What warm month it has been, and now it’s time to enjoy the last weekend of November with more typical seasonal weather. We have one busy weekend coming up, and that most American celebration of consumerism, the so-called Black Friday, can be clearly seen on Gran Canaria as well. Events to celebrate the switching on of Christmas lights continues and there is even a chance to enjoy the first Christmas markets.
The works for the Belén de Arena- the Sand Art Nativity 2023-24 are already taking place. This, one of the main tourist attractions of Christmas in the city, should open at the beginning of December for visitors. This time of the year also means that the shopping centres will be open on Sundays and bank holidays.
Upcoming events:
1 December • World Aids Day at the Yumbo, Playa del Inglés
1 December – 7 January • Belen de Arena, Sand Nativity 🎄🌟
3 December • Mogán Avocado Fair in Arguineguín 🥑
6-17 December • Fiestas Patronales de Santa Lucía y los Labradores
8 December • Christmas Concert at Faro de Maspalomas 🎄🌟
9 December • Anfi Mogán Open Water swimming competition
15-17 December • Christmas Market Vega de San Mateo 🎄🌟
16-17 December • Christmas Market Villa de Moya 🎄🌟
17 December • Orange Fair of Telde 🍊🍊
20 December • Christmas Concert Plaza de Santa Ana, Las Palmas de G.C. 🎄🌟
2-5 January • Traditional Artisan Fair of San Telmo
Upcoming bank holidays:
Wednesday 6 December -Public Holiday in Spain, Day of the Spanish Constitution
Friday 8 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Immaculate Conception
Wednesday 13 December – Local Bank Holiday in Santa Lucía.
Monday 25 December – Public Holiday in Spain, Christmas
The last weekend of November will bring more “normal” seasonal weather, forecast to be overcast in places and with the possibility of rain. The daytime maximum temperatures will also see a drop over the whole island and that will also likely mean cardigan evenings in the south too. This is a proper change from the weather that we have enjoyed pretty much throughout November.
Friday: A little cloudy, with some morning intervals in lower areas and midlands in the north, tending towards cloudy skies in the north and interior by the end of day. Probable weak rainfall that may be locally moderate in the southern midlands in the first half of the day and, in general, weak and scattered in the north in the late hours of the day. Maximum temperatures in slight decline, more pronounced on summits. Minimums with few changes, and some slight decreases in the interior. Light wind from the north, tending northeast in the second half of the day, somewhat more intense in the extreme northwest and southeast slopes. In the midlands and summits, moderate wind from the north. The predominance of breezes on northern and southern coasts.
Saturday: Generally cloudy skies, with some clearings opening on the southern coast during the central hours. Probable rainfall that will be weak and scattered in the northern midlands during the early morning and at the end of the day, and that could occasionally be locally moderate and in the form of a shower on south-facing slopes during the afternoon. Minimum temperatures with few changes and maximum temperatures with few changes or a slight decrease on south-facing slopes. Northeast wind generally weak, somewhat more intense in the extreme northwest and southeast slope during the central hours. Prevalence of the breeze regime on the coast.
Sunday: Cloudy intervals, which will tend to cloudy skies in the north of the most prominent islands during the early morning and late hours of the day, and in inland areas in the afternoon. Probable rainfall that will generally be weak, occasional and dispersed, but that during the afternoon could be locally moderate or in the form of a shower in inland and southern areas. Temperatures in slight to moderate decline, more pronounced in the east. Wind from the northeast, which will rotate throughout the day slowly in a variable direction with a predominance of the easterly component. Predominance of breezes on coasts.
#WeekendTips 24-26 November 2023
GÁLDAR | CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT 🎄🌟 FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
The municipality of Gáldar will welcome Christmas with the traditional lighting of the streets of the historic centre this Friday, 24 November. The City Council is illuminating the city from that date, both the centre and all the neighbourhoods of the municipality, streets, highways, roundabouts, squares, and other meeting points, from the midlands to the coast.
Starting at 18:00, the powerful lighting of the helmet will be activated from Calle Capitán Quesada and the Christmas festivities program will also be presented, which will feature great novelties, and events for all ages, especially the smallest ones in the family, and will maintain both the ice rink and expand the Christmas market, which was so successful last year. Likewise, Flower Week will return in a new edition to further beautify the streets of the historic centre.
