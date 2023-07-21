A rather vivacious summer weekend ahead on Gran Canaria with some awesome events and celebrations to go and see. There are Virgen del Carmen festivities in Playa de Mogán and La Isleta, in the Capital. Patron Saints’ festivities in the ancient Royal Capital, Gáldar and in the picturesque mountain town of Tunte (San Bartolomé de Tirajana). For both, the weekend tips will continue to Tuesday, which is a Feast Day and a bank holiday in both municipalities.
There are festive events in Valsequillo, as well as last days of the Canarias Jazz & Mas Festival in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and another concert this Saturday to enjoy by the Faro de Maspalomas within the program of International Trumpet festival. Love Summer. Love Gran Canaria!
This Sunday, the Spanish general election will be held, to elect the 15th Cortes Generales of the Kingdom of Spain. All 350 seats in the Congress of Deputies will be up for election, as well as 208 of 265 seats in the Senate.
Upcoming events:
25 July – 19 August • Fiestas Las Nieves in Agaete (Fiesta de la Rama -> 4 August)
29 July-15 August • Fiestas de San Lorenzo
29 July • Festival Latino in Teror
29 July • Street Food Fair “Flavours of the world” in Moya
29 July – 6 August • Patron Festivities of Santa Brígida
11-28 August • Patron Festivities San Bartolomé in Tunte
11-20 August • Artisan Craft Fair Faro de Maspalomas
25 August-17 September • Fiesta del Pino Teror
22–24 September • LPA Beer & Music Festival
6-8 October • Big Bang Vintage Festival in LPA
Upcoming bank holidays:
Tuesday 25 July – local bank holiday in Gáldar and San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Friday 4 August – local bank holiday in Agaete
Tuesday 15 August – a public holiday in Spain – The Feast of Assumption of the Virgin
Wednesday 16 August – local bank holiday in Firgas, Santa María de Guía, Valsequillo
Thursday 24 August – local bank holiday San Bartolomé de Tirajana
Monday 28 August – local bank holiday Artenara
Nice July summer weekend ahead with temperature gages staying at more normal levels. There are some wind warnings for Friday and Saturday
Friday: In the north, below 1,000 to 1,200 meters, a predominance of cloudy skies with a low probability of some weak and occasional precipitation and an opening of some clearing in central hours. Slightly cloudy or clear in the rest of the areas. Minimum temperatures with little change; maximums in slight to moderate descent in summits and with some slight ascent in southern coasts. It could reach 30 – 32 ºC in inland areas to the south. Moderate to strong northeasterly wind, more intense on the southeast and extreme west slopes below 800 – 1000 m, where very strong gusts are expected. The wind will intensify in the afternoon. In summits, moderate wind and breezes in southwest coasts.
Saturday: In the north, cloudy skies predominate with a low probability of some weak and occasional precipitation. Slightly cloudy or clear in the rest of the areas. Temperatures with few changes, could reach 30 – 32 ºC in the midlands and low areas of the southern slope. Moderate to strong northeasterly wind, more intense on the southeast and extreme west slopes, where very strong gusts are expected. In summits, moderate wind and breezes in southwest coasts.
Sunday: In the north of the islands of greater relief, cloudy with a low probability of light and occasional rain. Little cloudy or clear. Little changed temperatures. Moderate to strong northeasterly wind, more intense on the southeast and northwest slopes, abating during the second half of the day. Breezes off the southwest coast.
#WeekendTips 21-23 July 2023
FIESTAS VIRGEN DEL CARMEN PUERTO DE MOGÁN | UNTIL 30 JULY
On Friday:
at 22:00 Night of music on Plaza de las Gañanias with Marc Anthony tribute, Dj Maxi, La Mekanica by Tamarindos.
On Saturday:
at 1o:00 Swimming competition ‘Travesia a nado Eufemiano Verde Taurito-Playa de Mogán’
at 15:30 Water party, enlivened by music in the barranco (ravine).
at 22:00 Concert by Los Lola, Dj Cholo, and a street party with Star Music at Plaza de las Gañanias.
The designated area is from Plaza de las Gañanias to Avenida Los Marreros.
LA ISLETA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | FIESTAS DEL CARMEN | UNTIL 30 JULY
The old port quarter for the mariners of La Isleta, situated on the little peninsula in the capital, celebrates Fiestas del Carmen between 6-30 July with an extensive program that will include more than thirty acts and events for all audiences.
