanting time, it is anticipated that Three Wise Men will visit every home in the kingdom.
Until 2 January • Semana de las Flores, The Flower Week in Gáldar 🌷
Until 8 January • Belén de Arena, Sand Art Nativity Las Canteras Beach
26 December – 4 January • Planeta Gran Canaria INFECAR
2-5 January • Traditional Artisan Fair of San Telmo
2-5 January • Reyes Fair on the pedestrian area of Avda. de Canarias (09:00-21:00)
5 January • Reyes Magos parades
25 January-18 February • Carnival Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
2-24 February Carnival Gáldar
3-4 February • Almond Blossom Festival in Tejeda 🌸
29 February-10 March • Carnival Santa Lucía de Tirajana
7-17 March • Carnival Maspalomas
Upcoming bank holidays:
Monday 1 January – Public Holiday in Spain
Saturday, 6 January – Public Holiday in Spain: The Epiphany of the Lord/Epifanía del Señor/Reyes Magos
A beautiful end to the year is in sight as the weather forecast is looking mighty fine. Highs of 24-26ºC (in the shade) on the south and northwest during the daytime, and around 20ºC at the summit and 23º in the capital.
At the moment long range weather forecast is looking promising up to Reyes Magos, with sunshine, and some cloud cover. It is good the remember though that predicting weather is a bit more difficult during the winter season.
TOWN HALL OF LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA EVENTS AND FESTIVITIES 29 DECEMBER - 5 JANUARY
Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Christmas program 2023-24 features more than 150 musical, cultural, and leisure activities throughout the five districts. The capital will celebrate the most magical holidays of the year themed ‘A Christmas Story’, in tribute to the 180th anniversary of Charles Dickens’ publication “A Christmas Carol”.
CHRISTMAS MARKETS:
♦ Saturday 30 December
City Market Santa Catalina
Where: Calle Luis Morote (from Parque Santa Catalina to Calle Tomás Miller)
Opening hours:10:00-20:00
♦ 2-5 January Christmas Artisans Mesa y López
Rambla de Mesa y López
♦ 3-6 January Noche de Reyes market
Plaza de Stagno
Where: Plaza Saulo Torón and La Cicer area
Opening hours: Monday to Thursday 10:00-21:00 Friday and Saturday 10:00-22:30 Sunday 25/31 December 10:00-18:00 (closed on 25 December and 1 January )
Highlights:
Friday 29 December:
at 18:00 Xmas Street Parade “Navidad de Cuento” – Ramblas Pepe Dámaso And Avenida César Manrique.
at 19:30 MLOU gospel concert at Castillo de La Luz facade.
at 20:30 MAPPING the facade of the Castillo de La Luz (Lateral de la C/ Juan Rejón) Parque del Castillo de La Luz
Saturday 30 December:
at 18:00 Xmas Street Parade “Navidad de Cuento” – Calle Galicia and Ramblas de Mesa y López.
The end of the year will be brought forward one day in the cultural hall of Santa Catalina Park where a special “Miller Dance” will be held on Saturday. This particular cotillion, which will start at 20:30, will be entertained by the Armonía Show. As in its previous edition, the event will continue to be free for those over 65 years of age and tickets are available for those under that age at ventascanarias.com for €8.
Sunday 31 December: NEW YEAR
Las Canteras Beach -The traditional pyrotechnic show that will start at midnight from the La Puntilla area and don’t forget the midnight dip in the ocean. An exquisite aerial show that will illuminate the sky of Las Canteras for approximately ten minutes. For this, more than 118 kilos of pyrotechnic material from Pirotecnia Piromart will be used.
The Plaza de Saulo Torón and the Jardines del Atlántico, next to the Alfredo Kraus Auditorium, host two concerts and DJ sessions before and after of the launch of the fireworks
Concerts on stage at Plaza de Saulo Torón:
at 23:00 Mr. Krangrejo, 23:30 Totó Noriega ‘Timba con Tumbao’, at 01:00 Mr. Krangrejo and at 01:30 Los Coquillos
Concerts on stage at Jardines del Atlántico (Alfredo Kraus):
at 23:00 Nala Rami Dj Set, at 23:30 Parchita Colorá, at 01:00 Nala Rami Dj Set and at 01:30 Los 600
Tuesday 2 January:
at 18:00 Magician Manu in Parque Doramas Auditorium José Antonio Ramos.
at 19:00 Royal Pages Street parade from Parque Santa Catalina to Plaza del Pilar.
at 20:00 Rainbow Gospel Choir concert at Plaza del Pilar.
Wednesday 3 January:
at 18:00 Clown “Nimu” in Parque Doramas Auditorium José Antonio Ramos.
Thursday 4 January:
at 19:00 Royal Pages Street parade from Real Club Victoria to Plaza de Manuel Becerra.
at 20:00 Rainbow Gospel Choir concert at Plaza de Manuel Becerra.
Friday 5 January: THE ARRIVAL OF THE THREE KiNGS AND THE PARADE
at 12:00 Arrival to the naval base
at 17:00 Reyes Magos Parade. Route from Mercado del Puerto to Parque de San Telmo
from 20:00 to 03:00 Night of Kings concerts: San Bernando, Alameda de Colón, Plaza Tenor Stagno, Plaza Hurtado de Mendoza and Parque de San Telmo
MESA Y LOPÉZ
Four representatives of the Drag Queen world from the island of Gran Canaria will take you through a fun and original day of Shopping.
On Friday, 29 December, and Saturday, 30 December from 11:30 to 13:30 through the streets of Zona Mesa and Lopez
Drag Vulcano, Drag Hephaestus, Drag Kiowa, and Drag Sethlas, with their colorful costumes, high platforms, and accentuated makeup, will delight everyone
INFECAR | PLANETA GRAN CANARIA, FESTIVAL DEL A INFANCIA | 26 DECEMBER - 4 JANUARY
The 23rd Children’s Festival, promoted by the Cabildo de Gran Canaria and organised by INFECAR between 26 December to 4 January. An outstanding daytime event with a multitude of different activities for children of all ages, focused on the ages 0 – 12 years.
Planeta Gran Canaria is a festival to enjoy with the family. This year marks its 23rd edition, maintaining a great recreational-educational offer in which all activities are designed for family enjoyment and entertainment.
obstacle course, paintball, bouncy castles, play area, sports area, attractions, lettering workshop, synthetic ice rink, face painting, finger puppet, theater, videogames… Hours and hours of fun and educational excitement for the whole family to enjoy.
Open: 26 December 2023 – 4 January 2024
Opening hours: 10:00-20:30, except on the 1st of January 16:00-20:30 (December 31 CLOSED)
Entry: €5/ person
Those exempt from the entry fee include children under 3 years old, accredited unemployed, retirees and registered disabled.
SAN TELMO ARTISAN CRAFTS FAIR | 2-5 JANUARY 2024
The long-awaited annual event, the 29th Traditional Gran Canaria Artisan Crafts Fair San Telmo will take place from January 2 to 5, 2024.
With a renewed visual approach, inspired by cubism, that fuses tradition and modernity, the fair is a tribute to the skill and creativity of our artisans.
102 artisans, masters of 34 different trades, will show their talent in this emblematic space on our island.
2-4 January from 10:00 to 21:00
and on 5 January from 10:00 to midnight
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | BELÉN DE ARENA | UNTIL 8 JANUARY
The 18th edition of the traditional and ephemeral nativity scene BELÉN DE ARENA, Sand Art Nativity 2023-24 on Las Canteras Beach ( La Puntilla end). The artistic proposals of eight Christmas scenes have been modeled by nine sculptors, with the largest representation of Canarian artists in its history. This year, the Nativity Scene pays tribute to all the Canary Islanders who live outside their homeland.
This Gran Canaria’s biggest nativity scene exhibition is one of the main seasonal attractions in the capital, and for the island and a must-visit every year.
5 December 2023 – 8 January 2024.
Opening hours: 10:00-22:00, except 24 and 31 December and 5 January from 10:00-20:00
Admission will be free and, as usual, donations made by visitors until the day of closing will be sent to the food banks of the Gran Canaria capital.
SAN SILVESTRE LPGC | 31 DECEMBER
The emblematic event in the sports calendar, San Silvestre LPGC, expects runners of more than 40 nationalities this December 31 in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. 🌎 Participants from Argentina, Colombia, Sweden, the United States, and more, come together for a good cause, supporting projects of five Canarian NGOs. In addition, runners from 40 regions of Spain, from Barcelona to Seville, join this sports festival. And of course, from all the Canary Islands, from La Gomera to Lanzarote. All together for solidarity and fun! This is the third most crowded San Silvestre in Spain! 🎊
Route:
EXIT: C/León y Castillo with C/Alejandro Hidalgo, heading north, to pass through Avenida de Canarias-Avenida Marítima, at the height of the Julio Luengo tunnels (northern lanes in the opposite direction to traffic)
👉 They will arrive at the Las Palmas Pier to continue through the San Telmo Guaguas station and turn onto Calle Rafael Cabrera until reaching Munguía.
