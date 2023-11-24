The last weekend of November will bring more “normal” seasonal weather, forecast to be overcast in places and with the possibility of rain. The daytime maximum temperatures will also see a drop over the whole island and that will also likely mean cardigan evenings in the south too. This is a proper change from the weather that we have enjoyed pretty much throughout November.

Friday: A little cloudy, with some morning intervals in lower areas and midlands in the north, tending towards cloudy skies in the north and interior by the end of day. Probable weak rainfall that may be locally moderate in the southern midlands in the first half of the day and, in general, weak and scattered in the north in the late hours of the day. Maximum temperatures in slight decline, more pronounced on summits. Minimums with few changes, and some slight decreases in the interior. Light wind from the north, tending northeast in the second half of the day, somewhat more intense in the extreme northwest and southeast slopes. In the midlands and summits, moderate wind from the north. The predominance of breezes on northern and southern coasts.

Saturday: Generally cloudy skies, with some clearings opening on the southern coast during the central hours. Probable rainfall that will be weak and scattered in the northern midlands during the early morning and at the end of the day, and that could occasionally be locally moderate and in the form of a shower on south-facing slopes during the afternoon. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease on south-facing slopes. Northeast wind generally weak, somewhat more intense in the extreme northwest and southeast slope during the central hours. Prevalence of the breeze regime on the coast.

Sunday: Cloudy intervals, which will tend to cloudy skies in the north of the most prominent islands during the early morning and late hours of the day, and in inland areas in the afternoon. Probable rainfall that will generally be weak, occasional and dispersed, but that during the afternoon could be locally moderate or in the form of a shower in inland and southern areas. Temperatures in slight to moderate decline, more pronounced in the east. Wind from the northeast, which will rotate throughout the day slowly in a variable direction with a predominance of the easterly component. Predominance of breezes on coasts.