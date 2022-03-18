Spring has finally sprung, as the sun crosses the equator from south to north, the March equinox is this Sunday.
A festive weekend ahead with Spanish Father’s Day this Saturday, Día del Padre. It is also the feast day in honour of San José, Saint Joseph, the patron saint of families, fathers, pioneers and travellers and many more. After two years of postponements, religious processions start taking place once again on Gran Canaria. You’ll find some notable traditional celebrations around the churches of Tejeda, as well as in San Lorenzo and La Milagrosa in Las Palmas this Saturday.
Also, the first Gran Canaria Km.0 Fair of the year takes place this weekend in Valsequillo. On Sunday, enjoy cheese tastings, and artisanal cheeses from all over the Island of Gran Canaria accompanied by traditional music performances in the ancient pre-hispanic Gran Canarian Royal Capital, Gáldar.
It almost feels like the weather is playing tricks with us as strong winds, rainbows, hail, snow and even Calima mix to entertain us this week.
The Spanish State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, have forecast a weekend starting with predictions of occasional instability but light breezes, some cloud, and sunshine prevailing throughout Sunday, particularly in the southern municipalities.
Weather at this time of year can be quite changeable, and hard to predict, even just a short distance inland from the usually much sunnier coastal weather on the south.
Saturday and Sunday might be a little grey around the island, so it’s always good to be prepared. All in all average daytime temperatures of ” 19-20ºC in the shade, though certainly a touch colder up at the summits, with the predicted snow levels lower that the highest point of Gran Canaria.
19-20 March, Valsequillo
Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria
The first Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria event in 2022 takes place in the north eastern municipality of Valsequillo this weekend. The fair is open on both Saturday and Sunday between 10:00-15:00 and takes place in the main parking ground opposite the municipal market. The regular ‘Feria Km.0 Gran Canaria’ is all about local produce, everything from Gran Canaria that requires no transport to get here (hence the name).
40 producers from 17 municipalities, offering among other things artisan ice cream, strawberry jam from Valsequillo as well as local delicacy bienmesabe, to celebrate the almond season. Gourmet croquettes, Valsequillo potatoes, wine, olives, honey, cheese, strawberries, vegetables and much more, all locally produced.
“Did you know that Valsequillo is the main strawberry production centre on Gran Canaria”
19-20 March, Agüimes
Festival de Arte Agüimes
The 1st Agüimes Art Festival “Art in Boxes”, Festival de Arte en Agüimes “Arte en Cajas”. Aimed especially at showcasing new artists who want to publicise their works in painting, sculpture, photography and writing.
The event will beat the Plaza del Rosario in Agüimes with the collaboration of the Town Council, on March 19 and 20. Artists’ stalls and two musical groups will enliven this little festival; “Radio Freetura” and “Dr. Extraño” as well as artistic workshops. The also coincides with the Storytelling Festival ( Festival de Narración).
It is an opportunity for both artists and the general public to acquire works by new Canarian artists who benefit from this type of promotion to place their works on the open market.
On Saturday 12:00-20:00 and on sunday 11:00-18:00
“8 Cajas is a non-profit Cultural Association born in Las Palmas De Gran Canaria, aimed at promoting art in all its expressions, having the Canary Archipelago as its headquarters and stage, where they intend it to also be an artistic reference for the population.”
Sunday, 20 March
Feria del Queso Gáldar
Calling all Cheese Lovers! After two years, the Gáldar Cheese Fair is on once again. This Sunday, the 24th edition in Plaza de Santiago, highlights the quality of one of the island’s most famous artisanal products, the cheese from Altos de Gáldar protected by the Denomination of Origin (PDO) and successful in many contests and fairs.
This traditional fair is focused around the main day on the 20th, with the awarding of prizes for the XXIV Altos de Gáldar Cheese Tasting, the XXIII Artisan Cheeses from Gran Canaria and the XVI Tasting of Flor, Media Flor and Cured Cheese of the PDO. In addition, there will be traditional musical performances by the groups Los Cebolleros, Los Cabuqueros, Surco y Arado and Farallón de Tábata. The fair starts at 10:00 and the prizes awarded around 12:30 in the afternoon.
On Sunday, cheese tastings, and the opportunity to buy some of the best artisanal cheeses from all over the Island of Gran Canaria.
On Friday the 18th, the Cheese Tasting will be held in the Sala Sábor of the Town Hall, in different modalities, and on Saturday the 19th, starting at 10:30 a.m., different presentations on marketing, sales, cheese and health, and improvement of production, with the participation of technicians and experts in cheese production from different autonomous communities. Both events will be broadcast live, streamed through social network pages of the Gáldar City Council.