👉 Later, they will turn right to Francisco Gourié to reach San Telmo Park and face the final stretch with the META on Calle León y Castillo itself, at the height of Doramas Park.
The main objective of the San Silvestre Las Palmas 2023 is to raise funds for charities. It is expected to raise 100,000 euros with the 10,000 registrations, and the funds will be allocated to five beneficiary NGOs: Aldeas Infantiles, Apaelp, Cear, Médicos del Mundo and Pequeno Valiente.
Program:
at 15:00 Welcome participants
at 15:45 Opening of Kids’ Drawer
at 16:00 San Silvestre Kids (600m)
at 17:00 San Silvestre LPGC (6km)
“It’s good to remember that a big sporting event will also mean road closures during the race”
SAN BARTOLOMÉ DE TIRAJANA TOWN HALL EVENTS & FESTIVITIES 29 DECEMBER - 5 JANUARY
Highlights of Town hall of San Bartolomé de Tirajana events and festivities 🥳👑💥⭐️✨🎊
Friday 29 December: New Year Pre-Party
at 21:00 Plaza de El Tablero with Los Salvapantallas and Ochentour
Solidarity parade at 18:00 and food trucks at the plaza.
Sunday 31 December:
FAMILY EVENT ‘MASPALOMAS KIDSMAS’
⭐️ From 10:00 Playa del Inglés Beach (just next to Anexo II) will host the celebration of the first chimes designed for the youngest members of the family ‘Maspalomas KidsMas’; a Children’s New Year’s Eve organized by the Department of Celebrations and Events, in fusion with the Tourism area of the San Bartolomé de Tirajana town hall, where the whole family can enjoy music, workshops, bouncy castles and inflatable slides, performances, magic shows and many more surprises. At 12:00 the little ones will have the countdown and the chimes with which they will simulate the end of the year and welcome 2024. The party will continue until 15:00 with lots of music designed especially for the youngest ones of the family.
🥳💥🎊 New Year Party in San Fernando from 00:15-05:00
San Fernando de Maspalomas will say goodbye to the year with an event in which the ‘Alcorcón Earthquake’ and Disco music will be the protagonists in the New Year’s Party 2024. To do this, the Plaza de San Fernando will be transformed into a nightclub to offer a night of dancing, full of surprises for attendees.
The party will begin at 00:15 with the actress, singer, comedian, and vedette, Pepa Charro (La Terremoto), who promises fun and a great show where there will be no shortage of humor and music. She will be the one who gives way to the different artists and DJs who will parade around the stage until 05:00 in the morning. Kenneth Shearman, accompanied by a band of musicians, will take a tour of the best disco hits from the 70s to the current era. The most modern session will come from the hand of Los40 DJ, Óscar Martínez, who guarantees a show full of rhythm. Supersonikka will offer a more dance session, the Gran Canaria DJ has a repertoire that adapts to all audiences and is recognized for turning the floor on, making the entire audience dance. Throughout the square, several drink bars will be available to attendees and will be attended by the municipality’s socio-cultural associations.
🥳💥🎊 New Year Party in Tunte from 23:45-04:00
The capital of the municipality, Tunte, will celebrate in the Plaza de Santiago the farewell of the year with party favours and the traditional chimes that will end the year 2023. The party will be enlivened by the Estrella Latina and Star Music orchestras who will make people dance to attendees until 04:00 hours.
🥳💥🎊 New Year Party in Castillo de Romeral from 23:45-04:00
On the other hand, the celebration at the Castillo del Romeral will begin at 11:45 p.m. in the Plaza de la Paz. Attendees will also have party favours and the countdown that will begin the New Year’s Party. In it, the Star Music and Leyenda Joven orchestras will liven up the dawn, and the party will close at 4:00 a.m., DJ Suárez.
Monday 1 January: New Year Concert
at 18:30 Concert by Olga Cerpa and Mestisay at Mirador de las Dunas (free entry)
Friday 5 January: REYES MAGOS 👑👑👑 THE THREE KINGS’ PARADE
at 18:00 The Parade of Their Majesties the Three Wise Men and the Reception Gala. The tour will begin from the Víctor Miranda Municipal Pavilion and will arrive at 20:00 at the Plaza de San Fernando where a “very special gala for the little ones” and Reyes Concert is held.
MOGÁN TOWN HALL EVENTS AND FESTIVITIES
The South West Town Hall’s festivities for the next week include New Year celebrations on Playa de Mogán, the old village of Pueblo de Mogán and in the popular resort area of Arguineguín as well as the Reyes Magos parade in Arguineguín.
Highlights of the events and festivities by the local town hall of the municipality of Mogán from 29 December to 5 January.
All events and activities taking place are listed in the posters.
Friday 29 December:
⭐️ 16:00-21:00 In Arguineguin family Christmas with games, activities, bouncy castles and more at Plaza Pérez Galdós.
Saturday 30 December:
⭐️ Christmas Market from 18:00 in Plaza Sarmiento y Coto in Mogán Pueblo.
at 21:00 Concert by Última Llave (same place).
Sunday 31 December: NEW YEAR 2024
parties from midnight in:
🎊 -Pueblo de Mogán, with Yoni y Aya and DJ Promaster at Plaza Sarmiento y Coto
🎊 -Arguineguín in Plaza Pérez Galdós with Leyenda Joven and DJ Álvaro Rodríguez
🎊 -Playa de Mogán in Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León with music by Paco Guedes Adrián Pro and KI.
Wednesday 3 January:
⭐️ at 17:00 in Playa de Mogán a lively little Christmas parade. Route: municipal gym – Avda de Los Marrero -> Playa de Mogán.
at 18:30 Show by ‘Los Musipops’, followed by Royal Pages of their majesties collecting letters from the kids at Plaza Dr. Pedro Betancor León.
Friday 5 January: 👑👑👑
The Royal Pages will tour those furthest points of the municipality in the morning by cars and pick up the last of the letters from the neigbourhood plazas.
The visit will depart from Barranquillo Andrés at 09:30 and will continue to Plaza de Las Filipinas, Plaza de El Horno, and Plaza de Motor Grande. It will continue until the entrance of the Playa del Cura urbanization and will end around 13:30 in the Plaza de Veneguera.
⭐️ At 18:00 The traditional Kings parade in Arguineguín with Melchor, Gaspar, and Baltasar, leaving from the Pier towards Plaza Pérez Galdós, where they will be given the key to the municipality and the little ones will be able to hand in their letters. A large procession of animated puppets and other fantasy characters participates in this parade.
That same day in Mogán Pueblo, aka Mogán casco, Mogán Village, the representation of the ‘Auto de Reyes Magos’ will take place in the Church of San Antonio de Padua starting at 20:30.
This dramatic piece, of great historical and cultural value, reflects the experiences of the Three Wise Men during their trip to worship Jesus after his birth. With it, the Christmas events in Mogán will end.
OTHER EVENTS IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF MOGÁN
MOGAN MALL PUERTO RICO DE GRAN CANARIA
30 December: Gospel Choir from 18:30
3 January: black light sensory workshops from 17:30
4 January: Superheroes Show at 17:30
BARBACOA
PUERTO DE MGOAN
Gáldar Ciudad Navidad
The Gáldar Ciudad Navidad program presents a new week of events on the way to the concerts of New Year’s Eve, next Sunday, with the long-awaited Duendadas performance and the children’s parade on Friday. All this to focus on Gáldar as one of the benchmarks for Christmas in the Canary Islands with its attractive lighting, the XXV edition of Flower Week in full swing since last December 11, the Gáldar XMAS Market Christmas Market, which offers seven stalls in the form of charming cabins on Calle Fernando Guanarteme, as well as the Municipal Nativity Scene in the Casas Consistoriales.
‘Duendadas: the Christmas House – The Musical’ by Cathy Pulido, a work by Gustavo Mendoza and PeSSada ProduCCiones, offers free fun for the whole family
Friday 29 at 18:00 and on Saturday the 30th again at 18:00 and 20:00 at the Guaires Cultural Center.
Meanwhile, on Friday the 29th the streets of the historic centre will host the Children’s Parade from 19:30 with the participation of music bands, juggling, Disney dolls, floats and the big paper mache-dolls. And then, at 21:00 La Trova will offer a Christmas concert from the Plaza de Santiago.
On Saturday the 30th at 21:00 music will once again be the protagonist in the Plaza de Santiago with the show ‘I’m going to have a good time’, a long-awaited tribute to Hombres G. Finally and on Sunday the 31st the Plaza de Santiago will host the Chimes with music, fireworks and festival from 23:30 to welcome the new year 2024 with the group Qué Chimba, Grupo Arena and DJ Promaster.
Program highlights:
Friday 29 December:
at 10:30 Children’s Parade at 19:30 through the streets of the centre.
at 21:00 Christmas concert by La Trova at Plaza de Santiago
Saturday 30 December:
at 21:00 Concert show ‘Voy a Pasármelo Bien’ at Plaza de Santiago.