“Virgen del Carmen festivities will also mean traffic restrictions and road closures in the area”
On Friday:
at 21:00 Grand Gala – The election of the Queen of the Fiestas 2023 with a performance from Sylvia Pantjoe at Plaza Ingeniero Manuel Becerra. Afterward, a concert by a popular music group ‘ASERES’
On Saturday: Romería y Ofrenda
Romería, the famous ‘Marinera’ Pilgrimage and the Offering.
at 17:00 concentration of the pilgrims and carts on the El Sebadal esplanade.
at 18:00 Eucharist and Novena service, followed by the traditional Romería.
Route: Explanada de El Sebadal, Roque Nublo, Palmar, Artemi Semidán, Faycanes, Menceyes, Malfü, Vacaguaré, Andamana, Tecén and Benartemi.
at 22:00, The ‘Rama Canaria’ with the Banda Isleña. The route is from Calle Benartemi (->Palmar, Majadilla, Bandama, Arauz, Faucanes, Menceys, Malfü, Fontanales, Benecharo, La Naval,) and will culminate in Plaza Manuel Becerra, where a Canarian festival with the ‘Banda Orchestra Larga’ will be held at 23:30.
Sunday: ‘Día del Hombre del Mar’
at 12:00, the Parroquia del Carmen will host a concert by the Municipal Symphonic Band of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
at 17:00 Holy Eucharist and Novena service
at 18:00 Maritime Procession will start. The statue will be taken to the port in a procession. Route: Benartemi, Juan Rejón, port.
at 19:30 boarding the image on a boat. Return to the church: port, La Naval, Bernartemi
TUNTE PATRON FESTIVITIES | SANTIAGO APÓSTOL | UNTIL 25 JULY
Tunte, the gorgeous municipal “municipal capital” of San Bartolomé de Tirajana, is celebrating one of its Patron Saint festivities, in honour of Santiago Apóstol (Saint James the Apostle ) 8-25 July and then their other main Patron, San Bartolomé, between 11-24 August 2023. This #WeekendTips, for the festivities in honour of Santiago the Apostle in Tunte will continue until Tuesday.
The Feast Day is observed on Tuesday, 25 July which is also a local bank holiday throughout the municipality.
On Friday:
at 20:30 ‘Canarias Sings in Tunte’, a homage to Noe Peña and at 21:00 Meeting of the Pancho Guerra soloist
On Saturday:
at 20:30 Romería, a pilgrimage offering to Santiago Apóstol through the streets of Tunte.
at 23:30 A street party with music groups Grupo D’Music, Leyenda Joven, Armonía Show and Línea DJ
On Sunday:
at 12:00 mass and ringing the bells
at 18:00 Bouncy castles at the plaza
at 20:30 Scla-Hifi (well-rehearsed karaoke)
On Monday:
at 10:30 Livestock Fair, enlivened by music
at 12:00 traditional cattle walk by the best specimens and awards are given.
at 19:30 mass
at 22:00 Tonny Tun Tun concert
at 23:30 Street party with music
Tuesday 25 July: Feast Day
at 05:00 ‘Diana floreada’ through the streets with Banda de Agaete.
at 12:00 mass, followed by the traditional procession through the streets accompanied by music groups and a squadron of marine infantry of the naval command. Afterward a flower offering and music.
at 21:00 Gran Gala to end the festivities with the performances by Cristina Ramos, Maera 3, Kike Pérez (comedian) Yeray Rodriguez and Thania Gil
Global Bus number 18 is the fun way to get to Tunte from Maspalomas and the south coast.
GÁLDAR | FIESTAS MAYORES | UNTIL 28 JULY
Gáldar celebrate their main fiesta for the town, in honour of their patron saint, the Fiesta de Santiago de los Caballeros, in the name of St James of the Knights, the patron saint, too, of Spain and its armed forces.
It’s the Big weekend of the 541st Major Festivals of Santiago 🎉 Enjoy the concert “Mexico in the Heart”, the fire horses, the announcing “volcano”, the Edwin Rivera concert and the Gáldar Municipal Band concert, among others.
“The native Canario settlement, known originally as Agáldar, was the seat of several social and political institutions, and the main population of the territory of the island before its annexation by the Crowns of Castile & Aragon, at the end of the 15th century. Because the noble leaders were recognised as Kings of the Canary Islands by the Catholic Monarchs, Agáldar has been tacitly acknowledged as the Pre-Hispanic capital and as the birthplace and the court of the governing dynasty of the island, who capitulated to the Spanish following the capture and conversion of their King in 1482.”
On Friday:
at 21:00 ‘México en el corazón’ concert spectacle by Los Gofiones at Plaza de Santiago
at 23:30 Street party with Star Music orchestra and Eventus DJ at Plaza de Santiago
On Saturday:
at 21:00 ‘Caballitos de Fuego’, Fire Horses- street parade with big paper horses and people “riding” their own fancy decorated paper horses. You got to see this to believe it! this colourful parade in which the residents “ride” hundreds of colorful horse figures made by hand as costumes accompanied by lanterns, music bands, and the dances of the papagüevos to give life to a tradition that has been documented since 1848 and which today is one of the most participatory acts of the Major Festivals of Santiago.
This tradition will be crowned, after the burning of the fire horse, with the also historic event of the Annunciator Volcano, with which all the residents of the municipality and its surroundings will see how the sky in the north of the Island lights up with its fireworks at 23:00. The night concludes in the Plaza de Santiago starting at 23:30 with a concert by Edwin Rivera, a Puerto Rican artist who has a gold record and is an international reference in the salsa and merengue genre. Then it will be the turn of Verbena and DJ Abián Reyes to entertain at Plaza de Santiago
On Sunday:
at 10:00 Livestock Fair on the parking lot of Calle Real de San Sebastián. The fair, one of the classic events of the Major Festivals of Santiago, returns this Sunday at the San Sebastián Fairgrounds, although the awards ceremony will take place in front of the Templo Matriz de Santiago around 12:30. As every year you can enjoy cattle, goats and sheep as well as donkeys and mules.
at 21:00 Extraordinary concert by the Music Band of the Royal City of Gáldar at Plaza de Santiago. A show called ‘Latineando’, dedicated to Latin music and interpreting some of the most famous songs in the history of salsa, merengue, and cumbia in one of the events, that has become the highlight of the Fiestas.
at 23:30 The Grand Float parade with music groups
On Monday:
at 17:00 Rama de Santiago
at 21:00 El Vega and El Taiger concert at Recinto Cultura La Quinta
at 22:00 La Década Prodigiosa at Plaza de Santiago
at 22:00 and then at 23:00 Drone spectacle at Recinto Cultura La Quinta
at 00:00 Audiovisual spectacle with video mapping and artificial fires at temple Santuario de Santiago
On Tuesday
at 12:00 solemn eucharist, followed by a religious procession with the image of Santiago de Los Caballeros
at 19:00 the big flower battle
at 21:00 Concert by Pastora Soler at Recinto Cultura La Quinta
LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA | CANARIAS JAZZ & MÁS INTERNATIONAL FESTIVAL | UNTIL 23 JULY
This is the last weekend of the 32nd edition of the Canarias Jazz & Más International Festival celebrated in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria and other Canary Islands 30 June – 23 July 2023.
FRIDAY 21 July LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA – Plaza de Santa Ana at 20.30 – Free Entry
Carmen Souza / Caramelo de Cuba
Carmen Souza
Of Cape Verdean descent, born in Lisbon and living in London, Carmen Souza is one of the most in-demand jazz singers in Europe. After the disappearance of the most famous of her land, Cesária Évora, Carmen Souza was appointed as one of the musical ambassadors of the archipelago. Her style is unique and compelling, and her Cape Verdean roots are as evident as her desire to create a new language under the “World Jazz” label.
Caramelo de Cuba
The pianist, percussionist, arranger, composer and music producer Caramelo is considered the precursor of the fusion of flamenco with jazz and Cuban music in Spain, and considered by the international specialized press as one of the best Latin jazz pianists in the world.
SATURDAY 22 July LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA – Plaza de Santa Ana at 20.30 – Free Entry
Puertas al Sur 5tet / Ayom
Puertas al Sur 5tet
All in all, Puertas al Sur 5Tet is a celebration of Afro-Latin rhythms such as cumbia, festejo, bomba or plena from the bold and colorful vision of the band members. Musicians with a recognized and extensive artistic career at a local, national and international level who have carried out research work among fascinating archives of stories and legends loaded with purity. Pure inspiration, all of this that they share, with a careful staging, in each of their concerts.
Ayom
Jabu Morales emigrated from her home in Minas Gerais, Brazil, to Barcelona in 2011 and now combines his musical career with being a mother, teaching percussion to women, and her continued study of Candomblé and Afro-Brazilian rhythms. It was an unexpected connection between Italian musicians Alberto, Timoteo and Jabu at a concert in Barcelona in mid-2018 that instigated the group’s new formation. Alberto and Timoteo Grignani, Ayom’s co-founder and percussionist, recognized Jabu’s incredible talent, invited her on the boat, and Ayom was born. Fast forward to 2019 and an intense two-week country house recording session at the home of a Portuguese wine producer, south of Lisbon, was enough to bring out a new record.
