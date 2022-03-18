Saturday, 19 March, Mogán

Free Motion Desafío La Titánica

The XVII edition of the Free Motion Desafío La Titánica competition this Saturday. The race starts at 8:00 with the start and finish at Anfi del Mar in the municipality of Mogán. Free Motion Desafío La Titánica is said to be the toughest cycling event on the islands and now returns to Gran Canaria to challenge the best cyclists for yet another year.

This is the second edition as an independent test having originally developed as part of “Gran Canaria Bike”. Endorsed by the UCI (International Cycling Union) and with nearly 300 participants in the last edition, this epic adventure on wheels has established itself as a world-class event that will take the physical and mental capacity of its participants to the extreme, competing in male and female categories.

Free Motion Desafío La Titánica is an authentic adventure only suitable for experienced cyclists who will have to face a 138-kilometre route through some of the most spectacular landscapes on the island of Gran Canaria, overcoming extremely hard sections with slopes of up to 25% and a cumulative descent of 3,480 meters.

The competitors will test their strengths in three timed closed traffic sections of 9, 12 and 22 kilometres respectively. The most extreme climb of all, a real leg-breaking feat, is known as the Valle de la Lágrimas, the Valley of Tears, 11.8 km of agonising ascents and descents and hairpin bends in an environment of extraordinary beauty and with a maximum 25% incline that already forced more than 30 riders to withdraw in the last edition. And after this hard journey, the brave cyclists head back the finish line in Anfi del Mar.



Program for Saturday:

08:00 a.m. – Departure from Anfi del Mar

09:00 a.m. – Start of timed section 1

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Start of timed section 2

12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Start of timed section 3

4:00 p.m. – Estimated arrival at Anfi del Mar

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony