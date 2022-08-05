The long hot Gran Canaria August is here, and it’s a busy summer weekend with some amazing, popular Patronal festivities going on, including the Fiestas de Las Nieves in Agaete and in Lomo Magullo, Telde.
Santa Brigida is celebrating their patron saint’s festivities and have their Romeria, pilgrimage offering, this Saturday. The small neighbourhood of San Lorenzo, in the capital, is celebrating their main festivities; Fiestas San Lorenzo, marked by a huge fireworks display. There are many markets to explore and enjoy over the weekend as well as concerts and performances to attend.
Since its August the weather predictions are… well, quite often as expected! You can generally expect it to be gorgeous, and hot, particularly in the southern tourist areas as well as in the mountains, with highs around 35ºC in the shade forecast for this weekend. Up on the North a slightly cooler 25º is expected with a few odd clouds, according to the latest from AEMET. Some sporting events are taking place in the mountains this weekend have been postponed due to an alert for the risk of forest fires and high temperatures.
Upcoming bank holidays:
Friday 5 August, Local holiday in Agaete, Festivities of Our Lady of the Snows
Monday 15 August, Public holiday in Spain, The Feast of the Assumption
Upcoming events:
12-21 August: The 15th Artisan Craft Fair Faro de Maspalomas
18-21 August: Bio@gaete Festival 2022
20-21 August: Km.0 Fair Gran Canaria – Fontanales, Moya
20 August – 8 October: ‘The World of Van Gogh’ – INFECAR Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•5-7 August, Agaete
•Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves 2022
Agaete, on the north of Gran Canaria celebrate Fiestas de Nuestra Señora de las Nieves between 24 July-21 August 2022.
On Friday, the main Day of festivities. There is a church service at 10:30 followed by a religious procession through the parish, and at 12:00 departure of the image of San Jose to meet the image of the “Our lady of the snows”.
In the evening, the XXI Edition of the National Folklore Festival at 21:00 will feature 3 traditional music groups on Plaza de la Constitución. Later, a street party from 23:30 with the Armonía Show orchestra.
Saturday 6 August: Solemn eucharist in the Parroquia Nuestra Señora de la Conception at 11:30, followed by a religious procession with the image of Las Nieves through the streets of Agaete. In the evening, some Spanish humour with Kike Pérez, and music by ‘Rosario 8’ and ‘Los 600’ at 21:00 Plaza de la Constitución.
Sunday 7 August: There is a children’s show at 12:30 in Huerto de las Flores and later ‘La fiesta del Mariachi’ will be celebrated with the Parranda La Palma singing to Mexico at 21:15 on Plaza de la Constitución
•6-10 August, San Lorenzo Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•Fiestas San Lorenzo
A wonderful time to visit this unique little population centre of San Lorenzo, in the municipality of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, as they are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities between 30 July – 15 August 2022.
San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the capital, is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays with their local farmers market just next to the church. Fiestas de San Lorenzo is most famous for its fireworks show and the ‘Fuegos de San Lorenzo’ which was declared a Festival of Tourism Interest of the Canary Islands by the Canarian government in June 2022, a Festival of Regional Tourist Interest.
On Saturday 6 Aug: Gran Gala Drag Queen at 22:00
On Sunday 7 Aug: Farmers’ and artisan craft market 08:00-13:00. Papahuevos (those big paper-mache dolls) meeting with traditional music groups at 12:00. There is a Children’s Gala at 17:00 and at 21:30 ‘Soloist meeting’ a lovely musical evening to enjoy.
On Monday 8 Aug: XII Memorial Antonio Martel y Lorenzo Suárez at 21:30. Folkloric spectacle with Canarian music and dance as well as the election of Romero and Romera Mayor of the festivities.
9-10 August : “Los Fuegos de San Lorenzo” is the most important and famous pyrotechnic spectacle on Gran Canaria and takes place on the night of 9th to 10th of August, and brings together around 60,000 people. Hundreds of kilos of gunpowder light up the sky in San Lorenzo for around 30 minutes.
Tuesday 9 August: concerts by Family Soul Band and Ultima Llave at 21:30 while waiting for the Great firework spectacle in honour of the patron saint that starts at 01:00 on Wednesday morning.
On Wednesday morning, an exhibition livestock fair at 09:00. There is a church service at 12:00 and at 13:00 the Magna religious procession. In the evening, the Grand Gala of San Lorenzo at 21:30.
•Sunday 7 August, Mogán
•San Antonio El Grande – Casco de Mogán
Every first Sunday of the month of August for more than seventy years, Moganeros and Moganeras have commemorated San Antonio El Grande.
The origin of this festivity goes back to a promise made by all the Mogan people to their Patron Saint, after a plague of locusts devastated their fields, the inhabitants promised from that day on to embellish San Antonio and to buy a new processional throne to free them from the curse. The moganeros and moganeras, true to their word, continue to fulfil their promise year after year.
•5-7 August, Santa Brígida
•Fiestas Patronales Santa Brígida 2022
The well-to-do, old colonial town of Santa Brígida are celebrating their Patron Saint’s festivities until 7 August 2022. The main and oldest fiesta in the municipality is the Fiesta in honour of Santa Brígida, the Patron Saint of the Municipality. There is a Romería pilgrimage-offering organised for the first Saturday of August, and that tradition goes back to at least 1957. All the towns in the municipality take part with floats decorated with typical motifs and pilgrims, people in traditional country dress and plenty of street parties.
Friday 5 August: the Plaza de la Iglesia Santa Brígida will host the performance of the musical group Linaje, which will perform a varied repertoire of music from the islands and airs from other shores. At the end of the performance, music from the 70s, 80s and 90s will star. The winemakers of the municipality will set up their stands too.
Saturday 6 August: Foam Party at 12:00 on Plaza de la Iglseia. Romería, the traditional pilgrimage offering starting at 17:00 from Plaza de la Iglesia through the streets of the town centre. Afterwards, the ‘Verbena del Romero de Antaño Antaño’ will be held, enlivened by the soloist Yeray Socorro in the Municipal Park, while the car park adjacent to CEIP Juan del Río Ayala will host the ‘Verbenda del Romero’ and the traditional barbecue, with the Panamaribe and Banda Larga Orchestras.
Sunday 7 August: The main festive Day, the culmination of the festivities with a mass in honour of Saint Brígida of Ireland that will begin at 11:00 and the Adults Escala HIFI (rehearsed karaoke) dedicated to Mexico on Calle Real starting at 21:00.
•5-7 August, Telde
•Fiestas de las Nieves 2022
The rural neighbourhood of Lomo Magullo between Telde and Valsequillo, is celebrating their “Fiestas de las Nieves” and the festivities come to an end this Sunday. The festivities culminate with the main fiesta Day in honour of the Lady of the snows and the traditional Traída del Agua.
Friday 5 August, The main feast day: at 07:00 Diana floreada with banda Vitamina.
at 10:00 a livestock fair, and the procession, service at 12:00 followed by a religious procession of the Virgen de Las Nieves at 13:00
Sunday 7 August: at 07:00 Diana floreada with Agaete music band and at 12:00 Traída del Agua, the popular ‘Bringing of the water’ starts at 12:00
This traditional Bringing of the Water… literally… starts at 12:00 to the rhythm of a music band and there will be joyful processions, dancing and well, getting soaked with water. The main access road to Lomo Magullo will be closed.
If you want to join in dress accordingly in black trousers / black skirt and white shirt, and bring a bucket or similar to throw water, avoid swimsuits and water guns and any type of glass is strictly prohibited
•Saturday 6 August, La Aldea de San Nícolas
•Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos
“La Aldea market, Mercadillo y muestra de artesanía y complementos La Aldea de San Nícolas is a lovely local market to visit in the westernmost municipality of the island, with local produce, artisans and music every first Saturday of each month.”
This Saturday from 09:00 to 14:00:
The Market, Crafts and Accessories on the Open Commercial Area of La Aldea de San Nicolás.
You can find different artisan crafts and gastronomy stands in addition to all the shops in the municipality, entertainment for the kids, live music and much more.
The living museums open at 10:00
Children’s entertainment at 11:00
•6-7 August, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria
•II Feria Las Canteras Street Market
The Open Commercial Zone of Las Canteras celebrates, with the collaboration of the City Council, the 2nd Las Canteras Street Market Fair between 6-14 August 2022.
There will be 70 stalls distributed on the same promenade, between Calle Tenerife and Padre Cueto, with a wide range of all kinds of products from small and medium businesses in the area.
Opening hours are from 10:00 to 20:00
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA
Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
On Saturday San Fernando de Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, outside the Municipal Market, located on Avenida Alejandro del Castillo, with bargains for bargain hunters. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas, the main ‘Maspalomas market’ is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00 to 14:00.
On Saturday in Arguineguín, a second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range preloved treasures to be found and discovered.
On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, is on from 08:00 to 14:00 in the main carpark of the Municipal Market, in San Fernando.
This Sunday, the biweekly El Mercado Agrícola de San Fernando de Maspalomas. This Farmers Market is held in the urban center of the area from which it receives the name, just where there is a large esplanade between three unmistakable points; the Municipal Stadium, the Center and the current Municipal Offices of Maspalomas. 08:00 – 14:00.
•Saturday 6 August, Arucas
•Mercado Agrícola de Arucas
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.
MUSIC THIS WEEKEND
THE PUB FEST @ THE PUB ON FRIDAY 5 AUGUST
MÚSICA EN EL PARQUE SUNDAY 7 AUGUST, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
Another concert of the 4th Edition of ‘Music in the Park’, World Music Festival this Sunday with 악단광칠 ADG7 from Korea.
The concert starts at 12:00 at the José Antonio Ramos Auditorium in Doramas Park and it is with free entrance.
Enjoy a Sunday morning with the family, surrounded by nature and the best music around the world.
•FRIDAY 5 AUGUST, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
•D’LOCAL GROOVE AND THE LEHMANNS BROTHERS,
This Friday, the first date of the LPA Groove Summer concerts with D’Local Groove and The Lehmanns Brothers at the cultural space of Miller building in Parque Santa Catalina.
The concert starts at 21:00 and it’s free entry.
D’Local Groove is a project that emerged in 2017 and is currently made up of Alba Serrano, Miguel Ramírez, Miqui Delgado, José Carlos Cejudo, Suso Vega, Judith Martín and Luis Merino. In his compositions we can enjoy very particular and harmonically rich arrangements, with nods to neo-soul, R&B, reggae, funk and blues.
The Lehmanns Brothers get the audience on their feet at every concert with their groove. Its rhythms combine jazz along with elements of Hip-Hop, Un-Soul and House. The Lehmanns Brothers are an excellent example of contemporary jazz, funk and Afrobeat. The references are James Brown, Jamiroquai, The Roots, they are the influences behind this unique sound, with an explosive rhythm and incredible voices.
“This is a new musical project born in the shadow of Espacio Miller (Parque de Santa Catalina) that under the name of “LPA Groove Summer” set to energise the first three weekends of the month August with concerts, FREE of charge, starring international, national and local bands. Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, Fundación Tony Manero, The Lehmanns Brothers and Pipiolas are part of a series of concerts that will be completed with four Canarian bands: D’Local Groove, Buzo Ruso, Ant Cosmos and Monkey Faces. All concerts will start at 9:00 p.m. The capacity is limited to 350 people”
August 12: Russian Diver + Tony Manero Foundation – August 19: Ant Cosmos + Pipiolas – August 20: Monkey Faces + Mexican Institute of Sound
SATURDAY 6 AUGUST, LAS PALMAS DE GRAN CANARIA
CARLOS VARELA «CICLO ORILLAS»
Carlos Varela, a Cuban rock singer-songwriter who was part of the Nueva Trova in the beginning, will go up on the Miller stage (Miller building) in Santa Catalina this Saturday at 21:00.
First Cuban performer who saw his videos on MTV Latina, his urban sounds music shares traces with Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan or Joaquín Sabina.
If you want to enjoy the music of the creator of “La feria de los tontos”, you need to go to the cultural hall of Santa Catalina this Saturday.
Free entry until capacity is reached
“Varela has performed on important international stages where he has sung alongside legendary musicians such as Joaquín Sabina, Ana Belén, Pablo Milanés or Luis Eduardo Aute, among others, often being called “the Cuban Bob Dylan” because of his work.”
The “Orillas” cycle brings Latin American music to the sala Miller
The 19th Hole Meloneras
Friday & Saturday Night
Hits4Life take on Friday Night at The 19th Hole from 22:00
An extraordinary 2-piece covering some of your favourite music of the last 40 years, with near perfect renditions of well known popular artists. Well worth a trip to the coast.
On Saturday the outstanding British Guitar Hero, and all round favourite, Chris Mooney delivering his blistering one man show
KELLY MARLOW
The astounding US Rock sensation, now a local star on Gran Canaria, playing out to an international audience and live across the airwaves.
On Friday at Nirvana Bar in Arguineguín, Ancora Centre at 21:30
On Saturday at Rockabella – Playa del Inglés 18:00-21:00 and later at the Shamrock at 22:30
On Sunday at The Shamrock in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria at 22:30
~ 𝗟𝗜𝗩𝗘 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 (𝗳𝗿𝗼𝗺 𝟮𝗽𝗺)
~ 𝗣𝗼𝗽-𝘂𝗽 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝗽𝘀
~ 𝗙𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄
~ 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼 𝗥𝗮𝗳𝗳𝗹𝗲
~ 𝗕𝗶𝗻𝗴𝗼
~ 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗘𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗞𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸
… 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗺𝗼𝗿𝗲!