➡ Rainbow Gospel Choir
➡ Children’s Christmas carol by the Alexia Rodríguez School of Artistic Education
➡Christmas lights-on
➡ Christmas Parade
➡ Inauguration of the Municipal Nativity Scene
➡ Inauguration of the ice rink
VECINDARIO, SANTA LUCÍA | CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT 🎄🌟 FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
Soulfonica with Kenneth Shearman at 20:30 in the Plaza de los Algodoneros, Vecindario.
The lighting of the Santa Lucía Casco (old town) Christmas lights will be the following Friday, December 1.
INGENIO | CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT 🎄🌟 FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
Ingenio immerses itself in the festive spirit with the long-awaited Christmas Lighting, organised by the City Council, which will take place on Friday, 24 November in Las Mimosas Park (El Ejido). The day will be full of activities for the whole family from 17:00 until around 22:00, with the Christmas light scheduled to be switched on at 19:00.
The full program of the event includes children’s entertainment, a bouncy castle and craft workshops from 17:00 to 20:00; Lighting of the Ingenio 2023 Christmas Light at 19:00; Children’s – Family Show at the Alexia Rodríguez School of Artistic Education at 19:05; Il Divo Tribute Show at 19:45 and Family Soul Band concert at 20:20.
ZONA TRIANA, LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | TRIANA CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
Tradicional Encendido de zona Triana. Christmas arrives to the main open commercial zone (Zona Comercial Abierto) in the capital, Triana, the original merchant quarter, one of the oldest districts in the old quarter.
Once again, a show of lights, colour, and music to welcome this most charming time of the year.
On Friday, in front of ‘La Espiral del Viento‘, the Spiral of the Wind sculpture, 🎄 the Traditional Christmas Lighting of Zona Triana will take place🎄
🌟 To get into the festive mood, a Christmas welcome performance by the Master of Ceremonies: Rafaelillo Clown 🤡 who will liven up the long-awaited wait from 18:30 to 19:30.
🌟 The switching on the lights-ceremony will begin at 19:30 with the performance of the Polyphonic Choir of Surveyors of Gran Canaria 🎶 and
🌟 at 20:00 we will be able to welcome Christmas one more year with the lighting of the lights of the Triana Open Commercial Zone.
🌟 Finally, for the closing of the event, at 20:30 a performance by Germán López singing the best Christmas carols together.
SHOPPING CENTRE CC EL TABLERO CHRISTMAS LIGHTS-ON EVENT | FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
The shopping centre will light up on Friday at 19:00 with the magical world of the Chocolate Factory, decorations and a show to enjoy with the family.
PLAYA DEL INGLÉS, SBT | HOTEL MARITIM PLAYA CHRISTMAS MARKET | 24-26 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
The 13th traditional and popular German style Weihnachtsmarkt; Christmas market, Mercado de Navidad at the hotel Maritim Playa, in Playa del Inglés.
The Christmas Market opens at 16:00. Christmas spirit and decorations, Canarian and German artisans, Glühwein, baked goods, music performances, and much more, even a visit from Papa Noel.
It will take place every Advent weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Probably for the last time in this form, as the hotel has stated.
Christmas Market days:
24-26.11
1-3.12
8-10.12
15-17.12
LAS PALMAS DE G.C. | CHRISTMAS MARKET HOLY TRINITY CHURCH | SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER 🎄🌟
The Annual Christmas fair this Saturday in the garden of the “British” Anglican Church, Holy Trinity, located in the capital in the “Garden City” neighbourhood, Ciudad Jardín. This was the zone between the old city and the new port where many 19th-century British import/export merchants created lavish homes, with the first building to go up in the area dating from at least 1881, soon followed by this beautiful little church and the famous British Club of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.