18-20 March, Maspalomas
11ª Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur
Last chance to go and visit, this weekend, the 11th Southern Springtime Artisan Fair, ‘11ª Feria de Artesanía Primavera Sur‘. The fair is open every day from 10:00 to 19:00 until Sunday. It’s the perfect opportunity to see work by some of the best artisan craftspeople of the Canary Islands; ceramics, wood, metal, leather, textiles, glass and recycled materials among others in a magnificent combination of traditional materials and modern design.
The artisans fair by FEDAC the Foundation for Ethnography and Craft Development of the Canary Islands, set once again in the idyllic surroundings of The Lighthouse of Maspalomas.
SPORTING EVENTS THIS WEEKEND
18-19 March, Santa Brígida
Rally Villa de Santa Brígida
The 38th edition of the Rally Villa de Santa Brígida is happening this weekend. The test is held in the municipality of the beautiful Villa de Santa Brígida with the primary collaboration of the municipality of Valsequillo de Gran Canaria and Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, taking advantage of the road routes passing through the Vega de San Mateo and Telde. The starting ceremony is on March 18 at 7:30 p.m. to start later with the first section that consists of a night driving section.
On Friday:
TC1 LAS PALMAS DE GC – (4,067 KMS)
Start: Las Palmas GC – Cuesta Ramón End: Marzagan – GC 800 (bus stop)
On Saturday:
TC2-5 VALSEQUILLO DE GRAN CANARIA (10,460 KMS)
Start: La Lechucilla – GC 41 Km. 2,19 End: Barranco San Miguel Km. GC41 Km 12,6 (bus stop)
TC3-6 LA CANTERA – LA ATALAYA – PIROTECNIA PIROMART (15,145 KMS)
Start: Lomitos de Correa GC 810 Km. 7,3 End: La Atalaya – GC 80 Km. 2,73
TC4-7 LOS SILOS – PASTO Y BELLOTA SANTA BRÍGIDA (8,270 KMS)
Start: Los Silos – GC 151 Km. 0,25 End: Satautejo – GC 320 Km. 5,2 (entry to finca-farola)
“WHEN THERE IS A RALLY GOING ON IT WILL ALSO MEAN ROAD CLOSURES DURING THE STAGES”
Saturday, 19 March, Mogán
Free Motion Desafío La Titánica
The XVII edition of the Free Motion Desafío La Titánica competition this Saturday. The race starts at 8:00 with the start and finish at Anfi del Mar in the municipality of Mogán. Free Motion Desafío La Titánica is said to be the toughest cycling event on the islands and now returns to Gran Canaria to challenge the best cyclists for yet another year.
This is the second edition as an independent test having originally developed as part of “Gran Canaria Bike”. Endorsed by the UCI (International Cycling Union) and with nearly 300 participants in the last edition, this epic adventure on wheels has established itself as a world-class event that will take the physical and mental capacity of its participants to the extreme, competing in male and female categories.
Free Motion Desafío La Titánica is an authentic adventure only suitable for experienced cyclists who will have to face a 138-kilometre route through some of the most spectacular landscapes on the island of Gran Canaria, overcoming extremely hard sections with slopes of up to 25% and a cumulative descent of 3,480 meters.
The competitors will test their strengths in three timed closed traffic sections of 9, 12 and 22 kilometres respectively. The most extreme climb of all, a real leg-breaking feat, is known as the Valle de la Lágrimas, the Valley of Tears, 11.8 km of agonising ascents and descents and hairpin bends in an environment of extraordinary beauty and with a maximum 25% incline that already forced more than 30 riders to withdraw in the last edition. And after this hard journey, the brave cyclists head back the finish line in Anfi del Mar.
08:00 a.m. – Departure from Anfi del Mar
09:00 a.m. – Start of timed section 1
10:30 – 11:30 a.m. – Start of timed section 2
12:30 – 1:30 p.m. – Start of timed section 3
4:00 p.m. – Estimated arrival at Anfi del Mar
4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Awards Ceremony
“Remember, that this will also mean road closures during the timed section”
REGULAR MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly Farmers of San Fernando de Maspalomas, El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This popular farmers market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas.
08:00 – 13:30
Saturday 19 March, Arucas
Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.
“Take the opportunity to enjoy the rugged and beautiful northern coastline of Gran Canaria with absolutely gorgeous views.”
Carnival celebrations in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria will come to an end this weekend.
19-20 March, Mogán
Carnival Mogán
The municipality of Mogán continues with their neighbourhood carnival program this weekend in Motor Grande and in El Horno.
On Saturday 19 March Motor Grande in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, workshops and inflatables at the Plaza de Motor Grande at 17:00 and at 20:00 a magic show.
On Sunday 20 March in El Horno workshops and inflatables at 17:30 at Plaza de El Horno and then at 20:00 a magic show.