SUNDAY 23 July LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA – Fábrica La Isleta at 20.30 – TICKET EVENT *** (online €10 / at the door €12)
Javier Infante & José Alberto Medina Dúo
Doors open half an hour before the event**
The duo made up of pianist Jose Alberto Medina and guitarist Javier Infante honestly shows the fusion of the roots of Canarian music, with influences from jazz and traditional European chamber music. Strings and keys envelop us in an authentic dialogue and mutual admiration. The Spanish guitar together with the piano give energy and dynamism to a repertoire of a universal character.
MASPALOMAS INTERNATIONAL TRUMPET FESTIVAL | 16-23 JULY
Maspalomas has been celebrating International Trumpet Festival since 16 July and its coming to an end this weekend. Masterclasses, Conferences, Workshops and Ensembles as well as private lessons from some of the best in the world are included in the program for people attending it. Within the festival, there are also some amazing concerts to enjoy, including the closing concert this Saturday by the Maspalomas Lighthouse.
*Tickets €15: www.expomeloneras.com
VALSEQUILLO | TAJINASTEFEST | 22 JULY
“TajinasteFest” this Saturday in Valsequillo at Plaza de Tifariti. This is a festival organized by the Association of Entrepreneurs “El Tajinaste Azul” where companies from the municipality, dedicated to events and shows will participate.
A festival that will begin at 18:00 in the afternoon with children’s workshops and bouncy castles, where there will also be a show for the whole family. An afternoon in which local artists such as Carmelo Torres and Truendo Mundial will perform.
A night in which the Arimagüe comparsa will be present, filling the municipality with Caribbean rhythms and dances, as a prelude to the “FestiDrag”. An act that brings together the best Drag Art talent on the island that aims to make visible the scene of drag performance artists in the municipality. The best of the best will meet that night in Valsequillo where there will be Drag Shíky, winner of the Drag Queen Gala of the Carnival of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria 2023, Drag Acrux, Queen of Queens of Gáldar Pride 2023 and Drag Kiowa, Drag Queen of the Gáldar Carnival 2023. They will be joined by Drag Vulcano, Drag La Giova, Drag Shírah and Drag Mercurio. A show that this year will also involve several companies dedicated to hairdressing and aesthetics of the town that will hold a parade. Oasis Hair Salon, Silvia Peluquera and the RS Barbeshop. A night that will end with the concert of the ‘Karma’ band.
This is an event, to promote and support local businesses and is organised by the Association of Entrepreneurs El Tajinaste Azul de Valsequillo and sponsored by the Valsequillo City Council in collaboration with the Cabildo de Gran Canaria.
Markets in the south of Gran Canaria
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located these days at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00 – 14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.
PLAYA DE MOGÁN |Nado Eufemiano Verde Taurito-Playa de Mogán, swimming competition | 22 JULY
It is going to be a busy morning on the beaches of Taurito and Playa de Mogán this Saturday with the 16th edition of the Eufemiano Verde Taurito-Playa de Mogán Crossing swimming competition happening.
This is an open water competition with a capacity for 250 swimmers in its unique distance of 1,200 meters, which separates the beaches of Taurito and Playa de Mogán. Starting at 11:00 from Taurito for anyone over 15 years of age. And for the first time with start and finish in Playa de Mogán, a distance of 2,400 meters. starts at 12:00.
The little ones are takingpart in the circuits that will begin at 11:00 in the same bay of Playa Mogán beach. Those in the pre-benjamín category –7 and 8 years old– and in the benjamin category –9 and 10 years old– will travel a distance of 50 meters. The boys and girls of 11 and 12 years of age in the juvenile category will run 100 meters and finally, the participants of the children’s category –13 and 14 years old– will complete a distance of 150 meters.
SUMMER 2023 | PUBLIC OUTDOOR SWIMMING POOLS IN THE MOUNTAINS OPEN FOR SEASON
Gran Canaria has two public outdoor swimming pools up in the mountains. Two of the highest-altitude villages, Artenara and Tejeda both open their pools for the summer season. With hot summer days ahead, it’s important to know all the best places to cool down.☀️⛱
TEJEDA
The swimming pool in the extraordinary and beautiful little village of Tejeda opened for the summer season last Friday 7 July and is open all summer. The pool is located up in the mountains with some awesome views to Roque Nublo.
The pool is open from Monday to Friday 12:00-20:00 and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:00-20:00.
Come to Tejeda to take a dip! Normal entry €4. Sunbeds and sunbrellas rental €1.80 each
The public pool of Artenara, the highest altitude village on Gran Canaria just opened this Monday to the public.
Entry €3 and looks like its currently open from Monday to Saturday from 12:00-19:00