From 11:00-15:00 enjoy the traditional fair with food, bar, tea, plants, second-hand bargains, books, toys, household goods, handicrafts, a grand raffle, music, and fun for the little ones
BLACK SATURDAY IN TEROR 🛍 WITH LIVE MUSIC 👨🎤 🎤🎶 25 NOVEMBER
📌 The establishments in the Teror Open Commercial Zone will open on Saturday from 09:30 to 19:00. The Department of Commerce of the Teror City Council will energize the afternoon and will offer three concerts in different spaces in the Casco de Teror, at 17:00, 18:30 and at 21:00.
From 17:00 to 18:30 ‘ Oma & Johnny’ will perform on Calle Real de Teror.
The ‘Eleggua tu Negrito Fino’ group will be on Paseo González Díaz Boulevard from 18:30 to 20:00
the duo ‘Jesús & Alex’ will offer a concert in the Plaza de Sintes, from 21:00 to 22:30.
Every year Black Friday, which this 2023 is celebrated in Teror on a Saturday, November 25, brings great discounts and promotions to kick off the Christmas campaign. The businesses of Teror are also joining in with good discounts that they hope to encourage customers, both from the municipality and outside, to make their purchases for Christmas and Epiphany.
OPERATION KILO - FOOD DRIVE | 24-26 NOVEMBER
The Food Banks of Spain are holding Operation Kilo this Friday, Saturday and Sunday in supermarkets inviting donations of non-perishable food items.
Operation Kilo, is the primary food drive initiative, organised by the Food Bank of Spain and in collaboration with Las Palmas Food Bank and a wide range of local organisations in solidarity with those most in need around the island.
Donation Boxes and volunteers will be prominent in shopping centres and supermarkets this coming Friday and Saturday also around Gran Canaria as well as on Sunday in many areas that have shops open, such as Mogán, Puerto Rico and Arguineguín.
The campaign focuses on collecting as many basic non-perishable foods as possible from multiple shoppers at supermarkets over the days. The food, donated by anyone who cares to help, is collected thanks to the help of volunteers (still more needed in the south!! 7 SPAR shops in the Mogán municipality as well as the Hiperdino in La Marea. ) and the collaboration of the various supermarkets.
Once the food has been collected, it is sent to the main Las Palmas Food Bank warehouse, from where it is distributed to people in need through several charitable associations, such as #TheFoodProject in Arguineguín.
“In particular look out for the volunteers and collection boxes during these dates at the entrances to major supermarkets in your area. “
SANTA BRÍGIDA | NIGHT OF WINES | FRIDAY 24 NOVEMBER
Santa Brígida celebrates their second Noche de Vinos ‘Wine Night’ this Friday, 24 November 2023.
The event will take place on Calle Nueva and will begin at 20:30 and will last until midnight, giving the opportunity to enjoy an evening of wine, gastronomy, and music in a festive and welcoming atmosphere.
The event features the participation of local winegrowers, wineries on the island, and the collaboration of the Villa’s restaurateurs, while concerts by Cool2 and Los Sarantontones will add a musical touch to liven up the night.
🍷 Note: A tent will be set up for the sale of tickets on Calle Nueva, starting at 12:00 on Friday, the 24th, which will be available all night.
The event is part of the ‘Santa Brígida con Vino 2023’ program of activities that the Department of Rural Development has scheduled to honour local wines and those from the rest of the island. A well-deserved tribute to the dedication of viticulturists, winemakers, winemakers and all those whose efforts have contributed to forging the distinctive character of the Villa.
FAMILY EVENTS IN THE MUNICIPALITY OF MOGÁN | 25-26 NOVEMBER
The Mogán Town Council celebrates International Children’s Day, officially marked on the calendar on November 20, with a fun fair and another fair for solidarity 25-26 November 2023.
On Saturday, 25 November 25: CHILDREN’S FAIR at Pérez Galdós Square (Arguineguín) with inflatables, workshops, dinosaur show, and refreshments.
Activities: from 10:00 to 14:30
On Sunday, 26 November: SOLIDARITY FAIR at Pérez Galdós Square (Arguineguín) to benefit the Neighborhood Association of the Todoque neighborhood, La Palma.
With raffle, inflatables and workshops.
Activities: from 10:00 to 14:00
*Organized by the collective ‘Hacemos tus sueños’, (‘We make your dreams’), with the collaboration of the Mogán Council.
MOGAN MALL – JURASSIC GARDEN 25-26 NOVEMBER
As part of the Christmas program at Mogan Mall in Puerto Rico de Gran Canaria, the dinos are going to invade the central square! 🦕😱
Enjoy a prehistoric adventure with the little ones in the house in which they can meet and interact with their favorite dinosaurs.
On Saturday and Sunday, at 17:30, in the central plaza on the upper floor, to live a movie experience.
Next Friday, 1 December Acrobatic Circus cabaret at 18:30
CAIDEROS DE GÁLDAR | THE GASTRONOMIC DAY "BETWEEN LAMBS AND STOVES" | SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER
The exquisite lamb raised on Gran Canaria, highly appreciated for its flavour, stars in Gáldar’s 7th Gastronomic Seminar ‘Between Lambs and stoves’ hosted by Caideros de Gáldar.
On Saturday, 17 November the Gastronomic Day ‘Entre Corderos y Fogones’ returns to Caideros de Gáldar. This is where the event was born with great success a few years ago and now returns after rotating annually through Moya, Guía, and Tejeda, places where lamb has had a great tradition in their gastronomy. Starting at 12 noon enjoy musical performances and the best recipes for lamb offered by restaurants in the participating municipalities.
Between 12:00-16:00 in the permanent tent just by the church, a unique experience for the whole family to enjoy. In addition to the delicious lamb in different elaborations, there will be exciting musical performances and children’s activities.
Lamb tapas at very popular prices, €2/tapa and cheese tapas at €3
17 November – 17 December 2023: Gastronomic Days of the Lamb “Entre Corderos y Fogones” Between Lambs and Stove 2023
19 restaurants in the north of Gran Canaria (Gáldar, Guía, Moya and Tejeda) are participating every weekend between 17 November – 17 December. The four municipalities in which the majority of sheep herding on the island is concentrated: Guía, Gáldar, Tejeda and Villa de Moya
Check HERE all the participating restaurants or use the QR code
“The role of sheep farming in the island’s economy: it has a great tradition on Gran Canaria and is closely linked to activities as ancestral as grazing, transhumance and the production of cheese. Currently, Gran Canaria has about 18,000 livestock animals, of which the largest volume occur in the northwest area of the Island, distributed among some 300 small farms dedicated to producing milk and meat, which not only contribute resources to insular food sovereignty, generating zero kilometre products but also help in the conservation of the territory as ‘fire-fighting sheep’ (grazing the hinterlands and the forested hillsides), in addition to maintaining life in rural areas and perpetuating their hallmarks of identity as a people”
PARQUE SUR DE MASPALOMAS, SBT | THE WARRIOR RACE AND PURPLE MARKET | 25-26 NOVEMBER
Warrior Race & Purple Market in Parque Sur de Maspalomas 25-26 November 2023.
Warrior Race, by Playland, is a fun obstacle course designed for all audiences in which they can participate in groups and individually. In total, more than 2,500 people will set foot on the circuit over the two days that will be held on November 25 and 26, from 10:00 to 23:00.
In addition to the sports activities, there will be a gastronomic area with food trucks and what happens in the Warrior Race in the Park and Football Field will be streamed on a giant screen. On the other hand, there will be an area where you can shop in the Purple Market area with a display of KM.0 products.
Register and reserve your free time slot HERE
You must arrive to the registration point 1 hour before your departure time. The registration point is the participant reception area at the entrance to Parque Sur.
At this point the entry is validated, the bracelet is delivered and all doubts about the race are resolved.
What do i need to bring?
✔️ the registrations of all team members
✔️ Water
✔️ snacks if you think you may need it. (do not leave any trash behind)
✔️ Towel and swimming suite
✔️ Socks
✔️ Change of clothes. You will get covered in mud, you will get wet.