Sunday 31 December: NEW YEAR!
at 23:30 Bells, fireworks and party with Que Chimba, Grupo Arena and DJ Promaster.
2-4 January: Children’s Play Park in the sports centre Juan Vega Mateos. (Tuesday 17:00-21:00, Wednesday and Thursday 11:00-14:00 & 17:00-21:00)Free entry
Friday 5 January: REYES MAGOS
at 10:00 “Cuentópolis en Rebellón” Show in Barrial stadium. at 11:00 The arrival of their Majesties in a helicopter to the stadium.
at 17:30 The Grand Reyes Magos Parade.
from Becerril and through the streets of the centre.
at 19:00 The traditional Auto de los Reyes Magos at Plaza de Santiago
at 21:00 concert by Aseres
AGÜIMES
Highlights of the Agüimes Christmas program 2023-24
Saturday 30 December:
Pre-New Year Party at Recinto Ferial de Agüimes in Cruce de Arinaga
at 20:00 Concerts by Los Lola, Los Salvapantallas and La Década Prodigiosa
at 00:00 Early farewell to the year
Free entry until capacity is reached.
Sunday 31 December: NEW YEAR
at Plaza Primero de Mayo in Cruce de Arinaga
at 11:00 Children’s workshops and attractions
at 12:00 Visit of the Royal Page
at 13:00 Totó the Clown show
at 23:00 New Year Party at Plaza del Rosario with DJ Antonio Boada and DJ Promáster
at 00:30 New Year Party at Recinto Ferial de Agüimes ** ticket event
DJ Antonio Boada, La Mekánica By Tamarindos, DJ Toni Bob, DJ Sammyto
tickets (solidarity) €5 tureservaonline.es
Tuesday 2 January:
Ruta de la Navidad Parque Doramas, Cruce de Arinaga
at 16:00 Children’s workshops and attractions
at 17:30 Visit of the Royal Page
at 19:00 Zapitto the Clown show
Wednesday 3 January:
Ruta de la Navidad Avenida de Los Pescadores, Arinaga
at 10:00 Children’s workshops and attractions
at 12:30 Visit of the Royal Page
at 13:00 show
Friday 5 January: Reyes Magos events
In the morning:
at 10:30 Street parade from El Canal to El Muelle
at 11:00 animation on the Avenida
at 12:00 Arrival of the Reyes Magos de Oriente
at 12:15 Royal Walk from El Muelle to Los Barquillos
at 12:30 Royal caravan through the neighbourhoods
at 13:00 Family Show ‘Little Mous Pérez and the Toothfairy’ at Plaza de Arinaga
69th Live Reyes de Magos performance
Since 1956, the “Magna Cabalgata de Reyes”, an outdoor theatrical performance, has been held in Agüimes. The script for this staging emerged from the inkwell of Orlando Hernández Martín, a “whole and serious” figure of Canarian literature, born in this town in 1936. That “Magna Cabalgata”, was renamed Auto de Los Reyes Magos on June 6, 2009, and is performed every year through the streets of this beautiful old, historic town.
At 19:30 the Royal Entourage and the parade depart from the gardens of the Colegio Nuestra Señora del Rosario, beginning a traditional tour of five stages passing through Calle Juan Alvarado y Saz to the Los Moros park. Returning along the same street to connect with Avenida Hermanos de la Salle until its intersection with Calle Bolivia, with the stop at Plaza del Centro de Mayores to continue along Calle Bolivia until the intersection with Calle Cuba. Upon arriving at Avenida Joaquín Artiles turn right and continue until connecting with the streets la aAlmita, Barbuzano, Tajinasta, Plaza del San Antón, Calle Sol, and Plazoleta Orlando Hernández for the fourth stage. Continuing until reaching the Plaza Nuestra Señora del Rosario by the main church in the old quarter for the last performance.
The first scene is a meeting with the shepherds on Calle Juan Alvarado y Saz.
The second scene, the annunciation is performed at the Parque los Moros.
This is followed by the third scene, a visit to Herod’s Palace at Centro de Mayores
The fourth scene depicts the appearance of the Angel at the parish complex
And the fifth and final scene, is the nativity scene at the Plaza Nuestra Señora del Rosario
In the end, the Mayor will give the keys to all the houses in the municipality
SANTA LUCÍA DE TIRAJANA
Friday 29 December:
at 20:00 Concert by Kilombo – Que Chimba at Plaza Algodoneros
Saturday 30 December:
10:30-13:30 Children’s workshops in the pedestrian area of Avda. de Canarias.
at 18:00 performance by Yamilei Cruz on the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias
Sunday 31 December:
10:30-14:00 PRE-UVAS spectacle at Plaza Algodoneros for the family.
NEW YEAR PARTY LA KARPA 00:30-06:00 (Ticket Event €5 www.entrees.es usually sells out fast)
2-5 January Feria de Reyes 2024, King’s Fair in the pedestrian area of Avda. de Canarias. Opening hours: 09:00-21:00
Tuesday 2 January:
16:00-19:00 Children’s workshops in the pedestrian area of Avda. de Canarias
Wednesday 3 January:
at 12:00 Children’s spectacle Mago Chus in the pedestrian area of Avda. de Canarias
Thursday 4 January:
16:30-21:00 Children’s Gran Fiesta on the pedestrian area of Avenida de Canarias.
at 17:30 official welcoming of the Reyes Magos on Plaza de San Rafael
Friday 5 January: at 18:30 Cabalgata de Reyes 2024
The parade travel from Cruce de Sardina to the pedestrian area of Avdenida de Canarias
at 21:00 Noche de Reyes concert – Tribute to Camilo at Plaza Algodoneros
TELDE
Tuesday 2 January: Plaza de San Gregorio
Royal Pages 11:00-13:00 & 17:00-19:00
Magical Elves 11:30-12:30 & 17:30-18:30
17:00-19:00 Bouncy castles and workshops
Wednesday 3 January: Plaza de San Gregorio
Royal Pages 11:00-13:00 & 17:00-19:00
Magical Elves 11:30-12:30 & 17:30-18:30
17:00-19:00 Bouncy castles and workshops
16:00-17:00 Lively Street parade from the intersection with Calle Padre Andres Major to Plaza de San Greogrio
Thursday 4 January: Plaza de San Gregorio
Magical Elves 11:30-12:30 & 17:30-18:30
Royal Pages 11:00-13:00 & 17:00-19:00
16:30-17:30 Lively Street parade from the intersection with Calle Padre Andres Major to Plaza de San Greogrio
17:30-18:30 Children’s Musical Show
Friday 5 January:
at 11:00 The official reception in the Plaza de San Gregorio. At that moment, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will arrive at the municipality after a long journey, where they will be received by the mayor, Juan Antonio Peña, who will give them the key to the city so that during that night and in the early morning they can access the homes of Telde. After the reception, their Majesties will remain in place for a while to listen to the requests of the little ones in the house. In addition, the three wise men will go to the José Sánchez Nativity Scene, located in the Plaza de Los Llanos, to worship, as is tradition, the baby Jesus.
at 17:00 The Three Kings’ Parade Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar.
As a novelty, in this edition, the parade will depart from Ramblas Pedro Lezcano towards Obispo Verdugo, Calle Ruiz and Poeta Fernando González.
The section of Calle Ruiz will be silent, in response to the initiative promoted by the Celebrations area and is designed for people sensitive to noise or noise, including those with autism or any other situation.
at 20:30 Reyes Magos eve concert at Plaza de San Gregorio
VILLA DE AGAETE | 30 DECEMBER - 5 JANUARY
Saturday 30 December:
at 16:00 IX San Silvestre del Noroeste. A running race with Adult, child, and inclusive modality, with a performance by DJ Airam Vega.
Sunday 31 December: NEW YEAR
at 23:00 at Plaza de la Constitución with the performances of Muelle Viejo and Las Ladys
Monday 1 January:
at 20:00 New Year concert at Plaza de la Constitución by Canarian music group Guayedra
Wednesday 3 January:
at 19:30 Children’s show “Duendadas” at Plaza de la Constitución
Friday 5 January:
at 11:00 at the Town Hall of the Villa de Agaete, the reception of Their Majesties The Three Wise Men of the East. Then they will visit the Risco and Valle neighbourhoods.
at 17:00 Children’s show “Christmas has arrived” by the group DIVERSHOW at Plaza de la Constitución
at 18:00 The Parade of Their Majesties in the streets of the Municipality.
TEROR
Friday 29 December:
In the Plaza de Sintes from 17:00 to 22:00, with free entry for all audiences.
The Youth Department of the Teror City Council has prepared for this Friday, December 29, a great Party to ‘end the year’ so that the young and not-so-young population can spend one of the most spectacular nights of the year.
The celebration will start at 17:00 in the Plaza de Sintes, with performances by DJ Promaster and the Star Music orchestra that will open the party to warm up their engines, and no one will resist moving their bones, to then receive one of the best DJs on the national scene, SOFÍA CRISTO.
