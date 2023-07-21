Gáldar celebrate their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiesta de Santiago de los Caballeros, in the name of St James of the Knights, the patron saint, too, of Spain and its armed forces.

It’s the Big weekend of the 541st Major Festivals of Santiago 🎉 Enjoy the concert “Mexico in the Heart”, the fire horses, the announcing “volcano”, the Edwin Rivera concert and the Gáldar Municipal Band concert, among others.

“The native Canario settlement, known originally as Agáldar, was the seat of several social and political institutions, and the main population of the territory of the island before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century. Because the noble leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar has been tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic capital and as the birthplace and the court of the governing dynasty of the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the capture and conversion of their King in 1482.”

On Friday:

at 21:00 ‘México en el corazón’ concert spectacle by Los Gofiones at Plaza de Santiago

at 23:30 Street party with Star Music orchestra and Eventus DJ at Plaza de Santiago

On Saturday:

at 21:00 ‘Caballitos de Fuego’, Fire Horses- street parade with big paper horses and people “riding” their own fancy decorated paper horses. You got to see this to believe it! this colourful parade in which the residents “ride” hundreds of colorful horse figures made by hand as costumes accompanied by lanterns, music bands, and the dances of the papagüevos to give life to a tradition that has been documented since 1848 and which today is one of the most participatory acts of the Major Festivals of Santiago.

This tradition will be crowned, after the burning of the fire horse, with the also historic event of the Annunciator Volcano, with which all the residents of the municipality and its surroundings will see how the sky in the north of the Island lights up with its fireworks at 23:00. The night concludes in the Plaza de Santiago starting at 23:30 with a concert by Edwin Rivera, a Puerto Rican artist who has a gold record and is an international reference in the salsa and merengue genre. Then it will be the turn of Verbena and DJ Abián Reyes to entertain at Plaza de Santiago

On Sunday:

at 10:00 Livestock Fair on the parking lot of Calle Real de San Sebastián. The fair, one of the classic events of the Major Festivals of Santiago, returns this Sunday at the San Sebastián Fairgrounds, although the awards ceremony will take place in front of the Templo Matriz de Santiago around 12:30. As every year you can enjoy cattle, goats and sheep as well as donkeys and mules.

at 21:00 Extraordinary concert by the Music Band of the Royal City of Gáldar at Plaza de Santiago. A show called ‘Latineando’, dedicated to Latin music and interpreting some of the most famous songs in the history of salsa, merengue, and cumbia in one of the events, that has become the highlight of the Fiestas.

at 23:30 The Grand Float parade with music groups

On Monday:

at 17:00 Rama de Santiago

at 21:00 El Vega and El Taiger concert at Recinto Cultura La Quinta

at 22:00 La Década Prodigiosa at Plaza de Santiago

at 22:00 and then at 23:00 Drone spectacle at Recinto Cultura La Quinta

at 00:00 Audiovisual spectacle with video mapping and artificial fires at temple Santuario de Santiago

On Tuesday

at 12:00 solemn eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image of Santiago de Los Caballeros

at 19:00 the big flower battle

at 21:00 Concert by Pastora Soler at Recinto Cultura La Quinta