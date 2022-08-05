The long hot Gran Canaria August is here, and it’s a busy summer weekend with some amazing, popular Patronal festivities going on, including the Fiestas de Las Nieves in Agaete and in Lomo Magullo, Telde.

Santa Brigida is celebrating their patron saint’s festivities and have their Romeria, pilgrimage offering, this Saturday. The small neighbourhood of San Lorenzo, in the capital, is celebrating their main festivities; Fiestas San Lorenzo, marked by a huge fireworks display. There are many markets to explore and enjoy over the weekend as well as concerts and performances to attend.

Since its August the weather predictions are… well, quite often as expected! You can generally expect it to be gorgeous, and hot, particularly in the southern tourist areas as well as in the mountains, with highs around 35ºC in the shade forecast for this weekend. Up on the North a slightly cooler 25º is expected with a few odd clouds, according to the latest from AEMET. Some sporting events are taking place in the mountains this weekend have been postponed due to an alert for the risk of forest fires and high temperatures.

Upcoming bank holidays:

Friday 5 August, Local holiday in Agaete, Festivities of Our Lady of the Snows

Monday 15 August, Public holiday in Spain, The Feast of the Assumption