It will also have animation, party favors, special effects and many more things…
Sunday 31 December:
Teror says goodbye to the year 2023 with a great daytime New Year’s Eve party, with live music, parades, DJs, and chimes, which will start in the Plaza del Pino at 14:00.
at 14:00 A tribute to Manny Manuel will begin the festive day from the Plaza del Pino stage
at 16:00 ‘Armonía Show’ in concert.
at 18:00 The ‘Isleña Band’ will open the parade from Plaza del Pino to the Boulevard, where you can enjoy a session by DJ Promaster, at 18:30.
at 22:30 The pre-striking bell will be performed by the cover group ‘Los Lola’, in the Plaza del Pino.
at 00:00 from the same stage of the Plaza del Pino, Israel Acevedo, host of the municipal radio station Radio Teror, will usher in the new year with the participation of the public who are invited to attend with their grapes and party favours.
Next, New Year’s celebration, with the group ‘Aguaje’ and DJ Session.
Friday 5 January:
at 18:00 Reyes Parade from Paseo González Díad to Plaza de Sintes. Afterwards Reception of their majesties at Carpa Plaza de Sintes with a show and later
at 22:00 Reyes concert by Los Coquillos at Plaza del Pino.
SANTA BRÍGIDA
28-30 December ‘La Navidad de las Flores’ ‘Christmas of the Flowers’ will offer a series of workshops and activities designed for both the little ones in the house, as well as for the adult public who wants to enjoy a unique New Year’s Eve celebration at noon.
Friday, 29 December:
11:00-13:00 – Pedestrian zone on Calle Tenderete: Crafts/face painting workshop and Magic show (traveling)
Saturday, 30 December
11:00-13:00 – Pedestrian zone on Calle Tenderete: Crafts/face painting workshop and Magic show (traveling)
13:30-14:30 – musical performance on Calle Circunvalación area
14:00-15:00 – musical performance in Rambla Area
14:30-15:30 – musical performance on Pedestrian zone on Calle Real
These artists will perform covers of Spanish and Cuban pop, among other genres
4-5 January: Santa Brígida Christmas Market
Located in the surroundings of the Villa Municipal Park, this traditional market will offer a wide variety of products ranging from toys, jewelry, and accessories such as hats and gloves, to exquisite handicraft items, gifts, and typical decorations of the Christmas season for the home.
There will be no shortage of endearing elves handing out candy, adding a magical and festive touch to the environment, as well as face painting that will turn the boys’ and girls’ faces into a beautiful and magical canvas.
Opening hour: 4 January 11:00-20:00 and 5 January 10:00-19:00
Friday 5 January: Kings Parade
at 19:00 Their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East will undertake a tour through the streets of the town accompanied by their entourages and assistants.
Route: Leaving from the Municipal Club for Seniors, up Paseo del Galleón, Calle Circunvalación, Ramón y Cajal, Calle Nueva, until reaching Juan Morales Navarro, the scene where Mayor Jose Miguel Bravo of Laguna will give a warm welcome to the Three Wise Men and will give them the keys to the homes of the Villa.
ARTENARA
Sunday 31 December:
Artenara is celebrating New Year with a day time Party at Plaza de San Matias 🎉🕛
at 10:00 Bouncy castles and face-painting
at 11:00 II Artenara SAn Silvestre (running race)
at 11:30 Music by Líne DJ’s
at 12:00 New Year chimes with party favours
at 14:00 live music with Tío Matt band
Friday 5 January:
at 10:00 bouncy castles and face-painting
at 12:00 Parade of their majesties through the streets of the village.
LA ALDEA DE SAN NICOLÁS
Sunday 31 December: NEW YEAR
at 17:00 The 3rd edition of The ‘San Silvestre Aldeana’ will fill the streets of the urban area with colour, joy, and solidarity. Participants must run two 1.5-kilometre laps on a dynamic and totally urban circuit. All the money raised from registrations will be allocated, as every year, to the Association made up of family, friends and users of the La Aldea de San Nicolás Disability Center (ASFADAL). The most original Christmas costume will be awarded.
at 23:30 in La Alameda and the Portico of the Church the musical show by Peter’s Garage and Ritmo Bakano with which La Aldea de San Nicolás will welcome 2024.
Wednesday 3 January:
at 19:30 New Year Concert with Music band “Aires de La Aldea” in the church of San Nicolás
Thursday 4 January:
at 19:30 Auto de Reyes Magos at Plaza La Alameda
Friday 5 January:
at 18:00 The Three Kings’ Parade from Almacén de Los Picos to centre
at 20:30 Letters can be delivered to the Reyes Magos at Plaza La Alameda. Music performance
at 22:30 Concert by Kalima Limón
INGENIO
Saturday 30 December:
at 19:30 Living Nativity Scene on Plaza del Buen Suceso in Carrizal
Sunday 31 December: NEW YEAR
From 11:00 Family New Year Party at Plaza de La Candelaria (permanent tent)
♦Party from 23:30 at Plaza de La Candelaria until 6am with DJs
♦ Party on Explanada del Ayuntamiento de Ingenio, Town hall esplanade from 01:00-06:00 with DJs
Schedules and collection points for free transportation at the XIX New Year’s Eve Party in Ingenio
There will be two buses that will operate throughout the night between Ingenio and Carrizal
Friday 5 December: REYES MAGOS PARADE
at 18:30 The parade travels from El Toril Football field to Avenida Carlos V. The official reception of their majesties at Plaza de La Jurada
VALSEQUILLO
Friday 29 December:
from 17:00 Afternoon with children’s animation
at 20:00 Lively little Christmas parade on the pedestrian area
Saturday 30 December: EARLY NEW YEAR PARTY WITH THE FAMiLY
at 17:00 Bouncy castles and workshops
at 19:00 Clown Show, followed by New Year bells
Friday 5 January: Reyes Magos Parade
The three wise men from the wast return to the pedestrian area of the helmet of Valsequillo.
at 10:30 The announcing street parade
at 11:00 Children’s animation
at 12:00 Clown Show
at 13:00 Official reception of the Reyes Magos and the mayor will hand them the magic keys of the municipality.
Reyes Magos in Tenteniguada. at 19:00 The Three Kings parade
VALLESECO
Sunday 31 December: DAY TIME NEW YEAR FESTIVITIES
at 11:00 performance by ‘MusiPops’ at Plaza Municipal (San Vicente Ferrer)
at 11:50 Animation prior to the Chimes
at 12:00 New Year twelwe bells
at 12:05 Performance by the ‘Los Aseres’ band at Plaza Municipal
at 12:10 Bouncy castles and workshops
at 13:45 performance by Karma
SANTA MARIA GUÍA
Friday 29 December:
at 18:00 Living Nativity Scene in Museo Néstor Álamo.
at 20:30 Christmas concert by Cristina Ramos and Benito Cabrera “Soy de aqui: Por Navidad” at Plaza Grande.
at 22:30 La Buena Vibra concert at Plaza Grande.
Saturday 30 December:
A Night of concerts. at 18:00 Los 600 concert at Plaza Grande. at 20:00 Señor Natilla and at 22:00 Los Lola and at 00:00 lively party with Orquesta Panamaribe.
Sunday 31 December: Mercado de Guía at 11:00 Children’s activities, at 15:00 performance by Aseres, at 18:00 Pedro Afonso and at 00:30 Idel El Mlatito.
Tuesday 2 January:
The ride of the Royal Pages of their majesties of the Three Kings, leaving at 11:00 Plaza de Montaña Alta, Plaza de Tres Cruces, Plaza de La Dehesa, explanada de El Gallego y Plaza de San Juan.
at 16:00 The ride of the Royal Pages of their majesties of the Three Kings- stops at Plaza de San Felipe, Plaza de Farailaga, Plaza de Casas de Aguilar, Plaza de El Palmital and Local Social de Santa Cristina. at 19:30 Family show Totó the clown at Plaza de San Pedro
Wednesday 3 January:
The ride of the Royal Pages of their majesties of the Three Kings, leaving at 11:00 Parque Urbano de Becerril and Plaza de La Atalaya.
at 16:00 The ride of the Royal Pages of their majesties of the Three Kings, leaving: A.V. de Hoya de Pineda, Plaza de Anzo, Plaza de la Montaña de Guía, Urbanización Pineda y A.V. Caleta de Arriba. at 19:30 Family show “The little mouse Pérez and the Tooth Fairy” at Plaza Grande.
Thursday 4 January:
The ride of the Royal Pages of their majesties of the Three Kings, leaving at 16:00 Plaza de San Roque, Plaza Grande and Parque de Las Huertas. at 19:00 Delivery of Letters to SSMM The Three Wise Men at Plaza de San Pedro.
at 20:00 Family show “Planeta Alegría” at Plaza Grande.
Friday 5 January: Pabellón Municipal
at 18:00 family show: “Pulgarcita, el regreso a la charca”, “Thumbelina, the return to the pond” and the visit of their Majesties the Three Wise Men of the East, delivery of The Magic Key and collection of letters.