✔️ Sun cream
✔️ Cap/hat
The day will have three test distances;
- Playland Warrior Race 1,5K (from 5 years and up)
- Warrior Race 3K (from 10 years and up)
- Warrior Race Extreme 5K (from 13 years and up)
- Warrior Race Xtreme 5K Adults Competitive (18 years and up)
• The 5 km, the “most extreme” race in the words of Forges, which begins in the Maspalomas ravine finishing in the Park, where participants will find different obstacles: buckets, a chain drag, balance with load and monkey bars are the tests they will have to overcome in the first part of the most extreme section.
• The 3 km test from the Maspalomas ravine where the participants must pass tests including: obstacle jumping, a skills circuit and the obstacle circuit, which will lead to the South Park where they must continue overcoming more challenges.
• The lightest challenge will be the 1,5 km, the Playland challenge for the whole family that has fifteen obstacles, all of them designed to be overcome as a team. There they will face skis, wheel obstacles, spider webs, carrying bags, and climbing. After passing them, you will enter the final section to enjoy the leisure area, food trucks, shows, workshops, and live music performances.
It’s not just a race, but a fun festival for families and friends where you can enjoy outdoor activities all day long, circus workshops, dance, concerts, a market area, a gastro area, and much more.
SAN LORENZO | AGRICULTURAL MARKET & XVI FESTIVAL FOLK CANARIAS | SUNDAY 26 NOVEMBER
San Lorenzo, a lovely little village just about 15 minutes from the capital, is a tranquil place that only gets busy on Sundays with their local Farmers’ Market, El Mercado Agrícola de San Lorenzo.
The San Lorenzo Agricultural Market is held every Sunday outdoors from 08:00 to 13:30 and has 26 stalls offering agricultural products offered by the producers themselves.
🎸🎶🎷 The San Lorenzo Agricultural Market hosts this Sunday, for the first time, the XVI Canary Islands Folk Festival.From 10:30, a Singing Circle with the singer, composer, and music therapist Yaiza Gómez, where all voices are invited. In addition, there will be children’s activities and the morning will close with a concert by timplists Alberto González and Abraham Ramos Chodo, who will feature the fantastic voice of Simón Artiles.
AGRICULTURAL MARKET OF ARUCAS | SATURDAY 25 NOVEMBER
This popular farmers’ market takes place every fortnight in the facilities of the Cabildo’s Agricultural (Experimental) Farm, located next to the turn off to Arucas from the main GC-2, on the north coast of Gran Canaria. […Click here for the map location…] The market of exhibitors (farmers and ranchers) who sell their produce direct to the consumer with the aim to lower costs and more directly benefit the producer. Seasonal product and much more. Arrive early for the best on offer. From 09:00-13:30
“The Arucas Agricultural and Livestock Market began in June 2008, on the initiative of COAG (Coordinator of Organisations of Farmers and Cattle Ranchers) and the Federation of Cattlemen of Gran Canaria (FedeGran), later moving to the Cabildo de Gran Canaria who now promote the current market.”
“A perfect time to also enjoy the beautiful views of the natural pools and beaches on the rugged north coast of Gran Canaria.”
MARKETS IN THE SOUTH OF GRAN CANARIA THIS WEEKEND
• Friday is always market day in Playa de Mogán in the morning. This popular market is in one of the prettiest fishing harbour towns on Gran Canaria, very popular with tourists.
• On Saturday, the Maspalomas market offers all kinds of textiles, Objet d‘art and other articles, located now in a new venue at Parque Europeo in Playa del Inglés, while the municipal market is being re-built. It is one of the markets most enjoyed among visitors along with Friday’s in Playa de Mogán;
El Mercadillo de Maspalomas is on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 08:00-14:00.
• On Saturday in Arguineguín, a small second-hand market on Plaza Negra (the marketplace) in the morning 09:00-14:00 with a wide range pre-loved treasures.
• On Sunday, the “rastro” second-hand market, ****The second-hand market now takes place in the Ciudad deportiva de Maspalomas, next to football field 2 and close to Pepe Chiringo and Parque Sur de Maspalomas.
• This Sunday, the very popular biweekly farmers’ Market, ‘Mercado Agrícola y ganadero de San Fernando‘ will be held in the parking area next to the football Stadium and the municipal offices from 08:00-14:00. A chance to purchase fresh, locally-grown food and value-added produce directly from growers or producers — an authentic retail experience.